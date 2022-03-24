Around the Districts: Banteer, Kilcorney-Dromtarriffe and Mourneabbey

BANTEER

Community Sportsfield launch draw for 2022

The annual fundraising draw for 2022 was launched recently with €10,000 in prizes for 2022 and all users are asked to support same. Prizes of €1500, €500 and 5 by €100 will be raffled every 3 months with the cost of tickets at €25 per quarter or €100 per annum.

This draw is an integral part of the funding to cover the maintenance and development cost each year for the facility. The second phase of the major €1.85M project to build a regulation sized astroturf pitch for all sports plus a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum, digital hub and café facility is near completion at the famous Banteer Sportsfield.

With IRD Duhallow as the lead applicant a major grant of €1.2M was approved in Feb 2019 towards the development project from the Government’s Rural Regeneration and Development fund, Project Ireland 2040 under the Department of Community and Rural Development. A Sports capital grant was also approved along with Leader grants for the inclusion of a renewable energy system, car park and digital hub in the new building.

However, the local community are raising over €400,000 of matching funds to complete the full project. This fundraising work is well under way since 2018 and on target with sponsorship from local companies and individuals and the annual €100 ticket draws. The 2022 first draw takes place in May this year. A bank loan is in place in the meantime.

The new spectator stand is now open

The first phase of the astroturf pitch project started construction in mid-June 2019 with Kelly Brothers Ballydesmond as the main contractors and McSherry Electrical Mallow as the lighting sub-contractors and the new pitch is finished and operational now.

The demand for the astro pitch facility is such that the facility is in use 7 days a week with for example 11 games in total played there recently over Sat /Sun including camogie, soccer, hurling, ladies’ football, and the Duhallow U21 football championship. The Cork Senior camogie team also use it as their training location under the guidance of Coach Davy Fitzgerald and Manager Matthew Twomey.

These past few weeks has seen the venue also host 3 Munster Schools finals.

The new building will also include a museum /exhibition area for Banteer sports memorabilia and will attract people to the area interested in viewing old newspaper articles, photos and videos outlining the historic achievements of 100 years of the famous Banteer Sports and preserving it for future generations.

Already a 100-year record of the famous Banteer Sports and the National and International sportsmen that competed and went on to Olympic Games, has been recorded by Jerry Sheehan, founder of Avonmore Electrical and also co-founder of IRD Duhallow, and was a former Secretary of Banteer Sports keeping records meticulously.

The inclusion of a digital hub at the facility will also add another much-needed service to the area allowing people to work from home.

The hard working Banteer Community Sportsfield group officers/members and the support received from the local community, all local user clubs, neighbours, businesses, Schools, TDs, Councillors, all fundraisers/ ticket sellers, Maura Walsh Manager IRD and the staff of IRD Duhallow has made this major project for Banteer possible in these difficult times. This project will provide a facility for all the Duhallow, Cork County, Kerry and Limerick areas, providing facilities for many future generations and giving all families a better quality of life.

This development will also complement the existing community facilities, costing over €6M, which have been developed in the Banteer area including the park area, loop-walk around the Pond Field, Children’s Playground, Glen Theatre, Multipurpose Community Centre with indoor Astro-turf/Gym.

The existing developments and the new project together with the hugely successful Banteer Community Childcare Centre, that supports so many families, and employs almost 40 people shows a community resilience that ensures sustainable local development for the Banteer region. The funding from Rural Regeneration Project Ireland 2040, Leader and Sports capital funding and the major local fundraising, has made this project possible, and all monies are being spent in the local region, supporting local jobs, at a time when local businesses need all our support.

The group also welcome a recent Sports capital funding of €80,000 towards extension of the existing walks at the facility.

CFC Banteer reach County Cup final

CFC Banteer would like to say many thanks to club sponsors Tadgh O Keeffe and Sons and Café Aroma for sponsoring our new Adidas jerseys.

Furthermore CFC Banteer would send many thanks to Mikey Hartnett of Ronnies Bar and Tricia Roche O Keeffe of Market 18 café for providing the club with new training tops for all the players.

Again many thanks to all these local businesses for supporting the club so generously.

CFC Banteer would also like to extend sincere thanks to all who took part in the St Stephens day fundraiser in aid of the Irish Community Air ambulance

Chairman Tadgh O’Keeffe presented a cheque of €1500 to this great local charity which provides a vital service to our community and surrounding areas

Recent club results saw Banteer A beating Strand United 1-0 in the semi-final of the County Cup and the Club now look forward to final at Turners Cross. Also Banteer B beat Coachford B in AUL Division 3

Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council have made representation to Cork County Council engineer Andreana Sheehan to resolve the frequent flooding of the road which occurs near the railway entrance, it appears the drain gulley at the exit of the train station is blocked. As locals know each time we now get heavy rain, this road floods and presents significant safety concerns to road users.

Also resurfacing of the road from the village square to the railway crossing has been requested as this is badly needed due to the very poor road condition and drainage is also needed on the west side beyond the railway entrance gate as water always lodges in this area of the road.

Ukraine fundraiser

Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council are co coordinating a charity fundraiser for the Red Cross to help the people of Ukraine. All contributions from local groups, companies etc can be given to Rory O Driscoll, John Buckley, Rose Healy, Mary Cahill or Denis Withers by Fri 25th March many thanks

Climb with Charlie

Mount Hillary Athletics Club have organised a Climb with Charlie on Friday April 1st at 5.30pm from Mount Hillary Main Gate. Proceeds will go to Motor Neuron Disease and Pieta. All donations are welcome on the day.

There will also be a mobile coffee van available afterwards. Everyone is welcome to join us, bring on your family & friends. Great way to start the weekend.

5 Mile Road Race

Mount Hillary AC will host a 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday April 24th at 10am. Online Registration now open on the Mount Hillary Facebook, Instagram & Twitter. Everyone welcome to join us on the day. For any enquiries please call / text Catherine on 083 3498778.

Banteer/Lyre GAA

Membership for 2022 is now being collected by club officers. If you wish to be a full voting member of Banteer/Lyre GAA for 2022 then you will need to be paid up by 31st March. Membership is as follows: €50 Full Membership, €30 Social Membership, €30 Juvenile Membership. Thanks for supporting Banteer & Lyre GAA Club.

Banteer/Lyre GAA would like to extend congratulations to club member Conor Buckley who was manager of the MTU Cork Ladies football team which won the Moynihan Cup recently

Banteer Macra

Reminder: Our weekly sports night continues Wednesday nights, with all members welcome, including new members. 8pm in Banteer Hall. €2 entry.

Want to join Macra? New members are always welcome. For enquiries please contact Kelvin O’Connor–0838287670 or message us on Facebook/Instagram.

Glen Theatre

Upcoming events are: Sat 26th March Jon Kenny with a night of comedy. Sun 3rd April Declan Nerney. Sat 30th April Eleanor Shanley. Sat 7th May Sean Keane. Sat 28th May Songs of the American Drifters. Welcome back to all patrons. Booking 029 56239 087 7558752.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARRIFFE

Dromtarriffe GAA

Lotto – Our club lotto takes place in Dromtarriffe GAA Clubhouse every Sunday at midday Tickets remain €2 each or three for €5. Green Tickets – six weeks for €10, 12 weeks for €20 and 30 weeks for €50 from club members. Next Draw – March 27 with the jackpot of €2,200. €50-Siobhán Spillane, Seller Joe Murphy. The following all got €20 in the draw. Mary Murphy, Ella Cullinane, Eileen O’Sullivan, Dermot Twomey, Ger Moynihan, Laura O’Mahony and Ann Marie Kelleher. Thamks to all who continue to support our club lotto.

St Patrick’s Day 2022 – Happy St Patrick’s Day to all our club members across the parish, Ireland and around the world. Thanks to all who supported the Ladies’ Club in their church gate collection this St Patrick’s Weekend in Millstreet and Kilcorney.

Congratulations – Huge congratulations to Mikey O’Gorman and wife Deirdre Drew on their Wedding Day last Saturday, March 19.

Under-21 Ladies Championship – Dromtarriffe under-21 ladies will play Castlehaven after Youghal could not field in the prelimeary round. The girls will travel down to Castlehaven next weekend for the fixture. We wish them the best of luck.

Cork Credit Unions Football League – Dromtarriffe 0-5 Kanturk 1-14. A beautiful St Patrick’s Day was the occasion for the second round of the Cork Credit Unions football league in Kanturk. Dromtarriffe faced a very strong Kanturk side with unfortunately not getting on the scoreboard in the first half.

A few players away and injured on the Dromtarriffe side proved to be a miss and the game was unable to have a true reflection on the difference between both sides as the prepare for championship in the summer. Dromtarriffe did manage to kick over five points in the second half with only one point coming from a free.

Dromtarriffe now have a break for a week as the hurlers starts their Twohigs Duhallow Hurling League next weekend against Freemount. The footballers face Mitchelstown next on April 3 in Mitchelstown. The Ducon Cup game against Rockchaple was cancelled on Sunday.

Sam Murphy runs in aid of the Irish Air Ambulance – One of our long serving club players Sam Murphy is running the Cork City Marathon in aid of Irish Community Air Ambulance which is based down the road from us in Rathcoole Aerodrome. This charity funded ambulance service needs all the help they can get and after reaching their 1000 journey last summer, we hope they’ll be around for another few thousand journeys to help those in need be treated more efficiently. Your support is greatly appreciated and we would love for you to get behind Sam and the Irish community Air Ambulance.

National Schools Ladies Quiz – Our ladies’ club are having their first ever National Schools quiz Friday, April 8, in the parish hall. The quiz is open to all national schools children. Two categories – first class to third class and fourth class to sixth class. There will be a shop on the night and some spot prizes to be won too. It aims to be a great night Lidl Rewards

With Just under two weeks left we encourage one last push to help get the club a set of jerseys. We are just shy of 15 cards for the club to reach this reward. Thanks to all who continue to support Dromtarriffe LGFA.

Cúl Camps – After two long years of restrictions and ensuring all our members and their families were safe, CÚL CAMPS returns to Dromtarriffe GAA this summer from the 11th – July 15. More details coming soon Membership Our Adult, Ladies’ Football and Juvenile membership for 2022 is now active. Please go to foireann.ie for access.

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Lotto Draw – Results for 18th March. Jackpot €10,000. Numbers 6,10,12,29. No Winner. €20 Tom Dorgan, Toureen; €20 Tom Colton, Island; €20 Timmy O’Mahony, Castletownroche; €20 Majella Linehan, Kilquane; €20 Sile O’Callaghan, Knuttery.

Results – Div 1B League Senior League–Clyda Rovers: 1-6 (9) Douglas: 2-10 (16)

Fixtures next weekend – Saturday 26th March Div 3 Hurling–Clyda v Ballyclough at 4pm in Ballyclough Sunday 27th March Div 1 Hurling–Clyda v Ballyhooley at 2pm in MourneAbbey.