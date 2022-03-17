Around the Districts: Banteer, Castlemagner and Meelin

Another load of humanitarian aid for Ukraine is loaded by the pupils of St. Mary's Secondary School, Charleville for transport to the Polish border, last Monday.

BANTEER

Fundraiser for Ukraine

Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council are co coordinating a charity fundraiser for the Red Cross to help the people of Ukraine. All contributions from local groups, companies etc can be given to Rory O Driscoll, John Buckley, Rose Healy, Mary Cahill or Denis Withers by Fri 18th March many thanks

Dromahane Suicide awareness fundraiser

We would like to thank everyone who turned out for the Stephens day walk in aid of Suicide Support in Dromahane. It’s always greatly supported. Mary Lynch has been offering counselling services in Charleville for the last 3 years thanks to the fundraising from our annual walk and our clothes collection bins. This is such an important service and the amazing help Mary has given to callers is fantastic.

Mary can be contacted on 087 3162257 . Anyone who needs to talk or to reach out to Mary please call her on this number. A problem shared is a problem halved

Climb with Charlie

Mount Hillary Athletics Club have organised a Climb with Charlie on Friday April 1st at 5.30pm from Mount Hillary Main Gate. Proceeds will go to Charlie Bird’s chosen charities, Motor Neuron Disease and Pieta. All donations are welcome on the day.

There will also be a mobile coffee van available afterwards. Everyone is welcome to join us, bring on your family & friends. Great way to start the weekend.

Banteer Lyre GAA

Club Membership for 2022 is now being collected by club officers. If you wish to be a full voting member of Banteer/Lyre GAA for 2022 then you will need to be paid up by 31st March.

Membership is as follows: €50 Full Membership; €30 Social Membership; €30 Juvenile Membership. Thanks for supporting Banteer & Lyre GAA Club.

A huge thanks to Connie, Eamon and all at E Tarrant & Sons Ltd for their continued support of our club, by sponsoring new jerseys and training tops for our Junior hurling team. The Club are delighted with this fantastic new kit. The new jersey will be available on the club shop in due course. Details to be posted via social media channels.

GAA Referees Course

Colm Lyons, Referee Recruitment Officer for Cork GAA is now arranging the Referee Foundation Level 1 course. Contact Banteer Lyre GAA for more information.

The Referee Foundation Level 1 course is a blended course ie. there are parts that you have to do online and there are two face to face sessions. Attached to this email you will find instructions on how to register on line and how to access the online modules. Online you will have to complete two modules before you attend the face to face sessions.

The first online module is an interactive video based module called Powers & Duties of a Referee. The second module online is an interactive video based module called Referee Safeguarding.

You must complete these online modules before you attend the face to face sessions. The face to face sessions for Avondhu, Duhallow and Carrigdhoun Divisions will take place on Wednesday 16th March and Wednesday 23rd March. The sessions each night will begin at 7:30pm sharp and 9:30pm finish.

The final part of the course is an online rules test. You must complete all parts of the online modules, attend both nights and complete the rules test before being awarded your Referee Foundation Level 1 cert and referee gear. Each new referee will receive a set of referee gear which includes a referee jersey, referee shorts and socks.

Please fill in this short questionnaire as soon as possible which asks for some basic details for contact purposes along with details about jersey/socks/shorts sizes.

The questionnaire can be accessed here https://forms.office.com/r/gMpMYrthWw

Banteer Macra

Reminder: Our weekly sports night continues Wednesday nights, with all members welcome, including new members. 8 pm in Banteer Hall. €2 entry.

Want to join Macra? New members are always welcome. For enquiries please contact Kelvin O’Connor–0838287670 or message us on Facebook/Instagram.

Glen Theatre reopens

Upcoming events are Sat/Sun 19th, 20th March Banteer Drama Group Many young men of 20. Sat 26th March Jon Kenny with A night of comedy. Sun 3rd April Declan Nearney. Sat 30th April Eleanor Shanley. Sat 7th May Sean Keane. Sat 28th May Songs of the American Drifters.

Welcome back to all patrons. Booking 029 56239 087 7558752.

CASTLEMAGNER

Road improvements

At the Cork County Council’s Muncipal District last Friday there was an announcement of the roads in the district that would be included in the Road Improvement and Restoration grants. There was welcomed good news for Castlemagner parish as the list includes the following roads in the community: Coolnamagh Cross to Cecilstown (L201), Whittles Cross to Kilguilky (L1048) and drainage on the Ballyhass to Castlemagner Road (L1202).

Seachtain na Gaeilge

The Seachtain na Gaeilge evening of Comhrá agus Tae (Conversation, Chat and tea) held on Wednesday, March 9, in Castlemagner Community was a lovely evening which was well attended. Isabel Hynes delighted the audience with traditional music played on the harp. There was plenty of laughing and everyone used their cúpla focail.

The group had decided they would like to meet again for a few more evenings. There will be a Beginners group who would like to learn some basic Irish to be able to hold a simple conversation and a Comhrá Group, who would like to use their Irish.

The next evening will be held on Wednesday, March 23, at 8 p.m. For further information please contact Hazel at 087 6913660 or Mary at 086 0717761. We look forward to seeing as many as possible for some caint and craic.

Ballyhass NS

The Sixth class pupils had a fun day at the Cork Orienteering Championship held in Tramore Valley Park last week. Congratulations to Colm, who took first prize in the sixth Class Boys Category and to Ava and Aisling, who were joint third in the sixth Class Girls category.

Castlemagner and Cecilstown Playground.

Castlemagner and Cecilstown Playground Group committee has been working away quietly in the background and have submitted planning for the proposed playground. It is hoped that a large percentage of the costs will be grant aided, however, a portion of the costs will need to be funded from the community.

Now that Covid restrictions have lifted the committee is excited to kick off with a golf classic on Monday, June 6. If you are interested in entering a team of three people at the cost of €150 or sponsoring a tee box at a cost of €50 please contact Joe Barry 086 6054755, Pat Gayer 087 7861919 or Julie O’Shea 087 2628771 or by email to candcplayground@gmail.com. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Clothes Collection

A clothes collection will be held on Friday the 25th, Saturday and Sunday, March 26, and 27. Clothes may be dropped to hall. This year we CAN take the following items: – Clean good quality items of clothing, pairs of shoes, bags and belts, duvets and blankets in good clean condition and rags (old, worn, torn or stained clothing).

Please keep good clothing and rags in separate bags and please label outside of bag with label saying good clothes/rags. The clothes collection helps to support much of the initiatives run by the CCDA and is also forms part of the community sustainability/recycling plan. Thank you for your support and please let others know dates of collection.

Spring Clean

The annual Spring Clean will be organised by the Tidy Towns for the weekend of March 2. Last year we had huge support with an army of over 100 volunteers who made sure every road in the parish was cleaned of rubbish. It was an amazing show of community spirit, and we hope this year will be as successful.

The Tidy Towns committee are looking for a volunteer from each road/townland to help coordinate and let people know in their immediate area that the Spring Clean is on. The Tidy Towns committee has bags, gloves, high vis vests and some litter pickers which will be available to volunteers. Tea and refreshments will be served in the hall from 12.30. All help welcome.

We would just request that children only help collect litter on the quieter roads as traffic moves at speed on the main roads. All volunteers are asked to wear high vis vests and gloves.

Group Stretch and Tone Fitness Classes.

Castlemagner Community Development Association (CCDA) is launching a six-week Stretch and Tone class with an experienced Fitness Trainer from Cork city. This training method is a total stretch and tone of all the muscles in the body using Resistance Bands during every training session.

It improves strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular fitness. This in turn improves day- to – day physical performance of everyday tasks, recreational hobbies, and sports, while maximising the opportunity to remain free of injury. This is a suitable exercise approach for people of all ages regardless of whether you exercise regularly or are hoping to take your first steps into physical activity after a period of time.

We are offering a six-week stretch and tone exercise program every Friday beginning April 8 and finishing on May 13. We will provide each participant with a set of resistance bands. There are two group times available each group has a maximum of 20 places.

Over-50s group: 4.30 p.m. to 5.15 p.m. 18-40’s group: 5.30 p.m. to 6.15 p.m. Cost: €90 (covers six weeks of classes) To book your place please email castlemagnercommunity@gmail.com or contact Kieran at 087 7497524.

Happy St Patrick’s Day

Lá le Pádraig shona daoibh go léir. Happy St Patrick’s Day.

MEELIN

Spin and Win

Winners from 11th March were: Josephine Duane, Meelin, €35. Nora McCarthy, Meelin, €30. Jack Curtin, Rockchapel, €35. Spinners for Friday 18th of March are: John Collins, Rockchapel; Jimmy Collins, Rockchapel; Paudie Cronin (Jnr), Kiskeam. Next week’s jackpot is €6,700. Best of luck to all.

A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

Meelin GAA

Red FM Division 3 HL Group: Meelin play Kilbrittain Sunday 27th March at 12 noon in Kilbrittain. This is the first League game of 2022, we wish the lads all the best as the year kicks off again.

Amenity Projects AGM

The AGM of Meelin Amenity Projects C.L.G. is on Wednesday the 6th of April at 8pm in the hall. Everyone is welcome.

Anchor Playschool

The Anchor Playschool AGM will be held in Meelin Hall on Tuesday 22nd March at 8pm.

Notes contact

The email address for anything to be included in the notes is meelinnotes@gmail.com