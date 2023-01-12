Around the Districts: Boherbue, Freemount, Meelin and Western Duhallow

BOHERBUE

GAA club AGM

Boherbue GAA Club hold their annual general meeting in the clubrooms on this Friday, January 13, at 8 p.m. It will be preceded by Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception for deceased members of the club at 7.15 p.m. All members requested to attend and new members welcome.

The first league game is away to Adrigole on the weekend of February 26.

Medjugorje

The dates for the pilgrimages to Medjugorje are as follows. May 17: Spiritual Director Fr Pat O’Donoghue. June 21: Priests – Fr Joe Begley and Fr Danny Broderick. September 13: Fr Brian Boyle.

All flights ex Cork to Dubrovnik with Aer Lingus. Contact Tom Dennehy for further information at 087 6468658.

Cyclists

The rain, the hailstones or the bitter cold did not seem to bother a group of O’Leary Stone young cyclists who passed through around noon on Sunday last, having already covered over 100km approximately.

Based in Kanturk and the birthplace of some famous names in sport such as Eddie Dunbarm Banteer now fully professional and Rockchapel’s Darragh O’Mahony, who is now a member of the Air Corp.

This Club is recognised throughout the country as one of the leading lights in the sport of cycling and are the proud owners of their own all-weather training track.

The group on Sunday were accompanied by leading coach Danny Curtin.

Lotto

The numbers drawn were 1, 7, 8 and 25. Lucky dip €50 Deirdre Drew O’Gorman, Maule. €20 each Peter Hannon, Gneeves; Gerard Murphy, The Square; Donal and Gertie Casey, Doctor’s Hill. Online: Nora Marie Breen, Main Street.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The weekly 45 was well attended on Sunday night last. The 45 Drive is on Sundays at 8 p.m. in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows. First prize went to: 1 Esther Hayes, Kilbrin and Hugh Murphy, Boherbue. 2 Kathleen Guinee, Glash and Bridie Farrissey, Freemount. The best ladies team was Joan O’Leary, Castleishon and Eileen O’Sullivan, Kanturk. The best gents team was Richard O’Donoghue and Mike Ryan, Newcastle West. The winning mixed team was Ben and Hannah Cronin, Tullylease. The following teams won spot prizes: 1 Neilie O’Connor, Freemount and Nellie Foley, Glash. 2 Ben O’Sullivan and Con Foley, Freemount. The following won raffle prizes: 1 Eileen Scott, Churchtown. 2 Richard O’Donoughue, Newcastle West. 3 Bridie Farrissey, Freemount. 4 Nellie May Foley, Glash. 5 John O’Flaherty, Newcastle West. 6 Esther Hayes, Kilbrin.7 Tom Sheahan, Ballydosmond. The 45 Drive continues on this Sunday night at 8pm.

Social Dancing

The weekly social dancing continues every Sunday afternoon in Freemount Community Centre From 3 to 5.30pm.All top bands are booked for the year ahead. So make your New Year resolution and head for Freemount on this Sunday Jan. 15th where Bernie Heaney will provide the music for the afternoon. Coming on Sunday January 22nd is Declan Aunger.

Comhaltas

Music classes will resume on January 11th. Enrolment for the next music classes until Easter will also take place on Wednesday night January 11th and also on Saturday morning January 14th. The enrolment forms which are already sent out to each pupil should be completed at home before enrolment day if possible.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption. We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity. The email address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 9.30 a.m. Mass on Saturday night --Christmas Eve will be at 8.pm.and Sunday Morning Christmas Day,Mass will be at 10.30

All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/or ‘Freemount Church live stream’.

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 a.m. on the RTÉ News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on RTÉ one television at 11 a.m. every second week.

On the other Sundays there is a service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on RTÉ News Now Channel after 2 p.m.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at the James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating in quarantine or cocooning. Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50 per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details, contact Orlaith/Olive at 029 76375.

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into the Heritage Centre any morning.

History website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website, please go to freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com

G.A.A. club news

Weekly lotto - The Results of our weekly Lotto draw for last weekend. Numbers drawn were: 10-13-28-36. There was no Jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1 Kieran Broderick, Knockeen, Freemount. 2 John O’Flynn, Ballinla, Freemount. 3 Sean O’Mullane, Ballinla, Freemount. 4 Mike Murphy, London. 5 Emma and Deane, Collins, Freemount. Jackpot this week is €1,100. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Victory social - Freemount G.A.A. will hold a Victory Social on this Friday 13th January in the Longcourt House Hotel Newcastle West at 8pm sharp. Music by DJ Paudie Walsh Tickets €40 Contact Kate Keane 086/2320994 or Willie Murphy 087/4141714 For Bus Service contact Nicola Ballantyne 086 8703566.

Your news

MEELIN

Cork Penny Dinners collection - thank you

We want to thank all contributors to our Cork Penny Dinners collection before Christmas for their generous contributions. Lots of food and a large sum of money was collected. We are beyond grateful to you for this.

Spin and Win

Winners for Friday 6th January: Mag O’Connor, Online, €45; Martha Naughton, Cappamore, €35; Collins Brothers, Meelin, €40.

Spinners for Friday 13th January are: Sean O’Connor, Meelin; Charlie Anketell, Boherbue; Jim and Joanne McMahon, Meelin. Next week’s jackpot is €11,000. Best of luck to all.

A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

Meelin GAA

AGM 2022 - New Officers 2023: We held our annual AGM in December. Officers for the 2023 season are as follows. President: Daithi Burke. Chairman: Eugene O’Sullivan. Secretary: Cathy Forrest. Treasurer: Jason O’Callaghan. PRO: Cathrena O’Keeffe. Development Officer: Michael Biggane. Registrar: Shane Hehir. Vice Chairman: Timmy Twomey. Vice Secretary: Bridie Murphy. Children’s officer: Kathleen Walsh Lawlor. Cultural officer: Ann Marie Lehane. Coaching Officer: Pat O’Callaghan. Best wishes to all in the 2023 season and best wishes and thanks to our outgoing Treasurer Dan and Registrar John.

Happy New Year: Happy New Year to all our amazing members and friends. May 2023 bring you all health, happiness and good wishes. From all at Meelin GAA.

Meelin Hall

Pilates will resume in Meelin Hall on Thursday 19th January at 7.30pm, subject to numbers. €75 to be paid upfront for 6 weeks. Booking is essential. Contact Nora 087-74544525.

WESTERN DUHALLOW

Cork Win

A ‘moment of glory’ is the only way to describe the Cork senior footballers victory over Kerry in the McGrath Cup on Wednesday evening last.

Okay, lets not get over excited as Kerry were without a number of first choice players due to club commitments, injuries etc.

Nevertheless, one would expect a more serious challenge from their back-up squad. It was a bit shock to Kerry and one thoroughly enjoyed by all Cork supporters.

Kerry folk will try and laugh it off and they will, but it’s a painful laugh for them. ‘It’s Sam that counts’ and sayings like that you will hear from them. And yes, they can justifiably feel that with a full squad to choose from the result would have been different.

But as everyone knows the friendly rivalry along the border area is unequalled and this victory will hopefully give Cork confidence going forward, whatever happens later – time will tell – but for the moment ‘thanks for the moment of glory’.

Cullen sponsored diet

The Cullen and District Special Needs Association annual sponsored diet got off to an amazing start on Monday night last with big numbers attending.

This group do wonderful work in their own quiet way helping local organisations and schools that cater for their special friends.Each year at the conclusion of the weight-in donations are made to those centres who help in this field.

If you are not a participant yourself you can support those actively involved and your generosity will be greatly appreciated.

This hardcore group of volunteers, their sponsors and of course the general public combine to make a difference in the lives of others. You will feel rewarded to be part of it.

The weekly weigh-in takes place in the community centre on Monday nights commencing at 8 p.m. The concluding date is Marth 13th, so there is plenty of time to go along and get involved.

Kiskeam lotto

The numbers were 10, 14, 19 and 20. Lucky dip €50 Karen Murphy, Glenflesk. €20 each Anthony Casey, Kiskeam; Denis A O’Callaghan, Kiskeam; Donie Cronin, Kiskeam.

Set dancing

Set dancing classes continue on Thursday nights at the Old Schoolhouse in Foyle, 8 p.m. kick-off. Everyone welcome, especially beginners.