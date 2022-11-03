Around the Districts: Buttevant and Lismire

Pictured last weekend at Corbett Court, Ballyhea was Mallow hurler Simon Leneghan receiving his medal from guest of honour Lorcan McLoughin. Simon was the only Mallow player on the Rebel Og North Cork team who were Celtic Challenge All Ireland winners for 2022.

Maude O’Riordan, Lisheen, Mallow pictured with her daughter Caroline at the pink jersey coffee morning at Herlihy's Centra, Mallow last week. Photos..Eugene Cosgrove

Bikers Gerard Aherne and Tony Manton pictured at the Vintage Car event at the Mallow GAA complex, Carrigoon for Mallow Day Care.

Pictured at the annual Pope John Paul II School Awards at Mallow Community Youth Centre last week were Richard Fleming, Paddy Sheahan and Michael Keogh.

BUTTEVANT

Pantomime time again

Buttevant Panto Club and the Dorada School of Dance will present their annual pantomime this year, following the return to normality as Covid restrictions were lifted. The pantomime this year is titled ‘Jack, Jill, and Call THAT, a Beanstalk’ and will take place in Buttevant G.A.A. on Friday and Saturday November 11th and 12th, commencing each night at 7.30 p.m.

There will the excellent professional music and sound, and there will also be fantastic sets and colourful costumes and great music, song and dance and something for all age groups to enjoy. Tickets will be available at the door only on the night, and two great nights of top class entertainment is assured.

Knitting and Crochet

The ‘Pins, and Needles Group’ have revived their activities and will continue to meet every Wednesday from 7.00p.m. in the club room at Buttevant Soccer Club Pavillion. A warm welcome awaits you if you would like to share your skills, or learn new skills and enjoy a cuppa and a chat to brighten the long and dark winter evenings.

Powerchair Football

Three members of Heroes Powerchair Football Club, based in Buttevant, recently received Irish International Caps and are now members of the Irish development and Senior teams, and will be travelling to compete in the Powerchair Football World Cup, which is being held in Sydney, Australia in 2023. The members of the team are Liam Lynch, Isaiah O’Driscoll and Matt Crowley. The members can be seen training in Buttevant G.A.A. Hall on Saturdays. Congratulations and good luck to the team members, in all their future endeavours.

Religious news

The 6.30p.m. Mass for the month of November will be celebrated in Buttevant Church.

The Autumn station masses have been celebrated over the past few weeks and the local clergy acknowledge the attendances, and donations.

Lisgriffin church is celebrating, its 125th., anniversary, this year. The commemoration committee are seeking, any material, of olden days, to exhibit, for the occassion. Harvest Mass. The annual harvest Mass,is being organised, all types of fruit, vegetables and other produce,,will be greatly received, to be displayed,on the Altar,,this weekend.

Pope John Paul Awards: Members of Buttevant community received Pope John Paul II awards on Thursday October 27th, in recognition of their services to the local church during Covid-19 restrictions. These recipients include T.J., McCarthy, Hugie Spratt, Anna Salvin, Erica Vowles, Isi Nnaemeke, and Saoirse Matthews. Congratulations to you all in receiving these coveted awards.

Bus Shelter

As you will have noticed, one bus shelter has been completed in the town. There are some arrangements yet to be worked out regarding the provision of the second shelter.

Prayers at parish cemeteries

The annual Prayers at parish cemeteries are being held in the near future. Prayers at Saint Brigids’ Cemetery, Buttevant, will take place on, Sunday November 6th at 1.00p.m. Prayers at Saint Marys’ Cemetery, Buttevant will be held on Sunday November 13th, following the 12 noon Mass. Prayers at Lisgriffin Cemetery will take place on Sunday November 13th at 2.00p.m. Prayers at Templemary Cemetery will be held on Sunday November 20th at 2.00p.m. Please inform those who may have relatives and/or friends interred in these cemeteries of the above mentioned dates. Everybody is welcome to attend.

Mass for those who have died during the past twelve months, will be celebrated in Saint Marys’ Church, Buttevant on Friday November 11th at 7.30p.m.

Social Dancing

Social dancing classes in Buttevant have returned to the Munitir Na Tire, Hall since Wednesday, October 19th between the hours of 8.00p.m. and 9.30p.m. inclusive. For further information contact, Yvonne on 087 2448535.

Air Ambulance

Following the recent fund-raising event in aid of the Air Ambulance Service, the cheque for the donations was handed over to the C.E.O., of the service recently. The amount raised accumulated the great figure of €22,275.50 which was gratefully acknowledged by C.E.O. Mick Sheridan. Your support was greatly appreciated.

Takewon-Do

Classes in this form of self-development and protection continue to take place in Buttevant Community Council Hall on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Information can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Bingo

The weekly bingo session continues, to be held, in the local G.A.A., Hall, on Monday night, commencing at 8p.m. There is a substantial monetary jackpot to be won, as well as other prizes to be played for. The monetary jackpot has passed the €6,000 mark, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky player.

Local Lotto Draw

The local lotto draw continues to take place weekly on Thursday night at a locally appointed venue. The jackpot is now at €1,500, on the choice of four numbers, to match, the numbers drawn on draw night.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Walking Club continues to meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 7.00p.m. The meeting point is at Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, and is open to all who wish to walk at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura at 086 402609. Hi-vis clothing is necessary.

Folk group

Buttevant folk group continues to rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Church. Face masks are required at rehearsal and Masses. Rehearsal time is 7p.m, and 7.50p.m. New members are welcome to attend.

Running club

Buttevant running club, continues its training sessions, on Tuesday, and Thursday evenings. Gathering point is at the Co-op store on the Charleville road area. Assembly time is 7.15p.m. and is confined to over-18 year old persons. Details can be had on the club’s Facebook page or email buttevantrunningclub@gmail.com.

Dorada Dance School

Weekly classes for Dorada School of Dance continue each weekend in Buttevant Muintir na Tire Hall. Class times for the various groups can be had by contacting Theresa on 087 2424143. The group is currently rehearsing for their annual Panto which will be staged this November 11th and 12th titled, ‘Jack,Jill, and Call that a Beanstalk’. Lots of fun, entertainment, for all the family, is guaranteed.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant conference of St Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those who may need, help and assistance. All contact will be held in the strictest confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477 or visit www.svp.ie.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

Well Wishes

Well Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.

LISMIRE

County Junior B Football

Lismire will play Fr. O’Neill’s in the rearranged County Junior B Football Championship Quarter Final next Thursday evening at 8.00pm. The venue is now the all-weather 4G pitch at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. The original fixture last weekend was postponed due to floodlight failure.

50th Anniversary Social

Lismire will celebrate the 1972 founding of the club with a 50th Anniversary Social in Springfort Hall on Saturday 19th November. Everybody welcome. For ticket enquiries please text Karen at 086 7335742.

Rebel’s Bounty Draw Winner

Congratulations to Mary Bourke, Broadford, Co. Clare and formerly of Coolageela on winning €250 in the October Rebel’s Bounty Draw. The Rebels Bounty draw was initiated two years ago by the County Board to help clubs raise vital funds for running the club and facilities development. Club officers are very grateful to everyone who supported the club and bought tickets for the 12 monthly draw which is the club’s main fundraiser. The next draw will take place on 24th November with a top prize of €20,000 and 29 other cash prizes.

Clothes Collection

The Parents Association of Lismire NS are organizing a clothes collection. Venue: Lismire School. Bags can be dropped into the school lobby area any day during the week from 9.10am to 3pm from November 7th.The final date is Thursday 17th November .We would greatly appreciate your support for this fundraiser.