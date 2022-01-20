Around the Districts: Banteer, Kilbrin and Kilcorney-Dromtariffe

BANTEER

Support your GAA club draw

Banteer Lyre GAA are now promoting rebels’ Bounty Draw initiative. This gives your local clubs a significant opportunity to raise funds at a time when traditionally fundraising has been impacted by restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tickets for the draw cost €100 each, and tickets will be sold directly by your club or online. There will be a draw every month with the two draws taking place on February 2022.In every draw, there are 30 cash prizes, ranging from €100 to €20,000.Bumper prizes have been added in April and August where the top prize will increase to €25,000. In December, a spectacular prize of €100,000 will be given away.

Each club have a quote of tickets to sell and 100% of each ticket price thereafter will remain with the club. Tickets are now on Sale until late February ONLY, you cannot buy tickets outside of this window. An incentive scheme has also been introduced where 2 people can buy a ticket together with both parties’ names on the ticket, paying €50 each. If you are currently a member paying by direct debit you will automatically be carried over into the Rebels’ Bounty Draw through your club. Please contact any officer of Banteer Lyre GAA to join the draw in January

Smart Village Leader training

The Community council are seeking a volunteer to take part in training focusing on different aspects of community life e.g. environment, recreation, sport, childcare etc.

Banteer is one of 4 communities that has been chosen for the first course which will commence in Feb 2022. The modules are 1.5 hours each and will be rolled out two modules at a time so that’s 3 hours for 3 evenings. Final dates must be confirmed.

The LEADER Smart Village Training Course will be based on the following modules–Module 1: Smart Villages: Background & Ethos Module 2: Community and Project Profiling Module 3: Project Planning & Team Building Module 4: Collaboration & Conversations Module 5: Metrics, Reporting, Sustainability Module 6: Stakeholder Management, Funding & Communications Please contact Denis Withers 087 2820001 by 24th Jan if you wish to put your name forward

GAA Club AGM

Banteer Lyre GAA Clubs AGM takes place on Sunday 6th of February in the Community Centre Banteer at 3pm. All members welcome.

Energy efficiency

University College Cork is implementing the project Energy Measures to help improve the energy efficiency of households in Cork. Are you struggling to heat your home? Or perhaps energy arrears are becoming a problem?

Energy Measures can provide personalised energy advice, small scale energy measures and ongoing support for free, so that you can live more comfortably in a more affordable way. For more information please go their website and fill in your contact details, or call +353 (21) 490 1958 and leave us a message with your name and number and we will contact you to schedule an appointment and discuss how best we can help.

Bad phone coverage

Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council welcome the recent decision of Cork County Council is to write to mobile phone suppliers and ComReg to see what can be done to address what was described at the January meeting as the “appalling” lack of coverage across the Duhallow region. With virtually no mobile phone coverage in places such as Lismire, Knocknagree, Cullen, Banteer and in parts of Kanturk this is a real problem for rural areas.

Locally, Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council have been engaging with and working with Vodafone for a number of years to ensure coverage in the Banteer village and all surrounding areas outside the village is improved asap. In some areas in Banteer there are house owners who have no landline phone and the only option they have to get broadband is via a mobile phone. This has really affected people’s ability to work and operate from their home in Covid times and is seriously affecting local small businesses also.

Planning has now been granted for the erection of a Vodafone tower above the Banteer Sportsfield area and hopefully work will commence very shortly on this site to build the structure and provide a better mobile service to all.

KILBRIN

Be Alert Messages

Hi folks, the annual fee of €10 (per person) for BeAlert is due, please drop money to Margaret O’Callaghan or Mick Duggan before the end of the month. In light of the tragedy in Tullamore, co Offaly,we will be purchasing ATTACK ALARMS (as mentioned by Patricia Messenger on C103 this am). Please indicate your interest and how many you require by text.

Rebels Bounty Draw

€500,000 in prizes and a chance to support your club. If you’re not in, you can’t win!Get 2 months free when you sign up for 12 months. Tickets also available by contacting Tom on 087-2392442. Tickets also available online on the County Board Website and an Early Bird offer of entry into a draw for All Ireland Hurling and Football tickets has been extended to Monday January 24th at 6pm Bingo

Unfortunately due to the new restrictions Bingo will not be going ahead until further notice. We do not have a date and will wait until the guidance changes. We would like to thank all of our Bingo players for their ongoing support.

Golf Classic

On 18th & 19th February a Golf Classic will be held in Kenmare Golf Club in aid of a school project in Gambia. John and Nicholas Corkery will travel with a group of 22 people from throughout Ireland to build this school.

The classic is a fundraiser to cover the cost of transporting a container of donated goods and building materials for the school. It is not very often we get a chance to participate in something that makes an actual difference to lives of people less fortunate.

Building a school in Gambia will change the lives and prospects for thousands of children and give them hope for a brighter future. There is no future without education, and as such, building a school is the best way to make a real difference.

If you are interested in supporting this great cause, and have a great days golf in the lovely Kenmare Golf Club, please contact Paddy Barry on 087 2789429, John Barry on 087 0512963, Eugene Power on 087 2273962 or Charlie Vaughan on 085 8766554. A team of 4 golfers is €200 and there will be great prizes on offer.

As a community we would like to wish John & Nicholas the very best of luck on their travels and with the work ahead. And we are certain that this project, just like the many other great projects they do, will be hugely successful.

Remote working/studying

Most of the work for the village hub is now complete and we hope to have it up and running as soon as possible.

The hub will have a remote working/studying office in the Community Centre with two work-spaces and a commercial printer. This will be of great benefit to the community.

If you are interested in using the facility please contact Ben on 087 2801908 or Paulina on 086 4097267.

Contact

The community council can be contacted at kilbrincc@gmail.com for any queries.

Also the PRO can be contacted directly at Bennymick1968@gmail.com or on 087 2801908 if you have anything of interest for this column.

Whether you are at home or abroad we would be delighted to hear from you if you have anything that you would like to share with the wider community.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Bowling notes

Sympathy - Brendan O’Callaghan of Ballyvourney, who passed away recently was well known in bowling circles and beyond.

A top class junior A player, he was a winner of many championship and tournament scores. He was runner-up to Denis O’Sullivan of Donoughmore in the 1994 Munster Junior A championship final held at Ballyclough. Also well known as an administrator in the Gaeltacht region, where he served as Vice-Chairman and Hon Secretary for over 15 years.

A gentleman to his fingertips, he will sadly missed by his family, kind neighbours and many friends. May he rest in peace. Jimmy Healy, Castlemagner, passed away to his eternal reward recently. A top junior player in his younger days, strong and accurate, he was more than a match for many of the junior players of that era.

In 1974, he won the North Cork Junior B championship final. Over the years he won many single and doubles tournament finals. He had many interests and always had a word for everybody who he met in his travels. A gentleman of the highest calibre, he will be missed by his family, his good neighbours and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Denis Horgan Bowling Club Winter Competitions - Ned Kelleher 24 points. Maurice Cashman 28 points. Danny Murphy 21 points. Sam Ahern 18 points. Eugene O’Sullivan 10 points. John Breen 20 points. Joanne Murphy 2 points. Kieran Duggan 1 point. Dean Sexton 8 points. Mikie Mcauliffe 3 points. Mikie Murphy 2 points. Scott McNulty 1 point. Keven Flynn 12 points. Denis o Sullivan 3 points.

