Around the Districts: Banteer, Kilbrin, Lismire and Mourneabbey

The Banteer Minor footballers who won the Minor C Ladies Football final held in Banteer on Thursday night last, 29th September.

BANTEER

EPS Group scoop Deloitte award

EPS Group have been named the Deloitte Best Managed Family Business of the Year at a special ceremony in Dublin last week.EPS were Requalifiers for the 8th consecutive year–a very proud achievement in itself. Then came the special awards–and the news that EPS had been named Best Family Business of the Year. This is only the second time that this award has been presented.

As well as being reaffirmed as a Deloitte Best Managed Company for the 8th year in a row, this award recognizes the growth and strength of EPS as they approach their 54th year in business.”As a family business, we proudly operate a "big tent" approach, where all our employees, their families and our stakeholders, suppliers and communities form part of our journey”, said Managing Director Patrick Buckley. “We’re all in this together and that helps us to keep our feet on the ground”.

EPS has been part of the Deloitte BMC programme since 2013, which provides the company with an annual benchmarking opportunity. “To be affirmed by Deloitte for the eighth year running is, in itself, a huge honour, not to mention being named Family Business of the Year”, said Patrick.

Coffee morning

There is a coffee morning on Saturday 8th October in the Sportsfield Cafe from 10am to 12.30pm, in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland. All donations of home baking can be handed in from 9,30am on Saturday morning at Café

Bingo

Banteer Bingo returns to Banteer Community Centre on Tuesday 11th October at 8.30pm. Usual buses operating as normal. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

Social Adult Badminton

Badminton started up again on Monday 3rd October in the Community Centre in Banteer from 8.30pm to 10pm.. All are welcome to join up and there will be games for all levels from beginners up to experienced players.. Season will run to mid March 2023.. Registration detail to follow.

Lyre Church Choir

Having been asked about restarting the choir for Lyre Mass on Saturday night, to do so we are looking for members both singers and musicians. If interested in volunteering, please contact Mary on (029) 58219 or (087) 2073021.

Banteer Macra

We are proud to announce that Elaine Herlihy has made it through to the final round of Best new member. The final round will take place on the October weekend.

Well done to Ashling O’Keeffe who got through to the top 10 national leadership awards last weekend. Well done Ashling great achievement.

Sports Night is starting back on Wednesday nights in Banteer hall at 9pm. All welcome and new members are always welcome to join.

Glen Theatre events

Friday 7th October: Dirt Birds female comedy duo. Saturday 8th October: Gina and the Champions in concert. Saturday 29th October: Shaskeen. Friday 4th November Gaby Moreno and Ultan Conlon in concert. For bookings call 029-56239 or 087-7558752

KILBRIN

Scoil Naomh Eoin Baiste

The Parents Association are holding a fundraising clothes collection this term. Items can be dropped at the community centre into the outdoor toilet which is down the left-hand side of the hall, at your convenience.

This is a very important fundraiser for the Parents Association, so if you’re doing a back to school clearout, they would be very grateful for any of the following items: rewearable items of clothing, paired shoes, handbags, belts, towels, curtains, blankets. Many thanks for your support.

Signage display

Last week a new signage display erected in the car park of Kilbrin Sports and Social Club. Thanks to John Corkery, (Alu Cast Kilbrin) for supplying the sign holder. This will be used as a notice board for events & services available in the Sports and Social Club.

Bingo

Thanks to our bingo patrons who continue to support us every Monday night. The jackpot at the moment is €1200 in 47 calls.

Condolences

Kilbrin community send their Condolances to the following families. To John Cremin, and family Kanturk, on the death of his wife Tess.To the Thornton family Kanturk, on the death of Collis. To Michael & Julia Galvin, and family on the death of Michael’s sister Margaret Roche, Killarney. May they rest in peace.

GAA Notes

Lotto - There was no winner of lotto jackpot, next weeks jackpot will be a mouthwatering €15,000. Remember if not in you can’t win. Lucky dip winners were, Aileen Lehane, Kanturk, Caroline Lehane Kanturk, Pat Buckley, Noreen Heffernan, and Tom Duane.

JB Semi final - Our junior B foitballers enjoyed a good win under lights in damp conditions against Boherbue last Friday night, the half time score was 1_5 to 0-1, boosted by an Eoin Sheahan goal. Boherbue started the second half brightly but halfway through the second half a well taken William Heffernan goal paved the way for victory. Finsl score 2-05 to 0-05 with Lismire the opponents in the final.

LFG Minor Football - Local girls Ellie O’Sullivan, Lia Heffernan and Anna Lucey O’Sullivan played a key role for Banteer Minor Footballers as they cruised to victory over Killavullen in the Minor C Ladies Football final held in Banteer on Thursday night last, 29th September 2022.

It was a closely contested game in the first half with both sides kicking some great scores and Banteer lead 1-6 to 0-6 at the interval.

The Banteer girls started very strong in the 2nd half and whilst they encountered great battles from the Killavullen side, their skill and team spirit saw them clinch the title and the final score was Banteer 3-10 to Killavullen 1-9. We wish the local girls and the rest of the team the very best of luck in the County.

U12 County Football Semi Final - We wish local girls Ava O’Sullivan and sisters Emma and Michaela Flynn the best of luck with Banteer U12 Footballers in the County semi-final on Saturday. The girls will be playing in Mallow at 2pm and take on renowned Inch Rovers which will no doubt be a great game.

Congratulations

Congratulations to sisters Emma and Michaela Flynn who both came 2nd in their respective races in the County Athletics Cross County Championships at the weekend in Macroom.

LISMIRE

Advance to Final

Lismire advanced to the final of the Junior B Football Championship with a merited win over Millstreet at Boherbue recently.

Lismire seized the initiative from the start with a well taken goal by Cian O’Sullivan inside the first minute. This was followed by points to Jack Sheahan (3), Damien Finn, Cian and Darren O’Sullivan to see Lismire leading at half time on a 1.6 to 0.6 score line.

Cian O’Sullivan opened the scoring in the second half with a point but a goal to Millstreet left only a point between the sides. A trio of points to Damien Finn followed by a Mark Field score saw Lismire leading at the three-quarter stage by 1.11 to 1.8.

Lismire dominated the last quarter with a goal to Mark field and points by Damien Finn (2) and Cian O’Sullivan together with a goal and a point to Rory Sheahan to see Lismire run out victorious by 3.15 to 1.10. Lismire will now play Kilbrin in the final at a date to be decided. Full report in sports pages.

Lismire: Cathal Field, James Moynihan, Conor Sheahan, Patrick Buckley, Eamon Hayes, Michael McSweeney, Jeremy Lawlor, Oisin O’Connor, Daniel Richard Guinee, Jack Sheahan (0.3), Rory Sheahan (1.1), Cian O’Sullivan (1.3), Damien Finn (0.6), Mark Field (1.1), Darren O’Sullivan (0.1). Subs used; Conan Walsh for James Moynihan, Tom Stritch for Cian O’Sullivan, Stephen Kiely for Daniel Richard Guinee.

GAA club 50th Anniversary Mass

A mass celebrating 50 years of Lismire GAA was held in Lismire Community Hall on Sunday last with celebrant Canon Toby Bluett remembering deceased members and club growth over the last 50 years. Following the Mass refreshments were served with the kind help of the Lismire Community Association and a great morning’s chat and discussion took place with the playground very much the focus of future members.

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Lotto – Results 2nd October: Jackpot €12,700. Numbers 2, 21. 24, 29. No winner. Spots: €20 Olive Riordan, Lakineen; €20 Jack and Lilly Duggan, Dromore; €20 Colm Carey, Greenhill; €20 Noel Walsh, Clashmorgan; €20 Ellie Harold, Ballinvoskig.

Senior Footballers bow out – Hard luck to our Senior Team who lost out narrowly in the semi final last weekend versus Knocknagree in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on a score line on 1-17 to 1-15. This was a great game and in the balance up to the very end. We would like to thank the players and management involved for a great campaign and the future is bright here as the team is very young with 9 u21’s playing on the night and many more on the panel.

Ladies win – On a more positive note we would like to congratulate our Ladies on winning another County Final and wish them the very best of luck in the Munster campaign that kicks off next weekend.