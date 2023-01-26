Around the Districts: Boherbue, Cill na Martra, Clondrohid and Western Duhallow

BOHERBUE

Handball

There was great excitement in the local 40x20 handball alleys last weekend with the staging of the cumann na mBunscoil juvenile games for both boys and girls.

Winners of the under-11 doubles were Erin Vaughan and Maeve Harken, who advance to the Munster Championships in Clarecastle this weekend.

Hard luck to runners-up to local lad Oran Aherne and Margaret Mulcahy, Rockchapel NS who received runners-up medals. Also, a winner and going forward to Clarecastle was Tadgh O’Connor in the under-13 singles.

The County Juvenile Championships along with the Adult Munster competitions will be starting shortly.

Parade

How time flies, St Patrick’s Day is just over six weeks away, so this is a reminder to all clubs and organisations to put on their thinking caps and help make the Boherbue parade as colourful and entertaining as usual.

Lotto

The numbers drawn were 3, 6, 8 and 17. Lucky dip €50 Nora Ducey, Banteer. €20 each Mary and Kevin O’Sullivan, Gneeves; Jerh O’Connor, Cooleclogher; Susan Heelan, McAuliffe’s Avenue. Online €20 Kieran O’Keeffe, Doire Laoith, Kildare. Seller’s prize: Dan O’Rahilly.

Festive season

Now that another Christmas has come and gone the local Festival Committee members were busy recently with the removal of the Christmas tree, crib and house lights throughout the village.

Again they say many thanks to all who helped in any way – the householders for their co-operation, Jim O’Hanlon for the forklift and Seán Kelly for the tree.

This committee are very fortunate to have such a group of versatile members around the table that can adapt to any challenge. Well done, all.

CILL NA MARTRA

Lotto Cumann Peile Cíll na Martra

Níor tharraing na huimhreacha seo aon buaiteoir an t-seachtain seo; 12, 18, 19, 28 — bhuaigh Damien Ó Broin €100, Jabba agus Caoimhe Ó Ríordáin €50, Tim Ó hÉalaithe, Fiona Ní Shúilleabháin agus Ray Moloney €20 an duine.

No winner in the weekly Lotto draw.

CCÉ Craobh Lachtaín Naofa

Go n-éirí go geal le CCÉ Craobh Lachtaín Naofa ag comórtas Craobh na hÉireann i mBrú Ború, i gCaiseal ar an 28ú. Beidh siad ag déanamh cur i láthair de Fáilte Abhaile agus beimid ag súil go mór le dea-scéala uathu.

Best of luck to the CCÉ Craobh Lachtaín Naofa in the All Ireland Finals in Cashel at the weekend. They will be competing with a performance of Fáilte Abhaile and we are very hopeful of a top prize returning to the parish.

Rince Seit, Cluain Droichid

Tá ranganna rince seit thar n-ais in Ionad Phobail Cluain Droichid ón Mháirt 24ú Eanair, 8-10in. Rithfidh siad gach Mháirt go dtí an 28ú Márta. Tá chostas €8 an rang orthu agus beidh meascán de rince céilí agus waltzing ann chomh maith.

Set dancing classes are returning to Clondrohid Community Hall every Tuesday night from 8-10pm. The classes commence 24.01.23 and run until 28.03.23 with a cost of €8 per class. There will also be a variety of céilí dancing and waltzing taught.

Comhrá le Cupán

Cuireadh ath-thosnú an maidin caife i gCois Cille ar ceal an t-seachtain seo chaite de bharr na droch h-aimsire. Tá gach éinne ag súil go mór le bualadh lena chéile arís ar Chéadaoin an 25ú. Is maidin álainn é chun deis a thabhairt do dhaoine an cheantair bualadh lena chéile chun craic is comhrá a bheith acu.

The coffee morning in Cois Cille, Cíll na Martra resumes on Wednesday 25th January following the period of bad weather we experienced last week. It will run every Wednesday morning from 10am — 12.30pm and offers the opportunity for a catch up and craic over a cup of tea and some delicious home baking. Fáilte roimh chách!

Pobal ar Aire - Community Alert

Tá Pobal ar Aire ag lorg baill nua chun cabhrú leis an dea-oibre atá ar siúl acu i gceantair Chúil Aodha, Baile Bhúirne, Chíll na Martra agus Réidh na nDoirí. Má tá suim agat cabhrú ná bíodh moill ort teangmháíl a dhéanamh le Connie ag 086-2353338.

The Community Alert committee are looking for new volunteers to assist with the fantastic work they carry out for the four areas of Cúil Aodha, Baile Bhúirne, Cíll na Martra and Réidh na nDoirí. If you have interest in lending a helping hand don=92t hesitate to contact Connie at 086-2353338.

CLONDROHID

Active Retired

This group hosted their first coffee morning of 2023 on Wednesday last. A great crowd attended and the chat and banter was refreshing. Membership for the next 12 months was collected, so it’s all systems go from February onwards.

Johnny Cool DVD

A new DVD (Action Through The Years) will shortly be available locally, courtesy of the one and only Johnny Cool. As you may remember, or may not, depending on your age, but Johnny was well known for his feats, featured regularly on Dan Joe’s local TV, climbing trees, roof tops, standing on a rolling barrel on top of a roof, just to mention a few.

Well he has decided with the help of his family to bring these stunts into the modern world of technology. So all will be revealed shortly, when this DVD becomes available. More on this later. Can’t wait!

Parish office

Please note the Parish Office at the Parochial House is open on Thursdays mornings from 11am to 1 pm. The landline is 026 61933.Emergency sick calls number is 0858471249.

Muinfliuch NS

There will be an Open day and Information Evening for prospective Pupils and Parents on Tues Feb 7, 9.30 to 3.30pm and 7 to 8pm. Telephone 026 44077 All welcome

Carriganima NS

Open week is from Tues Feb 7 to Fri. Feb 10 from 9.20 to 3pm. No appointment necessary, if time is not suitable ring 0867943289 to arrange a time. Every welcome.

Lotto

Congrats to Donie Kelleher Moulnahorna, who scooped the jackpot of €6,000. Well done and enjoy. The seller was his brother Gerard.

Results for Jan 11. €70 Peggy Lynch c/o The Laine. €20 Donnacha Spillane, Moulnahorna; Peter and Susan Kelleher, London; Margaret Lucy, Gortnalicka; Donie and Kay c/o Laine.

Results for Jan 18. Jackpot of €1,000. €70 Juileanne Relihan, Glounanarrig. €20 Cath Cotter, Kilvoultra; Denise Murphy c/o the Laine; Betty Desmond, Bridgemount; Roxanne O’Leary, Colman’s Park.

Sympathy

Clondrohid GAA would like to extend their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Paudie Palmer, whose passing came as a massive shock to everyone Clondrohid has many memories of Paudie at their festivals, many years ago. He judged their Lee River Rose competition with humour and wit. A gentleman to be remembered. May he rest in peace.

WESTERN DUHALLOW

McGrath Cup

Cork senior footballers got back into the presentation area at Mallow GAA Complex on Friday evening with a 0-19 to 2-7 win over Limerick in the McGrath Cup final.

With earlier wins over Kerry and Clare to clinch the title was important for a squad determined to up their standards in the season ahead.

This final was not a classic, Cork were marginally the better team as Limerick kicked a number of bad wides early in the second half when they badly needed a score.

For Cork it was a victory, a trophy and hopefully a stepping stone to greater things. However, when they study the video they will have plenty to ponder on, especially how they conceded two goals.

Presently, Gaelic football is not easy on the eye for those steeped in the old-style tradition with a lot of lateral play etc. One change if introduced would in my opinion move the game forward into a challenging contest with more individual battles. That is, all sidelines and frees have to be kicked in the direction that the team are playing. This might help bring back closer marking and get rid of some of the National School yard type of play – hold on to the ball, going nowhere.

Holding possession seems to be the order of the day at all levels from club to county and I amn old enough to know its not going to change in the immediate future.

However, wouldn’t it be great if something could be introduced to make it less painful for the purist whose blood boils on occasions with over elaboration and passes that hold up play for minutes.

With the blanket defence, as it is called, this may not be an option but moving forward ‘man to man’ style play would be new again and maybe ignite interest among the genuine football follower once more.

Cullen Social

Cullen GAA Club will hold their victory social on Sunday, February 5, at the Springfield Hall in Mallow. With March 6 being the additional bank holiday for 2023 the date will be suitable for one and all.

Tickets cost €50 and are available from Der O’Connor 086 3831959; Karen Hickey 085 8586073 or Josie Collins 087 9514860.

Set dancing

The Old Schoolhouse in Foyles is the venue for set dancing classes every Thursday at 8 p.m. Everyone welcome, especially beginners.

Novena

The Knocknagree Lourdes Novena commences on Friday next, February 3, to February 11. Full details in next week’s notes.

Cullen weigh-in

Despite the snow, the ice and the freezing fog over 50 of the 75 contestants in the Cullen weigh-in reported for duty on Monday night with the scales recording a total loss of over 160 pounds.

Organised by the Cullen and District Special Needs Association this annual sponsored event continues to grow and this year celebrates its 36th birthday. Its open to all age groups, strictly private and great craic.

It concludes on Monday, March 13, so there is plenty of time to go along and join. Everyone welcome.

Kiskeam lotto

The numbers drawn were 6, 18, 26 and 30. Lucky dip €50 Anthony Casey, Kiskeam. €20 each Sarah Cremin, Clamper; Johnny Lane, Dromscarra; Seán O’Sullivan, Glounreagh. Seller’s prize: Josie Casey.

Panto

The panto in Rathmore is now getting into top gear as it returns after the lockdown. With Covid restrictions eased, Dame Annie goes West leading a team varied and exciting in a medley of comedy and colour combined with music and dance.

The booking office opens every day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to reserve your seats and for ticket collection. It is located next to Christy’s Take-Away. Telephone bookings via your Credit Card are also available by contacting 085 2031730.

The show dates are Saturday, January 28, 7.30 p.m.; Sunday, January 30, 3 p.m.; Wednesday, February 1, Thursday the second and Saturday the fourth, all at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday, February 5, at 3 p.m.