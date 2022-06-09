Around the Districts: Buttevant

Teacher Michael Linehan with Boherbue Comprehensive students Aoidhbe Ducey, Emma Herlihy, Charlotte Murphy and Kate O’Connor. The TY class at Boherbue CS took part in aArtificial intelligence and machine learning programme this year. With the support of Huawei Ireland, the programme was developed by Science Foundation Ireland Centre for Research Training in Machine Learning (ML-Labs) based in UCD and Technological University Dublin. The programme was delivered via CSinc, a national research group based in TU Dublin. ,Artificial intelligence and machine learning have long captured our attention in science fiction stories, but many of the things that we have previously imagined are now a reality - cars that drive themselves, robots that help us at home, and computer programmes that can create images, text and video. A hugely successful AI programme for 8,000 secondary students in over 100 schools to be expanded next year. Module in Boherbue school in Cork inspires 25 Transition Year students to think about Ireland’s digital future. With the support of Huawei Ireland, the programme was developed by Science Foundation Ireland Centre for Research Training in Machine Learning (ML-Labs) based in UCD and Technological University Dublin. The programme was delivered via CSinc, a national research group based in TU Dublin and has ambitions to be rolled out again for the academic year 2022/2023 via the online learning platform CSLINC. Photography by Gerard Mc Carthy 087 8537228 More info Luke McDonnell luke.mcdonnell@huawei.com

BUTTEVANT

Corpus Christi

The annual Corpus Christi Procession, in Buttevant, will take place on Saturday June 18th, following the Saturday evening 6.30p.m. Vigil Mass in Buttevant. The venue this year is Highfield Drive, Buttevant, where Benediction will be celebrated on the Green.

No doubt the residents of Highfield Drive, and along the procession route, will have the area looking resplendent and full of colour in honour of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, whose sacred host, will be passing through, and blessing the area and its residents. All local groups, clubs, organisations, and the public in general, will be welcome to attend.

Cahirmee Fair

What with the lifting of the Covid-19-restrictions, and life returning to some form of normality, there is great expectation that the annual Cahirmee Fair will return to the streets of Buttevant this year.

There is great support,and great welcome for this ancient and world famous fair, but there is also some non-welcoming opinions towards the event taking place. Whether there is for or against the fair taking place, Cahirmee fair will take place, as there is no governing body overseeing the world-renown gathering.

Traders, dealers, visitors and the general public will visit the fair which has occurred for centuries, and is part of local folklore and history. This is also a great occassion when friendships are renewed and memories are re-kindled and emigrants return home on holidays for the occassion.

No doubt, in due course those in authority will decide what arrangements will be put in place, regarding traffic re-routing, and general public safety etc

Religious

Fr Donal Coakley will be on Parish Duty for the next few weeks and if required can be contacted on 087 3170382.

Novena to the Sacred Heart of Jesus will be recited and prayed to at all Masses from June 16th to June 24th inclusive. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will take place in St Mary’s’ Church, Buttevant on this Friday June 10th following the 10a.m.,Mass, until 12noon, when Benediction will be celebrated.

Soccer club summer camp

Buttevant soccer club is again this year holding its annual summer soccer camp under the auspices of the Football Association of Ireland. This year the camp will be held, between the dates of July 4th and July 8th inclusive. The cost is €80 per child with special rates for additional family members.

Entry forms can be had, from Steves Barber Shop, Main Street, Buttevant and also from John Curtin and Declan Finn. Closing date for entry forms is May 27th with entry fees being paid by that closing date also.

Takewon-Do Club

The art of Takewon-Do is a very useful and disciplined form of self-development and protection method which can be used to protect one’s own person, should the occassion arise.

Classes in this fine art are held on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Community Council Hall, between the hours of 6.30p.m. and 8.30p.m. for various age groups. All details, can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Lisgriffin National School

Lisgriffin National School will hold a special occassion to mark, the graduation of their 6th class pupils on Tuesday, June 14th at 1.00p.m. The Mass, in the school. Is open to all members, of the school community. The school will hold a ‘Meet-and-Greet’ occassion on Friday June 17th at 12.30 in the afternoon.

All pre-school children and their parents, will be welcome to attend and meet the staff and pupils of Lisgriffin school and also have some fun. Follow details on, Facebook, and Instagram@LisgriffinNS, for more details.

Heritage Group

Buttevant Heritage Group has revised its programme, following the Covid-19 restrictions. The group has planned, a Heritage Festival to take place over the weekend of July 2nd and July 3rd inclusive.

An extravagant programme of events will take place, with something to entertain all age groups, and keep all, and sundry, entertained.

Thispromises to be a great occassion, so your support will be greatly appreciated. More details will be made public nearer the appointed date

End of term Mass

Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, Buttevant will celebrate their end of term Mass in Saint Mary’s Church, Buttevant, on Friday June 17th at 10.00a.m.

Bingo

The weekly, bingo session, continues to be held in, Buttevant G.A.A., hall, in Monday nights’ with all the usual games, associated with these sessions. There is a substantial “BIngo Jackpot”, to be won, or shared, by some lucky players. The jackpot has passed the €7,000 total, and will continue to rise, until won by some lucky attendees. Games commence, at 8.00p.m.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Weekly Walking Club, continues to meet on Monday, and Wednesday, evenings, beginning at 7.00p.m. The club meets at Scoil Mhuire Na Trocaire School, and is open to those who wish to exercise leisurely and comfortably at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura on 086 402609. HI-vis and luminous clothing is advisable.

Folk Group

Buttevant Folk Group continues to rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Church. Face masks are required at rehearsal and Masses. The group meets between the hours of 7.00p.m., and 7.50p.m. New members are always welcome.

Dance Academy

The Radcliffe Dance Academy continues its weekly dance classes, under R.A.D., syllabus instruction, in Buttevant Community Hall on Friday evenings, under the tutorship and supervision of Ms Lesley Ann Radcliffe, a qualified tutor and co-ordinatior. Further details can be had by contacting 087 1201001.

Running Club

Buttevant Running Club continues its training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday, evenings, congregating at the local Co-Op store on the Charleville road. Assembly time is 7.15p.m., and is confined to over-18-year olds. Further details can be had by contacting the club’s Facebook page or email buttevantrunning club@gmail.com.

Local Lotto Draw

The local weekly lotto draw promoted by Buttevant Soccer Club takes place on Thursday nights at the club’s pavilion on New Street, Buttevant. The winning or sharing of the monetary jackpot rests on the choice of four lucky numbers to match the four numbers drawn on draw night. The jackpot is now approaching €6,600, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky entrant.

Post Office

Buttevant Post Office continues continues to be, an integral part of, community life, in the town, and surrounding locality. The local post office offers numerous postal services to the public, and also offers banking services, from several of the prominent banks in the Irish banking system.

The post office offers same day cash withdrawals, cash lodgements, Cheque lodgements and many other banking services. Do support your local post office, which is a lifeline for the local community.

Dorada School Of Dance

Classes for the locally based Dorada School of Dance continue each weekend in Buttevant Community Council Hall, at the usual appointed times. Class times and further information can be had by contacting Theresa on 087 2424143.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant Conference of Saint Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those in need can apply for assistance, in confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477. Also, visit www.svp.ie.

Religious

The 6.30p.m. Mass, for the month of June will take place in Buttevant Church. Weekday Masses, in Buttevant, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday @ 10a.m. No Mass on, Thursdays.

In Lisgriffin, Tuesdays at 10a.m. Weekend Masses, in Buttevant, on Saturday, 6.30p.m.(Dec., Feb., April., June., August., and Oct.) in Lisgriffin, Saturday 6.30p.m.,(Jan.,March., May., July., Sept., November).

Trocaire boxes, can be returned to, either of the local Churches, or the Parochial House.

An SMA Missionary Priest, visited the parish, some weeks ago. He spoke, at all the Masses, about Missionary awareness, and the societys’ work, in Africa, in great detail, and how important it is to support the work, of the Missions. Donation envelopes, can be found, at the rear of, both churches, in the parish.

G.A.A. news

Buttevant G.A.A., club, is also promoting a Summer Camp, this year, with details, to be found, on the clubs’ website. The club is also undertaking a special "summer club", for juvenile participants.

Security

With the holiday season fast approaching, please be mindful, if you are going, on holidays, and people going, on vacations, for short, or extended periods, make sure, your property,is secure, and/or alarmed, while you are away. A

lso, you would do well to ask some relative, neighbour, or friend, to check, on your property,and belongings, while you are absent. Night-time, is no longer, the period that thieves, are about, as there are more robberies, and house break-ins, during daylight hours, than ever before. ‘Tabhair Aire Agus Bi Curmach’.

Traffic

With the ever increasing amount, of traffic, through the Main Street, great care, and alertness, is advised, particularly, at school times. Also, with the summer holiday season commencing, around now, there will also be an increased amount of extra traffic, through the streets, of Buttevant. Please be mindful of, children, who should be accompanied, at all times, and also, show kindness,and patience also, with regard to the elderly pedestrians, using the streets, for shopping.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

ell Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.