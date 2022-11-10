Around the Districts: Banteer, Castlemagner, Kilbrin and Kilcorney-Dromtariffe

Pat and Tess Dennehy, Derinagree, celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary with family and friends at Springfort Hall Hotel. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

BANTEER

Sportsfield shortlisted for award

Banteer Sportsfield has been shortlisted for Best Community Enterprise award as part of the Duhallow Business awards. The Duhallow Business Awards are now in their 8th year and are a fantastic celebration of business in the Duhallow Region and an opportunity to highlight your business. There will also be an additional award on the night for best overall business- this will be chosen by the judging panel.The awards will take place at a Gala Dinner Event in IRD Duhallow, James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket on Friday the 18h of November with special guest MC Marty Morrissey.

Congratulation Una

Congratulation to Una Twohig who captained Naomh Abhan to a Munster Junior football title last weekend

Questionnaire

Communities in Duhallow and the Lee Valley will be circulating a questionnaire in their localities between October and December 2022.

The questionnaire invites local citizens to give their views about their quality of life, sense of place, local amenities and facilities. The findings will help community councils / development associations formulate 10 year plans, and they will also feed into IRD Duhallow’s overall strategy for the area.

Responses are confidential and anonymous. Dr Brendan O’Keeffe has exclusive access to this database, and he will collate the findings for the communities that participated in the IRD Duhallow Smart Villages Training Programme (during autumn 2022). The results will be circulated to the community groups in spring 2023.

This questionnaire is open to everybody in the community–of all ages, as all views and perspectives are important, but it should not be circulated to minors without the consent of their parents/ guardians, teachers or designated youth leaders.

Tidy Towns increase marks

Banteer Tidy Towns increased marks this year by 4 marks to 330 marks, now well done to all. Concluding Remarks: Overall, a high level of care and maintenance was the impression given by our visit to Banteer. It’s great to see a community working together so well. Thanks to you all.

Pride of Place Awards

Banteer Tidy Towns won the Category Award for most creative project and €400 at the Pride of Place Awards in the Kingsley Hotel. The project entered was the Pond Field... the wire children sculpture/new information boards/leave no trace sign/ wire fairy/fairy doors/noughts and crosses play area.Well done to all involved

Banteer Bingo

Bingo is played at Banteer Community Centre on Tuesday at 8.30pm, playing for jackpot of €3,500. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

Social Adult Badminton

Badminton every Monday in the Community Center in Banteer from 8.30pm to 10pm.. All are welcome to join up and there will be games for all levels from beginners up to experienced players.. Season will run to mid March 2023. Registration detail to follow.

Banteer Macra

Sports night continues every Wednesday night in Banteer hall at 9pm, new members are always welcome. Follow us on social media to keep you to date with all events happening.

Community Childcare

Our AGM is on Thurs 1st December at the Glen Theatre.

Glen Theatre events

Thurs 17th November Stars of the Show as seen on Sky TV. Sat 19th November Annemarie O Riordan in Concert. Booking 029-56239 or 087 7558752

Banteer /Lyre GAA

Our AGM is on on Fri 25th November at 7.30pm at the Glen Theatre

Banteer Lyre Nadd Text alert system

Please note 10e is now due for 2022/23 to ensure you still get Text alerts from the end of Nov Please note only paid up members will continue to receive texts from 1st November on the new system. Please get money to John Buckley, Mary Cahill, Denis Withers, Rory O’Driscoll or Rosie Cronin.

CASTLEMAGNER

Christmas Shopping trip

The Christmas Shopping trip to the Crescent Shopping Centre in Limerick is high on the Sinsir agenda with a few seats remaining in the bus. This highly anticipated day has been very much looked forward to for some time, as people were unable to travel for the past few years.

The bus will leave Castlemagner Church Car Park at 10.30am on Saturday 19th November The fare for the bus is €20. Anyone interested in travelling should contact 086 8521808.

Cookery Demonstration

The Annual Cookery Demonstration with renowned chef, Hazel Bourke, Assolas, will be held on Wednesday night, December 7th in Castlemagner Community Centre at 8pm. Mulled wine and mince pies will be served on arrival. A night not to be missed. Tickets for this event are €10.00 and are available at the door on the night.

Sinsir Christmas Party

The Annual Sinsir Christmas Party will be held on Sunday December the 11th in Springfort Hall at 1:00pm, anyone wishing to attend please contact any member of the Sinsir Club or contact 086 8521808.

KILBRIN

Street Angels Christmas Appeal 2022

This year our school is participating in Street Angels Christmas Appeal 2022. People can drop their gift bags into the school before the end of November. All support would be much appreciated and we would be very grateful for all donations such as something to wear, (No aerosol/sharp items) flash lamps with batteries, something to eat or drink, something for the street runners, ziplock bags, tinfoil, plastic cutlery/plates/cups, Christmas gift of food voucher etc. Last date for dropping off is Friday 2nd December.

Scoil Naomh Eoin Baiste

The Parents Association are holding a fundraising clothes collection this term. Items can be dropped at the community centre into the outdoor toilet, which is down the left-hand side of the hall, at your convenience.

This is a very important fundraiser for the Parents Association, so if you’re doing a Back to School Clearout, they would be very grateful for any of the following items: rewearable items of clothing; paired shoes; handbags; belts; towels; curtains; blankets. Many thanks for your support. Collection date 8th December.

Julie Nolan School of Dancing

Well done to the 4 girls who were feising in Dublin and Limerick over the weekend. Special congrats to Ava placing 2nd in the PL U15 at the #EastofIrelandchampionships in Dublin.It was fab to see Maria and Kayleigh out in their new solo dresses for the first time.

Kilbrin Foroige

We are hosting our registration evening on Wednesday 9th November at 7.15pm. This is to give a quick talk to parents and interested teenagers and explain exactly what it’s about and to register the child on the evening. Come along and join us.We already have many children super excited to get this started. We are hoping to start Foroige on Friday 18th November all going well.

Updating of plaques in Social Club foyer

These were taken down and polished and all back boards painted and relocated to the other side to allow people chance to read them. Thanks to Pat O’Leary for taking the time to do this and Pat Drumm for hanging them.

Again if you have anything of interest to be displayed in the Kilbrin Social Club please do let us know. This was the first step in getting all our pictures and plaques updated in the social club.

Craft Fair

We will be hosting a craft fair on Sunday 11th of December in the Community Centre from 10.30am till 5pm. We have a number of tables booked already at 25 euro per table. Anyone interested please contact Pat on 0878157741 for bookings. We hope to have a great turn out on the day and maybe a surprise visitor too.

Kilbrin Village hub

Kilbrin Village hub is now live on https://connected hubs.ie3 free working days available at the hub once you register above. Daily rate €20 (3 free days on connected hubs). Weekly rate €90 Student rates/discounts available

Safety on the road

Now with the dark evenings & lots of dark days, we would advise anyone out walking on the roads to ensure they always wear a high vis vest at all times to ensure you are seen and allows better visibility for other road users too.

Bingo

Bingo continues every Monday from 8.30 pm. If you do like a game then please join us in the very comfortable surroundings of Kilbrin Community centre.

Condolences

Kilbrin Community would like to offer our Sincere Condolences to the following families. To the family of Eugene O’Mahony, Cork & Kanturk. The family of Timothy (Teddy) Nagle Kanturk. The family of Peg Colleran, Dublin & Kanturk. The family of Corneilus O’Keeffe, Kanturk. The family of Eithne Ambrose, Kanturk. The family of Mary Howard, Kanturk. The family of William O’Brien, Kanturk. The family of Jeremiah (Jerry) Geaney, Glounakeel, Rockchapel. May they rest in peace. May they rest in peace.

Contact

The community council can be contacted at kilbrincc@gmail.com for any queries.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Table quiz

A table quiz in aid of Kilcorney Angling & Leisure Group will take place on Friday 18th of November in Moll Carthys Bridge Bar commencing at 8pm. A table of 4 costs €40 to enter. All support would be greatly appreciated

Bowling notes

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club Winter Competitions: Ned Kelleher 7 points, Danny Murphy 11 points, Eugene O Sullivan 7 points, Sam Aherne 45points, Maurice Cashman 11 points. Mikie McAuliffe 2 points, John Breen 7 points

The A.G.M. of the Denis Horgan Bowling Club was held recently.the chairman, Ned Kelleher welcomed everybody to the meeting. He thanked all the members for their hard work during the year. the Hon. SecretaryJohn Breen gave a comprehensive report of the year’s events. Hon. Treasurer Maurice Cashman gave a great break down of the clubs finances and said the club was in a healthy state.the following officers were elected–Hon president–Johnny O Riordan. Hon Vice Presidents–Con Kelleher, Paddy McSweeney, John Sheehan, W.J Leahy. Hon-Chairman–Ned Kelleher. Hon Vice Chairman–Eugene O Sullivan. Hon Secretary–John Breen. Hon Treasurers -Maurice Cashman, MIkie McAuliffe, Hon Ass Treasurer–Danny Murphy. PRO–Danny, Youth officer–Eugene O Sullivan. Committee Members–Jerry Cooney, Kevin Flynn, Dean Sexton, Sam Aherne.

The Johnny O Mahony player of the year award went to Ned Kelleher. Presentations–Eugene O Sullivan / Ned Kelleher.