Around the Districts: Banteer, Kilbrin and Kilcorney-Dromtariffe

The Rathcoole NS First Holy Communion group with Fr. Tom Lean and their teacher, Mr. Frank O'Leary. Communion was on 7th May.

BANTEER

Eddie Dunbar wins Tour of Hungary

Eddie Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers) won the Tour of Hungary on Sun last with an incredible attack on the final climb of the day; the 12.km cat 1 to Gyongyos-Kekesteto, averaging 5.8 per cent.

Ben Turner took it up on the climb for his team mate Eddie Dunbar and immediately when he swung over with 2km to go the Irishman pulled the trigger. Initially nobody in the select group was able to go after him and Eddie pulled out a huge gap.

However, Antonio Tiberi of Trek-Segafredo, the junior world TT champion from 2019 got clear on his own and began closing the gap to the Irishman.The overhead shot in this video showed just how fast Tiberi gained on Eddie in the final 100 metres. But while Eddie was disappointed to lose the stage, he still came away with the overall victory his second major World Tour win of the season after winning Coppi e Bartali in March.

He won the final yellow jersey by a margin of 23 seconds from Óscar Rodríguez (Movistar), with Samuele Battistella (Astana) 3rd at 28 seconds. Eddie said: “I’m happy to win GC but I really wanted to win the stage today. But it was just 40 metres too long I think,” he said after coming to a near standstill on the finish line such was the effort he put in to try and hold off Tiberi.

“It would have been nice to finish it off, with the good job that all the guys did today; Ben (Turner), Kim (Heiduk), Elia (Viviani) and Andrey (Amador) they all rode super well. And it would have been nice just to get the hands in the air, but I think we can be happy with a GC victory today.”

It was an incredible performance, as when Ben Turner pulled in having done the work in front, and when Eddie went, he was in the class of his own, until he faded a little and Tiberi finished very strongly.Asked what his programme was for the rest of the season, Eddie said: “I actually don’t know. If I knew I’d tell you. But possibly Dauphine and maybe (Route) d’Occitanie, but I’m not sure. I think now... I didn’t get to take a break, so I think now just go home for a couple of days, chill out and re-set for the next goals.”

contract awarded for Sportsfield walks extension

A contract to extend the existing walks at Banteer Community Sportsfield/Park was awarded this week to Kellys Bros Ballydesmond with local Banteer Contractors Tadgh O Keeffe and Sons as Electrical contractors.

The walks will add approx. 600m extra to the existing walks and will include more variety and additional landscaping and seating also.

Our thanks to all involved in making this project happen including our neighbours.

The approval of a Sports capital grant of €80,000 makes this project possible and will add a new exciting part to the existing walking facilities.

The project to build a regulation sized astroturf pitch for all sports plus a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum, digital hub and café facility is near completion.

With IRD Duhallow as the lead applicant a major grant of €1.2M was approved in Feb 2019 towards the development project from the Governments Rural Regeneration and Development fund, Project Ireland 2040 under the Department of Community and Rural Development. Sports capital and Cork County Council grants were also approved along with Leader grants for the inclusion of a renewable energy system, car park and digital hub in the new building.

However, the local community must raise up to €500,000 of matching funds to complete the full project. This fundraising work is well under way since 2018 and on target with sponsorship from local companies and individuals and an annual €100 ticket draws. The 2022 first draw takes place this month. A bank loan is in place in the meantime.

The new building will include a café and also includes a museum /exhibition area for Banteer sports memorabilia and will attract people to the area interested in viewing old newspaper articles, photos and videos outlining the historic achievements of 100 years of the famous Banteer Sports and preserving it for future generations.

Already a 100-year record of the famous Banteer Sports and the National and International sportsmen that competed and went on to Olympic Games, has been recorded by Jerry Sheehan, founder of Avonmore Electrical and also co-founder of IRD Duhallow, and was a former Secretary of Banteer Sports keeping records meticulously.

The inclusion of a digital hub at the facility will also add another much-needed service to the area allowing people to work from home.

This new development will also complement the existing community facilities, costing over €6M, which have been developed in the Banteer area including the park area, loop-walk around the Pond Field, Children’s Playground, Glen Theatre, Multipurpose Community Centre with indoor Astro-turf/Gym.

The existing developments and the new project together with the hugely successful Banteer Community Childcare Centre, that supports so many families, and employs almost 40 people shows a community resilience that ensures sustainable local development for this rural region.

The funding from Rural Regeneration Project Ireland 2040, Leader, Cork County Council and Sports capital funding and the major local fundraising, has made this Sportsfield/Park project possible, and all monies is been spent in the local region, supporting local jobs, at a time when local businesses need all our support.

Banteer Drama Group

Special congratulations to Tadgh O’Keeffe Snr who was last week awarded a Lifetime achievement award for his contribution to Banteer Drama Group for over 30 years

Ukraine search and recovery mission

Padraig O’Keeffe departed recently for his Ukraine search and recovery mission but on arrival at his base in Hungary he was taken ill and underwent emergency surgery for a perforated appendix and is recovering in a hospital in Hungary. His dog Cooper is being well looked after by a friend of his.

Padraig is very disappointed that he cannot commence his operation but will need to recover and expects to be in Ukraine by 2nd week of June. Speaking to Padraig he was extremely lucky and will rest up and recover and do some further training with Cooper before commencing his work. He sends his best regards and thanks to all those who helped him so far. Any further contributions please contact Eamon Tarrant or Denis Withers

More Ukranian families arrive in Banteer

The local community welcome the Ukranian families who arrived in Banteer last Sunday night and thank all local volunteers who have helped in providing this temporary rest centre.

Community Sportsfield Draw 2022

The annual fundraising draw for 2022 was launched recently with €10,000 in prizes for 2022 and all users are asked to support same. Prizes of €1500, €500 and 5 by €100 will be raffled every 3 months with the cost of tickets at €25 per quarter or €100 per annum.First draw this month.

“The Story”

The Story–written and performed by Timmy O’Mahony will be performed on 21st May at the Glen Theatre at 8pm.

The Story follows Tom Walsh as he watches over the world from the comfort of his bedroom in his parents’ house, on Cork Citys Northside. But when his best friend goes missing, Tom is forced to venture outside in search of the truth. Tom does nothing but watch Sherlock Holmes films so after the initial shock of his best friend George going missing, he starts to think like Sherlock Holmes in a frantic effort to save George before it’s too late. It is a journey of the self as he attempts to find his way in the world again.

Banteer Underage Soccer

Soccer camp at Banteer Sportsfield on Weds Thurs Fri 20th, 21st, 22nd July for boys and girls aged 6 to 17 Full details later

Banteer Macra

Reminder: Our weekly sports night continues Wednesday nights, with all members welcome, including new members, 8pm in Banteer Hall. €2 entry.

Want to join Macra? New members are always welcome. For enquiries please contact Kelvin O’Connor–0838287670 or message us on Facebook/Instagram.

Glen Theatre

Upcoming events are: Sat 21st May “The Story” by Timmy O’Mahony; Sat 28th May Songs of the American Drifters. Booking 029 56239 087 7558752.

KILBRIN

Wedding

Congratulation to Aoife Marie Cronin and Joe Corr on their recent wedding in Spring fort hall. We wish the happy couple every blessing in their lives together.

Giving For Grace

As a thank you to all those who contributed in any way to ‘ Giving For Grace’ or ‘ DIY SOS KILBRIN’, there will be a night in the social club in Kilbrin on Friday, May 27th from 8.30 pm. (That would be the night before the American Tea Party. Contact the Parents Association for further details) A chance to meet up and chat and enjoy a bit of finger food. We would love if you could come along.

Another great win

Congratulations to Colaiste Treasa U16.5 camogie team who won the County Final against Coláiste Fíonnchua. A fantastic result. Congrats to all our local Kilbrin ladies playing & to joint captains Lia and Ellie.Church plantingA big thank you to Pat O’Leary for refreshing the flower pots outside the church–they are looking great!

GAA club Golf Classic

Kilbrin GAA club are holding a Fundraising Golf Classic at Kanturk Golf Course on Saturday 11th June. These funds will go towards improving and investing in new club facilities and amenities for our community.

We are depending on the generosity of business, sponsors, friends and supporters of the club to support us in our fundraising activities. We really appreciate your support and trust you will enjoy a round of golf whilst meeting up with friends from Kilbrin and beyond. We are asking for your support by either : Entering a team of three at €150 which (includes a meal) or Sponsorship of Tee Box or Green for €50.

To sponsor a team or Tee Box or Green, please forward cheque to the Secretary, Kilbrin G.A.A Club, Ballybane, Liscarroll, Mallow, Co. Cork, please make payable to Kilbrin GAA Club.

Tee times must be reserved and can be done so by contacting Sean McAuliffe on 087 2331518 or Michael Dennehy on 087 2427841.Any other queries can also be made to Sean Fitzgerald on 086 0528300. Thanking you in advance for your continued support.

Bingo

Don’t forget our bingo every Monday night at 8.30pm, why not come along and enjoy your game in comfortable surroundings, looking forward to seeing you there.

Remote Studying/Working Hub

Work on the village hub is now complete and is up and running. The hub has a remote working/ studying office with WiFi and high speed broadband in the Community centre with two work spaces and a commercial printer, If you are interested in using this facility please contact Paulina on 086 4097267.

Condolences

We send our condolances to the following families. To the Hayes family Freemount, on the death of Kathleen Hayes (nee O’Donovan); To the O’Sullivan family, St. Fursey’s Terrace, Banteer on the death of Eamon, late of (Kilcorney); To Elizabeth O’Connell, Banteer, on the death of her mother Bridget. May they rest in peace.

Contact

The community council can be contacted at kilbrincc@gmail.com for any queries.

Whether you are at home or abroad we would be delighted to hear from you if you have anything that you would like to share with the wider community.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Denis Horgan Bowling Club

Jackie Daly and Liam Casey Competitions: Dean Sexton–7 points, Danny Murphy–5 points, Ned Kelleher–7 points, Alan Sexton–4 points, Sam Ahern–7 points, Maurice Cashman–5 points, Edmund Sexton–1 point, Eugene O Sullivan–6 points, John Breen–6 points, Patrick Sexton 2 points.

John Cummins Competitions: Ned Kelleher–6 points, Eugene O Sullivan–3 points. Edmund Sexton 1 point.

Bowling Results: Peake–Kevin Donoghue beat Mark O Flynn 310 aside

Nov C Championship Back–Will Harrington and Gavin Flynn beat Mikey Regan and Jack Oldham 200 aside

Ballinagree–Jamie Kelleher beat Alan McMahon U18 SF

Bealnamorrive–Brendan Cotter beat Joe Murphy 170 aside, Damien McMahon beat Gary Murphy 450 aside–Both Nov D Championship

Bealnamorrive–Aidan Sullivan beat Ryan Long 450 aside–Aaron Mackey beat Trevor Ahern no stake = Both Nov D Championship

Firmount -Seamus Sexton beat John O Rourke 1700 aside–Senior Championship

Bealnamorrive–Paul Sullivan beat Ross Lynch 200 aside, Alec Roche beat Robin O Flynn 300aside–Both Nov D Championship.