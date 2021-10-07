Around the Districts: Buttevant

BUTTEVANT

DORADA SCHOOL OF DANCE

Buttevants’ Long Established, and Award Winning School, of Dance, resume their regular dance classes, on this Saturday, October 9, in Buttevant Community Council, Muintir na Tire Hall, following the lifting of the Covid-19-Pandemic restrictions.

Numbers attending classes will be limited, for the present, but will be reviewed accordingly. Please contact classes co-ordinator, and teacher Theresa at your earliest convenience on 087-2424143 for all details, and enquiries.

HERITAGE GROUP

During the past few days, working members of the Board of Works, in conjunction with Buttevant Heritage Group, have been busy in Buttevant, erecting some new signs, to compliment those already in situ at various locations within the town.

These signs contain relevant information regarding the heritage and history appertaining to Buttevant, throughout its existence, on how the first inhabitants existed, built homes, developed businesses, raised families, and made Buttevant well known throughout the world.

These signs are very eye catching, colourful, informative, and give major information regarding Buttevants’ history, and heritage. These signs will be full of information, particularly for visiting tourists, local history buffs, and present and future generations.

BINGO IS BACK

Following the long suspension, of all indoor gatherings, due to the -Covid-19 Pandemic Restrictions, the weekly “Bingo Seasion”, has returned to, Buttevant G.A.A., for the long anticipation, of the regular players. The “Bingo Session”, re-commenced, on Monday night September 13th, and was well attended, and supported by the local “Bingo Brigade”. These sessions were, and will be a weekly “get-together”, and social occassion, for many local, and visiting, attendees. Scanning, of patrons, will commence at 7.30p.m. for an 8.00p.m. start. Wishing you all the best of luck, and “eyes down”, for your gaming outlet, and occasion.

EXAMINATIONS

Congratulations, to all local students, who received their Leaving Certificate Examination results, recently. No doubt, a great deal of anxiety has been lifted from their anxious minds, and they can now prepare for, their future careers, be they academically inclined, or wishing to go on to further education, at third level university. Some may venture out into the world of, commerce or the challenging business area. No doubt, they will have been well advised, and directed by their teachers, guidance counselling personnel, and also by their parents, and guardians. Congratulations, and well done, to all students, be they local, near neighbours, or all students, in general.

Now it is the turn of the Junior Certificate Students, to be waiting, in anticipation of, their certificate results. Best of luck, and hoping you all get your desired certifications.

MASS RE-SCHEDULING

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, many parishes locally, and nationwide, have has to re-schedule their weekend, and weekly Mass services. This arrangement has also come about, due to the decrease, in vocations, to the priesthood. Buttevant has also to adhere to this arrangement with and including local parishes. These new arrangements will come into force on the first weekend of October.

No vigil mass in Churchtown or Liscarroll throughout the year. Vigil Mass in Buttevant at 6.30p.m. in February, April, June, August, October and December. Vigil Mass in Lisgriffin, at 6.30p.m., in January, March, May, July, September and November. Vigil Mass in Ballyclough at 7.30p.m. throughout the year.

Sunday Mass in Liscarroll at 9.00a.m., throughout the year. Sunday Mass, In Kilbrin, at 10.00a.m., throughout the year. Sunday Mass in Churchtown, at 11.00a.m. throughout the year. Sunday Mass in Buttevant at 12 noon, throughout the year. Monday Mass in Buttevant at 10.00a.m. every week.

Tuesday Mass in Lisgriffin at 10.00a.m. every week. Wednesday Mass in Buttevant at 10.00a.m. every week. No Mass on Thursdays in this parish. Thursday Mass in Liscarroll at 10.00a.m. throughout the year.

Friday Mass in Buttevant at 10.00a.m. every week.

SAVE YOUR LOCAL POST OFFICE

Down through the years, the local “Post Office”, has been a mainstay in the life of Buttevant Town, its people, businesses, and many North Cork hinterlands. Buttevant Post Office offers a range of financial services, which have increased since the closure of the local previous bank service, and branch.

Buttevant Post Office offers a wide range of banking services, to the local inhabitants, and also provides a service, to nearby parishes, and communities. The services include banking with AIB, Ulster Bank and will soon have Bank of Ireland service available, for customers. The office also provides, Cash/Lodgements/Withdrawls; Cheque Lodgements; Business Lodgements; Credit Card Payments; Cash Lodgements; Business Lodgements(Cash Only), and many other services for all customers.

LIFTING OF COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

Many, and several businesses, have re-opened, following the lifting of Covid-19- restrictions. Commercial, academic, and shopping outlets, have again come on stream, giving a format of near normality, to the general public.

Buttevant has seen the emergence of, some new businesses, which will have an impact on, the life of the community, and the town,in general. The local vetenary clinic has, in recent weeks, expanded its premises, and given a new look to, the town square area. Also, in close proximity, a Stone, Gravel, Sand, and general building materials facility, has opened on a site, on the Doneraile Road area, of the town. Some premises, have also been given a “face-lift”, and “new-look” appearance, which enhances the appearance, of the town, in general. Best of luck, to these new ventures, and also to all existing businesses, and developers.

LOCAL LOTTO DRAW

Having been suspended, due to the Covid-19-Pandemic, Buttevant Soccer Club’s weekly lotto draw has been re-instated, and membership can be had through local retail outlets, and appointed soccer club members. The weekly lotto jackpot Monetary Prize Fund has reached the princely sum of €3,200, and will continue to rise, weekly till won, by some lucky draw entrant. The winning, or sharing, of this substantial ‘jackpot’, rests on, the choice of four lucky numbers to match the four lucky numbers drawn on draw night.

The draw takes place weekly on Thursday night at the club pavilion, at New Street, Buttevant, and is live streamed on the club’s live-stream’ facility. So buy a draw ticket and be in with a chance, to win, or share €3,200.

SOCCER CLUB’S NEW ADVENTURE

Buttevant Soccer Club has put out a new “We Want You” appeal to anybody who is interested in and willing to be part of the clubs’ “New Adventure” in becoming part of a new divisional team within the club and the challenging “Munster Senior League” division of the “ Cork Soccer Scene”. Buttevant Soccer Club has decided to enter a playing team in this challenging league for the forthcoming season. By the time you read this report a meeting will have been held to organise and register new team members for this new challenging club adventure. The club has allegedly appointed a new top-class “coach” and back-room team” to progress the teams’ journey in and through this higher standard of “Senior Soccer Participation”. Wishing the club and its’ committee and members every success in this new high- standard playing division of the “Munster Senior League”.

VOLUNTEERING

In the current climate of “Pandemic Diseases” “Government Restrictions” “Business Closures” Unemployment” and “Financial and Academical Uncertainty” we should all be aware of the need in our communities to get involved in the resurrection of local prosperity commerce industry and community participation to help everybody have a better life both health-wise financially ande community development in general. With this subject in mind Buttevant Soccer Club had “put-a-call-out” in the hope that people who may have some ”spare-time” in their lives might find it possible to “volunteer=94 some of their “time” in helping the local “Soccer Club” with their ever expanding playing membership particularly in their “under-age” groups in their coaching programme. The club like many other sports clubs has been “hard hit” by the prevailing “Covid-19” restrictions and will going-forward be under extreme financial constraints. As a consequence of the restrictions the club has decided to forego “club fees” “entrance fees” membership fees” and several other membership connotations in helping players members parents families and all other associates to be able to participate in all club activities facilities and benefits that this progressive club has to offer particularlly in providing a top-class sporting outlet for the current youth of Buttevant and also for future generations who become part of Buttevant Soccer Club.

All relevant information can be had by contacting Club Secretary John Curtin @afcbuttevant@hotmail.com. our through the clubs’ “Facebook”.

STRANGE TELEPHONE NUMBERS

With the current climate, due to persistent “”-Covid-19- Pandemic-Restrictions”- prevailing, please be very wary of ‘texts’, “messages”, “unknown” telephone numbers”? you may receive, which may entice you, to reveal your personal bank details, financial information, and other Information, that may put you in a vulnerable position, and relieve you of your hard-earned cash, and/or life savings. Even if your telephone rings, and you lift, or answer, the call, you will be registered as having taken, the call, even when nobody replies, or answers you. Some of these scam prefixes, may resemble Irish, or local area codes, to intice you , to make a donation, or other contribution. These “calls”, could originate in, or be be calling from, anywhere in the world. Always check numbers texts addresses and all. It is better. To be sure than sorry.

PUBLIC TOILET

For some time now, there is an absolute need for, a public toilet/convenience , in Buttevant, particularly with the -”Covid-19-”, still raging, and local public houses, restaurants, and other places of possible use of, “spending-the-proverbial-penny”, are urrently un-available, when the need arises. As there appears to be, an increase,and interest in, tourism footfall, and constant through traffic, the use of “out-of-the-way-hidden-nooks-and -crannies”, is in the long-gone,”days-of-yore”.

With litter also becoming an ever-increasing problem, on our streets, it is worth discussing the re-instating, of “litter-bins”, on the Main Street, and side- streets, of the town. Everybody would agree that the previous “bins”, were abused, and often left, over-flowing, and not collected, regularly. Let us all make, a “decisive-organised-combined-effort”, to educate ourselves, and others, on the benefits of, having a sense of,”cleanliness”,”respect”,and “pride”, in our “town”, “people,””place of living”, and , perhaps of “future employment”, and become proud, and respectful, of ourselves, relatives, neighbours, and friends”.

LOCAL FINANCIAL AND POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

Buttevant Development Group under the auspices of Buttevant Community Council has organised a “Community Development Group” to survey access and develop new and potentially viable businesses employment and projects that will enhance progress and develop Buttevant as a potential habitable area and have possible employment opportunities and a good environment to live work and perhaps raise a family in and have a prosperous life-style in. This progressive and positive group has already been active and have made many prospective contacts with several businesses and companies who would be interested in developing their homes businesses and possible viable industries in the Buttevant area. This Development Group is made up of positive young forward-looking people who have some great ideas projects and potential plans that will In-time bring back “life activity progress and prosperity” to make Buttevant attractive vibrant and “full-of-life and activity” for future generations.

SVP HELPLINE

Buttevant Saint Vincent de Paul association, has a dedicated helpline, for those in the community, who may need assistance, to provide for themselves, or their families. Please contact, -086-0209477, in strictest confidence.

SYMPATHY

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Sincerest condolences, are offered, to relatives, neighbours, and friends, whose funerals, we were unable to attend.

WELL WISHES

Well wishe go to those who are ill, at home or in hospital at this time.