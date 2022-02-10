Around the Districts: Banteer, Kilbrin and Meelin

Mick Gould, Dromina and Noel Duignan, Ballyhea rousing everyone in the bar to a lively rendition of 'The Leaving of Liverpool' in O'Brien's Bar Liscarroll, last Thursday night during the Traditional music session.

BANTEER

GAA Club make plans for 2022

The Annual General Meeting of Banteer Lyre GAA Club took place on Sunday last 6th of February in the Community Centre Banteer.

Lyre & Banteer Chairpersons Daniel Murphy and Conor O’ Keeffe welcomed all in attendance to the Meeting. Banteer Secretary Donal Mannix read out the Minutes of the last AGM. Donal then gave his Secretary’s Report giving a full and comprehensive review of matters on and off the field of play. Conor O’ Keeffe then gave his Chairpersons address, giving his viewpoint on the year just passed in the Club. Lyre Secretary Fergus Murphy presented his report outlining all events of the previous year for Lyre GAA. Chairperson Daniel Murphy gave his address, covering all aspects of Lyre GAA 2021.

Juvenile Chairman Gabriel Tully and Juvenile Secretary Niall Looney gave a brief synopsis of the Juvenile affairs appealing for more members to give of their time helping with Juvenile teams.

Treasurer Richard O’Connor presented his Financial Report for the 2021 Season, showing the Club Accounts to be in a solid & positive financial state.

Junior Hurling Manager Gabriel Tully gave his run down on Banteers Hurling Season which saw Banteer fail to win any silverware but remain competitive throughout the League and Championship campaigns. He acknowledged the efforts of fellow Selectors Mike Withers, Ger Moran & Colin Philpott. Gabriel was very hopeful for the year ahead and was positive about our chances of success in 2022.

Junior Football Manager Daniel Murphy informed the Meeting of his views of Lyre GAAs on field campaign, failing to qualify for the League knockout stages while losing the Duhallow Championship semi final to Cullen. He thanked fellow Selectors Stephen & Gerard Mannix for their work & Daniel wished the incoming Management the very best for 2022.

There then followed the 2022 Election of Officers as follows.

Banteer GAA Officers: President: Fr. Winter PP. Chairperson: Conor O’ Keeffe. Vice Chairperson: Gabriel Tully. Secretary: Donal Mannix. Assistant Secretary: Colm Coughlan. Treasurer: Kevin Roche. Assistant Treasurer: John Lyons. Co. Board Delegate: Donie Barry. Duhallow Board Delegate: Conor O’ Keeffe. PRO: Barry Murphy. Insurance Officer: Denis Withers. Club Registrar: John Lyons. Club Development Officer: Denis Withers. Coaching Officer: Gabriel Tully. Club Executive: John O’ Leary, DJ. O’ Sullivan, James Kearney, Martin Barry, Pat Mannix, Eamon Tarrant & Tom Mannix.

Lyre GAA Officers: President: Sonny Sheehan. Chairperson: Tom Mannix. Vice Chairperson: James Kearney. Secretary: Martin Barry. Treasurer: Kevin Roche. Assistant Treasurer: John Lyons. Co. Board Delegate: Eamon Tarrant. Duhallow Board Delegate: Pat Mannix. Proxy: Martin Barry. PRO: Barry Murphy. Insurance Officer: Denis Withers. Club Registrar: John Lyons. Club Development Officer: Denis Withers. Coaching Officer: Gabriel Tully. Club Executive: John O’ Leary, Donie Barry, DJ O’ Sullivan, Conor O’ Keeffe, Donie Twomey, John Joe Roche, Maurice Buckley & Donal Mannix.

Banteer Sportsfield Secretary Denis Withers gave a detailed Report on the astro turf and new building development work with a comprehensive update on all facilities. Denis also gave an update on other community activities and facilities in the parish.

Monthly Meetings will take place on the last Thursday of every month at 8.30pm.

Votes of Sympathy were passed to all local families who had bereavements over the last 2 years including former player Jimmy O’ Flynn RIP and former Chairman Donie O Mahony RIP. Chairman Conor O’ Keeffe also thanked the O’ Flynn family for donating Jimmy’s’ medals to the Club.

Eddie Dunbar wraps up Etoile de Bessèges

Eddie Dunbar has completed his first stage race of the year with a solid ride in the TT at Etoile de Bessèges. The five-stage season-opener came to an end Sun with a 10.6km race against the clock from Alès to Alès l’Ermitage

While the course was marked by a 2.6km climb with an average gradient of 5.8 per cent, it was still the powerful TT riders who prevailed; Eddie team mate Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) taking the stage victory.

Ganna, the TT world champion claimed his first won of the season by seven seconds from stage 1 winner Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), with race leader Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) 3rd at 10 seconds.

Eddie (Ineos Grenadiers), who climbed well on the uphill finish on Sun to place 15th on the stage, was 1:08 down today on his team mates winning time; placing 50th of the 128-rider field.

The 25-year-old Irishman was confined by team duties for much of the race though the Ineos Grenadiers team leader, Richard Carapaz, crashed on stage 3 and did not start today’s final stage.

The overall victory went to Thomas, who had taken the race lead after winning Friday’s stage 3, just 24 hours after his Cofidis team mate Bryan Coquard claimed stage 2.

This was a solid start to 2022 for Eddie who is now entering his eighth season as a pro rider, and the final year of his current contract with Ineos Grenadiers.We wish him all the best for 2022

Glen Theatre reopens

With the lifting of Covid regulations the community/voluntary group that runs the Glen Theatre in Banteer are looking forward to opening fully again .

Upcoming events are: Sat 19th Feb Killarney Theatre Group comedy “Weight Watchers”; Sat 5th March Pat Shortt; During March- Banteer Drama Group present Many Young Men of Twenty -dates tbc; Sun 3rd April Declan Nearney; Sat 30th April Eleanor Shanley; Sat 14th May Sean Keane; Sat 28th May American Drifters; Welcome back to all patrons; Booking 029 56239 087 7558752

Support the GAA club draw

Banteer Lyre GAA are now promoting rebels’ Bounty Draw initiative. This gives your local clubs a significant opportunity to raise funds at a time when traditionally fundraising has been impacted by restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tickets for the draw cost €100 each, and tickets will be sold directly by your club or online. There will be a draw every month with the two draws taking place on February 2022.In every draw, there are 30 cash prizes, ranging from €100 to €20,000.Bumper prizes have been added in April and August where the top prize will increase to €25,000. In December, a spectacular prize of €100,000 will be given away.Please contact any officer of Banteer Lyre GAA to join the draw in January

KILBRIN

Kilbrin GAA

Membership - The club is currently taking payment of membership for 2022, Adult Player - €100. Student/Apprentice - €50. Adult (Non Playing) €20. Gym Membership - €80. Membership can be dropped to Tom O’Reilly or Sean Fitzgerald.

Lotto - Draw results for Friday 2nd February. Numbers drawn were 7, 9, 23, 27.There was no winner of the Jackpot. Lucky dip winners - 1. Marion Brady, (Curraghs) 2 Ann Marie Clifford, (Knockalohert) 3.Tom O’Sullivan, (Corbally) 4 Ronan O’Sullivan, (Corbally) 5 Margaret Lucey, (Corbally)

Rebel Bounty Draw - There are only 2 weeks left to purchase a rebel bounty ticket. Tickets cost €100 for 12 monthly draws and can still be bought from Tom O’ Reilly or online at this link http://www.gaacork.ie/rebelsbounty naming Kilbrin as your club.Make sure you’re in with a chance to win some amazing prizes and also supporting your local club.Bingo is back

Following the recent government announcement we are Bingo returned on Monday and it was great to see everyone back. A nice crowd for the first night back and all were in good form. We will be hosting Bingo every Monday from 8.30 so if you do like a game then please join us in the very comfortable surroundings of the community centre.

Golf Classic

On 18th & 19th February a Golf Classic will be held in Kenmare Golf Club in aid of a school project in Gambia. John and Nicholas Corkery will travel with a group of 22 people from throughout Ireland to build this school. The classic is a fundraiser to cover the cost of transporting a container of donated goods and building materials for the school.

It is not very often we get a chance to participate in something that makes an actual difference to lives of people less fortunate. Building a school in Gambia will change the lives and prospects for thousands of children and give them hope for a brighter future. There is no future without education, and as such, building a school is the best way to make a real difference.

If you are interested in supporting this great cause, and have a great days golf in the lovely Kenmare Golf Club, please contact Paddy Barry on 087 2789429, John Barry on 087 0512963, Eugene Power on 087 2273962 or Charlie Vaughan on 085 8766554. A team of 4 golfers is €200 and there will be great prizes on offer.

As a community we would like to wish John & Nicholas the very best of luck on their travels and with the work ahead. And we are certain that this project, just like the many other great projects they do, will be hugely successful.

Remote working/studying

Work on the village hub is now complete and we hope to have it up and running in the next week or two. The hub will have a remote working/studying office in the Community Centre with two work-spaces and a commercial printer. This will be of great benefit to the community. If you are interested in using the facility please contact Ben on 087 2801908 or Paulina on 086 4097267.

Contact

The community council can be contacted at kilbrincc@gmail.com for any queries. Also the PRO can be contacted directly at Bennymick1968@gmail.com or on 087 2801908 if you have anything of interest for this column. Whether you are at home or abroad we would be delighted to hear from you if you have anything that you would like to share with the wider community.

MEELIN

Spin and Win

Winners from the 4th February were: Sean O’Sullivan, Gooseberry hill, €35; Charlie Duggan, Rowels, €35; Lizzie Brosnan, Knockscovane, €60. Spinners for Friday 11th February are Tom Tobin, Cecilstown; Charlie Anketell, Boherbue; Catherine Dugdale, Boherbue. Next week’s jackpot is €6,200. Best of luck to all.

A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

Meelin GAA

Juvenile AGM 2022: This will be held on the 21st of February 2022, watch this space and social media for updates.

Club membership: A reminder to anyone who was not at the AGM and has yet to pay their membership to please try and do so over the next few weeks. € 40 for adults and €20 for OAP and students.

Cork GAA Draw: Rebels Bounty 2022 draws are beginning in February and are asking people to sign up for tickets for the year coming, closing date is February 23rd. The January and February draws are always held together at the end of Feb/start of March. Tickets are 100 euro for the year and there are some brilliant prizes to be won each month.

The draw is important to our club as a certain percentage will come back to assist with our clubs running. All you need to do is contact a club officer who will assist you or you can google Cork Rebels Bounty draws and click the link, select Meelin as your club and off you go. Best of luck to all.

Meelin Hall

Pilates in Meelin Hall on Thursday 10th February, 7.30 - 8.30. €70 to be paid up front for 6 weeks.

You can also brush up on your line dancing/slosh skills with some basic classes followed by social dancing in Meelin Hall on Monday nights starting 7th February at 7.30. €25 for 6 weeks. Great to be back and great fun to be had. Contact Nora 0877454525 for further info.

Contact

The email address for anything to be included in the notes is meelinnotes@gmail.com