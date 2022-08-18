Around the Districts: Buttevant and Cill na Martra

An excellent tour of Buttevant’s Medieval Heritage took place last weekend, organised by Buttevant Heritage Group for National Heritage Week 2022.

BUTTEVANT

Bus Shelters

Over the past week or so, you will have noticed work taking place at two locations within the town. This work is the commencement of the erection of two bus shelters to accommodate persons, wishing to use the bus service, provided by Bus Eireann.

You will have noticed that, there is a large amount of people using the service and this provision will provide shelter for passengers, in the inclement weather conditions, which apertain, to Irish weather conditions.

This provision is the result of, several people, personally lobbying and contacting the relevant companies involved, and also with the help of, some of the local politicians, for the area.

Back to School

Soon all students will be returning to their relevant learning centres, following the summer holiday period. Parents at present are busily sorting out uniforms, books and other requirements that will be necessary for their siblings.

With the rising cost of all educational materials and clothing necessary for the students, parents will be finding it difficult to gather sufficient monetary requirements to provide for the school year, particularly with the rising costs of necessary materials, which continue to rise on a daily basis.

Soccer Club

As the commencement, of the new playing season, approaches, training, for the Munster Senior League Team, has already begun, on Wednesday evenings, at 7.30p.m. Training, for all other teams, will commence, accordingly. Present players, are urged, to attend, and new players, and members, will also be welcomed.

Motorcycle Memorial Run

The annual Mick O’Regan Memorial Motorcycle Run took place, on Saturday last, August 6th. This annual event was also affected by Covid-19 restrictions, In a limited capacity, over the past two years.

This was the 10th annual holding of the event and will no doubt be well supported. Sign-in headquarters was Kit Roches Bar from 10.00a.m., and the run set out at 12.30pm (lunchtime). The beneficiary of this annual event is Pieta House, whose staff and officials do untold work for those affected by mental health issues. Entry was by donation, and all monies collected will be donated to Pieta House and will add to the many thousands of monies this group has donated over the past ten years.

The spectacle of the beginning of ‘the run’ was a sight to behold and captured the imagination of everybody present. Your support for this worthwhile event is greatly appreciated. There will be a special ‘event night’ in the near future, when the full amount of the donations will be presented to officers of Pieta House.

Holidays

Now that the majority of schools are closed for their summer holidays, there will be many young people, around the public roads and play areas. Do keep a watchful eye out as you travel about, so observe, all movements, of pedestrains, and traffic, while you are travelling, by whatever means.

Lisgriffin Church

The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Lisgriffin celebrates 125 years of service to the parish of Buttevant this year. The church in Lisgriffin was consecrated by the then Bishop of Cloyne, Bishop Browne on 8th December, 1897, which was the feast of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Groups on break

Clubs, associations and other groups are currently on their annual summer breaks, and enjoying, their well-earned respite. All these groups will return to their regular meetings, games, etc., and will give ample notice, when they will be returning.

Takewon-Do Club

The art of Takewon-Do is a very useful and disciplined form of self-development and protection method which can be used to protect one’s own person, should the occassion arise.

Classes in this fine art are held on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Community Council Hall, between the hours of 6.30p.m. and 8.30p.m. for various age groups. All details, can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Heritage Group

Buttevant Heritage Group has revised its programme, following the Covid-19 restrictions. The group held a Heritage Festival which took place recently, and was well supported.

The group is currently preparing for, National Heritage Week, which will take place from, Saturday, August 13th to Sunday August 21st inclusive. People are asked to decorate their windows and premises of any materials of artifacts that would be of interest to the public.

The group will hold a living history of the town on Saturday August 13th, which will visit all the historic areas of the town.

To coincide with Heritage Week, the group will hold a country market, on Richmond Street, commencing at 2.00p.m. There will be numerous stalls, with various forms of, arts, and crafts, fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac, home cooking, and many other items, of interest, to be purchased, at reasonable rates. With the weather, being as it is, there is sure to be a good attendance, to view the proceedings.

Bingo

The weekly, bingo session, continues to be held in, Buttevant G.A.A., hall, in Monday nights’ with all the usual games, associated with these sessions. There is a substantial “BIngo Jackpot”, to be won, or shared, by some lucky players. The jackpot has passed the substantial monetary total, and will continue to rise, until won by some lucky attendees. Games commence, at 8.00p.m.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Weekly Walking Club, continues to meet on Monday, and Wednesday, evenings, beginning at 7.00p.m. The club meets at Scoil Mhuire Na Trocaire School, and is open to those who wish to exercise leisurely and comfortably at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura on 086 402609. HI-vis and luminous clothing is advisable.

Folk Group

Buttevant Folk Group continues to rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Church. Face masks are required at rehearsal and Masses. The group meets between the hours of 7.00p.m., and 7.50p.m. New members are always welcome.

Ukrainian visitors

With the continuing war raging in the Ukraine, Buttevant has become home to several members of the Ukranian community. These people have added a new dimension to local life in the area, and are a very colourful, and indigenous community. They have settled into the local community, and with the war continuing in their homeland, they will be with us for some time to come. Let us all make their stay here warm hearted, welcoming and comforting for them, whilst they are with us. It will be some time before they are able to return to their homeland, and begin re-building their country.

Running Club

Buttevant Running Club continues its training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday, evenings, congregating at the local Co-Op store on the Charleville road. Assembly time is 7.15p.m., and is confined to over-18-year olds. Further details can be had by contacting the club’s Facebook page or email buttevantrunning club@gmail.com.

Local Lotto Draw

The local weekly lotto draw promoted by Buttevant Soccer Club takes place on Thursday nights at the club’s pavilion on New Street, Buttevant. The winning or sharing of the monetary jackpot rests on the choice of four lucky numbers to match the four numbers drawn on draw night. The jackpot is now approaching €7,600, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky entrant.

Post Office

Buttevant Post Office continues continues to be, an integral part of, community life, in the town, and surrounding locality. The local post office offers numerous postal services to the public, and also offers banking services, from several of the prominent banks in the Irish banking system. The post office offers same day cash withdrawals, cash lodgements, Cheque lodgements and many other banking services. Do support your local post office, which is a lifeline for the local community.

Dorada School Of Dance

Classes for the locally based Dorada School of Dance continue each weekend in Buttevant Community Council Hall, at the usual appointed times. Class times and further information can be had by contacting Theresa on 087 2424143.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant Conference of Saint Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those in need can apply for assistance, in confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477. Also, visit www.svp.ie.

Religious news

The 6.30p.m. Mass, for the month of August will take place in Buttevant Church. Weekday Masses, in Buttevant, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10a.m. No Mass on Thursdays.

In Lisgriffin, Tuesdays at 10a.m. Weekend Masses, in Buttevant, on Saturday, 6.30p.m.(Dec., Feb., April., June., August., and Oct.) in Lisgriffin, Saturday 6.30p.m.,(Jan.,March., May., July., Sept., November).

Security

With the holiday season fast approaching, please be mindful, if you are going, on holidays, and people going, on vacations, for short, or extended periods, make sure, your property,is secure, and/or alarmed, while you are away.

Also, you would do well to ask some relative, neighbour, or friend, to check, on your property,and belongings, while you are absent.

Night-time, is no longer, the period that thieves, are about, as there are more robberies, and house break-ins, during daylight hours, than ever before. ‘Tabhair Aire Agus Bi Curmach’.

Traffic

With the ever increasing amount, of traffic, through the Main Street, great care, and alertness, is advised, particularly, at school times. Also, with the summer holiday season commencing, around now, there will also be an increased amount of extra traffic, through the streets, of Buttevant.

Please be mindful of, children, who should be accompanied, at all times, and also, show kindness,and patience also, with regard to the elderly pedestrians, using the streets, for shopping.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

Well Wishes

Well wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht Lotto

Níor aimsigh uimhreacha aon buaiteoir don phota óir oll-mhór le €22,800 ann ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg. €100:

Chiropodist

Joanna, the chiropodist will be in attendance in Cois Cille on this Saturday, August 20th and appointments can be made by ringing 089-2164254.

Bua ag Cill na Martra

Bhí Cill na Martra ró láidir do Úibh Laoir sa Chraobhchomórtas Príomh Idirmheánach Chorcai I Maigh Chromtha ar an Aoine seo chaite, Chríochnaigh an cluiche leis an scór 2-17 I gcoinne 0-16. Mile comhghairdeas.

Fr. Filip

It is with great regret that the Parishes of Cill na Martra, Macroom and Aghina say goodbye to Fr. Filip, as he departs for Missionary life in Papua New Guinea. During the last six months, Fr. Filip endeared himself to all in the three parishes and he is wished a safe journey. He will be fondly remembered by all, but especially by the youth and the Polish Community. Ad Multos Annos.

Ciorcal Cainte

Cuirfidh an ceannaire, Nóra fáilte is fiche roimh gach éinne don Ciorcal Cainte sa Leabharlann, Maigh Chromtha ar an Déardaoin, 25u Lúnasa ag 11:30rn.

100 Congratulations

100 congratulations to Nell Kelleher, Kelleher’s Oils, Clondrohid who reached her hundredth birthday recently. During her long life, Nora worked very hard rearing a big family, running a family business and organising many pilgrimages to Knock. Beir bua agus beannacht Nell.

Knock Novena

The National Novena to Our Lady of Knock began on August 14th and will continue to August 22nd. Ceremonies are at 3pm and 8pm each day, concluding with a candlelight procession, weather permitting. Thursday, August 18th is a day of prayer for peace in Ukraine and Sunday, August 21st is Family day. Full details can be found at www.knockshrine.ie.