Around the Districts: Banteer, Castlemagner, Kilbrin and Mourneabbey

Thomas McAuliffe, Banteer and Sinéad O'Riordan, Kiskeam, who were married in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kiskeam and held their Reception at Springfort Hall Hotel. Photo by Eileen O'Connor.

BANTEER

Support the GAA club draw

Banteer Lyre GAA are now promoting rebels’ Bounty Draw initiative. This gives your local clubs a significant opportunity to raise funds at a time when traditionally fundraising has been impacted by restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tickets for the draw cost €100 each, and tickets will be sold directly by your club or online. There will be a draw every month with the two draws taking place on February 2022.In every draw, there are 30 cash prizes, ranging from €100 to €20,000.Bumper prizes have been added in April and August where the top prize will increase to €25,000. In December, a spectacular prize of €100,000 will be given away.

Each club have a quote of tickets to sell and 100% of each ticket price thereafter will remain with the club. Tickets are now on Sale until late February ONLY, you cannot buy tickets outside of this window. An incentive scheme has also been introduced where 2 people can buy a ticket together with both parties names on the ticket, paying €50 each. If you are currently a member paying by direct debit you will automatically be carried over into the Rebels’ Bounty Draw through your club. Please contact any officer of Banteer Lyre GAA to join the draw in January

Community Sportsfield draw

Winners in December Sportsfield draw €400 Timmy Donoghue 200e Nelius Buckley Galway 100e each PJ Murphy, Josh/Joan Kelleher ,Eugene Philpott,Sive Vaughen Ballydesmond ,hamper Liam Murphy auctioneer,Paidi Orla O Shea,50e vouchers Linda Kelleher , Shenil Dennehy ,Dara McHugh, Ger Eileen Lane, Brandy Tony McAuliffe, Joan Enright Millstreet thanks to all who supported the draw.2022 draw will start in April.

The second phase of the €1.7M project including a regulation sized astroturf pitch for all sports plus a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum and café/tea room facility is moving ahead at Banteer Sportsfield.

Glen Theatre Banteer

Note the Sat 22nd Jan Sean Keane Concert is cancelled due to Covid. Ph 029 56239 or 087 7558752 for more info

CASTLEMAGNER

Operation Transformation

Congratulations to Norma Taylor, who has been chosen as one of the six Operation Transformation 2022 Online Leader as part of the popular RTÉ show.

Norma has extended an open invite to the community to join her on her Operation Transformation journey and training in Castlemagner GAA pitch every Tuesday and Thursday evening starting from January 11 at seven PM and also every Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The sessions will be approximately 40 minutes, everyone can work at their own pace.

Charity walk\run cheques

On behalf of Castlemagner Billy Gallagher presented a cheque for €900 to David Doyle, St Joseph’s Foundation, Charleville and Jim Donovan presented a cheque of €1,000 to Ber Leary (Director of Nursing) Kanturk Community Hospital. The money was raised at the 5KM Charity Walk/Run held on St Stephen’s Day. Thank you to everyone who contributed.

A look back at 2021

A look back at the second quarter of 2021 (April, May and June) shows that even with Covid restrictions Castlemagner parish was a busy place with much to celebrate. The sports people in our parish did us proud with GAA footballer Danny Linehan selected to the Cork’s under-20s panel. Danny’s success was followed a few weeks later by the talented Michelle Finn, who qualified to represent Ireland in the Steeplechase in the Tokyo Olympics. There was even more cause for celebration a week later when Shane Sweetnam was nominated as part of the Irish Olympic Show Jumping Team. Their fantastic achievements gave a sense of immense pride to have not one Olympian but two in the parish.

Will Collins film continued to receive prestigious awards and Wolfwalkers was the major winner at the Irish Animation Awards receiving four awards including the coveted Best Irish Feature.

Throughout April, May and June Tidy Towns continued to meet weekly keeping both villages neat and tidy. Neighbours gathered to clean bridges, plant pollinating friendly hedges and do general maintenance around the community. National Biodiversity week was celebrated in the community (15th – May 23)

Traffic Calming measures were installed into Castlemagner village in June to help keep everyone safe. Ballyhass NS organised a very successful sponsored walk to improve their IT system. Businesses began to re-open in June (with certain restrictions and safety measures in place) with Geoff’s sporting an out-door seated area.

KILBRIN

Community Alert

The BeAlert €10 annual fee is due for renewal. Anyone wishing to receive the BeAlert text from Muintir na Tire can pay their fee to Michael Duggan or Margaret O Callaghan before January 10th 2022. Kilbrin Community Alert Group officers are Michael Duggan Treasurer and Margaret O Callaghan Secretary. Margaret @ Michael will be stepping down from their roles in January 2022 , anyone interested in taking up the positions please contact Michael or Margaret.Bingo

Unfortunately due to the new restrictions Bingo will not be going ahead until further notice. We do not have a date and will wait until the guidance changes. We would like to thank all of our Bingo players for their ongoing support.

Remote working/studying

A grant has been approved from IRD for a remote working/studying office in the Community Centre with two work-spaces and a commercial printer. Work is ongoing and we hope to have it up and running as soon as possible. This will be of great benefit to the community and will keep you informed of the progress. If you are interested in using the facility please contact Ben on 087 2801908 or Paulina on 086 4097267.

Condolences

Kilbrin community would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of David Hannigan, Freemount.

The community council can be contacted at kilbrincc@gmail.com for any queries. Also the PRO can be contacted directly at Bennymick1968@gmail.com or on 087 2801908 if you have anything of interest for this column. Whether you are at home or abroad we would be delighted to hear from you if you have anything that you would like to share with the wider community.

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Lotto Draw: Lotto will recommence this weekend where we have a Jackpot of €9,000. If you would like to sign up for the year and be in with a chance to win for only €2 a week, please contact any committee member Thanks to everyone for support here as it is a key fundraiser for running all our clubs all year

Best of luck to MourneAbbey Ladies: Clyda Rovers wish the best of luck to MourneAbbey ladies who are playing the all-ireland semi final in MourneAbbey next weekend.

Well done to Ballygiblin GAA: Well done to Ballygiblin GAA who won the Junior A Hurling munster title last weekend in Mallow

Rebel Bounty draw: Rebel Bounty is now open for renewal. This is another great fundraiser for us and there is brilliant prizes to be won every month.