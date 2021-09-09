Around the Districts: Banteer, Kilbrin and Meelin

BANTEER

Glen Theatre presents ‘The Cause’.

The Glen Theatre presents ‘The Cause’ which has been written by Banteer native Seán O Deadaigh and is directed by Tadhg O’Keeffe. The Cause depicts the story of a captured Black ‘n Tan during one of the greatest single atrocities of Ireland’s War for Independence, The Burning of Cork.

Opening nights (8.30 p.m. each night) Friday, September 10, Saturday, September 11, Sunday, September 12, Due to COVID Restrictions – Places are limited and booking this year is Essential-No walk-ins. Please call 029 56239 to book. HSE Guidelines in place/Masks must be worn.

Seán O Deadaigh is thrilled and honoured that the Glen Theatre are staging his first stage play ‘The Cause’. The play is centred on the days following the Burning of Cork in 1920. A very authentic set has been constructed and a most accomplished cast bring the story under the direction of Tadgh O’Keeffe to life. The play will be the perfect antidote to the frustration brought by Covid on theatre lovers everywhere. The play features an original song by Neasa de Baróid with intro music by the young, talented composer Peter O’Sullivan.

GAA news

Lyre suffered a bitterly disappointing Duhallow Junior Football Championship first round defeat to holders Boherbue on Saturday September 4th last at Rathcoole.

Boherbue opened the scoring with a point after four minutes and had the Lyre defence under all sorts of pressure from the start to the finish of the half, with Kevin Tarrant grabbing Lyres only score of the first half a point from long distance.

Unfortunately Lyre could not stick with the pace and movement of the Boherbue attack in the second half with our forwards struggling to make any inroads against their defensive unit.

Alan Coughlan did hit three points in this half but it was of little consolation, with Lyre now facing Kiskeams second team in a second round must win game later in the month.

The Lyre team who are in the process of rebuilding their Junior team after a successful 10 years at Duhallow Junior level will no doubt learn from their first game and will look forward to an improved performance in this upcoming game. Full Time score in Rathcoole: Boherbue 3-27 Lyre 0-4.

Team: Gerard Mannix, Neil Twomey, James McAuliffe, Jay Archdeacon, Emmet Buckley, Kieran Sexton, Fergus Murphy, Conor O’ Keeffe, Kevin Tarrant, Evan O’ Brien, Alan Coughlan, Darren Murphy, David Barrett, Thomas Vaughan & Tony Sheehan. Subs used: Paudie Lyons, Christopher Twohig & Shane McAuliffe.

Sportsfield fundraising draw

Winners this month were: €400 Anne O’Brien; €200 Patrick Buckley EPS. €100 each to Dan Murphy Boherbue; Marie Buckley; Donie/Patricia Regan, Kathleen Dorsch Ard Na Si.

Tickets are still available for the 2021 annual draw and the next draw is in October.

Banteer Community Sportsfield request that all community members and users continue to support the annual supporters/users fundraising draw costing €100 p.a. This can be paid in €25, €50 or €100 instalments in cash, cheque or by direct debit, whichever suits. All contributors will be entered into a draw for cash prizes with a total prize fund of €4,000 per annum plus additional vouchers etc.

Any local companies who wish to support this community project are asked to contact any member of the committee.

RSS/CE scheme

A number of vacancies exist in the Banteer area for Rural Social scheme and Community Employment scheme positions. Open to all who qualify and please contact IRD Duhallow Paddy O’Connor 029 60633 if interested.

Social alarms

Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council-Social alarms available from IRD Duhallow. If you are interested or require further information please contact Mary O’Keeffe at 086 0667822.

Community Childcare

Banteer Community Childcare are seeking applications for Full Time Early Years Educators Immediate Start.

Come and join our established team and share our passion and enthusiasm for early years care and education. A minimum qualification of QQI level five in childcare is required.

We are looking for dynamic, motivated staff with a fun loving attitude and a love for children. We are committed to providing an excellent standard of care and education to the children and families who use our services every day. Candidates must be available to work rotas between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Job Description available on request. Apply with CV to the chairperson, Banteer Community Childcare, Clonmeen Road, Banteer, Co. Cork of info@banteerchildcare.ie.

KILBRIN

Tree of Hope

Prayers will be recited at the tree of hope for all those people who have lost their lives through Suicide, and for those who suffer from Mental health Issues. on this Thursday, 9th September,@ 8.10pm, in Kilbrin Cemetery. Everyone Welcome.

Kilbrin GAA

Lotto Results - Numbers Drawn: 1, 4, 24, 31. No winner. Lucky Dips, Claire O’Connor, Ballybahallow. Catherine O’Riordan, Kilbrin. Charlie Fallon, Kanturk. Denis Murphy, Kanturk. Sean McAuliffe, Ballintubber.

Junior B Football - Our Junior B Footballers had a busy weekend starting on Friday night in Mallow with a County Championship meeting with St. Catherines. It was a low scoring affair with the score at half time reading 3 points a piece. However, one minute into the second half, St. Catherines raised the green flag and at the water break, Kilbrin were trailing 1-04 to 0-04. On the resumption. Paudie O’ Callaghan pointed a free which was swiftly followed by a cracking goal from Niall Field to leave Kilbrin lead by the narrowest of margins. They never lost this lead and emerged winners 1-06 to 1-04.

Then on Sunday morning, Boherbue were the opposition in the Duhallow championship. It was point for point until the water break and then Boherbue put a few nice points on the board to leave the half time score Boherbue 0-06 Kilbrin 0-03. Kilbrin trailed until just on the water break, William Heffernan goaled from the penalty spot. Again it was point for point until Stephen O’ Reilly scored a goal 3 minutes into injury time. Another 5 minutes elapsed before the final whistle blew-Kilbrin held onto the goal advantage-final score: Kilbrin 2-08 Boherbue

Bingo

We are hoping to restart Bingo in the community centre on Monday 20th September. Please keep the date in your diary, and we look forward to welcoming you all back.

Alzheimer’s Memory Walk

Sinead Murphy O’Rahilly is once again organising the Alzheimer’s memory walk on Sunday 19 September in aid of Alzheimer Society of Ireland. The guided walk will start at 12 noon at Marybrook P51R27 and continue to Subulter, Knocknanuss and onto Ballyheen piers. It will be a mix of road and field and will take between an hour and a half and two hours to complete. There will be parking available and everything will be well signposted on the day.

This charity is very close to Sinead and her family. Her husband Michael O’Rahilly has had a diagnosis of Dementia since 2017 at the age of 45. Michael and Sinead have seventeen year old son Luke and a fourteen year old daughter Ava. As a family they have received tremendous support from the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. All funds raised here will go directly to this great cause.

Following the walk everyone is invited to Kilbrin Social Club for light refreshments. There will be a bar food menu available from 3pm to 5.30pm and reservations can be made by contacting Claire Buttimer on 087-7833636. All service will be in line with current Covid regulations of indoor dining but we will also have outdoor sheltered seating.

This is followed by a live music session at 5pm - Ceoil agus Craic guaranteed for the evening. Donations to this great charity can be given on the day but can also be given online using the following link. https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11412459_kilbrin-memory-walk-2021.html

We trust that the walk will be very well supported by the people of Kilbrin and further afield, and thank in advance everyone for their support.

Communion

After many months of waiting the children of Kilbrin National School will finally get their first holy communion this Saturday 11 September. We would like to wish all the children the very best for the day. We also wish their parents and families all the best and hope everyone has a safe an enjoyable day.

Confirmation

We would also like to wish the confirmation students and their families all the best for their big day on Wednesday 15 September. Hopefully the weather will hold up and everyone will enjoy the day.

Lia and the Cork Football team

Huge congratulations from everyone in Kilbrin to Ballybane’s Lia Heffernan who captained the Cork under 16 Ladies Footballers to a Munster title against Kerry in Mallow last Saturday.

It is a great honour for anyone to be asked to captain their county and it is a great credit to Lia and her family that she bore that responsibility so well, culminating in a great victory speech once she was handed the Munster cup.

Anyone that knows Lia will be aware that she is a talented & determined young lady who is not afraid to put in the work to achieve her goals. While she is laid-back she is also very determined and winning is something that sits easy with her.

I am sure Lia brought these traits to the Cork dressing room and she is an inspirational captain. So congratulations again from everyone in Kilbrin and we are certain to be supporting Lia for many years to come.

Kilbrin Village Renewal

The Village Renewals beautiful Fairy Grove has been completed and is really worth a visit. If you have young kids they will love the grove so please take some time with them to visit.

The area surrounding the grove has also been enhanced with beautiful flowers.

A very big thank you to the Village Renewal group for all their work here, job really well done. Please note that the grove will be closing for the winter months so take the opportunity while the sun is still shining.

Remote working/studying

A grant has been approved from IRD for a remote working/studying office in the Community Centre with two work-spaces and a commercial printer. Once restrictions are eased we plan to work on it and have it up and running as soon as possible.

We hope this will be of great benefit to the community when it is up and running and will keep you informed of the progress. If you are interested in using the facility please contact Ben on 087 2801908 or Paulina on 086 4097267.

Condolences

Kilbrin Community would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of Mary (Stephanie) Winters (née Canty), Wexford, and formerly of Liscarroll.

Kilbrin Community would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of Eileen Geaney (née O’Doherty), Percival Street, Kanturk.

Kilbrin Community would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of Dr Cormac Lyons, Coolacossane, Kanturk.

Kilbrin Community would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of Alex Kiely, Dunbarry, Buttevant and Kanturk.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.

Contact

The community council can be contacted at kilbrincc@gmail.com for any queries. Also the PRO can be contacted directly at Bennymick1968@gmail.com or on 087 2801908 if you have anything of interest for this column. Whether you are at home or abroad we would be delighted to hear from you if you have anything that you would like to share with the wider community.

MEELIN

Meelin GAA

Congratulations: Well done to Rockchapel who had a fantastic first game at Premier intermediate level. They beat St. Vincent’s on a score line of 4.08 to 1.09Well done to all involved.

Best of luck: Best of luck to our Intermediate hurlers who take on Midleton on Sunday next at 3pm in Glantane. This is the first game of the round of three games. The next few weeks will be extremely busy with two weeks of hurling on the bounce followed by football again.