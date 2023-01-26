Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.2°C Dublin

Close

Around the Districts: Boherbue, Cill na Martra, Clondrohid and Western Duhallow

Millstreet Pipe Band led the Victorious Rathmore Team amid heavy Snow showers to the local Community Centre for their Homecoming Celebration on Monday evening. Expand

Close

Millstreet Pipe Band led the Victorious Rathmore Team amid heavy Snow showers to the local Community Centre for their Homecoming Celebration on Monday evening.

Millstreet Pipe Band led the Victorious Rathmore Team amid heavy Snow showers to the local Community Centre for their Homecoming Celebration on Monday evening.

Millstreet Pipe Band led the Victorious Rathmore Team amid heavy Snow showers to the local Community Centre for their Homecoming Celebration on Monday evening.

corkman

BOHERBUE

Handball

Privacy