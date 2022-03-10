Around the Districts: Banteer, Castlemagner and Meelin

BANTEER

GAA Referees Course

Colm Lyons, Referee Recruitment Officer for Cork GAA is now arranging the Referee Foundation Level 1 course. Contact Banteer Lyre GAA for more information.

The Referee Foundation Level 1 course is a blended course ie. there are parts that you have to do online and there are two face to face sessions. Attached to this email you will find instructions on how to register online and how to access the online modules. Online you will have to complete two modules before you attend the face to face sessions. The first online module is an interactive video based module called Powers and Duties of a Referee. The second module online is an interactive video based module called Referee Safeguarding.

You must complete these online modules before you attend the face to face sessions. The face to face sessions for Avondhu, Duhallow and Carrigdhoun Divisions will take place on Wednesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 23. The sessions each night will begin at 7.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. finish. The final part of the course is an online rules test. You must complete all parts of the online modules, attend both nights and complete the rules test before being awarded your Referee Foundation Level 1 cert and referee gear. Each new referee will receive a set of referee gear which includes a referee jersey, referee shorts and socks.

Please fill in this short questionnaire as soon as possible which asks for some basic details for contact purposes along with details about jersey/socks/shorts sizes. The questionnaire can be accessed here forms.office.com/r/gMpMYrthWw.

Well done Deirdre

Congratulations to past Scoil Mhuire Kanturk student Deirdre Leahy Nadd, who has been awarded the Trinity College Dublin Entrance Exhibition Award. This is awarded to incoming students who achieved some of the highest points in Leaving Certificate 2022.

Banteer Lyre GAA

Membership for 2022 is now being collected by club officers. If you wish to be a full voting member of Banteer/Lyre GAA for 2022 then you will need to be paid up by March 31. Membership is as follows. €50 Full Membership; €30 Social Membership; €30 Juvenile Membership. Thanks for supporting Banteer and Lyre GAA Club.

Congratulations Anne Marie

Congratulations to Anne Marie Liddy, whose mother is Josephine Murphy from Lyre (post office). Anne Marie has just been appointed as lead Consultant in Stroke Medicine at Beaumont Hospital. One of just a few in Ireland. She received her PhD at Trinity College and spent two years in the National Stroke unit before going to Toronto Canada where she received a Fellowship in Stroke Medicine.

Banteer Macra

Well done to Banteer Macra, who finished on the podium in third place in the FBD national final of Capers in Cappoquin Community Centre last Saturday, March 5. Reminder: Our weekly sports night continues Wednesday nights, with all members welcome, including new members. 8 p.m. in Banteer Hall. €2 entry.

Want to join Macra? New members are always welcome. For enquiries please contact Kelvin O’Connor – 083 8287670 or message us on Facebook/Instagram.

Tidy Towns AGM

Banteer Tidy Towns AGM takes place on Tuesday, March 15, in Community Centre at 8 p.m.

Cash for clothes fundraiser – If you have unwanted clothes/shoes in good condition please bring bags on the night.

Glen Theatre reopens

Upcoming events: Saturday, March 26, Jon Kenny ‘Crowman’. Sunday, April 3, Declan Nearney. Saturday, April 30, Eleanor Shanley. Saturday, May 7, Seán Keane. Saturday, May 28, songs of the American Drifters. Welcome back to all patrons. Booking 029 56239 087 7558752.

CASTLEMAGNER

Community and Amenity Grants

Various voluntary groups and clubs in the community received good news last week that they had been successful in the recent round of community and Amenity Grant Applications to Cork County Council. These grants are vital for community groups to operate especially as most voluntary groups have no source of income other than fundraising.

The Sinsir club, Castlemagner Community Development Association and Castlemagner Tidy Towns all received €1,500. Castlemagner GAA are to receive €8,000. The community was thrilled to receive the welcome news that Castlemagner village is to receive €11,000 under the village enhancement and renewal fund.

Our sincere thanks to our local representatives who have worked on the behalf of the community and to Cork County Council. There is also much credit due to the many people who work away quietly in the background completing grant applications.

Repairs to Ketragh Bridge

Last week Cork County Council carried out repairs to the Ketragh Bridge and replaced the coping stones along the top wall. The Ketragh is one of the many beautiful historic bridges in the parish which was cleaned by the Castlemagner Tidy Towns with help from a large group of neighbours last summer. The bridge is looking fantastic with its exposed stone, and it is well worth stopping to admire the view of the river, the attractive pump house, and the quality and skill of craftmanship from a by gone era.

Clothes Collection

A clothes collection will be held on Friday the 25th, Saturday and Sunday, March 26, and 27. Clothes may be dropped to hall. This year we CAN take the following items: – Clean good quality items of clothing, pairs of shoes, bags and belts, duvets and blankets in good clean condition and rags (old, worn, torn or stained clothing).

Please keep good clothing and rags in separate bags and please label outside of bag with label saying good clothes/rags. The clothes collection helps to support much of the initiatives run by the CCDA and is also forms part of the community sustainability/recycling plan. Thank you for your support and please let others know dates of collection.

Spring Clean

The annual Spring Clean will be organised by the Tidy Towns for the weekend of March 2. Last year we had huge support with an army of over 100 volunteers who made sure every road in the parish was cleaned of rubbish.

It was an amazing show of community spirit, and we hope this year will be as successful. The Tidy Towns committee are looking for a volunteer from each road/townland to help coordinate and let people know in their immediate area that the Spring Clean is on. The Tidy Towns committee has bags, gloves, high vis vests and some litter pickers which will be available to volunteers.

Tea and refreshments will be served in the hall from 12.30. All help welcome. We would just request that children only help collect litter on the quieter roads as traffic moves at speed on the main roads. All volunteers are asked to wear high vis vests and gloves.

Group Stretch and Tone Fitness Classes

Castlemagner Community Development Association (CCDA) is launching a six-week Stretch and Tone class with an experienced Fitness Trainer from Cork city. This training method is a total stretch and tone of all the muscles in the body using Resistance Bands during every training session.

It improves strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular fitness. This in turn improves day- to – day physical performance of everyday tasks, recreational hobbies, and sports, while maximising the opportunity to remain free of injury. This is a suitable exercise approach for people of all ages regardless of whether you exercise regularly or are hoping to take your first steps into physical activity after a period of time.

We are offering a six-week stretch and tone exercise program every Friday beginning April 8 and finishing on May 13. We will provide each participant with a set of resistance bands. There are two group times available each group has a maximum of 20 places.

Over-50s group: 4.30 p.m. to 5.15 p.m. 18-40’s group: 5.30 p.m. to 6.15 p.m. Cost: €90 (covers six weeks of classes). To book your place please email castlemagnercommunity@gmail.com or contact Kieran at 087 7497524.

World Book Day

The students of Ballyhass NS had great fun celebrating World Book Day 2022 on March 3. Students (and teachers) were dressed as their favourite character from storybooks. What a creative and exciting way to introduce the magical world of books to young people.

Seachtain na Gaeilge

Seachtain na Gaeilge runs from March 1 to the 17th every year. The festival aims to promote Irish as a living language in fun and enjoyable ways with a strong emphasis on speaking Irish.

The CCDA is delighted to host an evening of Comhrá agus Tae (Conversation, Chat and tea) on Wednesday, March 9, in Castlemagner Community Centre at 8 p.m. The event is open to all whether you are a fluent Irish speaker or only have a cúpla focail. The focus is to provide an opportunity to use Irish as a living language in a fun social and enjoyable way. The evening is free and if there is enough of an interest, we would like to host a series of classes. For further information please contact Hazel at 087 6913660 or Mary at 086 0717761. We look forward to seeing as many as possible for some caint and craic.

Castlemagner CDA would like to remind young and old to use your ‘cúpla focal’, any few words or phases, that you may have learnt at school or elsewhere.

Pádraig Pearse once said ‘Tír gan teanga tír gan anam’, a country without a a language is a country without a soul. How true this is.

Our sense of identity through our culture, music and language contributes to our sense of wellbeing.

We have some wonderful proverbs (sean fhocail), here are two for the times we live in. Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine, meaning look after one another. Another says Ní neart go cur le chéile which translates as we are stronger together. Both sayings remind us of the importance of community and how lucky we are to be Irish, valuing qualities of friendliness, generosity, and good humour. As we celebrate our language and national holiday, we wish Lá le Pádraig shona daoibh go léir. Happy St Patrick’s Day.

Church notes

There will be a collection for Ukraine this weekend in all churches including Castlemagner. The money collected in the parish will be forwarded to the Red Cross for their work in Ukraine. Please support this worthy cause.

The Spring Station Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Castlemagner for all station areas on Monday the 14th at 7.30 p.m., please spread the word as prayer is needed worldwide at this crucial time. Trócaire Boxes are available in the church and we are asked to take one home and contribute what we can to those less off than ourselves. In Zimbabwe families are fighting to survive and worried about the future of their children. In the spirit of faith and in the spirit of humanity, please open your hearts to these people this lent.

The parish of Castlemagner and surrounds owes a deep debt of gratitude to Sheila Healy for her long and committed service as sacristan in St Mary’s for over twenty eight years. In this role Sheila was ably assisted by her late husband Jimmy (RIP) in what was for both of them a real team effort borne out of devotion to their parish and its needs. In due course the parish will mark Sheila’s retirement with a community celebration.

Sinsir Club

The Sinsir club continues every Thursday 12 noon till 2 p.m., everyone is welcome, especially new members. Chats, laughter and a bit of craic is the theme of the day along with a cuppa. New friendships have been created by so many and the fact that we have been housebound for two years it’s time to start living again, so come along and join in on the fun.

Singing with Maria will start on Tuesday next March 15, in the community centre at 7.15 p.m. This is a lovely night out with fun and craic and if you have a song in mind, or if you would like to sing with the group, we would be delighted to hear from you. The class is based on group singing.

MEELIN

Spin and Win

Winners on 4th March were: Charlie Duggan, Meelin, €35. Tom McLoughlin, Broadford,€40. Orlaith O’Sullivan, Meelin, €40. Spinners for Friday 11th March are: Josephine Duane, Meelin. Nora McCarthy, Meelin. Jack Curtin, Rockchapel. Next week’s jackpot is €6,600. Best of luck to all.

A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

Meelin GAA

Club membership: A reminder to anyone who was not at the AGM and has yet to pay their membership to please try and do so over the next few weeks. € 40 for adults and €20 for OAP and students.

Fixtures: U15 Hurling 17th March St. Marks vs Newmarket at 4pm in Newmarket.

Anchor Playschool

Anchor Playschool AGM will be held in Meelin Hall on Tuesday 22nd March at 8.00pm.