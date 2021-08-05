Around the Districts

BANTEER

Post office closes

On Saturday, July 31, Tom Hartnett pulled the shutters down on Banteer post office and retires having spent 44 years in the post office and Shop business.

It was a sad day for the community and the service given by Tom and his family was acknowledged by the community at a special event and presentation on Saturday last outside the post office. Members of Tom’s family were in attendance including his daughter Niamh and her husband Seán and daughter.

Rory O’Driscoll, chairman of Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council paid special tribute to Tom and family for providing such a service to Banteer. Rory said ‘despite An Post advertising, they were unsuccessful in finding interested parties in setting up another PO in Banteer village. Tom and his late wife Nina had opened the post office and family shop in Banteer in 1977. ‘Tom closed the shop in March 2020 but continued to run the post office.

Tom was always willing to help people deal with any issues they had in processing postage/parcels, paying a bill or claiming their entitlements and he always had a pleasant chat.

Rory said ‘Tom is a very active community volunteer and dedicated member of the Banteer Tidy Towns committee, Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council and a member of the Glen Theatre Group. ‘Fr winter PP paid special thanks to Tom and family for his service to the community in the 13 years he has been in Banteer and wished him a happy and healthy retirement.

Mary Cahill made a presentation to Tom on behalf of the community and community groups locally including Banteer Sportsfield, Community Council, Banteer Childcare, Banteer Community Centre, Banteer/Lyre GAA, Banteer Ladies’ Football, Banteer CFC, Glen Theatre, Banteer Macra and EPS Mallow.

The community would like to say a special thanks to Tom and his family, and hope he will enjoy a happy and healthy retirement.

Underage Soccer

Our soccer camp was held in Banteer Sportsfield on 21st July 22 23 in heatwave conditions. Everyone had a great time each day. Special thanks to the coaches who attended each day Áine from Cork City Women’s, Richie, David, Luke, Darragh, Alex, Donncha from Cork City, Coen and Michael, who put in a tremendous effort every day. Looking forward to next year’s camp and thanks to all from John Sheehan.

Defibrillator Update

Defibrillator units are in Banteer at the church, community centre and railway side dugout at the sportsfield, also unit at the Glen Theatre next to side door and also outside main door of Lyre hall and in Nadd village.

RSS/CE scheme

A number of vacancies exist in the Banteer area for Rural Social scheme and Community Employment scheme positions. Open to all who qualify and please contact IRD Duhallow Paddy O’Connor 029 60633 if interested.

Social alarms available

social alarms are available from IRD Duhallow. If you are interested or require further information please contact Mary O’Keeffe at 086 0667822.

Community Childcare

Banteer Community Childcare are seeking applications for Full Time Early Years Educators Immediate Start.

Come and join our established team and share our passion and enthusiasm for early years care and education. A minimum qualification of QQI level five in childcare is required.

We are looking for dynamic, motivated staff with a fun loving attitude and a love for children. We are committed to providing an excellent standard of care and education to the children and families who use our services every day. Candidates must be available to work rotas between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Job Description available on request. Apply with CV to the chairperson, Banteer Community Childcare, Clonmeen Road, Banteer, Co. Cork of info@banteerchildcare.ie.

Sportsfield fundraising draw

Tickets are still available for the 2021 annual draw and the next draw is in August. Banteer Community Sportsfield request that all community members and users continue to support the annual supporters/users fundraising draw costing €100 p.a. This can be paid in €25, €50 or €100 instalments in cash, cheque or by direct debit, whichever suits. All contributors will be entered into a draw for cash prizes with a total prize fund of €4,000 per annum plus additional vouchers etc.

Any local companies who wish to support this community project are asked to contact any member of the committee.

Ballymaquirke Junction

The local Community Council have requested that Cork County Council regularly cut the grass banks at the Ballymaquirke junction as motorists view is being severely obstructed by overgrown grass margins.

KILBRIN

Suicide Awareness Collection

Kanturk & Charleville Suicide Awareness Group wish to thank everyone who subscribed to their recent collection, which raised €1700.

Thanks also to Michael Twohig, Super Valu, Kanturk for giving us permission to collect on his premises.

County JBFC final

Well done to our footballers who contested the Junior B championship final last Sunday in Pairc Ui Rinn against Dripsey.

Despite going into an early lead thanks to a wonderful Eoin Sheahan goal, Dripsey proved to be too strong on the day.

However the final scoreline of 3-14 to 1-09 doesn’t reflect the gallant effort put in on the day by both players and management.

KILCORNEY DROMTARIFFE

Bowling Club notes

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club ~ Jackie Daly and Liam Casey Competitions: Shane Collins~3 points. James Collins~3 points. Denis o Sullivan~7 points. Daniel o Sullivan~5 points. Robin 0 Flynn~2 points. Clifford 0 Flynn~6 points. Veronia O Mahony~5 points. Rihanna Collins~4 points. Keven Flynn~5 points. John breen~4 points. Aaron mackey~4 points. Mikie Mcauliffe~4 points. Ned kelleher~7 points. Dean sexton~7 points. Joan Anne Kelleher~4 points. Maurice Cashman~6 points. Joanne Murphy~1 point. Danny Murphy~5 points. Sam Ahern~4 points. Eugene o Sullivan~1 point. Mikie Murphy~5 points. Donal Cashman~3 points. Scott Mcnulty~2 points. A. J. Mackey.

John Cummins Competitions: Daniel O Sullivan~1 point. Dean Sexton~3 points. P.J. Mackey~2 points. Shane Collins~1 point. Donal Cashman~2 points. Ned Kelleher~2 points. Eugene O Sullivan~1 point. Mikie Murphy~2 points. Danny Murphy~1 point. Keven Flynn~1 point Ollie Murphy over came Keven O Donoghue by a bowl of odds in the North Cork Novice~C Championship held at Kilcorney. In the second score back, Dan O Regan had a bowl of odds to spare over Clifford O Flynn.

It all hinged on the last shot at Sally’s Cross in the North Cork Novice~B Championship, where Keven Manning tilted the score in his favour against Daniel O Sullivan. In a return challenge score, Stephen Ppillane had a bowl of odds win over Jamie Kelleher.

In the North Cork Novice~D championship held at Bweeng, Mikie McAuliffe had a last shot win over Keven Flynn in a good competitive score.