Around the Districts: Buttevant and Mourneabbey

Cork Juvenile Handball Players Carmel Kelleher and Tomás O’ Connor, Boherbue and Amy Brosnan, Ballydesmond will be playing in the All Ireland Handball Finals in Kingscourt, Co. Cavan on Sunday, March 20th. Carmel will contest the Girls U16 Singles, Amy will play in the Girls U14 Singles while Tomás will compete in the Boys U16 Singles. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

BUTTEVANT

First Confession

The sacrament of First Confession, for those eligible, to receive the sacrament, was held for pupils, of second class, in Lisgriffin National School, was held, on Tuesday March 15th in Lisgriffin Church, at 6.30p.m. Pupils, of second class, of Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, Buttevant celebrated the sacrament, in Saint Marys’ Church, Buttevant, on Wednesday March 15th at 7p.m.

Song For Ukraine

The local Amhrani Gospel Choir, have organised a “Sing For Ukraine” to take place in, Saint Mary’s Church, Buttevant on Sunday March 27th at 2p.m. This is not a concert, or fundraiser event, just an occasion to let the people of Ukraine know that they are being thought of in this severe, and stressful, time in their lives, and country.

The occasion will be recorded and videoed, and will appear on Facebook, and on the Amhrani Facebook Page. The appointed song is “Put a Little Love in Your Heart”, and “Blue and Yellow”, will be the colour theme, of the day. All details can be had by contacting Theresa on 0872324143. There is an open invitation to attend and all support will be greatly appreciated.

LENT

The season, of Lent for 2022 has commenced, since Wednesday, March 2, which was Ash Wednesday, with blessed ashes having been blessed and distributed in both churches, in the parish, of Buttevant. The season, of Lent will continue, for the normal period of the season, and will include all the ceremonies, associated with the blessed season.

TROCAIRE

Trocaire collection boxes, which are associated with the Lenten season, have already been distributed, and are again being used, for a worthy cause, concerned with the less unfortunate, in remote areas, of the world. Your support, of the annual cause, will be greatly appreciated.

PARADE

Though not officially announced, there will be a St Patricks’ Day Parade in Buttevant, on March 17th to celebrate the feast of our National Saint, St Patrick. No doubt, there will be the usual arrangements, made known, nearer tne appointed date. Presumably, the event will be organised, and supervised by Buttevant Community Council. Do, where possible, support your local parade.

BINGO IS BACK

Having been curtailed, by the presence of, the Covid-19-Pandemic and held, up to recently, on a Sunday afternoon, the annual weekly “Bingo Session”, in Buttevant, has returned to its’ previous regular position of, Monday night, in Buttevant G.A.A., Hall, much to the delight of the regular attendees. The “Bingo Jqckpot”, has passd, the pricely monetary sum of., -€5,700-, and will continue to rise, weekly, until won by some attending player. The usual “in-house” games, will also be held, and will be well received by all attendees. The usual, playing times,,and conditions, will be In force, and the usual regular crowds, and more, will be present.

CONFIRMATION

The Sacrament of, Confirmation, will take place, in Buttevant, in Saint Marys’ Church, on Friday March 25th. Pupils of the 5th and 6th., classes, of Lisgriffin National School, and also of Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, Buttevant, at 11a.m., on the 25th March. Local Parish Priest, Fr., Baker, will be the celebrant, as Bishop Crean, has delegated ceremonies to, local clergy, due to the shortfall of available clergy, and Celebrants.

WALKING CLUB

There is a new fitness orientated club, established is Buttevant, for some weeks past. Buttevant Walking Club, has been established to facilitate, persons of all ages, and ability, who may wish, to exercise, leisurely, and comfortably, at their own, pace, and speed, without any undue stress, or personal pressure.

The walking club meets on Mondays, and Wednesdays at 7p.m., and welcomes walkers of all age groups. The meeting and gathering time is 7.00p.m., on both nights, outside Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire Narional School. There is no fee, or payment charge, as participants, traverse various areas, of the town. All information can be had, by contacting Laura on, -0868402609-, at your earliest convenience.

The club recently took part in the memorial services for the tragic death of murder victim, Ashling Murphy. The organisers wish to acknowledge the support of, all who participated. Please wear your Hi-Vis jacket, and other illuminous clothing..

FOLK GROUP

Buttevant Church Folk Group, has resumed, their normal Tuesday night rehearsals, since having been curtailed, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The classes take place, between the hours of, -07.00p.m., and 7.50p.m., on the appointed night. Face masks, are cumpulsory, for all rehearsals, and Masses. New members, are always welcome.

COMMUNION

First Holy Communion for those eligible pupils of Lisgriffin National School, will be celebrated on, Saturday May 7th in Lisgriffin Church, at 11.00a.m.

First Holy Communion, for those eligible pupils of, Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, Buttevant, will be celebrated in, Saint Marys’ Church, Buttevant, on Saturday 21st May at 10a.m.

BUTTEVANT RUNNING CLUB

Buttevant Running Club training sessions continue, on Tuesday, and Thursday nights, weekly. During the winter months, the club members, meet at, the Co-Op Store, on the Charleville Road, at 7.15p.m. all details can be had by contacting the clubs’ Facebook page, or email, buttevantrc@gmail.com. New members are always welcome, for over-18s only-.

DANCE ACADEMY

Having been curtailed, from operating, due to the -Covid-19-Pandemic Radcliffe Dance Academy has resumed its weekly instruction classes, in R.A.D., syllabus, under qualified instruction. The classes, are held, weekly, in Buttevant, and Charleville, with qualified instruction from, tutor, and co-ordnator, Ms., Lesley Ann Radcliffe. Buttevant classes, are held, on Friday evenings, in the Muintir na Tire Hall, Buttevant, with classes being held, in Charleville, on Saturdays’. Examinations, in tuition studies, are optinal. Places, in the classes, are limited, and all tuition activities are Covid Compliant. For all details, and information, contact, Lesley Ann Radcliffe, on 0871201001.

SOCCER CLUB

Welcome return, to playing, was witnessed, the psst few weekends, as Buttevants Munster Senior Leagues, team returned, to contest the second round of, the “Pop Kelleher Cup”, at the local venue. The team also travelled to Macroom, recently, to face the challenge of the local soccer squad, and also to Kilworth, where more experience was gained, by all players. This young team are very eager, in their determination, to succeed, and many, of the players, never seem to tire, as they challenge, all comers, no matter what the obstacles. In time, this team will be a force, to be recokened with, and will prove their worth, further down the line. Best of luck, to all concerned, in their endeavours.

DORADA SCHOOL OF DANCE

Buttevant’s long established, and award winning school of dance have resumed their regular dance classes in Buttevant Community Council, Muintir na Tire Hall, following the lifting of the Covid-19-Pandemic restrictions. Numbers, attending classes, will be limited, for the present, but will be reviewed accordingly. Please contact classes co-ordinator, and teacher, Theresa, at your earliest convenience on, 087-2424143, for all details, and enquiries.

MASS RE-SCHEDULING

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, many parishes locally, and nation-wide, have has to re-schedule,their weekend, and weekly Mass services.

This arrangement has also come about, due to the decrease, in vocations, to the priesthood. Buttevant has also to adhere, to this arrangement with, and including, local parishes. These new arrangements will come into force, on the first weekend, of October.

No Vigil mass in Churchtown, or Liscarroll, throughout the year. Vigil Mass, In Buttevant, @06.30P.m., in February, April, June, August, October, And December. Vigil Mass, in Lisgriffin, @06.30P.m., in January, March, May, July, September, and November. Vigil Mass, in Ballyclough, @07.30P.m., throughout the year.

Sunday Mass, in Liscarroll @ 9.00A.m., throughout the year. Sunday Mass, in Kilbrin, @10.00A.m., throughout the year. Sunday Mass, in Churchtown, @ 11.00a.m. throughout the year. Sunday Mass, In Buttevant @12.00Noon, throughout the year.

Monday Mass, in Buttevant, @ 10.00A.m., every week. Tuesday Mass, in Lisgriffin, @10.00A.m., every week. Wednesday Mass, in Buttevant @ 10.00A.m., every week. No Mass, on Thursdays, in this Parish. Thursday Mass, in Liscarroll 10.00A.m., throughout the year. Friday Mass, in Buttevant 10.00A.m., every week.

KEEP YOUR POST OFFICE IN BUSINESS

Down through the years, the local Post Office, has been a main stay, in the life of Buttevant Town, its’ people, Businesses, and many North Cork hinterlands. Buttevant Post Office offers a range of financial services, which have increased since the closure of, the local previous bank service, and branch. Buttevant Post Office, offers a wide-range of banking services, to the local inhabitants, and also provides a service, to near-by parishes, and communities. The services include banking with, A.I.B.; Ulster Bank, and will soon have Bank of Ireland service available, for customers. The office also provides, Cash/Lodgements/Withdrawls; Cheque Lodgements; Business Lodgements; Credit Card Payments; Cash Lodgements; Business Lodgements (Cash Only), and many other services, for all customers.

The post office, in Buttevant, now has facilities for, Bank of Ireland, customers. Many, and several businesses, have re-opened, following the lifting of, -Covid-19- restrictions. Commercial, academic, and shopping outlets, have again, come on-stream, giving a format of, near normality, to the general public. Buttevant has seen the emergence of, some new businesses, which will have an impact on, the life of the community, and the town,in general.

The local vetenary clinic has, in recent weeks, expanded its’ premises, and given a new look to, the town square area. Also, in close proximity, a Stone, Gravel, Sand, and general building materials facility, has opened, on a site, on the Doneraile Road area, of the town. Some premises, have also been given a face-lift, and new-look appearance, which enhances the appearance, of the town, in general. Best of luck, to these new ventures, and also to all existing businesses, and developers.

LOTTO WEEKLY DRAW

Having been suspended, due to the–Covid-19-Pandemic, Buttevant Soccer Clubs’ Local Weekly Lotto Draw, has been re-instated, and membership, can be had, through local retail outlets, and appointed soccer club members. The weekly Lotto Jackpot Monetary Prize Fund, has reached the princely sum of €5,500 and will continue to rise, weekly, until won, by some lucky draw entrant. The winning, or sharing, of this substantial Jackpot, rests on, the choice of, four lucky numbers, to match the four lucky numbers, drawn, on draw night. The draw takes place, weekly, on Thursday night, at the club pavilion, at New Street, Buttevant, and is live streamed, on the clubs’ live-stream facility. So buy a draw ticket, and be in with a chance, to win, or share €5,500.

SOCCER CLUB

The club facilities are now under limited Covid—19 restrictions. Further details can be had by contacting -086-1276374.

HELPLINE

Buttevant Saint Vincent de Paul association, has a dedicated helpline, for those in the community, who may need assistance, to provide for themselves, or their families. Please contact, -086-0209477, in strictest confidence

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Lotto draw – Results for March 11. Jackpot €9,900. Numbers 1, 17, 25, 29. No Winner. Lucky-dip winners: €20 Johnathon and Melissa O’Connor, Ballinamona; €20 Brendan Kelleher, Quartertown; €20 Alan Sheehan, Katies Shop; €20 George Church, Deansville; €20 Brian Flanagan, Toureen.

Weekend Results – The two hurling games planned for last weekend fell foul of the bad weather and will be scheduled for another time.

Fixtures – Senior Football team return to action at home this Thursday (St Patrick’s Day) at midday v Douglas in Mourneabbey. Our second team are also out this weekend v Glanworth on Saturday, March 19, in MourneAbbey at 7 p.m. Please support.