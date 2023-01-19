Around the Districts: Boherbue, Freemount and Western Duhallow

BOHERBUE

GAA club AGM

Boherbue GAA Club held its annual general meeting in the clubrooms on Friday, January 13, The attendance which included all age groups were officially welcomed by chairperson Eileen Casey-O’Connor, who loudly applauded all those who had helped the progress of the club in any way during 2022.

This included those involved in all age groups – juvenile and adult without whom, she stated, the club would not survive.

Before the secretary’s report, Joint presidents Tom Lovett and Charles Ankettell addressed the meeting.

Secretary Steven Lynch produced a printed booklet which also included the treasurer Con Breen giving a detailed account of income an expenditure which in any club of this magnitude is an onerous task.

This production gave a complete insight into the workings of the club, covering all aspects from games to developments in the grounds etc.

There were also numerous contributions from the floor, all very positive which hopefully will progress to further success for the club in the year ahead.

Officers elected were as follows: Joint presidents: Charles Ankettell, Tom Lovett. Chair: Eileen Casey-O’Connor. Vice-chairperson: Jack Murphy. Secretary: Steven Lynch. Assist Sec/PRO: Liam O’Keeffe. Treasurer: Con Breen. Asst treasurer: Anne O’Sullivan. Registrar: Dan O’Rahilly. Development Officer: Tina Dunstan. Cultural Officer: Margaret Kiely. Youth Officer: Bertie Buckley. Duhallow Board delegate: Aidan Buckley. County Board delegate: Tadgh Lovett. Field Co-ordinators: Charles Ankettell, Jack Murphy.

Committee: Tony Ankettell, Danny Moynihan and Michael Murphy, who is also the chairman of the Juvenile Club. Intermediate Management: Conor O’Riordan, Roger Casey, Tim Murphy. More details later.

St Patrick’S Day

At a recent meeting of the Festival Committee details of the St Patrick’s Day parade were finalised.

It will as usual commence at the East End immediately after Mass and proceed to the Square led by the Cullen Pipe Band.

More details will be announced shortly but in the meantime Clubs and organisations are asked to put on their thinking caps and make this annual event as colourful as usual.

Lotto

The numbers drawn were 3, 9, 13 and 22. Lucky dip €50 Susan Heelan, McAuliffe Ave. €20 each Donal Sheahan, Ballyhoulihan; Ciara Lennon, Mallow Road; Tina Dunston, Derrinatubrid. Spot: Peter Hannon, Gneeves. Online: Dan Duane. Seller: Charles Ankettell.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The weekly 45 was well attended on Sunday night last. The 45 Drive is on Sundays at 8 p.m. in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows. First prize went to Eileen Scott and Delia Conroy, Churchtown. Best Ladies teams were 1 Joan O’Leary, Castleishon and Eileen O’Sullivan, Kanturk. 2 Kathleen Guinee, Glash and Eileen Twomey, Newmarket. The best Gents team was Patrick and Pat O’Connor, Churchtown. There were 2 Mixed team winners: Neilie O’Connor, Freemount and Nellie May Foley, Glash; and Mary Noonan, Freemount and Paddy O’Leary, Glash. Two teams won Spot prizes: 1 Dan Murphy and Bridie Farrissey, Freemount. 2 Hugh Murphy, Boherbue and Jerry O’Callaghan, Freemount. The following won raffle prizes: 1 Paddy O’Leary, Glash. 2 Ben O’Sullivan, Freemount. 3 Michael O’Callaghan, Freemount. 4 Delia Conroy, Churchtown. 5 Paddy O’Leary, Glash. 6 Esther Hayes, Kilbrin. 7 Joan O’Leary, Castleishon. The 45 Drive continues on this Sunday night at 8pm.

Social Dancing

The weekly social dancing continues every Sunday afternoon in Freemount Community Centre From 3 to 5.30pm. All top bands are booked for the year ahead, so head for Freemount this Sunday January 22nd where Declan Aungier will provide the music for the afternoon. Coming on Sunday January 29th, Checkers.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption. We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity. The email address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.

St Michael’s Church

We will have a promotional visit by Radio Maria Ireland to the Parish on Sat/Sun 28 & 29 Jan. Fr Eamonn McCarthy, Priest Director of RMI (previously Curate in the Parish 2011-2014) will celebrate Mass & speak at the 3 weekend masses (Tullylease Sat 7pm, Milford Sun 9am & Freemount Sun 10.30am). After 10.30am mass, everyone inside & outside the Parish welcome to a ‘Meet & Greet’ with Fr Eamonn & his team in the Heritage Centre in the village (11.15am until 1pm -Refreshments provided). Prayer intentions are welcome to be submitted at the masses and RM 2023 Calendars will be available too.

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 9.30 a.m.

All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/or ‘Freemount Church live stream’.

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 a.m. on the RTÉ News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on RTÉ one television at 11 a.m. every second week.

On the other Sundays there is a service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on RTÉ News Now Channel after 2 p.m.

Thursday Club

The first get together of 2023 will take place on January 26th at 2pm. Everyone is welcome.

Tim Joe says thanks.

It has been a roller coaster of a year for sure and I know I am a very lucky man. Thank you so much for the kindness and support given to myself, my wife Catherine & family during 2022 we’ve been truly blown away & we will be forever grateful. I was delighted to have spent Christmas in my own home where renovations are nearly completed. Tim Joe Foley.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at the James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating in quarantine or cocooning. Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50 per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details, contact Orlaith/Olive at 029 76375.

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into the Heritage Centre any morning.

History website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website, please go to freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com

G.A.A. club Lotto

The results of our weekly Lotto draw for last weekend. Numbers drawn were 27-30-32-34. There was no Jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Kristine O’Connor, Freemount. 2. Padie Collins, Berrings. 3. Cathal Nagle, Ballinla, Freemount. 4. Marjorie O’Regan, Glounicommane, Freemount. 5. Sean O’Mullane, Ballybahallow, Freemount. The Jackpot this week is €1,150. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Your news

WESTERN DUHALLOW

Panto

The panto in Rathmore is now getting into top gear as it returns after the lockdown. With Covid restrictions eased, Dame Annie goes West leading a team varied and exciting in a medley of comedy and colour combined with music and dance.

The booking office opens every day from this Thursday, January 19, onwards from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to reserve your seats and for ticket collection.

It is located next to Christy’s Take-Away. Telephone bookings via your Credit Card are also available by contacting 085 2031730.

The show dates are Saturday, January 28, 7.30 p.m.; Sunday, January 30, 3 p.m.; Wednesday, February 1, Thursday the second and Saturday the fourth, all at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday, February 5, at 3 p.m.

Kiskeam lotto

The numbers were 3, 5, 21 and 29. Lucky dip €50 Jack McAuliffe, Ballydesmond. €20 each Margaret Cronin, Kiskeam; Denis A O’Callaghan, Kiskeam; Micheala and Rebecca Cronin, Kiskeam.

Weigh-In

The Cullen and District Special Needs Association annual sponsored weigh-in commenced on Monday, January 9, when seventy-one people stepped on the scales under the watchful eye of facilitator Marie Hickey O’Sullivan. It will continue with the Monday weekly weigh-in till Monday, March 13, when all will be revealed.

It is open to all age groups, male and female and it is for a very worthy organisation – the Special Needs group. This is the 36th annual event and full marks have to be given to the organisers, a group that cater in no small way for their friends. Your support will be greatly appreciated.

Set dancing

Set dancing classes continue at the Old Schoolhouse in Foyle on Thursdays at 8 p.m. Everyone welcome, especially beginners.

So, go along and shake a leg, learn a few steps, one never knows when they might be handy and its also a most enjoyable form of exercise.

Cullen Social

Cullen GAA Club will hold their victory social on Sunday, February 5, at the Springford Hall in Mallow. With Monday, February 6, being the additional bank holiday for 2023, the date will be suitable for one and all.

Tickets cost €50 and are available from Der O’Connor 086 3831959; Karen Hickey 085 8586073 or Josie Collins 087 9514860.