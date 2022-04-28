Around the Districts: Boherbue, Cill na Martra, Freemount and Western Duhallow

Castlemagner native Carol Finn (Leevale AC) on her way to winning the ladies category at the Mount Hillary 5 mile Road Race. Picture John Tarrant

At the announcement this week of the takeover of Ingredient Solutions, Boherbue by Austrian firm Rupp AG were, from left: Tadhg O'Leary (Chairman of Boherbhue Co-op), Dr Josef Rupp (CEO of Rupp AG and new owner of Ingredient Solutions), Ian Galletly (MD of Ingredient Solutions), Declan O'Keeffe (CEO of Boherbue Co-op), Peter Murphy (Vice Chairman of Boherbue Co-op).

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht lotto

Roghnaiodh uimhreacha 7, 20, 31 agus 32 ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg don phota óir le €19,600 ann ach ní raibh aon buaiteoir. €100: Daniel de Brún, Carraig a Droichid. Díoltóir: Rosie Ní Chorcra. €50: Eibhlín Uí Choitir, Cill Mhichíl. €20: Evanne Ní Liatháin agus Cliodhna Ní Laoire, Baile na Groí. €20: Mag Burns, Maigh Chromtha. €20: Hannah, Bobby agus Julie Ní Mhocháin, Ar-líne.

Níor aimsigh uimhreacha 6, 11, 18 ná 19 aon buaiteoir don phota óir le €19,400 ann ar an Mháirt, 19ú Aibreán in Aire na nÓg. €100; Lisa Ní Shúilleabháin agus Stephen Field, Seanbhaile Sheáin. Díoltóir: Máire Uí Shúilleabháin. €50: Brenda Uí Chéilleachair, Cill Barra. €20: Connie Ó Críodáin, Droichid na Toinne. €20: Annie agus Breda Ní Chonaill, Cnoc Sathairn. €20: Áine Ní Shúilleabháin, Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh.

Sympathy

Our parish lost its oldest resident on Easter Sunday, when the soul of Danny Dan Dónal Ó’Riordan, Cluainte Chárthaigh was called home to Heaven.

Born in 1926, the late Danny wore many hats with the greatest of ease. He was a loyal family man, a model neighbour, a true Seanachaí, a reciter with a remarkable memory, a film star and a historian to name but a few. He was laid to rest in Reilig Lachtaín Naofa following Requiem Mass in Séipéal Réidh na nDoirí.

Symapthy is extended to his wife Mary, daughters, Siobhán, Maura and Gobnait, sons Donal and Ted, grandchildren Katie, Dean, Seán, Eoin, Doireann, Deirdre, Sadhbh, Aodhagán, isuelt, Traolach, Danielle and Gabrielle, sister Gobnait, daughters-in-law Mary and Claire, sons-in-law Breanndán and John and extended family. Codail go sámh i gcómhluadar na Naomh.

Scór Chorcaí

Mile comhghairdeas do Finín Ó Conaill, Leac Fhinín, a bhuaigh an comórtas rince ar an sean-nós i Scór Chorcaí le déanai.

Retirement Mass

A Retirement Mass for Bean Ui Shuibhne, Iar Príomh Oide Scoil Réidh na nDoirí will take place on this Thursday, April 28, at 7 p.m. in Séipéal Réidh na nDoirí. Céad mile fáilte.

Corn Thomáis Uí Chríodáin

Bhí Cill na Martra ró-mhaith do Maigh Chromtha sa chéad babhta de Corn Thomáis Uí Chríodáin ar an Domhnach seo chaite. Chríochnaigh an cluiche leis an scór 2-16 in aghaidh 2-9. Mile comhghairdeas.

Nuacht Peile

Beidh cúig cluichí ar siúl i bPáirc Uí Chuana an deireadh seachtaine seo agus beidh trí cinn acu ar an Satharn, 30ú Aibreán. Tabharfaidh na buachaillí fé 15 aghaidh ar Cluain Droichid ag 10: 30rn agus ar Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh ag 12: 30in.

Sa tráthnóna ag 7:15in, beidh Cill na Martra ag imirt Cill Mhuire sa Sraith Sóisear A Mhúscraí. I Sraith an Chontae, ar an Domhnach, 1ú Bealtaine, beidh Cill na Martra ag imirt Cloch na Coillte ag mean–lae. Ar an Luan, 2ú Bealtaine, beidh na buachaillí fé 12 ag imirt Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh ag 7in. Gach ádh oraibh lads.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8pm in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday nights winners were as follows. 1st prize:-Con Foley, and Ben O’Sullivan,Freemount. Ladies prize went to: Maureen Vaughan & Eileen O Sullivan. Kanturk. Gents prize: Jack O’Keeffe,and Bill Guiney,Glashakeenleen. Mixed prize:-Kathleen Guiney,Glash.,and Dan Murphy, Freemount.

The following won raffle prizes: 1:Jerry O’Callaghan,Freemount. 2: Neilie O’Connor, Freemount. 3: Paddy O’Leary, Glash. 4 Jerry O’Callaghan, Freemount. 5 Mary Noonan, Freemount. Spot prize: Jerry O’Callaghan, Freemount and Nora May Deane ,Glash. Cards continue next Sunday at 8pm

Around the Fireside

The next programme of Around the Fireside will be broadcast on C103 Local Radio on Monday night next May 2nd at 10.06pm. Next week, as usual Jimmy will look back over the past 30 years of Around The Fireside to produce a programme from the archives each week. Make sure you tune in on Monday night next.

Comhaltas news

All roads lead to Dunmanway this weekend for Cork County Fleadh Cheoil week end.We wish all our contestants,teachers and parents a very successful , enjoyable and safe week-end. “Ar aghaigh le Craobh Chronain”.

Social Dancing in Freemount Hall

We had Glen Flynn in Freemount to keep all the dancers on their toes last Sunday and what an enjoyable evening we had which was enjoyed by all our patrons..

And we will get May off to a flying start with Cathal & Teddy Barry on this Sunday May 1st. Coming on Sunday May 8th is Neily O’Connor. As always, a fantastic afternoon’s entertainment is guaranteed.

Tidy Towns Committee

The Tidy Towns group won’t meet on the Bank Holiday Monday. We will meet on Monday 9th of May in Freemount village from 7pm to 9pm.

All are welcome, please do support the tidy towns in keeping our village looking so well.

Cost €10. Adults only. P56 P893. 3pm to 6pm. Thank you so much for all your support.

Mother & Baby Exercise Class.

Contact Valerie (MissFit Studio) on 086 1749611 if you would like to join these Mother & Baby Classes. These classes will equip you with the knowledge how to help rehab & rebuild strength after pregnancy. Using Core and breath work to develop Core and pelvic floor muscles while also increasing mobility, overall health and confidence. P56 P893.

Freemount Juvenile Darts

The juvenile darts are going from strength to strength. Please contact Dave on 085 8632380 for any details. It takes place on Tuesday evening from 6-8pm upstairs in Freemount Hall. P56 P893. New members welcome.

Strength and Conditioning Classes

Strength & Conditioning Classes ran by JM Fitness run in Freemount Hall on Tuesday nights. Class 1 from 7-8pm & Class2 from 8-9pm. John uses a combination of body weight and equipment such as kettle or dumbbells to train the whole body from top to toe in a friendly and fun class where fantastic goals are achieved. Classes run in 6 week blocks, pay in block or pay as you go options available. To book your place contact John on 083-1053666 for details.

Old photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.!!!!!

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8pm and Tuesday morning at 9.30am. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week. On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2pm.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket,provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning

History website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website,please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

G.A.A. Weekly lotto

Numbers drawn this week were 1-3-33-34. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Timmy Vaughan, Ballybahallow, Freemount. 2. Mike Twomey, Knockilla, Freemount. 3. Barry McCarthy, Knocknamuck, Freemount. 4. Breda Nagle, Ballinla, Freemount. 5. Larry Browne, Knawhill, Freemount. Jackpot this weekend is €3,550. If you’re not in you can’t win!

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm. E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com

WESTERN DUHALLOW

Establishment of Pre-school

Scoil Mhuire Kiskeam Board of Management openly invite expressions of interest, from suitably qualified individuals or organisations, with regards the establishment of a Pre-school and additional services if deemed feasible, on the school grounds at Kiskeam, Mallow, Co. Cork.

A suitably located prefab portal cabin already in situ is available for rental use by any such individual or organisation on a fixed term basis. It is hoped to have this facility open and available to the public by this September 2022.

To declare your interest or for further information please contact Scoil Mhuire Kiskeam @ E-mail: info@scoilmhuirekiskeam.ie or Telephone: 029 76456 Closing Date for initial correspondence and all declarations of interest is Friday 06th May 2022.