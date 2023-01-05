Around the Districts: Banteer, Kilbrin, Killavullen and Mourneabbey

BANTEER

Sportsfield official opening

The official opening of the new €2.2M complex at Banteer Community Sportsfield is planned for Saturday 14th January with Minister Heather Humphries attending. A full programme of activities around the official opening is being compiled and will be issued very soon

The project is now complete and with an investment of almost 2.2M euros it provides the Banteer Lyre Nadd and Duhallow areas with a top class facility that will serve many generations going forward.

The facility includes state of the art regulation sized astro pitch for all sports and a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum, digital hub and café facility.With IRD Duhallow as the lead applicant a major grant of €1.3M was approved in Feb 2019 towards the development project from the Governments Rural Regeneration and Development fund, Project Ireland 2040 under the Department of Community and Rural Development. A Sports capital grant was also approved along with Leader grants for the inclusion of a renewable energy system, carpark and digital hub in the new building along with a grant also from Cork County Council.

The demand for the asto pitch facility is such that the facility has been is use 7 days a week with for example 18-20 games/week being played there in Nov /Dec last.

The inclusion of a digital hub at the facility adds another much-needed service to the area allowing people to work from their home area.

Sportsfield draw

Winners in December: €1,500 Carol Stack; €500 Dan Sullivan, Shrone; €100 each Orla Sweetnam; Gerard Collins, Banteer Macra; Shauna Crowley; Mary Bowles, Kanturk. Hamper to Lily Buckley, Dara Mchugh. Brandy to Aine Collins, Micky Mcauliffe Lyre. Whiskey Dermot Scanlon

Ballymaquirke Junction

A contractor has now been appointed to undertake a programme of safety works at Ballymaquirke road junction and work is to start early in the new year

Following a public meeting hosted by the local Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council at the Glen Theatre in March 2018 to highlight the major safety issues and the need to do something, Chairman Rory O Driscoll Secretary Rose Cronin and PRO Denis Withers welcomed the news this week and paid thanks to all involved.

The project will entail the construction of a roundabout at the junction on the busy N72 Mallow to Killarney road bisecting Banter and Kanturk, which has been the scene of numerous serious and fatal accidents over the years. Established in 1977, Sorensen is one of the country’s leading civil engineering companies, with an impressive track record of complex infrastructural projects under its belt.

Cork GAA Draw Rebels’ Bounty 2023

The first draw will take place at the end of February 2023 (January & February Draws).

Questionnaire

Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council have a questionnaire for our locality to complete by December 2022.

Your Community Your Voice! IRD Duhallow is conducting a survey of the quality of life, sense of place, local amenities and facilities. The findings will help local community groups to formulate their plans for their community and will feed into the strategy for the region. The survey only takes a brief few minutes and all within the region are encouraged to please complete it. To access the survey click on the following link: https://forms.gle/guxd3ieiyNFYY4LA6

Responses are confidential and anonymous. Dr Brendan O’Keeffe has exclusive access to this database, and he will collate the findings for the communities that participated in the IRD Duhallow Smart Villages Training Programme (during autumn 2022). The results will be circulated to the community groups in spring 2023.

This questionnaire is open to everybody in the community–of all ages, as all views and perspectives are important, but it should not be circulated to minors without the consent of their parents/ guardians, teachers or designated youth leaders. Link address below

Badminton

Badminton is played every Monday in the Community Center in Banteer from 8.30pm to 10pm.. All are welcome to join up and there will be games for all levels from beginners up to experienced players.. Season will run to mid March 2023.. Registration detail to follow.

Banteer Bingo

Bingo is played at Banteer Community Centre Banteer Bingo every Tuesday night at 8:30, playing for jackpot of 3900. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

Glen Theatre events

Upcoming events: all shows start at 8pm–Saturday 14 January 2023: Sean Keane. Sunday 22 January 2023: Declan Nearney and full band in concert. Monday 6 February 2023: Special Concenious “Bluegrass Band”. Saturday 11 February 2023: Phelin Drew “Songs and Stories of Dublin”. Saturday 11 March 2023: Jack Rourke. Saturday 25 March 2023: Ann Gildea “How to Get to menapause and enjoy it”.

Dilon Corkery returns to France for 2023

Dillon Corkery is going into his second season with French DN1 team CC Etupes, one of the strongest elite teams in France.

He enjoyed a very strong 2022 season with this team 5th at Paris-Troyes and a top 10 overall at the Tour du Pays du Montbeliard (2.2) while also finishing 2nd overall in the five-day Tour de la Manche, just two seconds behind new World Tour pro Ewen Costiou.

Under the watchful eye of Cycling Ireland head coach Neill Delahaye, Dillon says he will leave no stone unturned in his bid to step up a level or two in 2023.

Best wishes to Dillon and Eddie Dunbar also for 2023 as Eddie takes up his role within his new team Bike Exchange we look forward to many successes for both Banteer men.

KILBRIN

Bingo

Bingo is played every Monday night in Kilbrin Community Centre at 8.30pm. Come along and play your game of bingo in very comfortable surrounds. We thank our patrons for their great support.

St. Stephen’s Day Walk

We are delighted to be back again on our 14th St Stephen’s Day walk. This was on hold for the last 2 years due to Covid. There was approx 100 people set out in the walk and we were blessed with the fine day we got. We remembered Niall O Sullivan (RIP) & Jimmy Neenan (RIP) who were our past coordinators and historians.

We were lucky to have Vincent Brennan come on board as local visitor Ian and Tom O’Riordan. Vincent gave a fantastic historical talk at each stopping point.

We would like to thank the land owners/families who gave us permission to go through their property, The Daly, English, Corkery & O’Connell families were very supportive in allowing us access.One of the highlights in the day was our trip through the woods for the kids.

The walk was in aid of Penny dinners and we thank all those who donated on the day raising almost €800 which has since been handed over to Penney Dinners by Pat Drumm chairperson of the Kilbrin Community council.Thanks to the social club bar for providing refreshments and food after the walk.

Croke Rovers AGM

Notice of Croke Rovers 2022 AGM on Friday 13th of January. Time: 7.30pm. Venue: Upstairs room in Castlemagner Hall All welcome spread the word.

Recycle facilities

We would ask that people respect the facilities we have and not leave large glass items or bags of glass or rubbish at the bins.

If it doesn’t fit in the bin or not fit for these bins please dispose appropriately yourself. It is an absolute mess at the bins at the moment with broken glass and bags of jars dropped there as bins were full.

Community Council AGM

The community council AGM will be held in the coming weeks. It is an important part of the community and everyone is welcome to come along and hear about all the voluntary work that the community council and sub committees do.

So if you have any suggestions or changes you think can be initiated at the sports & social club, please do join us and have your say. Remember this community centre and all its facilities belong to the entire community and is supported in its running by elected voluntary members.

Stay Safe

With so many viruses around and a lot of people sick, we would hope that everyone takes the necessary precautions to stop the spread. If you are sick and don’t have any immediate support please reach out to any member of the community that you know or Contact the community Facebook page. If you know of anyone in their own, maybe pop in to to check on them.

Congratulations

Huge Congrats to Sam Lynch on being selected for the Cork U14 basketball team. Sam currently plays with Kanturk basketball club.

Condolences

Kilbrin cmmunity extend their condolences to the following families. To the Meaney family Rathroe, Derrinagree, & O’Donoghue family Kilbrin, on the death of Tom Meaney. To the McCarthy family Castlemagner, on the death of Betty.To the Barry family, O’Callaghan Park , Kanturk, on the death of Michael. To the O’Riordan family, Woodview Clonmeen, on the death of Mary. To the Jones family Liscarroll, & the Kenneally family Broadford, on the death of Sarah Jones (nee Kenneally.May they rest in peace.

KILLAVULLEN

Happy New Year

Happy New Year to all from Sweet Killavullen. In 2023 may you have good health, good experiences and good company, lots of love and plenty laughter.

I Am the New Year I am an unspoiled page in your book of time.

I am your next chance at the art of living.

I am your opportunity to practice what you have learned about life during the last twelve months.

All that you sought and didn’t find is hidden in me, waiting for you to search it but with more determination.

All the good that you tried for and didn’t achieve is mine to grant when you have fewer conflicting desires.

All that you dreamed but didn’t dare to do, all that you hoped but did not will,

All the faith that you claimed but did not have these slumber lightly,

Waiting to be awakened by the touch of a renewed purpose.

I am your opportunity to renew your allegiance to God who said,Behold, I make all things new.

Websites

There are 2 very informative websites now active in our Parish and worth checking out on a regular basis: https://www.killavullenparish.ie/ http://www.killavullengaa.com/

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

AGM – The Clyda Rovers AGM will take place on Friday 13th of January. If any one wants to get involved in Teams or in the running of the club please let any of the officers know.

Puc Fada – After 2 years of COVID it was great to see our Annual Puc Fada on St Stephens day for Charity back. We had a huge crowd raising over 1.5k on the day for the Mercy hospital. Thanks to all who donated and also to Derry Murphy for sponsoring prizes on the day.

Happy New Year – We wish all Clyda Rovers GAA club players, members, supporters, volunteers & sponsors, both at home and abroad, a very happy new year.

Lotto – Clyda Rovers Lotto will recommence again this weekend. If anyone would like to buy a prepaid ticket for every draw this year for €100 please let any committee member know. The Lotto Jackpot currently stands at €12,500.