Around the Districts: Buttevant and Lismire

Deirdre Murphy from Waterfall, Cork, who was the winner of the Knocknagree Community Development Group raffle of €20,000 is pictured with her mother Betty, her children Dara and Lilly and Knocknagree Community Development Group members Noreen McSweeney and Mairead Cronin.

BUTTEVANT

BINGO ON A SUNDAY

Having been sidelined for some time, due to the prevailing pandemic, the weekly Bingo Session has been revived and re-routed, in Buttevant. Promoted by, Buttevant G.A.A., Club, the session, previously held on Monday night, has been transferred, to a Sunday afternoon.

All the restrictions, put In place, by the relevant medical organisations, are being adhered to, and observed by the organisers, with health nd safety being of the utmost importance. The venue is still, the local G.A.A. Hall and good attendances are being reported. The jackpot has reached the €4,950 grand total, and would be a handsome sum for some lucky punter to win. Games get under way at 3.00p.m., each Sunday afternoon.

PANDEMIC

What with the new strain, of a new virus emerging worldwide, recently, let us all be alert, and adhere to all the restrictions, and recommendations, that will come our way, in a bid to, combat this new form of another fatal disease. No doubt, all the experts, scientists, and World Health Organisations, will be combating this deadly disease. We all need to work, together, and look out for each other, and be helpful, and available, to combat another fatal,pandemic.

Let us all hope,,and pray, that this new outbreak, will he captured, and diminished, for the good of all mankind. As per recent notifications, restrictions, and limitations, have been enforced, and will hinder all aspects, of society, commercially, economically, and will affect all sections, of society. We all need to adhere to these instructions, and work together, for the benefit of everybody.,in our community, cities, counties, and nationally. Be Curmach Agus Obair Le Cheile Ar Son Ar Muintir Fein Agus Ar Tir, Agus Ar Son Ar Beatha.

WALKING CLUB

There is a new fitness orientated club, established is Buttevant, for some weeks past. Buttevant Walking Club, has been established to facilitate, persons of all ages, and ability, who may wish, to exercise, leisurely, and comfortably, at their own, pace, and speed, without any undue stress, or personal pressure.

The walking club meets, on Mondays, and Wednesdays, at -07,00p.m., and welcomes walkers of all age groups. The meeting, and gathering time, is -07.00p.m., on both nights, outside Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire Narional School. There is no fee, or payment charge, as participants, traverse various areas, of the town. All information can be had, by contacting Laura on, -0868402609-, at your earliest convenience.

FOLK GROUP

Buttevant Church Folk Group, has resumed, their normal Tuesday night rehearsals, since having been curtailed, due to the Covid-19- Pandemic. The classes take place, between the hours of, -07.00p.m., and 07.50p.m., on the appointed night. Face masks, are cumpulsory, for all rehearsals, and Masses. New members, are welcome.

RUNNING CLUB

Buttevant Running Club training sessions continue, on Tuesday, and Thursday nights, weekly. During the winter months, the club members, meet at, the Co-Op Store, on the Charleville Road, at -07.15p.m. all details can be had by contacting the clubs’ Facebook page, or email, buttevantrc@gmail.com mailto:buttevantrc@gmail.com . New members are always welcome, for -over-18sonly.

RADCLIFFE DANCE ACADEMY

Having been curtailed, from operating, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Radcliffe Dance Academy”, has resumed its’ weekly instruction classes, in R.A.D., syllabus, under qualified instruction. The classes, are held, weekly, in Buttevant, and Charleville, with qualified instruction from, tutor, and co-ordnator, Ms., Lesley Ann Radcliffe. Buttevant classes, are held, on Friday evenings, in the Muintir na Tire Hall, Buttevant, with classes being held, in Charleville, on Saturdays’. Examinations, in tuition studies, are optinal. Places, in the classes, are limited, and all tuition activities, are Covid Compliant”. For all details, and information, contact, Lesley Ann Radcliffe, on 0871201001.

DORADA SCHOOL OF DANCE

Buttevants long established, and award winning school, of dance, resumed their regular dance classes, on Saturday, October 9, in Buttevant Community Council, Muintir na Tire Hall, following the lifting of the Covid-19-Pandemic restrictions. Numbers, attending classes, will be limited, for the present, but will be reviewed accordingly. Please contact classes co-ordinator, and teacher, Theresa, at your earliest convenience on, 087-2424143, for all details, and enquiries.

BINGO IS BACK

Following the long suspension, of all indoor gatherings, due to the -Covid-19-Pandemic-Restrictions, the weekly Bingo Seasion, has returned to, Buttevant G.A.A., following a long anticipated wait by regular players. The Bingo Session has re-commenced on Monday nights, and was well attended, and supported by the local Bingo Brigade. These sessions were, and will be a weekly get-together, and social occassion, for many local, and visiting, attendees. Scanning, of patrons, will commence @07.30p.m., for an 08.00p.m., start. Bingo Jackpothasnow passed the €3000 mark, and will continue to rise, until won by some lucky player. Wishing you all the best of luck, and eyes down, for your gaming outlet, and occasion.

MASS RE-SCHEDULING

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, many parishes locally, and nation-wide, have has to re-schedule,their weekend, and weekly Mass services. This arrangement has also come about, due to the decrease, in vocations, to the priesthood. Buttevant has also to adhere, to this arrangement with, and including, local parishes. These new arrangements will come into force, on the first weekend, of October.

No Vigil mass in Churchtown, or Liscarroll, throughout the year. Vigil Mass, In Buttevant, @06.30P.m., in February, April, June, August, October, And December. Vigil Mass, in Lisgriffin, @06.30P.m., in January, March, May, July, September, and November. Vigil Mass, in Ballyclough, @07.30P.m., throughout the year.

Sunday Mass, in Liscarroll @ 9.00A.m., throughout the year. Sunday Mass, in Kilbrin, @10.00A.m., throughout the year. Sunday Mass, in Churchtown, @ 11.00a.m. throughout the year. Sunday Mass, In Buttevant @12.00Noon, throughout the year.

Monday Mass, in Buttevant, @ 10.00A.m., every week. Tuesday Mass, in Lisgriffin, @10.00A.m., every week. Wednesday Mass, in Buttevant @ 10.00A.m., every week. No Mass, on Thursdays, in this Parish. Thursday Mass, in Liscarroll 10.00A.m., throughout the year. Friday Mass, in Buttevant 10.00A.m., every week.

KEEP YOUR POST OFFICE IN BUSINESS

Down through the years, the local Post Office, has been a main stay, in the life of Buttevant Town, its’ people, Businesses, and many North Cork hinterlands. Buttevant Post Office offers a range of financial services, which have increased since the closure of, the local previous bank service, and branch. Buttevant Post Office, offers a wide-range of banking services, to the local inhabitants, and also provides a service, to near-by parishes, and communities. The services include banking with, A.I.B.; Ulster Bank, and will soon have Bank of Ireland service available, for customers. The office also provides, Cash/Lodgements/Withdrawls; Cheque Lodgements; Business Lodgements; Credit Card Payments; Cash Lodgements; Business Lodgements (Cash Only), and many other services, for all customers.

Commercial, academic, and shopping outlets, have again, come on-stream, giving a format of, near normality, to the general public. Buttevant has seen the emergence of, some new businesses, which will have an impact on, the life of the community, and the town,in general.

The local vetenary clinic has, in recent weeks, expanded its’ premises, and given a new look to, the town square area. Also, in close proximity, a Stone, Gravel, Sand, and general building materials facility, has opened, on a site, on the Doneraile Road area, of the town. Some premises, have also been given a face-lift, and new-look appearance, which enhances the appearance, of the town, in general. Best of luck, to these new ventures, and also to all existing businesses, and developers.

LOCAL LOTTO WEEKLY DRAW

Having been suspended, due to the–Covid-19-Pandemic, Buttevant Soccer Clubs’ Local Weekly Lotto Draw, has been re-instated, and membership, can be had, through local retail outlets, and appointed soccer club members. The weekly Lotto Jackpot Monetary Prize Fund, has reached the princely sum of €4,600 and will continue to rise, weekly, until won, by some lucky draw entrant. The winning, or sharing, of this substantial Jackpot, rests on, the choice of, four lucky numbers, to match the four lucky numbers, drawn, on draw night. The draw takes place, weekly, on Thursday night, at the club pavilion, at New Street, Buttevant, and is live streamed, on the clubs’ live-stream facility. So buy a draw ticket, and be in with a chance, to win, or share €4,600.

SOCCER CLUB

The club facilities are now under limited Covid—19 restrictions. Further details can be had by contacting -086-1276374.

HELPLINE

Buttevant Saint Vincent de Paul association, has a dedicated helpline, for those in the community, who may need assistance, to provide for themselves, or their families. Please contact, -086-0209477, in strictest confidence.

LISMIRE

Rebels’ Bounty

Collecting for the Rebels’ Bounty Draw will be carried out over the next few weeks for the first draw on 24th February.

There will be two draws on the 24th February to cover January and February. The cost for the 12 monthly draws hasn’t changed at €100 but the prizes are significant with 30 cash prizes every month. The top prize each month is €20,000 and this rises to €25,000 in April and August with the December draw having a €100,000 first prize.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions personal contact will be limited. Existing draw participants will be contacted by their usual club contact and new draw members are asked to make enquiries through any club officer or through club Draw Coordinator Ollie Kearney on 086 1552854.

Tickets can also be purchased online at www.gaacork.ie/rebelsbounty clicking on Lismire as your club. Rebels’ Bounty tickets that are bought before 24th January will get free entry to a draw for All Ireland Hurling and Football tickets.

Scrap Metal

A load of scrap metal is being prepared for the end of January. If you have any unwanted scrap metal, please bring it to the GAA Grounds and leave it at the designated scrap metal area. Please be reminded that only scrap metal and batteries are suitable for recycling e.g., farm machinery, old cars, engines & parts, gates, corrugated iron, wheelbarrows, trailer chassis, cement mixers, transport boxes, electric motors, batteries, milk cans, slurry tanks, electric cookers, dishwashers, washing machines, radiators, food mixers, lead, bicycles, solid fuel cookers, barrels and any old iron. Please do not bring fridges, freezers, timber, plastics or tyres.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Lismire GAA will be held on Friday 21st January at 8.00pm. This will be carried out remotely using the Microsoft Teams format as recommended by GAA Covid 19 guidelines. If you would like to participate in the meeting, please give your email address to any member of the club committee or text it to 086 1552854.