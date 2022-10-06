Around the Districts: Boherbue, Freemount and Western Duhallow

Shane Curtin, Rockchapel and Michelle O'Grady, Killarney at the McElligott’s KIA Best Dressed Lady on Ladies Day at Listowel Races. Photo: Don MacMonagle.

BOHERBUE

Semi-final

At the outset let me state that the final score-line did not do justice to Boher’s performance. I refer of course to the County Intermediate football semi-final against Aghabullogue at Millstreet on Saturday last which ended on a 4-10 to 1-7 score-line.

The goals for the Mid-Cork side all came in the opening half, a period during which Boher themselves were unlucky not to have added to their tally.

But it was not to be, Aghabullogue, who lost the semi-final in this grade for the last two years were more experienced, tougher and very solid in many areas throughout the field, having a far more settled set up. The experience stood to them.

But Boher in their first year in this grade can take pride in the fact that they reached this stage of the competition and hopefully will have learned from the experience. In reality, it was a wonderful journey for this group of players who over the past five years have won five Duhallow Championships in a row, half a dozen Ducon Cup titles, a County Junior ‘A’ title and the experience of playing at a higher level within the county where they withstood many stiff challenges, Saturday last being their first real stumble.

They can now take a well earned rest after a long journey, plan for the future and look forward to the year ahead.

We all enjoyed that journey with you, hopefully you did likewise. See sports pages for full match report.

Rosary

You are invited to pray the Rosary at both Boherbue and Kiskeam grottos on this Sunday, October 9, at 2.30 p.m. On this date and at this time thousands of people throughout the country will gather at appropriate places for the annual Coastal Rosary, a prayer for faith and life in Ireland. Everyone welcome.

Vaccine

The winter flu vaccines are now available on Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout October. The Covid Booster Clinic will continue to run on Thursdays.

Active Retirement

The local Active Retirement Group are off to the dogs on Saturday, October 29, at the Tralee Greyhound Track. The evening will include a meal plus the excitement and fun of the track where you will have an opportunity to place a bet if you wish to do so.

The Christmas party will be held at the Buttery Restaurant in Boherbue on Thursday, December 15, details from Noreen at 087 6914968 or Ned at 087 9228151.

Card Drive

Please note that the weekly card drive held in the Community Rooms opposite the church on Tuesdays starts at 8.30 p.m.

Jackpot winner

There was great excitement and congratulations all round at the Boherbue GAA lotto draw on Sunday night last at Billy Murphy’s Bar. The winning combination were numbers 1, 5, 8 and 17 and the winner was Sheila McCarthy, Gneeves, who scooped the €10,800 jackpot. Congratulations, enjoy your win. The Sundays jackpot is €2,000.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8 p.m. in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows. First prize was divided between: 1 Nora Mary Deane and Eileen O’Connor, Glash. 2 Patrick and Pat O’Connor,Churchtown. The Best Ladies Team was Eileen Scott, and Delia Conroy, Churchtown. The best mixed team was John O’Riordan, Kanturk and Esther Hayes, Kilbrin. The best Gents team was Timmie Curtin and Tim Aherne, Freemount. The Following teams won spot prizes: 1 Daiti Burke, Meelin and William O’GormanMilford. 2 Hugh Murphy, Boherbue and Jerry O’Callaghan, Freemount.

The following won Raffle prizes: Paddy O’Leary, Glash; Ben O’Sullivan, Freemount; Delia Conroy, Churchtown; Eileen O’Connor, Glash; Timmie Curtin, Freemount; John Dillane, Milford; Nora Mary Deane, Glash. The Cards will continue on this Sunday night Oct 9th at 8pm.

Social Dancing

Join us for Sunday afternoon Social Dancing in Freemount Hall every Sunday. This Sunday October 9th music is by Teddy and Cathal Barry. A great afternoon’s entertainment is assured so get your dancing shoes ready. Dancing 3pm to 6pm. Cost of entry is €10 and tea is included. Eircode is P56 P893. Look out for Muriel and Fran Curry coming on Sunday October 16th.

Comhaltas

Music Classes commenced on Wednesday October 5th. All pupils must be enrolled prior to commencing music classes.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption. We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity. The email address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 9.30 a.m. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/or ‘Freemount Church live stream’.

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 a.m. on the RTÉ News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on RTÉ one television at 11 a.m. every second week. On the other Sundays there is a service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on RTÉ News Now Channel after 2 p.m.

Thursday Club

The next get together will be held on Thursday October 13th at 2pm. New members are very welcome.

Fundraiser for Marymount – We would like to thank everybody who supported our fundraiser for Marymount Hospice, those who sponsored prizes, those who donated baking and all those who helped in any way to make the morning a great success. Not only was it a great financial success it was a lovely social occasion. The event made €2,070 .Well done to all concerned.

G.A.A. Weekly Lotto

Numbers drawn last weekend were: 1-7-22-25. There was no Jackpot winner. Lucky Dip Winners were: 1. Sean O’Callaghan, Churchtown. 2. Susan Hannigan, Tullylease. 3. Benjy Sheehy, Freemount. 4. Sean O’Mullane, Ballybahallow, Freemount. 5. Margaret Collins, Glounicommane, Freemount. Jackpot this weekend is €1000. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm. E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com.

WESTERN DUHALLOW

Coffee morning

On Sunday last Kiskeam Community Centre was overflowing with people of all age groups who travelled from far and wide to support an event which raised much needed funds for two worthwhile charities namely Feileacain and Marymount Hospice.

The buckets too were full to the brim with notes of all sizes which must have been pleasing for the organisers.

The food was delicious, nobody left hungry, it was a day to park the calories and enjoy the sweet taste of a huge variety of everything.

The organisers wish to thank all those who in anyway, provided food, acted as waitresses, kitchen staff, the community centre committee for the use of the premises but above all, the general public for your generous support. Many thanks.

Rosary

The Rosary will be recited at Kiskeam grotto on this Sunday at 2.30 p.m. as thousands throughout the country will join for the annual Coastal Rosary, a prayer of faith and life in Ireland. Everyone welcome.

Yoga

Chair yoga classes for senior citizens commenced at Cullen Community Centre on Tuesday last, October 4.

The session commences at 11 a.m. Details from Simon at 087 3379121.

Kiskeam lotto

The numbers were 3, 13, 14 and 18. Lucky dip €50 Tadgh Lane, Kiskeam. €20 each Simon Meehan, Knockavoreen; Kitty O’Mahony, Knocknacurra; James O’Callaghan, Reanagoshel. Seller’s prize Christy O’Keeffe.