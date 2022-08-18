Around the Districts: Boherbue and Western Duhallow

BOHERBUE

Football

After a nervous start, Boher Intermediate footballers turned on the style in their championship tie with Millstreet at Cullen on Saturday evening.

The final score-line of 2-13 to 0-11 does not do justice to Boherbue’s overall performance as they took control of the game at the end of the opening quarter and should really have the game wrapped up by half-time. But poor shot choice and decision making kept Millstreet in the game till an Adrian Murphy goal early after the resumption put the issue beyond doubt.

It was a pleasing result and they big local following were in festive mood afterwards. Moreover, the win ensures their intermediate status plus a quarter final spot.

It was a lively encounter with some great local individual performances led from the back by Kevin Cremin and the versatile Andrew O’Connor.

Credit to the team, management too who moved John Corkery to full back in the final quarter as Millstreet placed their big midfielder Patrick Dineen on the verge of the square in search of a goal. Corkery failed to be outsmarted judging each attack to perfection.

Referee Kieran Murphy had to depend on locals to act as his officials which is highly unusual and not acceptable for a championship tie at any level and especially a local derby between town and village. However, it passed without incident, two sporting teams played their hearts out in brilliant sunshine that must have certainly tested their mettle.

On Sunday it was the turn of the Junior B side who recorded a 2-11 to 0-8 win over Rockchapel at the latter club’s venue. It has a midday start.

This provided a testing opportunity for the rest of the large panel to put up their hands for a place in the club’s top grade and a number of individual displays must have been pleasing for both sets of selectors.

See sports pages in this newspaper for full match reports.

Fun Day

This Sunday, August 21, is Family Fun Day in the local GAA grounds which gets under way at midday. The programme includes juvenile football blitz, sporting events and novelties galore with something for all the family, plus admission is free for all. On site there will be food outlets, coffee, tea, etc. It really promises to be a day to be enjoyed and everyone is welcome. Hopefully, many of the new residents in the area will go along and make new friends.

Its free, it’s there to be enjoyed, so get along and enjoy.

LOTTO

The numbers drawn were 6, 13, 22 and 27. Lucky dip €50 Dave Heaney, Gneeves. €20 each Kathleen Moynihan, Islandave; Margaret Kiely, Maule; Tim Buckley, Ballintemple. Online: Cormac Hartnett. Seller’s prize: post office.

WESTERN DUHALLOW

Celebration for Jack

It was indeed both pleasing and satisfying to hear recently that the people of Rockchapel led by the Comhaltas group honoured the one and only, the great Jack Roche at as recent function.

The name and the man Jack Roche was known and respected far and wide for many decades throughout his lifetime because of his involvement and association with so many groups and organisations.

His energy knew no bounds. A man not to stand back and expect others to do the work, no, he led from the front and had an army of volunteers willing to put their shoulder to the wheel.

He could be described as the face of Rockchapel. His involvement in the GAA at club, Divisional Board and county level especially through Scor was well known and documented over the years.

A lover of everything Irish, especially its culture, the polka set and various other Irish dance figures were no problem to Jack and he has passed on that tradition in no small way to the youth of the area.

The well-known Cultural Centre Bruach na Carraige is a testament to that.

A man that never needed any encouragement, if it needs to be done then lets get on with it seemed to be his motto.

I remember attending a funeral in the Rock many moons ago of a GAA stalwart and before Mass finished Jack had a group of young men forming a guard of honour and marked them up and down outside the church in preparation – his experience in the FCA was shining through in every movement as the orders rang out loud and clear.

As a politician and county councillor he was exceptional and a wonderful help to many people and families. A caring man and the kind of a man that would immediately make one feel at home, his greeting ‘’How are ye all’’ was a relief to hear and one that put many visitors minds at ease even before they got the opportunity to outline their problems.

He was deeply involved in IRD Duhallow and so many other organisations.

One could meet him anywhere and they all knew and loved Jack, a character with a hearty laugh and quick with the answers. A man that could go straight from a joyful debate to a serious one faster than the blink of an eye.

Very knowledgeable in all subjects and open to discussion if required, not a man to sky away and his opinion was well respected.

There were many speakers at his celebration and long serving Comhaltas members Tom and Marty Murphy made a presentation to him on behalf of his many friends and neighbours.

One could go on and on about Jack but I will conclude by wishing him a very happy retirement. Take care, you deserve it, you took care of so many yourself over the years.

Kiskeam lotto

The numbers drawn were 9, 11, 17 and 19. Lucky dip €50 Jimmy Cronin, Kiskeam. €20 each Majella Cremin, Kiskeam; Anne Marie O’Keeffe, Kiskeam; Seán Meehan, Knockavoreen.

A new beginning

Since the announcement that the Duhallow/Sliabh Lucahra pastoral area was reduced, due to a retirement, from five priests to four, much work has been done to ensure that all parishes will continue to have the same vibrancy and level of service.

A new weekend Mass rota will be introduced on September 3, with parishioners in the pastoral area having the option of five vigil Masses and seven morning Masses.

Priests also have the pastoral care of 16 primary schools, three secondary schools, hospital, nursing homes, day care centres, along with baptisms, weddings and funerals, so it is more important than ever now that they get the support from the laity for the various parish committees, there are so many ways we can help, check your local parish newsletter.

Mass Times

Saturdays: Shrone 6 p.m., Millstreet 6.15 p.m., Knocknagree 7.30 p.m., Kiskeam/Boherbue (monthly rotation) 7.30 p.m., Derrinagree 7.30 p.m.

Sundays: Ballydaly/Cullen (weekly rotation) 9.30 a.m., Gneeveguilla 9.30 a.m., Dromagh 10 a.m., Boherbue/Kiskeam (monthly rotation) 11 a.m., Ballydesmond 11 a.m., Millstreet 11.30 a.m., Rathmore 11.30 a.m.

Fundraiser

Early in the new year, Aoife O’Riordan, Knocknanough, Kiskeam will be travelling to Calcutta as part of her TY programme at the Boherbue Comprehensive School.

She has organised a fundraiser in aid of the Hope Foundation which takes place at An Curturlann in Newmarket next Saturday, August 20, beginning with a champagne reception at 7.30 p.m.

This is an opportunity to ‘host your own banquet’ with tables of eight where patrons can bring along their own food and beverages to their table.

Afterwards, a DJ with music for all tastes will ensure you dance the night away. To book a table contact Liz at 087 6472028.