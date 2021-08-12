Around the Districts: Banteer, Kilbrin and Kilcorney-Dromtariffe

BANTEER

Dillon does well with Irish U23 team

Dillon Corkery is to ride for the remainder of the season with UCI Continental team EvoPro Racing. The 22-year-old, a former Irish elite criterium champion, starts his stint with the team immediately. EvoPro Racing established by well-known Irish cycling figures Morgan Fox and PJ Nolan has been forced to deal with the uncertainty of the pandemic this year and last season, just as the team was building momentum.

Dillon who has been racing in France this year with Restauration-Louault 89 has this past week just completed the Kreiz Breizh Elites (2.2) stage race in France, where he put on a solid showing with the Irish U23 team.

The Corkman said he was delighted to get the chance to step up to UCI Continental level, especially as he was doing so with an Irish team.

Dillon Corkery was best of the Irish team in the recent race Kreiz Breizh Elites, which finished in France after four days of very hard racing.

While the event is effectively the same UCI grading as Rás Tailteann used to be, the standard was considerably higher this year. This race attracted the development teams for some of the biggest WorldTour outfits including Jumbo Visma, Bahrain-Victorious, Team DSM and Groupama FDJ.

The Irish team Cathir Doyle (19), Kevin McCambridge (19), Matthew Devins (19), Adam Ward (20), Dillon Corkery (22) and Ben Walsh (21) found the going tough in the opening TTT as they had never ridden the course together before and were up against well-drilled trade teams.

However Corkery and Walsh did very well to finish in the peloton on a day when about 50 riders went off the back. Corkery finished in 32nd and Walsh in 62nd.

Sunday’s stage 3 took the riders 180.5km from Plo=C3=ABrdut to Carhaix, with an undulating finishing circuit shredding what remained of the bunch.

The trimmed down bunch finished 52 seconds down on the stage winner and numbered just 37 riders on the line; Corkery and Teggart were both in that group and placed 28th and 35th respectively.

The final day of action took the riders some 172.6km from Guingamp to Rostrenen and with seven laps of a hilly finishing circuit, the racing blew to pieces.

Corkery was 62nd at 5:27, Walsh was 63rd at 5:45 and best of the Irish .Overall, Dillon Corkery finished 42nd overall, Walsh was 69th at 27:04 with 75 riders of the initial start list not finishing the race.

Closure of Banteer Post Office

On Sat 31st July last Tom Hartnett pulled the shutters down on Banteer Post office and retires having spent 44 years in the Post office and Shop business. The community would like to say a special thanks to Tom and his family, and hope he will enjoy a happy and healthy retirement.

Underage Soccer

Our soccer camp was held in Banteer Sportsfield on 21st, 22nd and23rd of July in heatwave conditions. Everyone had a great time each day. Special thanks to the coaches who attended each day Aine from Cork City Womens,Richie,David ,Luke,Darragh,Alex,Donncha from Cork City ,Coen and Michael who put in a tremendous effort every day. Looking forward to next year’s camp and thanks to all from John Sheehan

Defibrillator Update

Defibrillator units are in Banteer at the church, community centre and railway side dugout at the sportsfield, also unit at the Glen Theatre next to side door and also outside main door of Lyre hall and in Nadd village

RSS/CE scheme

A number of vacancies exist in the Banteer area for Rural Social scheme and Community Employment scheme positions. Open to all who qualify and please contact IRD Duhallow Paddy O Connor 029 60633 if interested

Social alarms

Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council-Social alarms available from IRD Duhallow. If you are interested or require further information please contact Mary O’Keeffe on 0860667822

Community Childcare

Banteer Community Childcare are seeking applications for Full Time Early Years Educators Immediate Start

Come and join our established team and share our passion and enthusiasm for early years care and education. A minimum qualification of QQI level 5 in Childcare is required.

We are looking for dynamic, motivated staff with a fun loving attitude and a love for children. We are committed to providing an excellent standard of care and education to the children and families who use our services every day. Candidates must be available to work rotas between 7am and 7pm

Job Description available on request. Apply with CV to The Chairperson, Banteer Community Childcare, Clonmeen Road, Banteer, Co. Cork of info@banteerchildcare.ie.

Sportsfield draw

Tickets are still available for the 2021 annual draw and the next draw is in August. Banteer Community Sportsfield request that all community members and users continue to support the annual supporters/users fundraising draw costing €100 p.a. This can be paid in €25, €50 or €100 instalments in cash, cheque or by direct debit, whichever suits. All contributors will be entered into a draw for cash prizes with a total prize fund of €4,000 per annum plus additional vouchers etc.

Any local companies who wish to support this community project are asked to contact any member of the committee.

Ballymaquirke Junction

The local Community Council have requested that Cork County Council regularly cut the grass banks at the Ballymaquirke junction as motorists view is being severely obstructed by overgrown grass margins.

The planning application has now been approved for the construction of the new roundabout at Ballymaquirke.

KILBRIN

GAA news

Duhallow Cup - Hard luck to our Junior Hurlers who lost out to Banteer in the semi final of this competition on the scoreline of Banteer 2-13 Kilbrin 0-09.

Fixture - The first match of this year’s Junior Hurling Championship takes place this Saturday in Tullylease at 4pm against Newmarket

U21B Hurling Final - Our U21 Croke Rovers Hurlers lost out to Newmarket last Monday evening on the scoreline of Newmarket 1-25 Croke Rovers 4-13. It was a great display and they just lost out at the end.

Community Centre

We are delighted that the social club is back open. Other activities in the community centre are beginning to return also, we would ask that everyone proceeds with caution and respects the government guidelines.

Kilbrin Village Renewal

The Village Renewals beautiful Fairy Grove has been completed and is really worth a visit. If you have young kids they will love the grove so please take some time with them to visit. The area surrounding the grove has also been enhanced with beautiful flowers. A very big thank you to the Village Renewal group for all their work here, job really well done.

Graveyard

A new bench has been erected at the Graveyard with the help of Cork County Council. This was organized by the Graveyard Committee and, as ever, many thanks to them for the continuing work ensuring that the graveyard is very well maintained.

Condolences

Kilbrin Community would like to offer our sincere condolences to the following families the family of Dan Fitzgerald, Subulter, Castlemagner.

The family of Jerry Buckley, Cois Abhainn, Freemount. The family of Lily Nagle, Greenane, Kanturk. The family of Sean Bowles, Burton’s Place Kanturk.

Contact

The community council can be contacted at kilbrincc@gmail.com for any queries.Also the PRO can be contacted directly at Bennymick1968@gmail.com or on 087 2801908 if you have anything of interest for this column. Whether you are at home or abroad we would be delighted to hear from you if you have anything that you would like to share with the wider community.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

BOWLING NOTES

Liam McCarthy advanced to the next round of the North Cork Novice~C Championship at the expense of Daniel O Sullivan in a last shot play off at Kilcorney. At the same venue, Jamie Kelleher was first over the line against Stephen Spillane in a return challenge score

At Firmount, in the North Cork Novice~A Championship Denis O Sullivan had a last shot win over Simon O Connell. In a return doubles, Will Harrington teamed up with Shane Corkery to record a bowl of odds win over Anthony Cullinane and Trevor O Sullivan.David Crowley had a two bowles of odds win over a below par Brian Cremin in the North Cork Novice B Championship played at Sally’s Cross. In a return challenge score, Brendan Cotter had a bowl of odds in his account at the finish line against Will Harrington in a good competitive score

Denis horgan social bowling club~Jackie Daly and Liam Casey competitions~.Shane Collins~4 points. James Collins~3 points. Denis o Sullivan~9 points. Daniel o Sullivan~6 points. Robin 0 Flynn~2 points. Clifford 0 Flynn~6 points. Veronia o Mahony~6 points. Rihanna Collins~4 points. Keven Flynn~6 points. John breen~4 points. Aaron mackey~4 points. Mikie Mcauliffe~4 points. Ned Kelleher~10 points. Dean Sexton~9 points. Joan Anne Kelleher~6 points. Maurice Cashman~8 points. Joanne Murphy~1 point. Danny Murphy~6 points. Sam Ahern~5 points. Eugene o Sullivan~1 point. Mikie Murphy~6 points. Donal Cashman~3 points. Scott Mcnulty~2 points. A. J. Mackey~1 pointJohn Cummins Competitions~Daniel o Sullivan~1 point. Dean Sexton~5 points. P.J. Mackey~2 points. Shane Collins~1 point. Donal Cashman~6 points. Ned kelleher~3 points. Eugene o sullivan~1 point. Mikie murphy~2 points. Danny murphy~2 points. Keven Flynn~1 point. Veronica o mahony~2 points

Kilcorney was the venue for two scores. The opening score was a North Nork Novice~C Championship play~off between Tony Hickey and Tom Dennehy. Hickey put his name up on the leader board with a bowl of odds win.

The return was a challenge score, with James Collins taking the verdict against shane corkery by a bowl of oddsAt Ballinagree in the North Cork Novice~D Championship, Barry Twomey had a bowl of odds to spare over Aaron Mackey. In the return score, Willie Murphy grasped a last shot win over Brendan Cotter in a highly competitive score.

No joy for Martin Kelleher against Stephen Spillane, when he lost by a bowl of odds in a North Cork Novice ~ C Championship score played at Kilcorney. In a return challenge score, Conor Lucey, put his name up on the leader board, with a two bowles of odds win over Tony Flynn.