Around the Districts: Banteer, Kilbrin and Kilcorney-Dromtariffe

The 90 Leaving Cert students of St. Mary’s Secondary School, Mallow pictured at the school last week ahead of the completion of their second level education.

BANTEER

Dillon Corkery on the podium in France

Congrats to Dillon Corkery who had a podium 2nd place overall finish in the Tour of the Channel race in Normandy, France this past week.

Dillon who cycles with the CC Etupes team had a marvellous outing finishing 3rd, 11th, 6th and 3rd in the individual stages and finishing 2nd overall with only 3 seconds between him and the overall race winner. Dillon is now based near the Swiss border in France and is having a great season so far well done Dillon from all in Banteer

Improved Mobile Phone and Broadband coverage

Vodafone are planning to work on the new tower in the village of Banteer this week and hopefully by the end of this week we will have much improved mobile phone/broadband cover for all village areas and for many areas outside the village.

Vodafone and Vantage Towers have been working with the local community on this project for the past number of years to improve the very poor mobile phone/mobile broadband service in the area. This new tower will significantly improve the mobile phone/broadband service to Banteer village, the Nadd Road to Ball Alley area and towards the Clonmeen area.

Ukraine fundraiser

Padraig O Keeffe departed recently for his Ukraine search and recovery mission but on arrival at his base in Hungary he underwent emergency surgery for a perforated appendix. His dog Cooper is being well looked after by a friend of his.

Speaking to Padraig he has this week left hospital and is recovering and intends doing some further training with Cooper before commencing his work in mid-June in Ukraine, subject to his Doctors clearance. He sends his best regards and thanks to all those who helped him so far. Any further contributions to Padraigs fundraiser can be done via Gofundme or please contact Eamon Tarrant or Denis Withers

More Ukranian families arrive in Banteer

The local community welcome the Ukranian families who arrived recently and thank all local volunteers who have helped in providing this temporary rest centre. We wish the Ukraine families well during their stay

Sportsfield walks extension works to start this week

A contract to extend the existing walks at Banteer Community Sportsfield/Park was awarded this week to Kellys Bros Ballydesmond with local Banteer Contractors Tadgh O Keeffe and Sons as Electrical contractors. The walks will add approx. 600m extra to the existing walks and will include more variety and additional landscaping and seating also.

Our thanks to all involved in making this project happen including our neighbours. The approval of a Sports capital grant of €80,000 makes this project possible and will add a new exciting part to the existing walking facilities. Work will start this week.

The project to build a regulation sized astroturf pitch for all sports plus a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum, digital hub and café facility is near completion. With IRD Duhallow as the lead applicant a major grant of €1.2M was approved in Feb 2019 towards the development project from the Governments Rural Regeneration and Development fund, Project Ireland 2040 under the Department of Community and Rural Development. Sports capital and Cork County Council grants were also approved along with Leader grants for the inclusion of a renewable energy system, car park and digital hub in the new building. However, the local community must raise up to €500,000 of matching funds to complete the full project. This fundraising work is well under way since 2018 and on target with sponsorship from local companies and individuals and an annual €100 ticket draws. The 2022 first draw takes place this month. A bank loan is in place in the meantime.

The new building will include a café and also includes a museum /exhibition area for Banteer sports memorabilia and will attract people to the area interested in viewing old newspaper articles, photos and videos outlining the historic achievements of 100 years of the famous Banteer Sports and preserving it for future generations.

Sportsfield Draw 2022

The annual fundraising draw for 2022 was launched recently with €10,000 in prizes for 2022 and all users are asked to support same. Prizes of €1500, €500 and 5 by €100 will be raffled every 3 months with the cost of tickets at €25 per quarter or €100 per annum.First draw this month.

Banteer Underage Soccer

Soccer camp at Banteer Sportsfield on Weds Thurs Fri 20th, 21st, 22nd July for boys and girls aged 6 to 17 Full details later

Banteer Macra

Reminder: Our weekly sports night continues Wednesday nights, with all members welcome, including new members. 8 pm in Banteer Hall. €2 entry.

Want to join Macra? New members are always welcome. For enquiries please contact Kelvin O’Connor–0838287670 or message us on Facebook/Instagram.

KILBRIN

Kilbrin School news

Duhallow 7 a side Boys Football Winners has a nice ring to it. And after a wonderful, sporting game against Rockchapel NS, Kilbrin can claim that title Friday last. Every single player gave it their all. They played with great skill, determination and heart right to the final whistle and emerged winners by just 3 points after a hard battle.

They were an absolute credit to themselves, their families and their school and I’m so very proud of Sam, Benjamin, ( joint captains) Conor, Ryan, Jack, Billy H, Scott, Dirk, Billy O, Daniel and Cian. They well deserved the Pizza party afterwards and somehow managed to find the energy to finish the day with a game of rounders!

Special thanks to Ms O Sullivan and Mr Buckley for their coaching and to Mr O Donnell for his help today. A great day for the parish.

Wedding

Congratulations to Tadgh & Kim McMahon on their wedding on Thursday 19th May in Lagos, Portugal. They were joined by family and friends and in bus loads from Kilbrin. Wishing them all the best in their married life in London.

Kanturk soccer club

Well done to all at the 5km run in Kanturk on Sunday last. Adam Lynch 4th, Anna Lucey O’Sullivan 5th, Jack Linehan, Rhys Casey were all placed in the first twelve.

All Ireland

Commiserations to Anna Lucey O’Sullivan and all the Cork U14 panel who played in for the All Ireland final against Kerry on Saturday 21st May in Pairc Ui Rinn

Giving For Grace/DIY SOS Kilbrin

What was needed was to build a small room for Grace, a safe sterile environment to help her recover following a bone marrow transplant. A project started with a text message, helped along by a request on social media, coordinated by John Corkery and brought to life by a far reaching community of people willing to give their time, skills and materials to help out a family.

What happened was truly amazing and if you could take the time to watch this video, what you will see is pure magic. People giving and expecting nothing in return. People who may not have known the Kelleher family but still wanted to help–not looking for any recognition or praise whatsoever.

What you won’t see in the video is the people who opened their houses if needed by the workers; those who called to the Kelleher family with items for the new room, people who gave donations for materials; those that contributed to the GoFundMe which raised over €43000; people who sent Mass bouquets and well wishes to Grace. People who have helped Grace and the Kelleher family that nobody knows anything about. That, for me, is pure magic.

In a world where people can be so unkind and cruel to each other- this project has shown so many people what a wonderful, special community we live in. A community which extends far beyond our school and the parish boundaries.

Please look at this video and smile at the goodness and kindness of people; smile that when people were needed they responded so willingly and most of all smile that Grace is doing so well in her recovery.

As a thank you to all those who contributed in any way to ‘ Giving For Grace’ or ‘DIY SOS KILBRIN’, there will be a night in the social club on this Friday night 27th May at 8.30pm A chance to meet up and chat and enjoy a bit of finger food. We would love if you could come along.

American Tea Party

Rally your families, friends and neighbours or even pair up with another family to host a table on what promises to be a fantastic night this Saturday 28th May as we continue our efforts to fundraise for our school’s sensory room. One person will host a table and pay in advance for their guests.

The host typically organises the refreshments for their group, and their guests pay them the €15 ticket fee. Tables can accommodate 6–8 people.The PA will provide a champagne reception on arrival and a DJ is booked for later on in the evening. There are also some super prizes up for grabs in a raffle on the night. Some fuss free ideas are listed below and you can also bring wine in for your guests; Takeout / Order / Party Food–Cold Buffet Party Food–Cheese Boards–Cold Plates–Finger Nibbles / Desserts. There will be no kitchen facilities but some microwaves will be provided to reheat food. Please do not go to too much expense or effort.

GAA club Golf Classic

Kilbrin GAA club are holding a fundraising Golf Classic at Kanturk Golf Course on Saturday 11th Jun. These funds will go towards improving and investing in new club facilities and amenities for our community.

We are depending on the generosity of business, sponsors, friends and supporters of the club to support us in our fundraising activities.We really appreciate your support and trust you will enjoy a round of golf whilst meeting up with friends from Kilbrin and beyond. We are asking for your support by either : Entering a team of three at €150 which (includes a meal) or Sponsorship of Tee Box or Green for €50.

To sponsor a team or Tee Box or Green, please forward cheque to the Secretary, Kilbrin G.A.A Club, Ballybane, Liscarroll, Mallow, Co. Cork, please make payable to Kilbrin GAA Club.

Tee times must be reserved and can be done so by contacting Sean McAuliffe on 087 2331518 or Michael Dennehy on 087 2427841.Any other queries can also be made to Sean Fitzgerald on 086 0528300. Thanking you in advance for your continued support.

Bingo

Don’t forget our bingo every Monday night at 8.30pm, why not come along and enjoy your game in comfortable surroundings, looking forward to seeing you there.

Remote Studying/Working Hub

Work on the village hub is now complete and is up and running. The hub has a remote working/ studying office with WiFi and high speed broadband in the Community centre with two work spaces and a commercial printer, If you are interested in using this facility please contact Paulina on 086 4097267.

Condolences

Condolences to the following families, to the O’Riordan family Coolacheesker, Kanturk, on the death of their mother Abina O’Riordan.Condolences also to the Higgins family Kanturk on the death of their mother Kathleen Higgins, Edel Quinn Place,kanturk. May they rest in peace.

Contact

The community council can be contacted at kilbrincc@gmail.com for any queries.

KILCORNEY DROMTARIFFE

Denis Horgan Bowling Club

Jackie Daly And Liam Casey Competitions: Dean Sexton - 9 points, Danny Murphy - 5 points, Ned Kelleher - 8 points, Alan Sexton - 4 points, Sam Ahern - 8 points, Maurice Cashman - 7 points, Edmund Sexton - 1 point, Eugene O Sullivan - 7 points, John Breen - 8 points, Patrick Sexton 2 points.

John Cummins Competitions: Ned Kelleher - 7 points, Eugene O Sullivan - 2 points. Edmund Sexton 1 point.John Breen -2 points.