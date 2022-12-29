Around the Districts: Boherbue, Kilbrin, Lismire and Western Duhallow

BOHERBUE

Parish ceremonies

Huge crowds attended the Christmas ceremonies in both churches. At the Vigil Masses the full house signs were up with the choirs in both churches in full voice.

At the 10 a.m. on Christmas morning in Kiskeam the local Brass Band were in full tune right throughout the ceremony receiving a round of applause at the end of Mass.

At the 11 a.m. in Boherbue it was the turn of the young adult musicians and singers and both were greeted by a loud applause.

The celebrant was parish priest Fr Jim Kennelly who had a busy weekend – every weekend is busy now with so few priests in the Deanery.

We in Boherbue and Kiskeam are so lucky to have a priest of his calibre and hopefully he will be pastor in this area for many years to come, Thanks Fr Jim.

KILBRIN

Bingo

Bingo will resume again on Monday 2nd January. The community council would like to sincerely thank all the patrons and volunteers that make bingo such a success.

Foroige

Kilbrin foroige will resume 13th January. It’s great to see such high numbers of membership. Big thanks to all the volunteers supporting the running of this club.

Croke House

As it has been some time since we have been able to have any session at Croke House, the team are hoping in the new year to try get back to sessions of music and storytelling here. If anyone interested in coming along keep an eye on the notes and Facebook

LISMIRE

Eddie Ahern RIP

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing recently of one of the founding members of Lismire GAA Club.

At the inaugural meeting of the club in 1972 Eddie Ahern was elected as a hurling selector along with Donal Duane, Christy O’Connor, Maurice Ahern and Christy Begley.

Eddie’s passion for hurling and his amiable character were instrumental in the development of the club in the early years. The Novice Hurling League was secured in 1974 and Eddie was also a selector for the 3 in a row Junior Hurling Championship victories of 1983/84/85. Down through the years Eddie maintained great interest in the fortunes of Lismire GAA and supported the club as the opportunity arose. A true gentleman and greatly respected he will be truly missed.

The club extends its sincere condolences to his wife Kathleen and to Denis, John, Sinéad (O’Leary), Áine (O’Keeffe) and Edmond. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

St Pio Mass

Mass in Honour of St Pio in St Josephs Church Lismire on Wednesday 4th January 2023 at 8pm.

WESTERN DUHALLOW

Dromtariffe GAA publication

Dromtariffe GAA recently launched a publication entitled ‘In praises of Dromtariffe’ which covers a variety of activities sporting and other parish events from 1885 to 2020.

This history has taken the book world by storm. Weighing 2kg with 592 pages including scripts, photos, poems relating to the area and its famous sportsmen.

A production that is a must for all households. It all began back in 2019 when the club set up a history group under the stewardship of Mary Browne and as the saying goes ‘’the rest is history’’.

The author is Dan Joe O’Keeffe, a well-known figure in the parish who resides in Rathcoole. Dan Joe wore his club colours for many years but was also no stranger to the stage as an actor, reciting poetry or indeed at question time. The all-round man.

He and his team which consisted of the afore mentioned Mary Browne, Michael Byrnes Snr, Frank Barry, Seán Feeley and Joe O’Riordan.

The amount of knowledge acquired by the above team took some research. For the past 12 months they met weekly on Tuesday nights, in the clubrooms and many hours of debate took place with various opinions being exchanged.

It was, no doubt, strenuous work and probably looked like it was never ending at times. But this group are a determined bunch and the final result makes it all worthwhile – they can look back with a sigh of relief and smile.

Many of the articles will take people back in time, others by surprise as its so informative one would need to read each page twice to really be able to digest it fully.

One item that caught my eye was a photo of a camogie team in Kilcorney in 1930. Many GAA followers throughout Duhallow were over the past few years wondering where present county star Conor O’Callaghan from that area got an interest in hurling. The photo answers the question, its simply tradition and tradition never dies.

There are so many other items one could pick out and relate them to present day occurences. Dromtariffe people are extremely proud of their homeland and they will cherish this manuscript with the love and respect it deserves. Well done, all.

Kiskeam lotto

The numbers drawn were 12,213, 27, 29. Lucky dip €50 Mary O’Keeffe, Glounreagh. €20 each Johnny and Eileen Lane, Dromsfrarra; Nora Brosnan, Knockeenadillane; Denis Sheahan, Glounreadh. Seller’s prize: Christy O’Keeffe.