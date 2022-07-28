Around the Districts: Banteer, Castlemagner, Kilbrin and Meelin

Best of luck to Banteer Macra Club Chairperson Amanda O'Sullivan who is representing Avondhu region at the Miss Macra Festival this weekend. Amanda was chosen back in 2019 after winning the regional round and will be competing to win the overall title in Tipperary. The very best of luck to Amanda. Picture is of Amanda receiving the sheild back in 2019 after winning the regional round.

Well done to Banteer Macra members Diarmuid O'Sullivan and Caroline O'Keeffe who took part in the Macra Puc Fada last weekend.

BANTEER

Ukraine Search and Rescue work

Padraig O Keeffee continues his Ukraine search and recovery mission this past week update from Padraig below

‘We had our second successful cadaver find on Wednesday evening last. We still have to finish the site where the helmet was found and we also have received a request to check another site.We’re taking a few days off and we’ll check back in with you guys Monday/Tuesday Thanks a million for the continued support.’

Any further contributions to Padraigs fundraiser can be done via Gofundme page or please contact Eamon Tarrant or Denis Withers.

Macra news

School Fitness Ireland Summer Camp

A Multi Activity Sports Camp will take place at Banteer Community Sports Field from Mon 8th–Fri 12th August 2022 from 9.30am–2pm daily. Activities will include: Gymnastics, Box Aerobics, Dancing, Fun Games and Races and much more. Run by Coaches who teach PE Programmes in schools year round!

For children aged 5-12 years. Cost: €95 (10% discount for siblings). To book, click on https://www.schoolfitnessireland.com/camp-booking/

Lyre Junior footballers

Congratulations to Lyre footballers who opened their Championship campaign on Sun last with a comprehensive win over Newmarket on a scoreline of 4-14 to 1-7.

Sportsfield project

The project to build a regulation sized astroturf pitch for all sports plus a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum, digital hub and café facility is near completion and will open in August.

At present all the final construction works are in progress and expected to be finished in the next few weeks the new walks will open in August also

Irish Water works in Duinch/Gortmore area

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing 2800m of problematic watermains in Duinch, Banteer Co. Cork which will improve water quality for the community. The project will commence in mid-July and form part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Program.

The works, being carried out by Ward and Burke Ltd on behalf of Irish Water, are expected to be completed by late September. The section of works will take place along the Fr Murphy’s Bridge to Gortmore Road (L5252) from its junction with the R579 at Father Murphy’s Bridge, for approximately 2.8km westbound in the direction of the Mount Hillary Loop.

To complete the works in a safe and efficient manner, a road closure will be required on the Fr Murphy’s Bridge to Gortmore Road (L5252) from mid-July until late September. The road will remain closed from its junction with the R579 at Fr Murphy’s Bridge to its junction with the L5332, before the Mount Hillary Loop Carpark. The suggested diversion route for Westbound traffic is via R579 to Banteer Village and from the crossroads continue Eastbound, via L1121, to its junction with the L5332 road. Follow the road southbound to Mount Hillary.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Supply and Service Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on our website

New Vodafone communications tower

Banteer’s new Vodafone mobile phone/mobile broadband mast was commissioned recentlyand will hopefully give much improved coverage to all areas in the village and outside the village. Vodafone users are asked to check their coverage and data download in their own area and give any feedback to Community Council re same note coverage is limited to Vodafone users for present and within a range of 3.5 to 4km of the tower.

CASTLEMAGNER

Tidy Towns

Tidy Town volunteers will this week meet in Cecilstown to brush footpaths to remove moss which becomes dangerously slippery in wet weather, trim and weed triangle flower bed, washing of signs and litter pick. Signage will also be put in place to advise against the cutting of Japanese Knotweed. There is a small stand of this introduced invasive species near Lohort Castle gate. A huge thanks to all those who keep Cecilstown clean and tidy on a weekly basis. The flowerpots at the castle gates are very welcoming when entering the village with their lovely splash of colour.

GAA action

Congratulations to the U12 Croke Rovers football team who had a win over Ballyhooly GAA in an exciting and closely fought match on Monday evening. The final score was 2.08 to 2.07. This week many of the children in the community are enjoying Cúl camp which is being held in Kilbrin. Great thanks and praise is due to the many adults who organise sports and other activities on a voluntary basis for the young people in our community.

KILBRIN

Well Done Lia

LGFA All-Ireland MC semi-final played at McDonagh Park, Nenagh, result Cork 3-13 Cavan 1-11. Lia Heffernan from Kilbrin, a member of Banteer LGFA played at full back position. Cork were the better side and led from start to finish with super display from Lia who controlled the defence line throughout the game. This is Lia’s second All-Ireland final in 4 years and she holds two Munster medals.

Lia captained last years team to Munster success.It’s her 6th year competing for Cork and still has another year left in underage, we wish her and Cork the best of luck in the final against Galway which will be played in McDonagh Park Nenagh on Wednesday August 3rd at 7pm.

Golf

Well done to Mairead Martin, Knocknacolan on winning the Leinster’s Women’s Matchplay Championship recently.

Fly Fishing

Well done to Michael Twohig who won a silver medal in the World Masters Fly Fishing Championship last weekend. Congratulations Michael from all in Kilbrin.

Lotto Draw Results

Numbers Drawn: 7, 18, 29, 35. No Jackpot winner. Lucky Dip Winners: 1. Denis Scully, Kilbrin; 2. Margaret Lucey, Corbally; 3. Liz O’ Sullivan, Kanturk; 4. Torkel Nilsen, Garran Na Dara; 5. Michael O’ Sullivan, Kanturk. Next week’s jackpot is €14,500. Get your ticket today!

GAA Fixture

Friday 5th August: Junior A Hurling ChampionshipKilbrin V Newmarket in Kanturk @7pm

Sympathy

Sincere sympathy to the Corkery Families on the passing of Nancy O’Farrell, Kanturk. May her soul Rest in Peace.

MEELIN

Spin and Win

Winners on 22nd July were: Jack O’Riordan, Buttevant, €45; Patrick McAuliffe, Glash, €30; Norma Biggane, online, €100. Spinners for Friday 29th July are: Lynn O’Sullivan, Online; Denise and Aileen c/o Elaine Hickey, Rockchapel; Damien Dugdale, Boherbue. Next week’s jackpot is €8,600. Best of luck to all.

Confined members weekly lotto, €100 - Stephen Martin O’Sullivan, Meelin.

A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

Meelin GAA

Upcoming fixtures and results: Well done to Rockchapel on their fantastic win over Macroom in the 1st round of the PIFC finishing on a score line of 1.11 to 1.11. Being down 6 points to come back and win it was amazing stuff. Best of luck now in two weeks against our neighbours Kanturk.

Dates for your diary about IAHC: Sunday July 31st, IAFC R1 Kildorrery V Meelin @ Buttevant 3pm. Sunday August 7th, IAHC R2 Sarsfields V Meelin @ Mourneabbey 3pm. Saturday August 27th, IAHC R3 Mayfield V Meelin @ Glantane 2pm

Best of luck to our boys on Sunday as we head off to Buttevant to start our hurling championship. Meelin has some tough games coming up in this IHC. Please support our boys and there will be updates on our social media also.

Keep an eye out on social media for updates especially juvenile match updates as there will be many over the next number of weeks also.

Juvenile games: Fri July 29th, U17 football St.Peters vs Wolftones in Kanturk @ 7.30pm. Sat July 30th, U13 football St.Peters vs Charleville in Rockchapel @ 11.00am.