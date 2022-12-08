Around the Districts: Banteer, Castlemagner, Kilbrin and Meelin

Mary Ellen O'Donnell, Kanturk, was at the Men's Shed Christmas Market. with her baby Kiyara Rose.

Singer Sheila Fitzgerald entertained the crowds and the members of Kanturk Men's Shed at their Christmas Fair in the Edel Quinn Hall.

BANTEER

Cork Penny Dinners collection

Banteer/Lyre Foroige are holding a collection for Cork Penny Dinners on Friday 9th December from 8pm to 10pm In Banteer Community Centre. Tea/Coffee, Peas/Beans, tinned rice, salt, peppers, Cooking oil, Potatoes, Pasta, cereals, Tinned fruit, Biscuits, Fruit/Veg, Soup, Jelly, Sugar, cakes and Juices. Toilet roll, Bleach, Gifts for children, teens and adults, socks and PJS welcome too. Any queries Eileen at 0861037039 or Maria @0872822847

Ballymaquirke Junction

A contractor has now been appointed to undertake a programme of safety works at Ballymaquirke road junction once dubbed ‘the most dangerous in the country’.

Following a public meeting hosted by the local Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council at the Glen Theatre in March 2018 to highlight the major safety issues and the need to do something, Chairman Rory O Driscoll Secretary Rose Cronin and PRO Denis Withers welcomed the news this week and paid thanks to all involved.

Particular thanks to Cork County Council and to Councillors John Paul O Shea and Bernard Moynihan for their work in keeping the topic high on the agenda.

Following a detailed tendering process, the Cork-based Sorensen Civil Engineering has been appointed lead contractors for the works at Ballymacquirke Cross.

The project will entail the construction of a roundabout at the junction on the busy N72 Mallow to Killarney road bisecting Banter and Kanturk, which has been the scene of numerous serious and fatal accidents over the years. Established in 1977, Sorensen is one of the country’s leading civil engineering companies, with an impressive track record of complex infrastructural projects under its belt.

Banteer Macra

Congratulations to Banteers Novice debating team who has got through to the national semi finals. Well done to Amanda O Sullivan, John Cashman, Joseph Murphy and Colette Crowley. Well done to Colette Crowley who won Best debater on the night.

Banteer Christmas party is on this Saturday night if your are interested in attending please contact Amanda O Sullivan, John Cashman or our social media page.

Sports night continues every Wednesday night in Banteer.

Make sure to follow our social media pages to keep up to date.

Banteer Community Sportsfield

The official opening of the new complex is planned for Saturday 14th January 2023

Cork GAA Draw

Rebels’ Bounty 2023: Ticket sales will open on Monday morning, December 5th, running across a three-month period incorporating December, January and February. The first draw will take place at the end of February 2023 (January & February Draws).

Questionnaire

Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council have a questionnaire for our locality to complete by December 2022.

Your Community Your Voice! IRD Duhallow is conducting a survey of the quality of life, sense of place, local amenities and facilities. The findings will help local community groups to formulate their plans for their community and will feed into the strategy for the region. The survey only takes a brief few minutes and all within the region are encouraged to please complete it. To access the survey click on the following link: https://forms.gle/guxd3ieiyNFYY4LA6

Responses are confidential and anonymous. Dr Brendan O’Keeffe has exclusive access to this database, and he will collate the findings for the communities that participated in the IRD Duhallow Smart Villages Training Programme (during autumn 2022). The results will be circulated to the community groups in spring 2023.

This questionnaire is open to everybody in the community–of all ages, as all views and perspectives are important, but it should not be circulated to minors without the consent of their parents/ guardians, teachers or designated youth leaders. Link address below

Social Adult Badminton

Badminton is played every Monday in the Community Center in Banteer from 8.30pm to 10pm.. All are welcome to join up and there will be games for all levels from beginners up to experienced players.. Season will run to mid March 2023.. Registration detail to follow.

Bingo

Banteer Bingo at Banteer Community Centre on every Tuesday at 8.30pm, playing for jackpot of €3,800. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

CASTLEMAGNER

Sinsir Christmas Party

The Annual Sinsir Christmas Party will be held on Sunday next December the 11th in Springfort Hall at 1:00 pm. Anyone wishing to attend please contact any member of the Sinsir Club as numbers are needed for the Hotel, or contact 086 8521808.

Castlemagner Sinsir Club would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported them in any way during the past year. The community spirit in the parish is second to none. Long may it continue. We wish everyone a happy, peaceful, and holy Christmas, with every blessing for 2023.

Castlemagner parish choir

Castlemagner parish choir will assemble for the 7.30pm Christmas Eve mass. An appeal is made for as many singers as possible in the parish to take part and participation would be greatly appreciated. Practice will be held in the Church on Tuesday night 13th at 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

KILBRIN

Wedding

Congratulations to Karen O’Reilly and Kevin McHugh, who were married in the Prince Of Peace Church, Fossa, Co. Kerry, recently. The reception was held at the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney, Karen is daughter of Tom & Sheila O’Reilly, Kilbrin. We wish every blessing to the happy couple in the future.

Craft Fair

We will be hosting a craft fair on this Sunday 11th of December in the Community Centre from 10.30am till 5pm. A great selection of tables will be on display and an ideal opportunity to pick up last minute gift or treat.All tables are now booked out for the hall. Anyone with any queries please contact Pat on 0878157741. We hope to have a great turn out on the day and plenty for everyone

Village hub

Kilbrin Village hub is now live on https://connected hubs.ie3 free working days available at the hub once you register above. Daily rate €20 (3 free days on connected hubs) Weekly rate €90, Student rates/discounts available.

Kilbrin Fitness

Fantastic to see new start up in Kilbrin. David O’Sullivan fitness. Starting on Monday 28th November at Kilbrin G.A.A. Club. Contact David on 353 87 630 8381. Best of luck David.

Picture Request

Do you have any pictures that you would like to see displayed at the Kilbrin sports and social club. If so please drop them into the social club or any committee member.If you need to get the picture back please ensure to add a note to ensure safe return.

We have a local person who has volunteered their time over the coming months to update all the frames and photos displays along our corridors. It could be any event in the community or significant achievements or something of interest. Even if the quality isn’t great we can get them enhanced.

Bingo

Bingo continues every Monday from 8.30 pm. If you do like a game then please join us in the very comfortable surroundings of Kilbrin Community centre.

Congratulations

Congrats to the O’Connor family, Ballinaltig on winning the reserve champion at Kanturk Mart Fat Stock Show and Sale. Congrats also to Matt Bluitt who had the best Pen Of Cattle at the show show and sale.

St. Stephen’s Day Walk

The annual walk will take place again this year from the Community Sports Centre, at 12 noon. Further information on this will follow in the notes next week.

Condolences

Kilbrin community extend their Condolences to the family of Mary John D. O’Connor, who died recently. May she rest in peace.

MEELIN

Local History Group

Meelin Local History Group is working on a sequel to ‘Meelin Through The Years’ at present. We would be very pleased to hear from anyone with old photos, stories, poems and achievements. Please contact 087-3103323 or 087-2757608.

Flower Arranging Demonstration

A Flower Arranging Demonstration will be held in Meelin Hall on Wednesday 7th December at 8:30pm sharp.

Admission €10 with raffle on the night

GAA club AGM

Meelin GAA will hold their annual AGM on Friday 16th of December at 7.15pm in Meelin GAA’s meeting rooms. All are welcome, members and new joiners.

Cork Penny Dinners food drive

There will be a Cork Penny Dinners food drive on Sunday 18th of December from 11am to 2pm in Meelin Hall.

All non perishable items would be greatly appreciated as Catriona Twomey has reached out saying supplies are running low this year. Examples include cereal, tinned food, toiletries, etc.

If any more info is required, please call or text Cathy on 086 0624610 or Cathrena on 086 3312958. Thank you in advance.