Around the Districts: Banteer, Kilbrin and Kilcorney-Dromtariffe

Banteer Community Sportsfield Committee members with IRD Duhallow CEO Maura Walsh and main contractorsSean Kelly and Tomas O'Keeffe at the IRD Duhallow Business Awards.

BANTEER

Community Sportsfield wins award

Banteer Sportsfield won the Best Community Enterprise award at the Duhallow Business awards on Friday last. The Duhallow Business Awards are now in their 8th year and are a fantastic celebration of business in the Duhallow Region and an opportunity to highlight your business.

There were 6 categories as below and Banteer Community Sportsfield were honoured to receive the Community Enterprise award. Special thanks to IRD Duhalllow who have created a great platform for all business in Duhallow to showcase their work.

Questionnaire

Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council have a questionnaire for our locality to complete by December 2022.

The questionnaire invites local citizens to give their views about their quality of life, sense of place, local amenities and facilities. The findings will help community councils / development associations formulate 10 year plans, and they will also feed into IRD Duhallow’s overall strategy for the area.

Responses are confidential and anonymous. Dr Brendan O’Keeffe has exclusive access to this database, and he will collate the findings for the communities that participated in the IRD Duhallow Smart Villages Training Programme (during autumn 2022). The results will be circulated to the community groups in spring 2023.

This questionnaire is open to everybody in the community–of all ages, as all views and perspectives are important, but it should not be circulated to minors without the consent of their parents/ guardians, teachers or designated youth leaders. Link address below

https://healthandagriscience.fra1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_38jhkdrRDsFFqjI

Family Fun Bingo

Thanks to all who attended the Family Fun Bingo on Sunday last. This was a fundraiser for Ladies football

Sportsfield welcome grant

SSE Renewables Coomacheo & Curragh Community Wind Fund have awarded Banteer Community Sportsfield €2,000 contribution towards installing solar panels at the centre.

Social Adult Badminton

Play badminton every Monday in the Community Center in Banteer from 8.30pm to 10pm. All are welcome to join up and there will be games for all levels from beginners up to experienced players. Season will run to mid March 2023.. Registration detail to follow.

Bingo

Banteer Bingo at Banteer Community Centre on every Tuesday at 8.30pm, playing for jackpot of €3,600. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

Banteer Macra

Banteer Macra went to Ennis last Saturday evening as part of the club exchange programme which is being ran this year. An enjoyable night was had by all members especially while taking part in the game ‘the cube’.

Best of luck to both our men’s and ladies’ soccer teams that are representing Avondhu at the national finals this weekend in Dublin.

The club has released new gear which can be purchased up until the end of the month, please contact Amanda O Sullivan or John Cashman for more enquiries.

Sport night continues every Wednesday night in Banteer. Keep an eye on our social media to find our which sport we are playing weekly.

Banteer Community Childcare

Our AGM is on Thursday 1st December at the Glen Theatre at 8pm.

Glen Theatre events

Saturday 26th November: The Drifters Live in Concert. For booking call 029 56239 or 087 7558752

Banteer/Lyre GAA

Our AGM is on Friday 25th November at 7.30pm at the Glen Theatre.

Banteer Lyre Nadd Text alert system

Please note €10 is now due for 2022/23 to ensure you still get Text alerts from the end of Nov Please note only paid up members will continue to receive texts from 1st Nov on the new system. Please get money to John Buckley Mary Cahill Denis Withers Rory O’Driscoll or Rosie Cronin.

KILBRIN

Bingo

Bingo continues every Monday from 8.30 pm. If you do like a game then please join us in the very comfortable surroundings of Kilbrin Community centre.

Street Angels Christmas Appeal

This year our school is participating in Street Angels Christmas Appeal 2022.

People can drop their gift bags into the school before the end of November. All support would be much appreciated and we would be very grateful for all donations such as something to wear, toiletries, (No aerosol/sharp items) flash lamps with batteries, something to eat or drink, something for the street runners, ziplock bags, tinfoil, plastic cutlery/plates/cups, Christmas gift of food voucher etc. Last date for dropping off is Friday 2nd December.

Scoil Naomh Eoin Baiste

The Parents Association are holding a fundraising clothes collection this term. Items can be dropped at the community centre into the outdoor toilet, which is down the left-hand side of the hall, at your convenience.

This is a very important fundraiser for the Parents Association, so if you’re doing a Back to School Clearout,they would be very grateful for any of the following items. * Rewearable items of clothing. *Paired shoes. *Handbags. *Belts. *Towels. *Curtains. *Blankets. Many thanks for your support. Collection date 8th December.

CE Scheme

Kilbrin community council are delighted to have succeeded in getting a person for the CE scheme to support the maintenance of the community sports and social club. This is a shared resource with the G.A.A. and a fantastic asset to the community. Huge thank you to John Doody IRD, who has been supporting us in finding a resource for the last 2 years.

Craft fair

We will be hosting a craft fair on Sunday 11th of December in the Community Centre from 10.30am till 5pm. We have a number of tables booked already at 25 euro per table. Anyone interested please contact Pat on 0878157741 for bookings. We hope to have a great turn out on the day and maybe a surprise visitor too.

Village Hub

Kilbrin Village Hub is now live on https://connected hubs.ie. 3 free working days available at the hub once you register above. Daily rate €20 (3 free days on connected hubs); Weekly rate €90. Student rates/discounts available

Safety on the road

Now with the dark evenings & lots of dark days, we would advise anyone out walking on the roads to ensure they always wear a high vis vest at all times to ensure you are seen and allows better visibility for other road users too.

Condolences

Kilbrin Community would like to extend our sincere sympathy to Dan Dinan and his family, Castlemagner on the passing of Nora, a loving wife and mother. May she Rest in Peace.

Retirement

On Friday 25th November, a presentation to mark Seán O’Gorman’s retirement from Kilbrin NS will be held in the school at 7.30pm. All are welcome.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Dromtariffe GAA historical book launch

All roads will lead to Dromtariffe Community Hall on Sunday December 4th, when Dromtariffe GAA will launch it’s latest club history.

Written by Dan Joe O’Keeffe and titled “In Praises of Dromtariffe”, the book describes the club’s long and illustrious story from its foundation in 1895 to 2020. It is not simply just the adult-club’s story, but also that of the under-age, ladies and Scór, as well as other sections of interest.

The book will be launched by John Tarrant, well known sports reporter and local correspondent. Here is an opportunity for Dromtariffe people, young and old, from near and far to meet, great and reminisce. There will be music and song, along with light refreshments for all.

It is hoped that the book will also be of interest to those outside the Parish, as it relates many epic and well fought clashes between Dromtariffe and its various Duhallow opponents. The book will retail at €25 and will be available to purchase at a number of local outlets.

This is a limited edition and may be pre-ordered by contacting any of the following:

Michael Byrnes (Snr) 029 58056; Frank Barry 087 9838087; Joe O’Riordan 087 2801867; Mary Browne 087 7951810; Sean Feely 086 3168212; Dan Joe O’Keeffe 086 1234348.

Bowling notes

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club–Winter Competition: Ned Kelleher–10 points, Danny Murphy–14 points, Eugene O Sullivan-8 points, Sam Ahern–5 points, Maurice Cashman–14 points, Mikie McAuliffe–2 points, John Breen–8 points.