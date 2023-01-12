Around the Districts: Banteer, Kilbrin and Kilcorney-Dromtariffe

BANTEER

Sportsfield official opening

The official opening of the new €2.2M complex at Banteer Community Sportsfield is planned for this Sat 14th Jan 2023 with Minister Heather Humphries attending.

Programme for the day: 10.30am juvenile sports and activities/blitzes; 12 noon Millstreet Pipe Band parade followed by blessing of new facilities by Fr William Winter PP; Speeches and Official opening Ceremony with Minister Heather Humphries TD; Millstreet Pipe Band; Food and refreshments; Music and entertainment

Our sincere thanks to Minister Heather Humphreys TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development and Social Protection for attending to perform the official opening

The project is now complete and with an investment of almost 2.2M euros it provides the Banteer Lyre Nadd and Duhallow areas with a top class facility that will serve many generations going forward.

The facility includes state of the art regulation sized astro pitch for all sports and a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum, digital hub and café facility.With IRD Duhallow as the lead applicant a major grant of almost €1.3M was approved in Feb 2019 towards the development project from the Government’s Rural Regeneration and Development fund, Project Ireland 2040 under the Department of Community and Rural Development.

A Sports capital grant was also approved along with Leader grants for the inclusion of a renewable energy system, carpark and digital hub in the new building along with a grant also from Cork County Council.

Glen Theatre Drama Group are staging their play ‘God Rest His Soul’ next Sunday night in The Glen Theatre, commencing @ 8pm, in aid of Banteer, Lyre & Districts Community Council. Please support

Ballymaquirke Junction

A contractor has now been appointed to undertake a programme of safety works at Ballymaquirke road junction and work is to start early in the new year

Following a public meeting hosted by the local Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council at the Glen Theatre in March 2018 to highlight the major safety issues and the need to do something, Chairman Rory O Driscoll Secretary Rose Cronin and PRO Denis Withers welcomed the news this week and paid thanks to all involved.

The project will entail the construction of a roundabout at the junction on the busy N72 Mallow to Killarney road bisecting Banter and Kanturk, which has been the scene of numerous serious and fatal accidents over the years. Established in 1977, Sorensen is one of the country’s leading civil engineering companies, with an impressive track record of complex infrastructural projects under its belt.

Cork GAA Draw Rebels’ Bounty 2023

The first draw will take place at the end of February 2023 (January & February Draws).

Questionnaire

Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council have a questionnaire for our locality to complete by December 2022.

Your Community Your Voice! IRD Duhallow is conducting a survey of the quality of life, sense of place, local amenities and facilities. The findings will help local community groups to formulate their plans for their community and will feed into the strategy for the region. The survey only takes a brief few minutes and all within the region are encouraged to please complete it. To access the survey click on the following link: https://forms.gle/guxd3ieiyNFYY4LA6

Responses are confidential and anonymous. Dr Brendan O’Keeffe has exclusive access to this database, and he will collate the findings for the communities that participated in the IRD Duhallow Smart Villages Training Programme (during autumn 2022). The results will be circulated to the community groups in spring 2023.

This questionnaire is open to everybody in the community–of all ages, as all views and perspectives are important, but it should not be circulated to minors without the consent of their parents/ guardians, teachers or designated youth leaders. Link address below

Social Adult Badminton

Badminton is played every Monday in the Community Center in Banteer from 8.30pm to 10pm.. All are welcome to join up and there will be games for all levels from beginners up to experienced players.. Season will run to mid March 2023.. Registration detail to follow.

Banteer Bingo

Bingo is playedat Banteer Community Centre Banteer Bingo Tuesday night @ 8:30, playing for jackpot of 4100. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

Glen Theatre events

Upcoming events: all shows start at 8pm–Saturday 14 January 2023: Sean Keane. Sunday 22 January 2023: Declan Nearney and full band in concert. Monday 6 February 2023: Special Concenious “Bluegrass Band”. Saturday 11 February 2023: Phelin Drew “Songs and Stories of Dublin”. Saturday 11 March 2023: Jack Rourke. Saturday 25 March 2023: Ann Gildea “How to Get to menapause and enjoy it”.

KILBRIN

GAA club AGM

Kilnrin GAA club will hold their AGM in the club house on this Saturday 14th January at 6.30pm All Welcome.

Bingo

Bingo is back and we look forward to welcoming everyone on Mondays at 8.30pm. We would like to wish all of our Bingo players a very happy 2023.

Social Club

A great festive period was had at the social club with a very successful pool tournament and a very successful darts tournament coming to their conclusions. Congratulations to all the winners and a very big thanks to all of the organisers and sponsors.

Community Council AGM

The community council AGM will be held in the coming weeks. It is an important part of the community and everyone is welcome to come along and hear about all the voluntary work that the community council and sub committees do.

So if you have any suggestions or changes you think can be initiated at the sports & social club, please do join us and have your say. Remember this community centre and all its facilities belong to the entire community and is supported in its running by elected voluntary members.

Stay Safe

With so many viruses around and a lot of people sick, we would hope that everyone takes the necessary precautions to stop the spread. If you are sick and don’t have any immediate support please reach out to any member of the community that you know or Contact the community Facebook page. If you know of anyone in their own, maybe pop in to to check on them.

Croke Rovers AGM

Notice of Croke Rovers 2022 AGM on Friday 13th of January. Time 7.30pm. Venue: Upstairs room in Castlemagner Hall. All welcome, spread the word.

Recycle facilities

We would ask that people respect the facilities we have and not leave large glass items or bags of glass or rubbish at the bins. If it doesn’t fit in the bin or not fit for these bins please dispose appropriately yourself. It is an absolute mess at the bins at the moment with broken glass and bags of jars dropped there as bins were full.

Condolences

Kilbrin community would like to offer our sincere condolences to the following families. To the Bradley & Healy, Families, on the death of Mary, Ardrahan, Kanturk. To the Ahern Family Freemount Road Kanturk, on the death of Eddie.

To the O’Connell family on the death of Noreen, Sally’s Cross. May they rest in peace.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Bowling notes

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club Winter Competitions: Ned Kelleher 14 points, Danny Murphy 17 points, Eugene O Sullivan 11 points, Sam Ahern 8 points, Maurice Cashman 19 points, Mike McAuliffe 2 points, John Breen 10 points, Denis O Sullivan 3 points, Edmund Sexton 2 points, Alan Sexton 2 points, Paul Sexton 2 points.