Around the Districts: Buttevant and Lismire

Vicky Curran, Shauna Curran took part in the Art for the Heart event in St. Mary’s Church, Doneraile. and Marian Quirke

Catherine Murray and Marian Quirke on stage during the Art for the Heart event in St. Mary’s Church, Doneraile.

BUTTEVANT

UKRAINIANS ARRIVE

People, of Buttevant and surrounding areas should feel more than proud with their response yo the call to assist, donate, and offer much needed help, when put to the test, and be more than co-operative, to those less fortunate, than themselves. Such was the occasion, last weekend, when residents from war-torn Ukraine arrived in Buttevant, in need of shelter, sustenance, and comfort.

The outpouring of donations, material-and-financial, food-stuff, bedding, and all necessary conveniences, to help their fellow human beings. Having been idle for numerous years, Buttevant Convent of Mercy, was offered, by the new owners, as a refuge, for these now homeless, unfortunate and under severe stress Ukrainians.

What followed, for the past few days, had to be seen to be believed. Donations, came from all areas and persons, and the result that pursued, was over-whelming. These unfortunate misplaced persons, were also over-whelmed, with the reception, they received. Let us all, together, make these new residents, in our town, welcome, warm, and respected, for whatever length of time, they will be with us. Cead mile failte and a warm, sincere welcome to you all

ANNUAL STATION MASSES

The annual ‘Station Masses for the Buttevant Parish area, are taking place at present. Lisgriffin area station Mass took place in Lisgriffin Church on Tuesday March 22nd. Station Mass for the Buttevant Station area will take place in Saint Marys’ Church, Buttevant on Thursday March 31st at 7.39p.m.

SONG FOR UKRAINE

The local Amhrani Gospel Choir, have organised a “Sing For Ukraine” to take place in, Saint Mary’s Church, Buttevant on Sunday March 27th at 2p.m. This is not a concert, or fundraiser event, just an occasion to let the people of Ukraine know that they are being thought of in this severe, and stressful, time in their lives, and country.

The occasion will be recorded and videoed, and will appear on Facebook, and on the Amhrani Facebook Page. The appointed song is “Put a Little Love in Your Heart”, and “Blue and Yellow”, will be the colour theme, of the day. All details can be had by contacting Theresa on 0872324143. There is an open invitation to attend and all support will be greatly appreciated.

LENT

The season, of Lent for 2022 has commenced, since Wednesday, March 2, which was Ash Wednesday, with blessed ashes having been blessed and distributed in both churches, in the parish, of Buttevant. The season, of Lent will continue, for the normal period of the season, and will include all the ceremonies, associated with the blessed season.

TROCAIRE

Trocaire collection boxes, which are associated with the Lenten season, have already been distributed, and are again being used, for a worthy cause, concerned with the less unfortunate, in remote areas, of the world. Your support, of the annual cause, will be greatly appreciated.

PARADE

By the time you read these notes, Saint Patricks’ Day Parade in Buttevant, will have been celebrated, to celebrate the feast, of our National Saint, Saint Patrick. No doubt, the event will have been organised, and supervised by, Buttevant Community Council.

BINGO IS BACK

Having been curtailed, by the presence of, the Covid-19-Pandemic and held, up to recently, on a Sunday afternoon, the annual weekly “Bingo Session”, in Buttevant, has returned to its’ previous regular position of, Monday night, in Buttevant G.A.A., Hall, much to the delight of the regular attendees. The “Bingo Jackpot”, has passd, the pricely monetary sum of €6,000 and will continue to rise, weekly, until won by some attending player. The usual “in-house” games, will also be held, and will be well received by all attendees. The usual, playing times,,and conditions, will be In force, and the usual regular crowds, and more, will be present.

CONFIRMATION

The Sacrament of, Confirmation, will take place, in Buttevant, in Saint Marys’ Church, on Friday March 25th. Pupils of the 5th and 6th., classes, of Lisgriffin National School, and also of Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, Buttevant, at 11a.m., on the 25th March. Local Parish Priest, Fr., Baker, will be the celebrant, as Bishop Crean, has delegated ceremonies to, local clergy, due to the shortfall of available clergy, and Celebrants.

WALKING CLUB

There is a new fitness orientated club, established is Buttevant, for some weeks past. Buttevant Walking Club, has been established to facilitate, persons of all ages, and ability, who may wish, to exercise, leisurely, and comfortably, at their own, pace, and speed, without any undue stress, or personal pressure.

The walking club meets on Mondays, and Wednesdays at 7p.m., and welcomes walkers of all age groups. The meeting and gathering time is 7.00p.m., on both nights, outside Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire Narional School. There is no fee, or payment charge, as participants, traverse various areas, of the town. All information can be had, by contacting Laura on, -0868402609-, at your earliest convenience.

The club recently took part in the memorial services for the tragic death of murder victim, Ashling Murphy. The organisers wish to acknowledge the support of, all who participated. Please wear your Hi-Vis jacket, and other illuminous clothing..

FOLK GROUP

Buttevant Church Folk Group, has resumed, their normal Tuesday night rehearsals, since having been curtailed, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The classes take place, between the hours of, -07.00p.m., and 7.50p.m., on the appointed night. Face masks, are cumpulsory, for all rehearsals, and Masses. New members, are always welcome.

COMMUNION

First Holy Communion for those eligible pupils of Lisgriffin National School, will be celebrated on, Saturday May 7th in Lisgriffin Church, at 11.00a.m.

First Holy Communion, for those eligible pupils of, Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, Buttevant, will be celebrated in, Saint Marys’ Church, Buttevant, on Saturday 21st May at 10a.m.

BUTTEVANT RUNNING CLUB

Buttevant Running Club training sessions continue, on Tuesday, and Thursday nights, weekly. During the winter months, the club members, meet at, the Co-Op Store, on the Charleville Road, at 7.15p.m. all details can be had by contacting the clubs’ Facebook page, or email, buttevantrc@gmail.com. New members are always welcome, for over-18s only-.

DANCE ACADEMY

Having been curtailed, from operating, due to the -Covid-19-Pandemic Radcliffe Dance Academy has resumed its weekly instruction classes, in R.A.D., syllabus, under qualified instruction. The classes, are held, weekly, in Buttevant, and Charleville, with qualified instruction from, tutor, and co-ordnator, Ms., Lesley Ann Radcliffe. Buttevant classes, are held, on Friday evenings, in the Muintir na Tire Hall, Buttevant, with classes being held, in Charleville, on Saturdays’. Examinations, in tuition studies, are optinal. Places, in the classes, are limited, and all tuition activities are Covid Compliant. For all details, and information, contact, Lesley Ann Radcliffe, on 0871201001.

SOCCER CLUB

Welcome return, to playing, was witnessed, the psst few weekends, as Buttevants Munster Senior Leagues, team returned, to contest the second round of, the “Pop Kelleher Cup”, at the local venue. The team also travelled to Macroom, recently, to face the challenge of the local soccer squad, and also to Kilworth, where more experience was gained, by all players. This young team are very eager, in their determination, to succeed, and many, of the players, never seem to tire, as they challenge, all comers, no matter what the obstacles. In time, this team will be a force, to be recokened with, and will prove their worth, further down the line. Best of luck, to all concerned, in their endeavours.

DORADA SCHOOL OF DANCE

Buttevant’s long established, and award winning school of dance have resumed their regular dance classes in Buttevant Community Council, Muintir na Tire Hall, following the lifting of the Covid-19-Pandemic restrictions. Numbers, attending classes, will be limited, for the present, but will be reviewed accordingly. Please contact classes co-ordinator, and teacher, Theresa, at your earliest convenience on, 087-2424143, for all details, and enquiries.

MASS RE-SCHEDULING

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, many parishes locally, and nation-wide, have has to re-schedule,their weekend, and weekly Mass services.

This arrangement has also come about, due to the decrease, in vocations, to the priesthood. Buttevant has also to adhere, to this arrangement with, and including, local parishes. These new arrangements will come into force, on the first weekend, of October.

No Vigil mass in Churchtown, or Liscarroll, throughout the year. Vigil Mass, In Buttevant, @06.30P.m., in February, April, June, August, October, And December. Vigil Mass, in Lisgriffin, @06.30P.m., in January, March, May, July, September, and November. Vigil Mass, in Ballyclough, @07.30P.m., throughout the year.

Sunday Mass, in Liscarroll @ 9.00A.m., throughout the year. Sunday Mass, in Kilbrin, @10.00A.m., throughout the year. Sunday Mass, in Churchtown, @ 11.00a.m. throughout the year. Sunday Mass, In Buttevant @12.00Noon, throughout the year.

Monday Mass, in Buttevant, @ 10.00A.m., every week. Tuesday Mass, in Lisgriffin, @10.00A.m., every week. Wednesday Mass, in Buttevant @ 10.00A.m., every week. No Mass, on Thursdays, in this Parish. Thursday Mass, in Liscarroll 10.00A.m., throughout the year. Friday Mass, in Buttevant 10.00A.m., every week.

LOCAL LOTTO WEEKLY DRAW

Having been suspended, due to the–Covid-19-Pandemic, Buttevant Soccer Clubs’ Local Weekly Lotto Draw, has been re-instated, and membership, can be had, through local retail outlets, and appointed soccer club members. The weekly Lotto Jackpot Monetary Prize Fund, has reached the princely sum of €5,600 and will continue to rise, weekly, until won, by some lucky draw entrant.

The winning, or sharing, of this substantial Jackpot, rests on, the choice of, four lucky numbers, to match the four lucky numbers, drawn, on draw night.

The draw takes place, weekly, on Thursday night, at the club pavilion, at New Street, Buttevant, and is live streamed, on the clubs’ live-stream facility. So buy a draw ticket, and be in with a chance, to win, or share €5,600.

SOCCER CLUB

The club facilities are now under limited Covid—19 restrictions. Further details can be had by contacting -086-1276374.

HELPLINE

Buttevant Saint Vincent de Paul association, has a dedicated helpline, for those in the community, who may need assistance, to provide for themselves, or their families. Please contact, -086-0209477, in strictest confidence

LISMIRE

Under 21 Footballers in final

Well done to Robert Emmets the Newmarket/Lismire combination on defeating Sliabh Luachra Gaels in the semi-final of the Central Sports U21A Football Championship by 2-10 to 1-07 at the Banteer 4G pitch last Saturday.

Our own Eamon Hayes, Conor, Rory and Jack Sheahan were very much instrumental in the win.

Robert Emmets now go on to meet Croke Rovers in the final on next Saturday evening at 7.30 again at the Banteer 4G pitch.

Club Membership

Membership is now open at €30 for adults and €50 for family membership. New members welcome.

Scrap MetalA load of scrap metal is being prepared for the end of March. If you have any unwanted scrap metal, please bring it to the GAA Grounds and leave it at the designated scrap metal area.

Please be reminded that only scrap metal and batteries are suitable for recycling e.g., farm machinery, old cars, engines & parts, gates, corrugated iron, wheelbarrows, trailer chassis, cement mixers, transport boxes, electric motors, batteries, milk cans, slurry tanks, electric cookers, dishwashers, washing machines, radiators, food mixers, lead, bicycles, solid fuel cookers, barrels and any old iron. Please do not bring fridges, freezers, timber, plastics or tyres.

Yoga Classes

Yoga with Clare will resume on Thursday 24th March at 7.30pm in Lismire Community Centre.