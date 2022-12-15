Around the Districts: Banteer, Kilbrin and Kilshannig

Eileen Murphy recently donated more than €7000 (which included the sum of €655 from further sales of her late husband Pats book) to the Mercy University Hospital Cork in memory of her beloved husband. A spokesperson for the Mercy Hospital said: “In total Eileen together with the GAA, the local community and Banteer/Lyre GAA club have been responsible for donating nearly €27,000 to the Mercy Hospital ICU and we could not be more grateful for her support and dedication for everything she has done”

BANTEER

Penny Dinners collection–thanks

Banteer/Lyre Foroige wish to thank all who contributed to the recent collection for Cork Penny Dinners. A huge amount of food and other items were collected and delivered to Cork thanks to Eamon Tarrant and Willie Murphy

Mercy Hospital ICU

Eileen Murphy recently donated more than €7,000 (which included the sum of €655 from further sales of her late husband’s Pat’s book) to the Mercy University Hospital Cork in memory of her beloved husband Pat.

Pat would have been 60 earlier this year and to mark this, Eileen and both families and friends raised the funds in his memory for the Mercy ICU. The 2nd of January 2022 would have marked the 60th birthday of Pat. Pat’s wife Eileen and his family have chosen the Mercy ICU again to thank them for the incredible work they do and as a thank you for the dedication of the Doctors, Nurses and Support Staff for the care and attention they give to everyone.

A spokesperson for the Mercy Hospital said “In total Eileen together with the GAA, the local community and Banteer/Lyre GAA club have been responsible for donating nearly €27,000 in total to the Mercy Hospital ICU and we could not be more grateful for her support and dedication for everything she has done”

Ballymaquirke Junction

A contractor has now been appointed to undertake a programme of safety works at Ballymaquirke road junction and work is to start in the new year.

Following a public meeting hosted by the local Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council at the Glen Theatre in March 2018 to highlight the major safety issues and the need to do something, Chairman Rory O’Driscoll, Secretary Rose Cronin and PRO Denis Withers welcomed the news this week and paid thanks to all involved.

The project will entail the construction of a roundabout at the junction on the busy N72 Mallow to Killarney road bisecting Banter and Kanturk, which has been the scene of numerous serious and fatal accidents over the years. Established in 1977, Sorensen is one of the country’s leading civil engineering companies, with an impressive track record of complex infrastructural projects under its belt.

Banteer Community Sportsfield

The official opening of the new complex is planned for Saturday 14th January.

Thanks to those who dropped hot food to the Sportsfield cafe last Saturday evening ,approx 60 hot dinners were packaged and delivered to Grand Parade Cork by Jerry/Joan O Connor for distribution

Cork GAA Draw Rebels’ Bounty 2023

Ticket sales will open on Monday morning, December 5th, running across a three-month period incorporating December, January and February. The first draw will take place at the end of February 2023 (January & February Draws).

Questionnaire

Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council have a questionnaire for our locality to complete by December 2022.

Your Community Your Voice! IRD Duhallow is conducting a survey of the quality of life, sense of place, local amenities and facilities. The findings will help local community groups to formulate their plans for their community and will feed into the strategy for the region. The survey only takes a brief few minutes and all within the region are encouraged to please complete it. To access the survey click on the following link: https://forms.gle/guxd3ieiyNFYY4LA6

Responses are confidential and anonymous. Dr Brendan O’Keeffe has exclusive access to this database, and he will collate the findings for the communities that participated in the IRD Duhallow Smart Villages Training Programme (during autumn 2022). The results will be circulated to the community groups in spring 2023.

This questionnaire is open to everybody in the community–of all ages, as all views and perspectives are important, but it should not be circulated to minors without the consent of their parents/ guardians, teachers or designated youth leaders. Link address below

Congrats Ger

Congrats to Ger Mannix Gortmore winner of a UCC award this week for his work as Secretary of the UCC staff A.C

Social Adult Badminton

Badminton every Monday in the Community Center in Banteer from 8.30pm to 10pm.. All are welcome to join up and there will be games for all levels from beginners up to experienced players.. Season will run to mid March 2023.. Registration detail to follow.

Banteer Bingo

Bingo is played at Banteer Community Centre every Tuesday at 8.30pm, playing for jackpot of €3,900. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

Glen Theatre events

Upcoming events: all shows start at 8pm - Wednesday 28 December: Banteer Drama Group present “God Rest His Soul” by John Hank Regan. Thursday 29 December: Banteer Drama Group present “God Rest His Soul” by John Hank Regan. Friday 30 December: Banteer Drama Group present “God Rest His Soul” by John Hank Regan.

Saturday 14 January 2023: Sean Keane. Sunday 22 January 2023: Declan Nearney and full band in concert. Monday 6 February 2023: Special Concenious “Bluegrass Band”. Saturday 11 February 2023: Phelin Drew “Songs and Stories of Dublin”. Saturday 11 March 2023: Jack Rourke. Saturday 25 March 2023: Ann Gildea “How to Get to menapause and enjoy it”.

KILBRIN

Church Gate Collection

A Church Gate Collection will be held In Aid Of The Society Of St. Vincent De Paul, on this Sunday 18th December. Please Support.

St. Stephen’s Day Walk

The annual walk will take place again this year from the Community Sports Centre, commencing at 12 noon.

Village hub

Kilbrin Village hub is now live on https://connected hubs.ie3 free working days available at the hub once you register above. Daily rate €20 (3 free days on connected hubs)Weekly rate €90Student rates/discounts available

Kilbrin Fitness

Fantastic to see new start up in Kilbrin. David O’Sullivan fitness. Starting on Monday 28th November, at Kilbrin, G.A.A. Club. Contact David on 087 6308381. Best of luck David.

Picture Request

Do you have any pictures that you would like to see displayed at the Kilbrin sports and social club.If so please drop them into the social club or any committee member.If you need to get the picture back please ensure to add a note to ensure safe return.We have a local person who has volunteered their time over the coming months to update all the frames and photos displays along our corridors.It could be any event in the community or significant achievements or something of interest.Even if the quality isn’t great we can get them enhanced.

Bingo

Bingo continues every Monday from 8.30 pm. If you do like a game then please join us in the very comfortable surroundings of Kilbrin Community centre.

Seasons Greetings

A very Happy and holy Christmas to all Parishioners at Home and Abroad.

KILSHANNIG

Dromahane Christmas Fayre

Dromahane Community Park annual Christmas Fayre will take place this Sunday, December 18th from 4-7p.m. Home baking, Christmas decorations, Santa’s Grotto, mulled wine and raffle. Lovely family day out with all proceeds going to the continuous development of the park.