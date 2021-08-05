Around the Districts

BUTTEVANT

MICK O’REGAN MEMORIAL MOTORCYCLE CHARITY RUN

The annual ‘Mick O’Regan Memorial Motor Cycle Run’, which was suspended, for the past two years’, due to the ‘Covid-19-Pandemic’, will take place, again, this year, thanks to the relaxation of, the prevailing conditions. The event will be held, on Saturday – August 7-, and is sure to be again, well supported, by enthusiasts, and supporters, alike.

Headquarters, for the event, will be at ‘Buttevant Soccer Clubs’ Sports Grounds’’, at New Street, Buttevant. There will be ample room, for all.

attending, this event, and adequate stewarding will, no doubt, be in order. ‘Sign-In’, will commence, at-11 a.m., and entry is by donation.

This event will raise, much needed funds for the ‘Pieta House Foundation’, which it has done, in previous years’, and will, again, be well supported, on.

its’ return, this year. Your support will be gratefully appreciated.

BUTTEVANT POST OFFICE

Down through the years, the local “Post Office”, has been a “main stay”, in the life of Buttevant Town, its’ people, Businesses, and many North Cork hinterlands. Buttevant Post Office offers a range of financial services, which have increased since the closure of , the local “previous bank service, and branch.”Buttevant Post Office”, offers a wide-range of banking services, to the local inhabitants, and also provides a service, to near-by parishes, and communities. The services include banking with, “A.I.B.;” “Ulster Bank”, and will soon have “Bank of Ireland” service available, for customers. The office also provides, Cash/Lodgements/Withdrawls; Cheque Lodgements; Business Lodgements; Credit Card Payments; Cash Lodgements; Business Lodgements(Cash Only), and many other services, for all customers.

LOCAL LOTTO WEEKLY DRAW

Having been suspended, due to the – ’Covid-19-Pandemic’, Buttevant Soccer Clubs’ ‘Local Weekly lotto draw’, has been re-instated, and membership, can be had, through local retail outlets, and appointed soccer club members. Due to some previous mis – prints, in this column, the weekly ‘lotto jackpot Monetary Prize Fund’, has reached the princely sum of €2200-, and will continue to rise, weekly till won, by some lucky draw entrant. The winning, or sharing, of this substantial ‘jackpot’, rests on, the choice of, ‘four lucky numbers’, to match.

The ‘four lucky numbers’, drawn, on draw night. The draw takes place, weekly, on Thursday night, at the club pavilion, at New Street, Buttevant, and is ‘live streamed’, on the clubs’ ‘live-stream’ facility. So buy a ‘draw ticket’, and be in with a chance, to win, or share €2200.

LIMITED RESTRICTIONS

A milestone in Irelands’ battle against the fatal “Covid-19-Pandemic” has taken place these past two weeks with the re-opening of numerous businesses following restrictions having been put in place by the H.S.E. and other leading health authoritive organisations. The hospitality sector the dining venues although outdoor for the present and several other public orientated businesses have been given official permission to re-open much to the anticipated public re-juvenitation and expectancy. Although this week due to the advent of a new strain of “Covid” indoor dining etc. have been further restricted due to this new outbreak. The public support and continued regard for public safety and adherence to the restrictions that are still part of this “life-line” for the country its’ businesses industries economy life-style and general well-being are tantamount to the success and future of this “ national re- opening” of the country following more than a year under “severe restrictive and to many businesses and non-returning trading and livelihood” situations.

JOIN THE SOCCER CLUB

Buttevant Soccer Club has put out a new “We Want You” appeal to anybody who is interested in and willing to be part of the clubs’ “New Adventure” in becoming part of a new divisional team within the club and the challenging “Munster Senior League” division of the “ Cork Soccer Scene”. Buttevant Soccer Club has decided to enter a playing team in this challenging league for the forthcoming season. By the time you read this report a meeting will have been held to organise and register new team members for this new challenging club adventure. The club has allegedly appointed a new top-class “coach” and back-room team” to progress the teams’ journey in and through this higher standard of “Senior Soccer Participation”. Wishing the club and its’ committee and members every success in this new high- standard playing division of the “Munster Senior League”.

VOLUNTEERING

In the current climate of “Pandemic Diseases” “Government Restrictions” “Business Closures” Unemployment” and “Financial and Academical Uncertainty” we should all be aware of the need in our communities to get involved in the resurrection of local prosperity commerce industry and community participation to help everybody have a better life both health-wise financially ande community development in general. With this subject in mind Buttevant Soccer Club had “put-a-call-out” in the hope that people who may have some ”spare-time” in their lives might find it possible to “volunteer=94 some of their “time” in helping the local “Soccer Club” with their ever expanding playing membership particularly in their “under-age” groups in their coaching programme. The club like many other sports clubs has been “hard hit” by the prevailing “Covid-19” restrictions and will going-forward be under extreme financial constraints. As a consequence of the restrictions the club has decided to forego “club fees” “entrance fees” membership fees” and several other membership connotations in helping players members parents families and all other associates to be able to participate in all club activities facilities and benefits that this progressive club has to offer particularlly in providing a top-class sporting outlet for the current youth of Buttevant and also for future generations who become part of Buttevant Soccer Club.

All relevant information can be had by contacting Club Secretary John Curtin @afcbuttevant@hotmail.com. our through the clubs’ “Facebook”.

COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted and Eased

These past few weeks have sees an historic move on the part of the Government with the easing and lifting of some of the “Covid-19” restrictions which have dominated peoples’ lives for over the past year or so. This period will be a great chance and test of the courage durability and endurance of the Irish population and their resilience and will be a “showcase ”for us all to show the world how we can battle even the most demanding of tests problems and difficulties. Let us all make a very determined effort on this occasion to combat this fatal pandemic and make the world which we live in a better safer and fatal pandemic free zone for the future generations who will inhabit this ever demanding and developing world.

At last following almost a week of lenient and removal of several “Covid-19-” restrictions the “light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnell” has become Increasingly wider and brighter. This occasion has brightened our lives and has offered a sense of the return to the possibility of a way of life that will not have so many restrictions and obstacles in the way of people in their everyday lives. Although the dreaded “Covid-19-Pandamic” has wained somewhat we still need to be “alert” “attentive” and still be conditioned regarding the ever presence of this fatal and life-threatening disease and its’ possibilities of further infections. Let us not forget that in some countries world-wide the disease is still only developing and could still have severe effect on the worlds’ health and growth for years’ to come and also on future generations and developing countries and international growth.

STRANGE TELEPHONE NUMBERS

With the current climate, due to persistent “”-Covid-19- Pandemic-Restrictions”- prevailing, please be very wary of ‘texts’, “messages”, “unknown” telephone numbers”? you may receive, which may entice you, to reveal your personal bank details, financial information, and other Information, that may put you in a vulnerable position, and relieve you of your hard-earned cash, and/or life savings. Even if your telephone rings, and you lift, or answer, the call, you will be registered as having taken, the call, even when nobody replies, or answers you. Some of these scam prefixes, may resemble Irish, or local area codes, to intice you , to make a donation, or other contribution. These “calls”, could originate in, or be be calling from, anywhere in the world. Always check numbers texts addresses and all. It is better. To be sure than sorry.

PUBLIC TOILET

For some time now, there is an absolute need for, a public toilet/convenience , in Buttevant, particularly with the -”Covid-19-”, still raging, and local public houses, restaurants, and other places of possible use of, “spending-the-proverbial-penny”, are urrently un-available, when the need arises. As there appears to be, an increase,and interest in, tourism footfall, and constant through traffic, the use of “out-of-the-way-hidden-nooks-and -crannies”, is in the long-gone,”days-of-yore”.

With litter also becoming an ever-increasing problem, on our streets, it is worth discussing the re-instating, of “litter-bins”, on the Main Street, and side- streets, of the town. Everybody would agree that the previous “bins”, were abused, and often left, over-flowing, and not collected, regularly. Let us all make, a “decisive-organised-combined-effort”, to educate ourselves, and others, on the benefits of, having a sense of,”cleanliness”,”respect”,and “pride”, in our “town”, “people,””place of living”, and , perhaps of “future employment”, and become proud, and respectful, of ourselves, relatives, neighbours, and friends”.

LOCAL FINANCIAL AND POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

Buttevant Development Group under the auspices of Buttevant Community Council has organised a “Community Development Group” to survey access and develop new and potentially viable businesses employment and projects that will enhance progress and develop Buttevant as a potential habitable area and have possible employment opportunities and a good environment to live work and perhaps raise a family in and have a prosperous life-style in.

This progressive and positive group has already been active and have made many prospective contacts with several businesses and companies who would be interested in developing their homes businesses and possible viable industries in the Buttevant area. This “ Development Group” is made up of positive young forward-looking people who have some great ideas projects and potential plans that will In-time bring back “life activity progress and prosperity” to make Buttevant attractive vibrant and “full-of-life and activity” for future generations.

PROPOSED M20 CORK-LIMERICK MOTORWAY

The proposed route, for the “CORK-LIMERICK MOTORWAY-(M20), and a new rail connection, between the Cities, is expected to be known, and publicised, by -August-2021-, and -SEPTEMBER-2021-. Thousands, of people have commented, on the route options, and on-line Virtual, and telephone, and feed-back forms, and written/email submissions, are now being collated and reviewed, and will, no doubt, be made public, when completed.

HERITAGE AND CULTURE

Congratulations to, Buttevant Heritage Committee, in having received, “a very substantial financial donation, from the “National Heritage Council”. This financial dividend, will help, the local group, develop the plans, they may have, for the Heritage of Buttevants’ past History. The local Buttevant Heritage Committee, are committed, to promoting the Culture, Heritage and History, of Buttevant, and its’ environs. Over the past few weeks, a select number, of new signage, have been erected, at various locations, within the town area. These signs, have information regarding the many historical, and heritage, locations, in Buttevant, and also contain the relevant information, regarding the many places, and buildings. The signs are eye-catching, appealing, and will, no doubt, attract much attention, from local residents, and the passing, and tourist, footfall. Well done, to all concerned, and their many sponsors, on their injenuity, and concern, for local folklore.

WATCH OUT–BE ALERT

There has been an enormous amount, of robberies , break-ins, and personal atrocities, in Buttevant, and the surrounding areas recently, leaving people dessimated, valuables stolen, property damaged, and people suffering personal attacks, and mis-fortune. These actions. and attacks, are now happening during day-light hours, and even with CCTV, on some people’s properties, the perpetrators, escape with valuables, and having damaged peoples property, escape the reigours, of the law, and public authorities. These operators can be seen, in various areas, of the locality, with their mobile phones constantly recording, possible future properties, to “break-and-enter”, with the intention of, stealing valuable possessions, and damaging properties. No doubt these wrong-doers will not be caught, or re-premanded, and will escape being sentenced, or punished. Please be more vigilant, and report any suspicious vehicles, un-known persons,movements, or people acting suspiciously, around peoples residences, or properties, or individuals using their mobile phones, or other devices, to record possible future places, to committ their crimes in, or atrocities, on innocent people.{ -}.

RELIGIOUS

Some religious ceremonies have again been re-introduced following the “lifting” of “covid-19”-, prevention restrictions. “ Celebration of” MASS”, has returned, and the lifting of, “BOOKING-for-MASS-seats”, has been lifted. This week sees the re-alignment, of the majority, of regular religious ceremonies, some of the regular sacraments, have remained virtual, and viral, on broadcasting media, and viral media. Applications, for all the Sacraments, of the Church, can be completed, online, on the Buttevant Parish Webpage www.buttevantparish.ie