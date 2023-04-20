Around the Districts: Banteer, Kilbrin and Lismire

Banteer Badminton Club members who took part in the U13 & U17 Leinster Open in Baldoyle on Saturday & Sunday last.

BANTEER

Your Wellbeing is important

Come to a free talk at Banteer Sportsfield café this Sat 22nd April at 11am. Be kind to your mind; come along and find out how.

Do you struggle to manage your stress at times? Is anxiety getting in the way of your enjoyment in life? Are there times when you feel down?

Well, just as tradespeople need a toolbox to do their job, so too do we need a toolbox of mental health tools to manage the ups and downs of daily life.

Alice O Brien and Sharon Bailey can provide you with those tools. Two psychotherapists from the local area, Alice and Sharon recently set up Churchview Therapies where they provide counselling and psychotherapy for depression, anxiety, stress, panic as well as addiction counselling.

Alice and Sharon will be hosting a mental health coffee and chat session in Banteer Sportsfield Cafe on Saturday 22nd of April at 11am.

Come along and join in the chat. Learn some new skills to deal with life’s daily struggles. This informal talk is for everyone, there is no pressure to speak or share your issues. So, join us, you’d never know what you might learn.

Community Council Elections

Nominations for Banteer Lyre Nadd and Districts Community Council Elections 2023 can be made between 1st and 5th May next and will be followed by an election if the number of nominations received exceeds the number of Community Council members required

What’ s involved? Persons will be elected for a 3 year term; Attend a 1 hour long meeting 8-10 times a year approx.; Actively discuss on-going issues in the community and action any items as required.

What has the Community Council done lately? Responsible for kick starting the Ballymaquirke junction upgrade with a public meeting in 2018; Worked with Vodafone since 2013 to deliver in 2022 an improved mobile phone and broadband service to the local community; Installed and maintain defibrillators in Banteer Lyre and Nadd; Worked on the installation of much needed speed ramps in the community; Collaborate with local voluntary groups on various community projects; Regularly liaise with TDs, County Councillors and other statutory bodies; Working on ensuring local road, footpaths and lighting improvements are progressed; Progresses the installations of social alarms for people in Banteer Lyre and Nadd areas; Submissions to County Development plans

How do I become involved? Nominations can be submitted online using the link on our Facebook and Instagram pages or fill the nomination forms at the following locations: Banteer Sportsfield Cafe, E Tarrant & Sons Garage, Lyre Hall and Nadd Pub.

Nominees must be over 18 and living in the area. Nominate yourself, or someone with their consent

GAA news

Junior Hurling League Rd. 2: Despite trailing by six points on 40 mins Banteer managed to dig out a narrow 2 point win over rivals Dromtariffe in Rathcoole on Friday evening April 14th last.

The first half saw both teams exchange scores with little separating the sides. Points from Luke Philpott (4), David Shine (1) & Denis Roche (1) saw the visitors all square 0-6 a piece at the quarter mark. A goal from the home side on 20 mins gave them a much needed boost, however a brace of points by both Roche & Philpott saw the home side narrowly ahead 1-9 to 0-10 at the short whistle.

On the changeover Banteer got off to a very slow start conceding five points & only scoring one through Philpott, Dromtariffe ahead 1-14 to 0-11. Points from Roche & subs Kevin Tarrant & Liam O’ Brien reduced the margin 1-15 to 0-14. A monster point from centre back Richard O’ Connor made it a goal game, 1-15 to 0-15. Still the homeside stood stern with two quick fire points on 51 & 52 mins maintaining Dromtariffes advantage.

However the game would be turned on its head when Philpott set up Roche to goal from close range to give the visitors a much needed shot in the arm. Dromtariffe pointed again to stay ahead, 1-18 to 1-15. A bullet effort to the back of the hosts net from Philpott, after Colm Coughlans pointed effort came down off the post to level the tie on 60 mins.

The momentum was now with Banteer & two very well struck efforts from Cal Shine & substitute Kevin Barry confirmed the away sides advantage to emerge 2-17 to 1-18 winners.

Team: K Roche, J Archdeacon, C O’ Keeffe, K Sexton, C Coughlan, R O’ Connor, R O’ Connell, A Coughlan, C Shine, D Shine, L Philpott, E Wilson, A Kearney, D Roche & S Kelleher. Subs: K Tarrant, L O’ Brien, K Barry & C O’ Neill.

Banteer Badminton

Banteer Badminton Club members who took part in the U13 & U17 Leinster Open in Baldoyle on Saturday & Sunday last. Well done to all on a very successful weekend with most making Quarter Finals & Semi Finals.

Summer camps

Banteer Lyre Juvenile GAA Cul camp takes place on 3rd to 7th July

Banteer underage soccer camp takes place on 19th, 20th and 21st July

Ballyumaquirke Junction works

A 60km/h temporary speed limit will apply for the duration of the above works from Wednesday 22.03.23 to March 2024 in both directions of the N72 carriageway, from a point approximately 335m to the west of the junction and to a point 270m east of the junction (from Easting 537880, Northing 598851 to Easting 538427, Northing 598946).

Also in both directions of the R579 from a point 65m to the south of the junction and to a point 310m to the north of the junction (from Easting 538089, Northing 599207 to Easting 538174, Northing 598858).

This proposed speed limit reduction is necessary to facilitate works for the N72/R579 Ballymaquirk Junction Upgrade Scheme.

Text Alert System

60+ members of the local text alert system have not paid the €10/year fee and will be deleted from the system. Please contact John Buckley Denis Withers Mary Cahill to pay asap as we need income to pay for the system

Banteer Bingo

Bingo is played at Banteer Community Centre on Tuesday nights at 8.30pm, playing for jackpot of €2,800. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

Glen Theatre events

Upcoming events (all shows start at 8pm) - Saturday 22nd April: Eleanor Shanley. Saturday 29th April: Sean Moylan Irish Revolutionary starring Michael Patric directed by Geoff Gould. Saturday 13th May: Great Singalong Songbook presents The Swinging 60s Direct from Everyman starring Linda Kenny. Booking: 087 7558752 029 56239.

KILBRIN

Kilbrin National School

Kilbrin National School are now back to school after their Easter break and are continuing to prepare the children for their First Holy Communion.

The last “Do This In Memory Of Me” mass for the First Holy Communicant children is on this Sunday at 10am.

Tir na nÓg

Tir na nÓg are continuing their Art classes on Monday on which hopefully they will put on a grand display showcasing their new talent. Best of luck to all.

Foróige

Foróige is back in action again every Friday evening from 7pm for all the young folk from 1st years and upwards. We would like to encourage anyone around this age group to come along and join in the fun. Plenty outings and activities going forward and not to be missed.

Kilbrin Hub

Kilbrin Hub is now available again for anyone wishing to do private study for exams or work from home. The hub provides high speed broadband, printer, heating, top class office equipment, tea and coffee facilities and toilet facilities. To book please contact Paulina at 086 4097267

Dancing

Julie Nolan School for Irish Dancing continues every Thursday evening in Kilbrin Hall. Need more information please contact Julie at 0863516386

The annual Feis will held on June 18th at 4pm.

Kilbrin Social Club

Kilbrin Social Club is available for all functions and provides full kitchen, large hall and entertainment facilities. There is also an adjoining playground and astro turf all visible from inside the facility. So If you are planning a birthday party, private party, funeral afters or any special occasion the social club has it all. Why not come and see for yourself. Please contact 083 8433168 or 087 7833636 for more information.

Save the date

On Saturday 17th June there will be a Fun Day organised for Pre Fathers Day. This will consist of a 5km Run, cycle or walk and BBQ and music held in the Social club. Open for all ages so everyone welcome. More details to follow.. a day NOT TO BE MISSED!!

Croke Rovers

Hurling training will recommence in Kilbrin next Monday night and football in Castlemagner on Thurday nights from 6.15pm to 7.15pm. Don’t forget Hurley, helmet & water for hurling and gum shield, gloves and water for football. Thanks. All the coaches are really looking forward to working with our u6s & u8s and u10s for the year ahead…

Bingo

Bingo continues every Monday night at 8.30 sharp. We would to thank all those dedicated volunteers that keep our Bingo going week to week. It would not be possible without you all so thanks once again for all you do.

Fairy Grove

The Fairies are back!!! Down by the Masters Bridge at the 4 crossroads you will find a magical place. This work was done by the Kilbrin Renewal Commitee and we are very proud of their hard work. So come on down and enjoy this wonderful, peaceful spot. It is for all to enjoy.

Bereavement

Kilbrin Community sincerely sympathises with Anna and Martin O’Riordan and family on the recent death of Anna’s sister Dolly. May she Rest In Peace.

Did you know??

Past olden day cures...A dock leaf is cure for a burn from a nettle. A dock rose is a cure for a bite from a dog. Bread soda is a cure for a burn. White bread and soap and sugar mixed or brown paper and wax is a cure for a boil or cyst. To walk out barefooted very early in the morning when the dew is on the grass is good for your feet and corns. The dandelion was used for a cure for yellow jaundice. An old cure for the farmers who are busy calving cows that have scour is to boil the bark of an oak tree and give to them. Tune in next week for more...

GAA News

Lotto - Our lotto jackpot is €15,500 next draw takes place on Wednesday 21st April 2023 in Social and every alternate Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased online, outside Spar Kanturk or from door to door sellers.

Ducon Cup - Kilbrin played Boherbue on Tuesday evening last, results not available.

Junior Hurling League result - Millstreet 0-24 Kilbrin 0-15.

LISMIRE

Scrap Metal

Another load of scrap metal is being prepared for collection. If you have any unwanted scrap metal, please bring it to the GAA Grounds and leave it at the designated scrap metal area.

Please be reminded that only scrap metal and batteries are suitable for recycling e.g., farm machinery, old cars, engines & parts, gates, corrugated iron, wheelbarrows, trailer chassis, cement mixers, transport boxes, electric motors, batteries, milk cans, slurry tanks, electric cookers, dishwashers, washing machines, radiators, food mixers, lead, bicycles, solid fuel cookers, barrels and any old iron. Please do not bring fridges, freezers, TVs, plastics, tiles or tyres.

Club Membership

Membership is now open at €30 for adults and €50 for family membership. New members welcome. Please contact any club officer for payment options.

Clean Up

We thank all those that made the effort to do the clean up in their areas. It makes such a difference when everybody does a little bit to keep our community tidy and clean.