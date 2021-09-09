Around the Districts: Buttevant

BUTTEVANT

EXAMINATIONS

Congratulations, to all local students, who received their Leaving Certificate Examination results, recently. No doubt, a great deal, of anxiety, has been lifted, from their anxious minds, and they can now prepare for, their future careers, be they academically inclined, or wishing to go on to further education, at third level university. Some may venture out into the world of commerce or the challenging business area. No doubt, they will have been well advised, and directed by their teachers, guidance counselling personnel, and also by their parents, and guardians. Congratulations and well done to all students, be they local, near neighbours, or all students, in general.

BUTTEVANT SOCCER CLUB

Buttevant Soccer Club had another resounding result, in a toughly fought Munster Senior League competition, on Thursday evening, August 26th at their resplendent playing facility, at New Street, Buttevant. Their opponents were eager challengers, near neighbours Mallow United, who were anxious to get the better of their Buttevant opponents.

In a toughly fought game, both teams were toe-to-toe with all guns blazing, in anticipation of victory.

This team is now making great strides, and advancement, following their entry into, the ever challenging division of the Munster Senior League. Great advancement is expected of this young, eager, and hard-challenging team, in the future.

SAVE YOUR LOCAL POST OFFICE

Down through the years, the local “Post Office”, has been a mainstay in the life of Buttevant Town, its people, businesses, and many North Cork hinterlands. Buttevant Post Office offers a range of financial services, which have increased since the closure of the local previous bank service, and branch.

Buttevant Post Office offers a wide range of banking services, to the local inhabitants, and also provides a service, to nearby parishes, and communities. The services include banking with AIB, Ulster Bank and will soon have Bank of Ireland service available, for customers. The office also provides, Cash/Lodgements/Withdrawls; Cheque Lodgements; Business Lodgements; Credit Card Payments; Cash Lodgements; Business Lodgements(Cash Only), and many other services for all customers.

LOCAL LOTTO DRAW

Having been suspended, due to the Covid-19-Pandemic, Buttevant Soccer Club’s weekly lotto draw has been re-instated, and membership can be had through local retail outlets, and appointed soccer club members. The weekly lotto jackpot Monetary Prize Fund has reached the princely sum of €2,700, and will continue to rise, weekly till won, by some lucky draw entrant. The winning, or sharing, of this substantial ‘jackpot’, rests on, the choice of four lucky numbers to match the four lucky numbers drawn on draw night.

The draw takes place weekly on Thursday night at the club pavilion, at New Street, Buttevant, and is live streamed on the club’s live-stream’ facility. So buy a draw ticket and be in with a chance, to win, or share €2,700.

LIMITED RESTRICTIONS AGAIN

A milestone in Ireland’s battle against the fatal Covid-19-Pandemic has taken place with the re-opening of numerous businesses following restrictions having been put in place by the HSE and other leading health authoritive organisations. The hospitality sector the dining venues although outdoor for the present and several other public orientated businesses have been given official permission to re-open much to the anticipated public re-juvenitation and expectancy.

Although due to the advent of a new strain of Covid, indoor dining etc. have been further restricted due to this new outbreak. The public support and continued regard for public safety and adherence to the restrictions that are still part of this lifeline for the country its businesses industries economy lifestyle and general wellbeing are tantamount to the success and future of this national re-opening of the country following more than a year under severe restrictive and to many businesses and non-returning trading and livelihood situations.

JOIN BUTTEVANT SOCCER CLUB

Buttevant Soccer Club has put out a new “We Want You” appeal to anybody who is interested in and willing to be part of the clubs’ “New Adventure” in becoming part of a new divisional team within the club and the challenging “Munster Senior League” division of the “ Cork Soccer Scene”. Buttevant Soccer Club has decided to enter a playing team in this challenging league for the forthcoming season. By the time you read this report a meeting will have been held to organise and register new team members for this new challenging club adventure. The club has allegedly appointed a new top-class “coach” and back-room team” to progress the teams’ journey in and through this higher standard of “Senior Soccer Participation”. Wishing the club and its’ committee and members every success in this new high- standard playing division of the “Munster Senior League”.

VOLUNTEERING

In the current climate of “Pandemic Diseases” “Government Restrictions” “Business Closures” Unemployment” and “Financial and Academical Uncertainty” we should all be aware of the need in our communities to get involved in the resurrection of local prosperity commerce industry and community participation to help everybody have a better life both health-wise financially ande community development in general. With this subject in mind Buttevant Soccer Club had “put-a-call-out” in the hope that people who may have some ”spare-time” in their lives might find it possible to “volunteer=94 some of their “time” in helping the local “Soccer Club” with their ever expanding playing membership particularly in their “under-age” groups in their coaching programme. The club like many other sports clubs has been “hard hit” by the prevailing “Covid-19” restrictions and will going-forward be under extreme financial constraints. As a consequence of the restrictions the club has decided to forego “club fees” “entrance fees” membership fees” and several other membership connotations in helping players members parents families and all other associates to be able to participate in all club activities facilities and benefits that this progressive club has to offer particularlly in providing a top-class sporting outlet for the current youth of Buttevant and also for future generations who become part of Buttevant Soccer Club.

All relevant information can be had by contacting Club Secretary John Curtin @afcbuttevant@hotmail.com. our through the clubs’ “Facebook”.

STRANGE TELEPHONE NUMBERS

With the current climate, due to persistent “”-Covid-19- Pandemic-Restrictions”- prevailing, please be very wary of ‘texts’, “messages”, “unknown” telephone numbers”? you may receive, which may entice you, to reveal your personal bank details, financial information, and other Information, that may put you in a vulnerable position, and relieve you of your hard-earned cash, and/or life savings. Even if your telephone rings, and you lift, or answer, the call, you will be registered as having taken, the call, even when nobody replies, or answers you. Some of these scam prefixes, may resemble Irish, or local area codes, to intice you , to make a donation, or other contribution. These “calls”, could originate in, or be be calling from, anywhere in the world. Always check numbers texts addresses and all. It is better. To be sure than sorry.

PUBLIC TOILET

For some time now, there is an absolute need for, a public toilet/convenience , in Buttevant, particularly with the -”Covid-19-”, still raging, and local public houses, restaurants, and other places of possible use of, “spending-the-proverbial-penny”, are urrently un-available, when the need arises. As there appears to be, an increase,and interest in, tourism footfall, and constant through traffic, the use of “out-of-the-way-hidden-nooks-and -crannies”, is in the long-gone,”days-of-yore”.

With litter also becoming an ever-increasing problem, on our streets, it is worth discussing the re-instating, of “litter-bins”, on the Main Street, and side- streets, of the town. Everybody would agree that the previous “bins”, were abused, and often left, over-flowing, and not collected, regularly. Let us all make, a “decisive-organised-combined-effort”, to educate ourselves, and others, on the benefits of, having a sense of,”cleanliness”,”respect”,and “pride”, in our “town”, “people,””place of living”, and , perhaps of “future employment”, and become proud, and respectful, of ourselves, relatives, neighbours, and friends”.

LOCAL FINANCIAL AND POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

Buttevant Development Group under the auspices of Buttevant Community Council has organised a “Community Development Group” to survey access and develop new and potentially viable businesses employment and projects that will enhance progress and develop Buttevant as a potential habitable area and have possible employment opportunities and a good environment to live work and perhaps raise a family in and have a prosperous life-style in. This progressive and positive group has already been active and have made many prospective contacts with several businesses and companies who would be interested in developing their homes businesses and possible viable industries in the Buttevant area.

This Development Group is made up of positive young forward-looking people who have some great ideas projects and potential plans that will In-time bring back “life activity progress and prosperity” to make Buttevant attractive vibrant and “full-of-life and activity” for future generations.

PROPOSED M20 CORK-LIMERICK MOTORWAY

The proposed route, for the Cork-Limerick Motorway (M20), and a new rail connection, between the cities, is expected to be known, and publicised, by August and September. Thousands of people have commented on the route options, and online Virtual, and telephone, and feed-back forms, and written/email submissions, are now being collated and reviewed, and will, no doubt, be made public, when completed.

HERITAGE AND CULTURE

Congratulations to, Buttevant Heritage Committee, in having received, “a very substantial financial donation, from the “National Heritage Council”. This financial dividend, will help, the local group, develop the plans, they may have, for the Heritage of Buttevants’ past History. The local Buttevant Heritage Committee, are committed, to promoting the Culture, Heritage and History, of Buttevant, and its’ environs. Over the past few weeks, a select number, of new signage, have been erected, at various locations, within the town area. These signs, have information regarding the many historical, and heritage, locations, in Buttevant, and also contain the relevant information, regarding the many places, and buildings. The signs are eye-catching, appealing, and will, no doubt, attract much attention, from local residents, and the passing, and tourist, footfall. Well done, to all concerned, and their many sponsors, on their injenuity, and concern, for local folklore.

WATCH OUT–BE ALERT

There has been an enormous amount, of robberies , break-ins, and personal atrocities, in Buttevant, and the surrounding areas recently, leaving people dessimated, valuables stolen, property damaged, and people suffering personal attacks, and mis-fortune. These actions. and attacks, are now happening during day-light hours, and even with CCTV, on some people’s properties, the perpetrators, escape with valuables, and having damaged peoples property, escape the reigours, of the law, and public authorities. These operators can be seen, in various areas, of the locality, with their mobile phones constantly recording, possible future properties, to “break-and-enter”, with the intention of, stealing valuable possessions, and damaging properties.

No doubt these wrong-doers will not be caught, or re-premanded, and will escape being sentenced, or punished. Please be more vigilant, and report any suspicious vehicles, un-known persons,movements, or people acting suspiciously, around peoples residences, or properties, or individuals using their mobile phones, or other devices, to record possible future places, to committ their crimes in, or atrocities, on innocent people.{ -}.

RELIGIOUS

Some religious ceremonies have again been re-introduced following the “lifting” of “covid-19”-, prevention restrictions. “ Celebration of” MASS”, has returned, and the lifting of, “BOOKING-for-MASS-seats”, has been lifted. This week sees the re-alignment, of the majority, of regular religious ceremonies, some of the regular sacraments, have remained virtual, and viral, on broadcasting media, and viral media. Applications, for all the Sacraments, of the Church, can be completed, online, on the Buttevant Parish Webpage www.buttevantparish.ie

SVP HELPLINE

Buttevant Saint Vincent de Paul association, has a dedicated helpline, for those in the community, who may need assistance, to provide for themselves, or their families. Please contact, -086-0209477, in strictest confidence.

SYMPATHY

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Sincerest condolences, are offered, to relatives, neighbours, and friends, whose funerals, we were unable to attend.

WELL WISHES

Well wishe go to those who are ill, at home or in hospital at this time.