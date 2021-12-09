Around the Districts: Banteer, Kilbrin, Kilcorney-Dromtariffe and Lismire

Macra na Feirme Members from Cork and Kerry Macra clubs pictured with Eileen Murphy of Boherbue and Patie Looney of Kilgarven at their recent Wedding celebrations in Tralee. Freemount Macra would like to congratulate Eileen and Patie and wish you all the best for the future.

It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Mallow after the festive lights were switched on by Santa.

Isabelle and Louise O'Connor who switched on the Christmas Lights in Boherbue are pictured with their parents James and Jean, Santa and Fr. Jim Kennelly PP.

BANTEER

Cork Penny Dinners Collection

Banteer Parish Collection in aid of Cork Penny Dinners will take place on Sun the 12th December at the Glen Theatre Banteer from 10am to 1pm. Banteer/Lyre Foroige are also helping out on the day. Please see our Facebook page for a list of acceptable donations. Please help us to make others Christmas a little easier.

Cork Penny Dinners currently serving up to 2000 freshly made meals per week are being served at their premises compared to approx. 150 or less per week prior to the recession. Their aims are simple–to help all who struggle and those in need. Cork Penny Dinners provide a hot nourishing meal of soup, main course, dessert and tea/coffee daily. In addition sandwiches, biscuits, fruit and juice are also available to take away as an evening meal.

Donations of warm clothes and bedding such as sleeping bags and duvets are also provided to people in need.There is always an open door and a warm welcome. Cork Penny Dinners are open 7 days a week all year round including Christmas Day.

Community Sportsfield draw

The second phase of the €1.7M project including a regulation sized astroturf pitch for all sports plus a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum and café/tea room facility is moving ahead at Banteer Sportsfield.

Tickets are still available for the 2021 annual draw and the 4th draw is in Dec. All contributors will be entered into a draw for cash prizes with a total prize fund of €4,000 per annum plus additional vouchers etc.

Any local companies who wish to support this community project are asked to contact any member of the committee.

GAA club AGM postponed

Banteer Lyre Club’s AGM planned for Sun 5th Dec 2021 at 6.30pm at Glen Theatre has now been deferred due to Covid

RSS/CE scheme

A number of vacancies exist in the Banteer area for Rural Social scheme and Community Employment scheme positions. Open to all who qualify and please contact IRD Duhallow Paddy O Connor 029 60633 if interested

KILBRIN

Community Alert

he BeAlert €10 annual fee is due for renewal. Anyone wishing to receive the BeAlert text from Muintir na Tire can pay their fee to Michael Duggan or Margaret O Callaghan before January 10th 2022. Kilbrin Community Alert Group officers are Michael Duggan Treasurer and Margaret O Callaghan Secretary. Margaret @ Michael will be stepping down from their roles in January 2022 , anyone interested in taking up the positions please contact Michael or Margaret.

Bingo

Unfortunately due to the new restrictions Bingo will not be going ahead until mid January at least. We do not have a date and will wait until the guidance changes. We would like to thank all of our Bingo players for their ongoing support and we do hope to see ye all back in the new year. Wishing you all a very happy Christmas.

Remote working/studying

A grant has been approved from IRD for a remote working/studying office in the Community Centre with two work-spaces and a commercial printer. Work is ongoing and we hope to have it up and running as soon as possible. This will be of great benefit to the community and will keep you informed of the progress. If you are interested in using the facility please contact Ben on 087 2801908 or Paulina on 086 4097267.

Condolences

Kilbrin Community would like to offer our sincere condolences to the following families, The family of Hannah-Theresa (Joan) Kelly, Church Street, Kanturk. The family of Derry O’Sullivan, Greenfield Kanturk

The family of Thomas (Tom) O’Brien, Sallypark, Liscarroll. The O’Sullivan family Ballyheen, on the death of John O’Sullivan , Dromagh. Brother of Jimmy. The family of Anne-Marie McAuliffe, Dromskehy. . Clonbannin. May they rest in peace.

Contact

The community council can be contacted at kilbrincc@gmail.com for any queries.

Also the PRO can be contacted directly at Bennymick1968@gmail.com or on 087 2801908 if you have anything of interest for this column. Whether you are at home or abroad we would be delighted to hear from you if you have anything that you would like to share with the wider community.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Denis Horgan Bowling Club

Winter Competitions - Ned Kelleher 17 points. Maurice Cashman 19 points. Danny Murphy 16 points. Sam Ahern 11 points. Eugene O Sullivan 8 points. John Breen 15 points. Joanne Murphy 2 points. Kieran Duggan~ 1 point. Dean Sexton 6 points. Mikie Mcauliffe 1 point. Mikie Murphy 2 points. Scott McNulty 1 point. Keven Flynn 7 points. Denis o Sullivan 1 point.

LISMIRE

County Football Final

Hard luck on our footballers on their defeat by Araglen in the County Junior C Football Championship Final at Pairc Ui Rinn recently.

In a game where Lismire enjoyed a considerable amount of possession they couldn’t convert this to scores. Araglen got goals at vital stages of the match which kept Lismire chasing the game. Credit to Lismire they never gave up but the goal or two that they needed never materialized and Araglen went on to win on a score line Araglen 4.9, Lismire 0.9. Match report in sports pages.

Rebels Bounty Winner

Congratulations to Mossie and Kathleen Hayes winners of €250 in the December Rebels’ Bounty Draw. This was the final draw of 2021. Rebels Bounty 2022 was launched recently by the County Board with the first draw taking place at the end of February 2022 catering for the January and February draws.

The Rebels Bounty draw was initiated last year by the County Board to help clubs raise vital funds particularly in these restrictive times. Tickets for the 12 monthly draws cost €100 and all prizes are funded by Cork GAA with clubs benefiting 100% on tickets sold over the club’s quota.

There are 30 cash prizes every month with the top prize being €20,000 rising to €25,000 for April and August with €100,000 for December.

Enquiries on Rebels Bounty tickets can be made through any club officer or through club Draw Coordinator Ollie Kearney on 086 1552854.