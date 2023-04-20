Around the Districts: Buttevant and Freemount

Pictured at the recent spinathon for a sensory room at St. Joseph's Foundation in AIB Charleville were letitia Lynch, AIB, Catherine O'Connell, Deputy Principal Holy Family School, service users do, Margaret Looby Principal do and Kim Daly, AIB Charleville.

BUTTEVANT

Cemetery Masses

The annual Cemetery Masses in the local graveyards are currently taking place. Mass in St Brigid’s Cemetry, Buttevant will be celebrated on Wednesday May 17th at 8.00p.m. The annual Mass at Templemary Well will be celebrated on Friday May 26th at 8.00p.m. Please share these dates, with those who may have relatives interred, in these sacred places, and may wish to attend these ceremonies.

Cahirmee Singers Musical Evening

Local musical group, Cahirmee Singers will hold their annual Musical Evening on Friday, May 12th in the local Muintir na Tire Hall, Buttevant. This annual extravaganza of various musical offerings always attracts a great audience, with entertainment to suit all ages.

The show will commence at 8.00p.m. and a great evening’s entertainment is assured. Tickets are now on sale, and can be purchased from choral group members. Tickets for this occassion sell quickly. Further information can be had by contacting Mary on 086 7936318 as soon as possible.

G.A.A. Nursery commencing

The Butevant G.A.A. Nursery will resume at Buttevant G.A.A. grounds at 6.00p.m. on Friday April 14th, This facility is open to 4-6 year old, boys,and girls, and parents must be present. For further details contact Sharon on 087 6084483.

Dorada School of Dance

Weekly classes at this School of Dance have resumed on Saturdays in the Muintir na Tire Hall, Buttevant. Tiny Tots classes commence at 12 noon, Intermediate classes commence at 12.30p.m. and Advanced will commence at 1.30p.m. Further details can be had by contacting Theresa on 0872324143.

Club activities

With the Spring and Summer seasons looming, many clubs are arranging activities for their members. Buttevant Soccer Club, has organised, a summer camp for their juvenile members and friends, taking place, in July.

Buttevant G.A.A. club has organised a Cul Camp, commencing on July 3rd. They also are arranging their annual, Batt Thornhill Memorial Tournament for the weekend of June 10th. The clubs’ weekly training sessions continue at the local venue.

I.C.A. Guild

Buttevant Guild’s Monthly meetings continue to be held on a regular basis, and new members, are always welcome.

Mercy Centre

The Coffee Morning has resumed at the Mercy Centre, Buttevant and will be a regular feature as before, from now on. The revived coffee morning, was held on Wednesday last, April 12th, following the morning Mass, , and will continue every second Wednesday. There will be “bingo”, and a “cuppa”, and loads of “ chat”, between 2.00p.m.,and 03.30p.m., and “all are welcome”.

Buttevant R.C.

Preparations are being finalised for, the annual Buttevant R.C. “4-Mile road race”. All will be happening on Friday May 19th, with the runners “on the off” at 7.30p.m. Registration is now open, on the link, event aster.ie/event/Aw55tjIIIv. Green hall Motors Ltd are the proud sponsors of this well supported event.

Folk Group

Buttevant Folk Group continue their rehearsals in Buttevant Parish Church on Tuesday nights at 7.0Op.m. New members will be welcomed.

Summer Soccer Camp

Buttevant Soccer Club, has arranged their annual Summer Soccer Camp for this year. This year’s Camp will take place between the dates of July 17th and July 21st inclusive, and will be held daily with the hours being advertised, in the near future.

There are limited places available, and early booking, is advisable, to secure a place, for your child. All activities, will be supervised, and organised by, experienced coaches, and club officers. There will also club kits and goodies for participating children at the end, of the Camp Activities and a certificate of participation for each member.

A packed lunch will be required for those attending and strict supervision will be maintained. For further details and relevant information, please contact the club office at their Pavillion,at New Street, Buttevant.

Religious news

The 6.30p.m. Saturday Vigil Mass for the month of April will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Buttevant.

First Holy Communion - Pupils, from the two national schools in the parish, have gone through the process of their First Confession, in preparation for this important celebration in their religious lives. Their teachers are also busy, getting the eligible pupils prepared for this auspicious occasion.

First Holy Communion for the pupils of Lisgriffin National School will be celebrated on Saturday May 13th at 11a.m. in Lisgriffin Church. The ceremony for the pupils of Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, Buttevant will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Buttevant on Saturday May 20th at 11a.m. Wishing all pupils well on this first big occassion, in their religious lives.

Trocaire - Trocaire boxes, can now be returned to, either of the churches, in the parish, or to the parochial house. The amount gathered will be published at a later date. Your support for this worthy cause is greatly appreciated.

Social Dancing

The social dancing classes have resumed and re-located to Buttevant Muintir na Tire Hall. Classes will take place on Wednesday night and will continue on a weekly basis. The classes will be held between the hours of 8.00p.m. and 9.30p.m. inclusive. Further information can be had by contacting Yvonne on 087 2448535.

Knitting and Crochet

The Pins and Needles Group have revived their activities and will continue to meet every Wednesday from 7.00p.m. in the club room at Buttevant Soccer Club Pavillion. A warm welcome awaits you if you would like to share your skills, or learn new skills and enjoy a cuppa and a chat to brighten the long and dark winter evenings.

Takewon-Do

Classes in this form of self-development and protection continue to take place in Buttevant Community Council Hall on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Information can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Bingo

The weekly bingo session continues, to be held, in the local G.A.A., Hall, on Monday night, commencing at 8p.m. There is a substantial monetary jackpot to be won and also there are other monies to be won in other games that take place. The monetary jackpot continues to rise, and there is also a “mini-jackpot” and an in-house lotto to be won. All will continue to rise, until won by some lucky player.

Local Lotto Draw

The local lotto draw continues to take place weekly on Thursday night in the club’s Pavillion, at New Street, Buttevant. The jackpot amount has passed the €3,900 mark, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky punter, who can match the four lucky numbers drawn on draw night. The draw is live-streamed on the club’s Facebook page from 7.00p.m. Your support of all club activities is greatly appreciated.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Walking Club continues to meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 7.00p.m. The meeting point is at Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, and is open to all who wish to walk at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura at 086 402609. Hi-vis clothing is necessary.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant conference of St Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those who may need, help and assistance. All contact will be held in the strictest confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477 or visit www.svp.ie.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The weekly 45 Drive was well attended on Sunday night last.The following is a list of the lucky winners.

First prize went to: 1 Dan Barry, Ashford and Martin Fahy, Broadford; 2 Donal Mulcahy, Raheenagh and Pa Quilligan, Newcastle West. The best ladies team was Kathleen Guiney, Glash and Eileen Twomey, Newmarket. The winning gents team was Jerry O’Callaghan, Freemount and Hugh Murphy, Boherbue. Spot prizes were won by: 1 Neily O’Connor, Freemount and Nelly May Foley, Glash; 2 Margaret and Theresa O’Regan, Kilmeedy.

The following won Raffle prizes: 1 Eileen O’Sullivan, Kanturk. 2 P.J.O’Sullivan, Freemount. 3 Joan O’Leary, Castleishion. 4 Hugh Murphy, Boherbue. 5 Margaret O’Regan, Kilmeedy. 6 Nellie May Foly, Glash. 7 Donal Mulcahy, Raheenagh. 8 Joan O’Leary, Castleishion. The 45 Drive continues this Sunday night at 8pm.

Social Dancing

The weekly social dancing continues every Sunday afternoon in Freemount Community Centre from 3pm to 5.30pm. All top bands are booked for the year ahead, so head for Freemount this Sunday April 23rd, when Checkers will supply the music for the afternoon. Coming on Sunday April 30th is Colm Burke.

Freemount Community Alert

It’s time again to renew your membership to the beAlert Text Service. This service is provided for a yearly fee of €10. It’s provided by Muintir na Tire and you will get beAlert texts that are relevant to your location.

Membership can be renewed using Envelopes with forms that can be collected and returned to Casey’s shop in Freemount, including €10 fee. Or use this link https://www.muintir.ie/bealert/ to renew membership online. Group name is Freemount Community Alert.Group ID is FRE0001

Thursday Club

The Thursday Club will meet on Thursday April 27th at 2pm. Everybody welcome, bring a friend.

Comhaltas

All classes continue on Wednesday nights at the usual time.Tin whistle and flute classes on Saturday morning. The Co. Fleadh Cheoil will be held in Bandon on 28th, 29th and 30th April.

St Michael’s Church

Sunday Mass in Freemount at 10:30 am.Mass on Monday night at 8pm. And Tuesday morning at 9.30am.

You can now tune into all Masses in St.Michael’s Church by tuning into Freemount Church on your phone, computer or tablet,as new equipment has been installed. . This is great news for all those unable to attend Mass in Church.

Trócaire Boxes: Please return Trócaire Boxes to allow the collection to be forwarded to the Trócaire charity.

Easter Offerings: Easter and Lenten offerings for the support of the clergy may be handed in at the Parochial House or brought to Sunday Mass. Thank you.

G.A.A. Weekly Lottery

Here are the results of our weekly Lottery draw for last weekend. Numbers drawn were 6-16-21-23. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Davy Hassett, Charleville. 2. Clare Hannigan, Aughrim, Dromina. 3. Brennan Family, Freemount. 4. Eileen Broderick, Knockeen, Freemount. 5. Shaun O’Callaghan, Castlemagner. Jackpot this weekend is €1,300. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Notes

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm.-email osullivanpj38@gmail.com.