Around the Districts: Boherbue, Freemount and Meelin

BOHERBUE

GAA club AGM

Boherbue GAA Club annual general meeting takes place on this Friday night at the Comprehensive School Gym (by kind permission) starting at 7.30 p.m.

The Covid-19 restriction have enforced this move upon the club and all members attending are requested to wear a mask and sanitise their hands both as they enter and leave the building.

The club and its supporters felt very proud on Saturday last when Kevin Cremin made his debut with the Cork senior footballers – another feather in his cap which is already a colourful spectacle.

No doubt, pride of place at the meeting will go to the success of the Junior ‘A’ footballers in achieving county honours, their management and all involved in this historic milestone. The opportunity to contest the intermediate grade in the year ahead. No doubt too, Boherbue’s contribution to the success of the Dromtariffe hurlers will also be acknowledged.

The fact that the AGM can take place in real life in the spacious gym is a huge bonus and one that will afford all members the opportunity to contribute to the meeting.

Club lotto

The numbers drawn in the club’s lotto on Sunday last were 4, 22, 26 and 27.

Lucky dip €50 Seán and Julie-Anne Foley, Meens Avenue, New York. €20 each Joan Murphy 7, Derryleigh; Helena Breen, Derryleigh; Mike O’Gorman, Mule. Online €20 Cora Keohane, Derrinagree. Seller’s prize: post office.

FREEMOUNT

45 DRIVE

The weekly 45 Drive in Freemount will re-commence as soon as we get more clarity on sanitisation,and the existing restrictions be lifted etc. So get your cards out and have a practice game! Read Freemount Notes for further news.

Around The Fireside

The next programme of Around the Fireside will be broadcast on C103 Local Radio on Monday night next January 17th 2022 at 10.06pm. Next week,as usual Jimmy will look back over the past 30 years of Around The Fireside to produce a programme from the archives each week while the present restrictions continue. Make sure you tune in on Monday night next.

Comhaltas

Music and singing classes (all instruments) will commence for 10 nights at the end of January. All registrations for this term to be done online. PLEASE send in your details ASAP.Further details on 086-1971005 ,text or EMail,or Freemountarchive@gmail.com. Or facebook “Cois Alla” Look out for further details in The Freemount Notes. These arrangements will depend on how severe the covid 19 outbreak will be.

All the following are guidelines for parents and pupils going forward.We appeal to all parents and guardians to adhere to ALL guidelines and avoid cancellation of classes going forward

1 Each pupil needs to have returned the completed covid 19 declaration.

2 One way system to be adhered to in The Heritage Centre and in The Community Centre.

3 No parent or guardian is allowed to enter either building.

4 Masks to be worn while entering ,leaving or moving around within the building.

5 Use the sanitiser and sign into class giving your contact number.

6 If a child gets sick or unwell during class he or she would be isolated and should be collected ASAP.

7 If any pupil is sick or unwell in any way ,they should NOT attend class.

8 Groups should NOT congregate inside or outside the buildings.

9 Please ensure your child is familiar with covid 19 hygiene etiquette.

Social Dancing in Freemount Community Centre

Social Dancing postponed until further notice..

Due to the high Covid numbers nationally the social dancing on Sundays in Freemount is postponed until a later date. We will continue to reassess the situation on a weekly basis and we will follow the current guidelines as they are decided by the government. The safety of the dancers, bands, local volunteers and the general community will always be our first priority.

We are disappointed for the dancers and bands but this feels like the only possible decision at this stage.

Fingers crossed a more normal life will be possible very soon.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8pm. And Tuesday morning at 9.30am, All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on;- churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’’.

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week. On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2 pm. If you go to the website www.churchservices.tv any day ,

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute ,Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for.Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning

History Website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website,please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo.!!We would also like to hear from you

Recent death

The death took place of David (Dave) Hannigan,Freemount,at Teach Altra ,Newmarket on December 31st. The removal of his remains took place on Monday 3rd. January from Grace’s Funeral Home to Saint Michael’s Church, Freemount ,for requiem Mass. Funeral took place afterwards to Deliga Cemetery.We extend the sympathy of the parish to his wife Ellen, Son David,and daughter Margaret,their families,relatives,neighbours and friends. May his Soul rest in peace.

GAA Weekly Lotto

Numbers drawn 6, 13, 30, 35. Lucky dip winners: 1. Richard O’ Sullivan Knockanglass, Freemount. 2. Anna O’Flynn Ballinla, Freemount. 3. Barry McCarthy Knocknamuck, Freemount. 4. John Brennan, Glounicommane, Freemount. 5. Thade Roche Tullylease. Jackpot this week-end €3,500. Buy early and often.

GAA club AGM

Freemount GAA will hold its AGM via Zoom on Monday 17th January 2022 at 8pm

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com

MEELIN

Spin and Win

Winners on 7th January 2022 were: Kayla Sheahan Murphy, Newmarket, €30. Josephine Duane, Meelin, €30. Jamie Brosnan, Meelin, €45. Spinners for Friday 14th of January are: Niamh Brosnan, Meelin; Mary Ann Stokes, Tullylease; Pat Curtin, Meenishal. Next week’s jackpot is €5,800. Best of luck to all.

A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

GAA Club membership

A reminder to anyone who was not at the AGM and has yet to pay their membership to please try and do so over the next few weeks. €40 for adults and €20 for OAP and students.