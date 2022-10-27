Around the Districts: Buttevant and Lismire

The Traditional Music Group with their Teacher Anne Marie O' Keeffe performed in the Music Room at Boherbue Comprehensive School during Open Night.

BUTTEVANT

Hallow’een

With the season of Hallow’een upon us this weekend, please exercise extreme caution with health and safety, with regard to having bonfires and fireworks in many places around us. Please take care of younger people who may be venturing out ‘trick-or-treating’ and make sure they are supervised by a parent, guardian or responsible adult. Also keep all pets indoors, as the fires, lights and sounds of items exploding would have an adverse effect on them.

Also, please remember to adjust your time-pieces and revert them back by one Hour as ‘Winter Time’ comes into force this weekend. Do enjoy yourselves, do take care of yourself and all others.

Powerchair Football

Three members of Heroes Powerchair Football Club, based in Buttevant, recently received Irish International Caps and are now members of the Irish development and Senior teams, and will be travelling to compete in the Powerchair Football World Cup, which is being held in Sydney, Australia in 2023. The members of the team are Liam Lynch, Isaiah O’Driscoll and Matt Crowley. The members can be seen training in Buttevant G.A.A. Hall on Saturdays. Congratulations and good luck to the team members, in all their future endeavours.

Religious news

The 6.30p.m. Mass for the month of October will be celebrated in Buttevant Church.

The Autumn station masses have been celebrated over the past few weeks and the local clergy acknowledge the attendances, and donations.

Lisgriffin church is celebrating, its 125th., anniversary, this year. The commemoration committee are seeking, any material, of olden days, to exhibit, for the occassion. Harvest Mass. The annual harvest Mass,is being organised, all types of fruit, vegetables and other produce,,will be greatly received, to be displayed,on the Altar,,this weekend.

Pope John Paul Awards: Members of Buttevant community will receive Pope John Paul II awards this Thursday October 27th, in recognition of their services to the local church during Covid-19 restrictions. These recipients include T.J., McCarthy, Hugie Spratt, Anna Salvin, Erica Vowles, Isi Nnaemeke, and Saoirse Matthews. Congratulations to you all in receiving these coveted awards.

Bus Shelter

As you will have noticed, one bus shelter has been completed in the town. There are some arrangements yet to be worked out regarding the provision of the second shelter.

Prayers at parish cemeteries

The annual Prayers at parish cemeteries are being held in the near future. Prayers at Saint Brigids’ Cemetery, Buttevant, will take place on, Sunday November 6th at 1.00p.m. Prayers at Saint Marys’ Cemetery, Buttevant will be held on Sunday November 13th, following the 12 noon Mass. Prayers at Lisgriffin Cemetery will take place on Sunday November 13th at 2.00p.m. Prayers at Templemary Cemetery will be held on Sunday November 20th at 2.00p.m. Please inform those who may have relatives and/or friends interred in these cemeteries of the above mentioned dates. Everybody is welcome to attend.

Mass for those who have died during the past twelve months, will be celebrated in Saint Marys’ Church, Buttevant on Friday November 11th at 7.30p.m.

Social Dancing

Social dancing classes are returning again on Wednesday, October 19th, between the hours of 8.00p.m. and 9.30p.m.. For further information contact Yvonne on 087 2448535.

Air Ambulance

Following the recent fund-raising event in aid of the Air Ambulance Service, the cheque for the donations was handed over to the C.E.O., of the service recently. The amount raised accumulated the great figure of €22,275.50 which was gratefully acknowledged by C.E.O. Mick Sheridan. Your support was greatly appreciated.

Takewon-Do

Classes in this form of self-development and protection continue to take place in Buttevant Community Council Hall on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Information can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Bingo

The weekly bingo session continues, to be held, in the local G.A.A., Hall, on Monday night, commencing at 8p.m. There is a substantial monetary jackpot to be won, as well as other prizes to be played for. The monetary jackpot has passed the €6,000 mark, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky player.

Local Lotto Draw

The local lotto draw continues to take place weekly on Thursday night at a locally appointed venue. The jackpot, having recently been won, is now at €1,400, on the choice of four numbers, to match, the numbers drawn on draw night.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Walking Club continues to meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 7.00p.m. The meeting point is at Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, and is open to all who wish to walk at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura at 086 402609. Hi-vis clothing is necessary.

Folk group

Buttevant folk group continues to rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Church. Face masks are required at rehearsal and Masses. Rehearsal time is 7p.m, and 7.50p.m. New members are welcome to attend.

Running club

Buttevant running club, continues its training sessions, on Tuesday, and Thursday evenings. Gathering point is at the Co-op store on the Charleville road area. Assembly time is 7.15p.m. and is confined to over-18 year old persons. Details can be had on the club’s Facebook page or email buttevantrunningclub@gmail.com.

Dorada Dance School

Weekly classes for Dorada School of Dance continue each weekend in Buttevant Muintir na Tire Hall. Class times for the various groups can be had by contacting Theresa on 087 2424143. The group is currently rehearsing for their annual Panto which will be staged this November.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant conference of St Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those who may need, help and assistance. All contact will be held in the strictest confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477 or visit www.svp.ie.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

Well Wishes

Well Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.

LISMIRE

County Junior B Football

Lismire will play Fr. O’Neill’s in the County Junior B Football Championship Quarter Final next Friday evening at 7.30pm in Kilshannig.

50th Anniversary Social

Date for your diary - Lismire will celebrate the 1972 founding of the club with a 50th Anniversary Social in Springfort Hall on Saturday 19th November. Everybody welcome. For ticket enquiries please text Karen at 086 7335742.

Sympathy

The Community of Lismire would like to offer their deepest sympathy to the Harman family on the recent bereavement of their daughter Sandra Barry of Watergrasshill, Cork. May her soul rest in peace.

Clothes Collection

Any pre-loved clothes etc can be dropped into the school lobby area any time from 9.10-3pm and will be stored until the collection date (in a few weeks time)

St Padre Pio Mass

The Monthly Mass in honour of St Pio will take place in St Joseph’s Church, Lismire on Wednesday 2nd November at 8pm. Everyone welcome.

Monthly meeting

Lismire Community Association will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday 1st November at 8pm in the local Community Centre. Everyone welcome.