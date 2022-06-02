Around the Districts: Banteer, Kilbrin, Kilcorney-Dromtariffe and Mourneabbey

Hugh O' Brien and Eilish O' Sullivan of Hot Country TV and Music Journalist Roger Ryan making a presentation to former C103 Presenter and Castletownroche native Sean Donnellan in recognition of his outstanding contribution to country music throughout his career in broadcasting.

BANTEER

Seamus wins Gold at European Bowling championships

On Sunday last the Irish road bowling team really sprung to life at the European Bowling Championship in Germany winning three of the four individual gold medals on offer and two bronze.

Local Nadd, Banteer man Séamus Sexton of the famous Sexton road bowling family is the new men’s champion of Europe, taking the gold medal held by David Murphy in each of the last three European championships. Other Irish winners were Darren Dempsey and Rachel Kingston who both bowled brilliantly to win the two under-18 medals, while James O’Donovan and Kelly Mallon won bronze in the senior championships.

Seamus’ win on the challenging Süderhastedt road in Schleswig-Holstein was the one that really resonated with the Irish. Firstly, as his massive score held out against a determined late challenge and also it seemed fitting that he should take a title twice held by his late father Seamus in 1974 and 1977 who passed away a short while ago.

Seamus did absolutely everything right on a road that puniched the slightest mistake. Getting out the last bend in six was the critical target for anyone with ambitions of winning gold. Seamus was well out, but he then had to produce four perfect shots from there to gain enough metres to stay clear of Europe’s elite bowling players. Three super shots in succession followed by a sensational 349m last shot, secured his 2,323.9m total.

His road mark had him close to 200m ahead of Germany FKV’s Simon Quathammer. Ireland’s James O’Donovan put in a surging finish, but he just fell short of Quathammer’s score. One by one challengers failed to get close to Sexton’s score, till the very last group of the day, containing David Murphy and Germany FKV’s Ralf Look.

Ralf Look played four incredible first shots and consolidated his challenge with a massive fifth one. He was slightly right with his sixth one, but he was out the famous last bend. The entire gallery was now focused on Look, encouraging handclaps echoed out in support of his every effort. After a sensational seventh he was very much in the frame, but he lost ground in his next two. He reached 1,935m with his ninth. He needed a massive shot now to bridge the gap.

He was slightly right with his bowl and it fell well short of the target. A wave of Irish tricolours and a surge of Irish supporters swept onto the road for an emotional celebration. For all of Look’s heroics he ended outside the medals which meant James O’Donovan held his bronze. Thomas Mackle was next best of the Irish in seventh and former champion David Murphy, who was injured on Friday, finished 14th. The combined efforts of the Irish men also secured the team gold medal.

New Vodafone communications tower

Banteer’s new Vodafone mobile phone/broadband mast is due to be commissioned this week and will hopefully give much improved coverage to all areas in the village and outside the village. Many thanks to all who helped with this much needed community project which has been ongoing since 2013 with the local Community Council.

Vodafone and Vantage Towers have been working with the Community Council on this project for the past number of years to improve the very poor mobile phone/mobile broadband service in the area. This will improve the connectivity of those people and businesses in the area who may not have had the luxury of having land phone lines or Efibre connections close by

Sunday’s Well mass

Annual Mass returns to Sunday’s Well, Fermoyle, Banteer, on Thur June 23rd @8pm. All welcome to attend!

European Paracycling Championships

Congrats to Dillon Corkery and his paracyling comrade, Damien Vereker who finished a creditable 5th place in the Paracycling European Championships in Austria this past week.

Dillon who cycles with the CC Etupes team only joined up a week earlier with his paracyclist comrade Damien well done Dillon from all in Banteer

Ukraine fundraiser

Padraig O Keeffe departed recently for his Ukraine search and recovery mission but on arrival at his base in Hungary he underwent emergency surgery for a perforated appendix. His dog Cooper is being well looked after by a friend of his.

Speaking to Padraig he has this week left hospital and is recovering and intends doing some further training with Cooper before commencing his work in mid-June in Ukraine, subject to his Doctors clearance.

He sends his best regards and thanks to all those who helped him so far.Any further contributions to Padraigs fundraiser can be done via Gofundme or please contact Eamon Tarrant or Denis Withers

Ukranian families arrive in Banteer

The local community wish the Ukranian families who left Banteer recently the best of luck and thank all local volunteers who have helped in providing this temporary rest centre.

Sportsfield walks extension

A contract to extend the existing walks at Banteer Community Sportsfield/Park was awarded this week to Kellys Bros Ballydesmond with local Banteer Contractors Tadgh O’Keeffe and Sons as Electrical contractors.

The walks will add approx. 600m extra to the existing walks and will include more variety and additional landscaping and seating also.

Our thanks to all involved in making this project happen including our neighbours. The approval of a Sports capital grant of €80,000 makes this project possible and will add a new exciting part to the existing walking facilities. Work will start this week.

Sportsfield Draw 2022

The annual fundraising draw for 2022 was launched recently with €10,000 in prizes for 2022 and all users are asked to support same. Prizes of €1500, €500 and 5 by €100 will be raffled every 3 months with the cost of tickets at €25 per quarter or €100 per annum.First draw this Sun.

Banteer Underage Soccer

Soccer camp at Banteer Sportsfield on Weds Thurs Fri 20th, 21st, 22nd July for boys and girls aged 6 to 17. Full details later.

KILBRIN

Golf Society outings

Kilbrin Golf Society held their annual away outings to New Ross & Waterford golf clubs recently. Sixteen played on both days, with weather conditions very good.

Results of outing to New Ross on Friday afternoon. 1st Anna O’Riordan, Breege Buckley, Betty Sheils, Mick Dennehy. 2nd. Dan O;Sullivan, Denis Buckley, Pat O’Grady. 3rd. Paddy McRory,Martin O’Riordan, Ann O’Sullivan. 4th. Tom O’Riordan, Neilus Buckley, Martin McRory. 5th. Mick Higgins, Jack Field, Betty O’Connor.

The group joined members of Tir na Nog overnighted at the Rhu Glenn Hotel Waterford, and played the following in Waterford Golf Club. Results from that golf club. 1st. Paddy McRory, Breege Buckley,Betty O’Connor. 2nd. Mick Higgins, Betty Sheils, Ann O’Sullivan, Denis Buckley. 3rd. Pat O’Grady, Jack Field, Mick Dennehy. 4th Dan O’Sullivan, Neilus Buckley, Martin McRory. 5th. Anna O’Riordan, Martin O’Riordan, Tom O’Riordan.

The next outing for the society is on the 18th June to Newcastle West.

Kilbrin G.A.A.

The club are holding their annual golf classic in Kanturk on Saturday 11th June. Anybody wishing to enter a team or sponsor a tee-box, can do so by contacting Sean McAuliffe, or Sean Fitzgerald, or any member of the G.A.A. club.

Bingo

Don’t forget our bingo every Monday night at 8.30pm, why not come along and enjoy your game in comfortable surroundings. We wish to thank all our patrons who turn up in great numbers without them there would be no bingo and no craic.

Kilbrin Graveyard

As we all know the graveyard is beautifully kept, and a lot of work goes into keeping it that way we can’t expect the same people to do the work all the time,so we are looking for a little help from anyone to give a helping hand, if you are that person please contact John on 087 2550340.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Kilcorney Angling & Leisure Group

The annual general meeting of Kilcorney Angling & Leisure group was held recently in the Social Centre Kilcorney.

The Chairman Joe Dennehy gave a detailed outline of the river walkways and the maintenance issues that need to be addressed. He complimented the grass cutting in all areas and praised the work being done by Tomas Sheehan.

The meeting decided that most of the picnic benches and seats were in need of replacing and a price for this will be available for the next meeting. A fundraising event for this will also be discussed at the next meeting.

It was also decided that a special seat would be purchased for Donoure Falls in memory of Danny Sheehan who was a founding member of the group and a key member of the community.

The chairman also noted that IRD Duhallow was conducting a river walk shortly, which would highlight the flora and fauna along the river. Pat Golden said the section from Donoure Falls to Crinaloo Bridge was particularly impressive at the moment due to the spectacular display of bluebells along the walk.

The secretary Donie Howard gave details of the groups insurance, which is available as a result of being members of NARA. He thanked the landowners for continuing to allow access to their lands, without which, such a wonderful amenity would not be available to the public.

Votes of sympathy were passed for Pat Twomey, Fermoyle and John Bill Kelleher, Aubane.

Officers elected for the coming year: Chairperson: Joe Dennehy, Assistant Chairperson: Catherine Casey, Secretary: Donie Howard, Assistant Secretary: Pauline Sheehan, Treasurer: Pat Sheehan, PRO: Pat Golden.

Denis Horgan Bowling Club

Jackie Daly And Liam Casey Competitions–Dean Sexton–10 points, Danny Murphy–5 points, Ned Kelleher–10 points, Alan Sexton–4 points, Sam Ahern–10 points, Maurice Cashman–8 points, Edmund Sexton–1 point, Eugene O Sullivan–8 points, John Breen–9 points, Patrick Sexton 2 points.

John Cummins Competitions–Ned Kelleher–10 points, Eugene O Sullivan–2 points. Edmund Sexton 1 point.John Breen -2 points:

Bowling Notes: Bealnamorrive–Paul Twomey beat Shane Kelleher 520 aside. Novice D Championship,

Damien Burns beat Simon O Connell 240 aside.

Sallys Cross–Shane Collins beat Dean Sexton 900 aside. Alan Sexton beat Damien McMahon 540 aside.

Kilcorney–Chloe Hubbard beat Alisha Mackey 2021 u10 SF

Firmount–Tommy Donoghue beat Sean Moylan 550 aside. Nov B Championship

Kevin Donoghue beat Tony Hickey 170 aside.

Bealnamorrive–Jamie Kelleher beat Shane Dennehy. U18 Final–Tom Dennehy beat Paul Walsh 280 aside.

Bealnamorrive–Ruari O Connell beat David Thompson no stake. Alan Sexton beat Shane Corkery 150 aside. Both Nov D Championship.

Matthew Bradley beat Mikey McAulliffe 950 aside. Donnacha Spillane beat Aaron Doherty 150 aside.

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Lotto Results : Lotto 27-May-22 Jackpot €11,000 Numbers 4,9,20,27 No winner Lucky Dips €20 Ellie Harold, Ballinvoskig €20 Alan Sheehan, Katies Shop €20 Ml & Lena Forde, Analeentha €20 Lorraine & Pat Dennehy, Gortanelig €20 Ruby Harrington, Lissard

Results last week: Senior League–Clyda Rovers: 1-11(14) Carbery Rangers: 2-10(16) Well done to our u17 footballers who had a great win in the league final versus Mitchestown last week on a score line of 2-11 to 2-09

Summer camp

Best of luck to Mourneabbey Ladies football club and Clyda Rovers Juvenile Club who will be running a summer camp this year starting on 25th July for a week. See details on Social media or contact any club officer for further details