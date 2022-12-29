Around the Districts: Buttevant, Castlemagner, Freemount and Mourneabbey

BUTTEVANT

Knitting and Crochet

The ‘Pins, and Needles Group’ have revived their activities and will continue to meet every Wednesday from 7.00p.m. in the club room at Buttevant Soccer Club Pavillion. A warm welcome awaits you if you would like to share your skills, or learn new skills and enjoy a cuppa and a chat to brighten the long and dark winter evenings.

Takewon-Do

Classes in this form of self-development and protection continue to take place in Buttevant Community Council Hall on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Information can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Bingo

The weekly bingo session continues, to be held, in the local G.A.A., Hall, on Monday night, commencing at 8p.m. There is a substantial monetary jackpot to be won, as well as other prizes to be played for. The monetary jackpot has passed the €3,000 mark, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky player.

Local Lotto Draw

The local lotto draw continues to take place weekly on Thursday night at a locally appointed venue. The jackpot, having recently been won, is now at €2,100, on the choice of four numbers, to match, the numbers drawn on draw night.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Walking Club continues to meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 7.00p.m. The meeting point is at Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, and is open to all who wish to walk at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura at 086 402609. Hi-vis clothing is necessary.

Folk group

Buttevant folk group continues to rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Church. Face masks are required at rehearsal and Masses. Rehearsal time is 7p.m, and 7.50p.m. New members are welcome to attend.

Running club

Buttevant running club, continues its training sessions, on Tuesday, and Thursday evenings. Gathering point is at the Co-op store on the Charleville road area. Assembly time is 7.15p.m. and is confined to over-18 year old persons. Details can be had on the club’s Facebook page or email buttevantrunningclub@gmail.com.

Dorada Dance School

Weekly classes for Dorada School of Dance continue each weekend in Buttevant Muintir na Tire Hall. Class times for the various groups can be had by contacting Theresa on 087 2424143.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant conference of St Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those who may need, help and assistance. All contact will be held in the strictest confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477 or visit www.svp.ie.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

Well Wishes

Well Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.

CASTLEMAGNER

Sinsir Club

We wish to extend warmest best wishes to all our members for the New Year of 2023. What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven’t even happened yet. We look forward to outings, to holidays, to being together, and enjoying each other’s company in many new and exciting settings.

2023 brings a sense of renewed hope and a new beginning. New adventures are just around the corner. Here’s to a year full of joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories with unforgettable friends. The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written.

Let us endure whatever comes and be there to support each other in the true spirit of community that the Sinsir club aims to foster. As the club pursues new hopes and dreams, may the year bring much success and may our journey together be one to remember.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8 p.m. in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night. The next game will be on Sunday January 1st at 8pm. See you all then.

Social Dancing Christmas Party

The Freemount Social Dancing Committee are so grateful for all the support we receive on a weekly basis from the excellent musicians & bands, loyal dancers, as well as all those in the community who help to get the hall ready for every Sunday including the local FAS workers.

Thank you to everyone who has made the Social Dancing such a great experience for all involved. A very happy Christmas to you all and May there be even more fun filled days ahead in 2023.

We had a fantastic turnout for our Christmas party afternoon 18/12/22, the dancing to the excellent Muriel O Connor & Fran Curry was great fun for all who attended. Thank you for all who attended. We hope this was only the start of your Christmas celebrations, happy Christmas.

Our next dance will be On Sunday 1st January and the New Year will be kicked off to a great start with social dancing to music by Teddy & Cathal Barry from 3-5:30pm. We can’t wait to see you all there. Coming on January 8th is Dermot Lyons

Comhaltas

Music classes will resume on January 11th. Enrolment for the next music classes until Easter will also take place on Wednesday night January 11th nd also on Saturday morning January 14th. The enrollment forms which are already sent out to each pupil should be completed at home before enrollment day if possible.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption. We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity. The email address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 9.30 a.m. Mass on Saturday night --Christmas Eve will be at 8.pm.and Sunday Morning Christmas Day,Mass will be at 10.30

All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/or ‘Freemount Church live stream’.

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 a.m. on the RTÉ News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on RTÉ one television at 11 a.m. every second week.

On the other Sundays there is a service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on RTÉ News Now Channel after 2 p.m.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at the James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating in quarantine or cocooning. Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis.

Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50 per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details, contact Orlaith/Olive at 029 76375.

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into the Heritage Centre any morning.

History website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website, please go to freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Club AGM - The Clyda Rovers AGM will take place on Friday 13th January. If anyone wants to get involved in teams or in the running of the club please let any of the officers know.

Rebel Bounty Hamper - Thanks to all who supported the Rebel Bounty draw this year. We did an internal draw for members for a luxury hamper and this was won ny Michael Corbett.

Healthy Clubs collection - Thanks to everybody who donated goods and money to Penny Dinners for Christmas. It was a very loaded van that departed to Cork last Tues thanks to the generosity of the parish.