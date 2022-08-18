Around the Districts: Banteer, Castlemagner and Lismire

Denis Sexton, Jim O'Doherty and Pat O'Sullivan were on the final run of the season with the Duhallow Vintage Club last Sunday.

Norrie and Esther O'Sullivan with Nora O'Doherty on catering duty at Cois Abahann Freemount for Duhallow Vintage Club's final run of the season last Sunday.

BANTEER

Lyre U15 Footballers win North Region Shield Final

Trailing by four points in the sweltering heat coming into injury time Lyre were staring defeat straight in the face. However a remarkable 1-2 from wing forward Jack Finnegan saw Lyre emerge with all the spoils and achieve a feat that seemed highly unlikely a few short minutes earlier at a sun drenched Liscarroll venue.

It was Lyre who opened the scoring on 2 minutes through a free from Midfielder Eoin Looney. Jack Finnegan added another quickly afterwards leaving St. Dominic’s (Glanworth & Shanballymore) trailing 0-2 to 0-0 after 3 minutes, however ‘Dominics responded with 2 points of their own to level matters. The first quarter saw both defences well on top & scores were at a premium with Darren Dugdale, Aaron O’ Shea, Cathal Foley, Evan Vicaire & Oisin Twomey leading by example. Brian Philpott added a third point for Lyre before a quick response again from ‘Dominics saw the sides all square at the first water break, 0-3 a piece.

The second quarter saw the Lyre boys struggle to make any great inroads on the scoreboard, despite the efforts of Ian Buckley, Kaylum O’ Donoghue & Cian Cashman their opponents notched 1-3 to a sole Ronan Kiely point to leave Dominics well on top 1-6 to 0-4 at Half Time.

The only mini consolation for the boys in black facing into the final 30 minutes was the Duhallow lads had the advantage of playing down a slight hill in that second half, but a serious improvement in performance overall was still required.

Lyre got off to a dream start when Jack Finnegan grabbed an early goal before Ronan Kiely added his second point to reduce the margin down to the minimum, 1-6 to 1-5. Unfortunately three quick fire points from ‘Dominics saw the margin go back up to four by the 38th minute. Two crucial points from Eoin Looney & Gearoid Tulley in the 40th & 41st minutes ensured Lyre were hanging on in the tie with ‘Dominics ahead 1-9 to 1-7 at the second water break.

The Avondhu side extended their lead quickly after the restart with another point. A Ronan Kiely pointed free on forty nine minutes, along with an Eoin Looney rasper that shaved the top of the crossbar had the margin down to one again, 1-10 to 1-9, on fifty one minutes. With Oisin O’ Leary dependable between the posts Lyre were still to receive a major set back with the concession of a second goal & ‘Dominics saw their advantage rise to four points, 2-10 to 1-9 with as many minutes left to play. Lyre were struggling for inspiration in front of goal & with substitutes Muiris Reidy, Billy Looney, Patrick O’ Connor & George Landy offering encouraging endeavours the boys in black were still struggling to breakthrough the ‘Dominics defence.

That’s when up stepped Jack Finnegan to grab the game by the scruff of the neck goaling late in normal time & notching two excellent points a couple of minutes into injury time, putting Lyre back into the lead for the first time since the opening quarter.

The game wasn’t over just yet & some resolute defending saw Lyre emerge victorious on a final scoreline of 2-11 to 2-10.

Afterwards to great joy & jubilation & after playing a Captains part Cian O’ Keeffe was presented with the trophy on behalf of the Lyre playing panel.

Well done to all the players & team mentors Conor O’ Keeffe, Gabriel Tulley & Barry Murphy for their work with the panel of players this year.

Team: Oisin O’ Leary, Darren Dugdale, Cian O’ Keeffe, Aaron O’ Shea, Oisin Twomey, Cathal Foley, Evan Vicaire, Ronan Kiely, Eoin Looney, Cian Cashman, Jack Finnegan, Brian Philpott, Ian Buckley, Gearoid Tulley & Kaylum O’ Donoghue. Subs: Billy Looney, Muiris Reidy, Patrick O’ Connor, George Landy, Dylan Remis, Kyle Singleton & Jamie Murphy.

Clar grant

Banteer Community Sportsfield welcome the Clar grant of €50,000 this week towards improvement works at Banteer Sportsfield /Park

Ironman challenge

Congrats to Patrick D Buckley and Stephen O’Regan who completed the full Ironman challenge in Youghal last weekend

Sportsfield draw

Second draw winners - €1500 Mark O Flynn ,€500 Connie Sheehan ,€100 each to Twomey family Derry ,Dan Riordan Newmarket,John O Mahony Lombardstown,Donal Heffernan Kilbrin and Kelly Bros

Banteer Macra activities

Banteer Macra are hosting the field evening this Saturday August 20th in Healys Bar, Kilcorney. The field evening this year is in aid of Marymount Hospice.

The following is a line up for this family fun day: 3pm the fun kicks off; 4pm dog show; 7pm tug of war; 9.15 Dreams of Freedom

This is guaranteed to be a great day of fun and laughter followed by music late into the night. So, make sure to keep it free and call in.

Padraig O’Keeffe’s Ukraine volunteer work

“This coming week will see us winding down operations here in Ukraine, we expect to be leaving towards the end of next week and home in Sept. This is after 60 days on the ground in war torn areas of Ukraine with only a few days break in those 60 days We have conducted over 30 searches, recovered two cadavers and a substantial amount of soft tissue at various sites. We have also invested a lot of volunteer time and money in the community kitchen and school, the horse rescue shelter, the Vostomel Animal Shelter and housing/ apartments at Gorenka.

“We have also invested in helping with materials etc for a number of volunteers who have given their all since the end of February in assisting their fellow Ukrainians get proper shelter and food supply. With all that, the funds raised by volunteers in Ireland is running dry and what is left will get us home to Ireland One more site to clear this coming week and that will be our last HRD task.

“With the winter approaching from Sept onwards in Ukraine it is not possible to conduct search and rescue type work in the harsh winters experienced in Ukraine. When back in Ireland in Sept we will regroup, plan and fundraise for another mission in March /April to Ukraine”

Community Sportsfield

The project to build a regulation sized astroturf pitch for all sports plus a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum, digital hub and café facility is near completion and will open in August.

At present all the final construction works are in progress and expected to be finished in the next couple weeks the new walks will open in August also

Jiving classes

A 4 week beginners jiving class is starting in Banteer Community Centre on Tues 6th September from 8pm-9.30pm cost is €40 payable at first class-no partner or experience required starts with basics and progresses week by week.-to book contact jivetom@gmail.com or 0873995877

Congrats Ronan

Congrats to Ronan Kiely, part of the Rebel Og North development squad, representing Cork County, qualified for the final of the Humphrey Kelleher memorial cup which was played In Portlaoise on Saturday last taking on Louth.

Rebel Og started well but the heat and the physical strength of Louth team proved too much for the Cork boys. Ronan played the second half coming in as a half forward and linked up play well leading to a few scores.

Ronan and Noah Bailey (Dromtarriffe) are the only two Division 3 players on the Rebel Og squad which is mainly made up of Premier grade players across north Cork. Well done to Ronan on making the grade from all involved in the Banteer/Lyre GAA Club

No Vuelta race for Eddie Dunbar

Well done to Eddie Dunbar at the European championship with Team Ireland and a 5th place finish for team mate Sam Bennett.

Eddie Dunbar will not ride La Vuelta as his Ineos Grenadiers team, which he is leaving at the end of this year, has chosen a line-up featuring a mix of youth and experience. The British World Tour team has decided to hand four young riders their Grand Tour debuts in the Spanish race, namely Ben Turner, Carlos Rodríguez, Luke Plapp and Ethan Hayter.

Eddie’s omission from the line-up means he will depart Ineos Grenadiers at year end having ridden just one Grand Tour during his 4=C2=BD years with the team. Eddie will join Bike Exchange-Jayco, the Australian team.

Eddie went on to ride the Giro in 2019, being granted a Grand Tour start at the first opportunity. But since then he has not featured for the team in the Giro, Vuelta or Tour. At times during his time with the team he was ruled out of Grand Tour selection through illness or injury. He has now been overlooked again despite winning Coppi e Bartali and Tour de Hongrie this season.

However, when Eddie begins his new two-year contract with BikeExchange-Jayco from January 1st next he will have a much better chance of being picked for Grand Tours. The competition for places in the Ineos Grenadiers Grand Tour teams is intense and the team also has a number of very young riders which it has favored as the team clearly regards those riders as the future of the team.

Glen Theatre events

Sat 3rd September - The Match Maker by John B Keane starring Jon Kenny and Norma Sheehan

Sun 11th September - Gerry Gutherie and Band in Concert

Sat 17th September - Seamus O Rourke- Indigestion-wonderful one man comedy

Fri 7th October - Dirt Birds Female comedy duo

Sat 8th October - Gina and the Champions in Concert

Sat 15th October - Liam O Maonlaoi (of Hot House flowers)

Sat 29th October - Shaskeen.

Booking 029-56239 or 087 7558752

CASTLEMAGNER

National Heritage Week

National Heritage Week is a festival that celebrates and promotes awareness of Ireland’s cultural and natural heritage.

In celebration of this week there is an open invite to the community to celebrate Historical Heritage in Castlemagner on Saturday, August 20, at 2 p.m. at St Brigid’s graveyard. Castlemagner Community Development Association (CCDA) will unveil a new visitor’s information board detailing the historical heritage of Castlemagner Village. The newly refurbished Village Water Pump will also be showcased.

Both projects have been kindly grant aided by Cork County Council. Refreshments will be served in the community centre and there will be trad music. A raffle will be held with proceeds going to Tidy Towns towards upkeep of the graveyard.

A huge vote of thanks and appreciation to the many volunteers who have made these projects possible. People have been incredibly generous with their time, expertise, sponsorship, use of equipment and their enthuasism.

Thanks also to the many other community group who have supported the CCDA and Tidy Towns in realising these projects. All are welcome to join to celebrate our local heritage.

Barbecue Fundraiser for Ballyhass NS.

The O’Donoghue Family and Geoff’s Bar are kindly hosting a barbecue on Saturday, August 27, at 6 p.m. to raise funds for Ballyhass NS.

There will be live music to add to the party atmosphere. On the night there is also a draw with first prize of €250, second prize €150 and third proze €100. Lines are €5 each and may be bought in Geoff’s Bar or on the evening of the barbecue.

All proceeds from the evening are going to funds for Ballyhass NS Please support this fantastic venture for a very worthy cause. A great night of fun assured.

LISMIRE

Junior B Football Championship

Lismire secured 2 points in the Group stages of the Junior B Football championship with victory over St. John’s at Lismire recently.

Lismire opened the scoring with a point from Eamon Hayes followed by a goal from Darren O’Sullivan having been set up by the industrious Jeremy Lawlor. From the kick out midfielder Mark Field pointed and Damien Finn followed up with 2 more points. Jack Sheahan and Cian O’Sullivan struck for points and the ever-vigilant Darren O’Sullivan found the net for his second major to leave the score at half time Lismire 2-6 St. John’s 0-3.

The second half saw St. John’s come more into the game scoring a goal and a point shortly after half time. Damien Finn responded with a well taken goal followed by 2 points to see the scoreline at the three-quarter stage Lismire 3-8 St. John’s 1-6.

Lismire limited the visitor’s scoring potential with their defence well marshalled by Conor Sheahan, Sean McSweeney, Jeremy Lawlor and Michael McSweeney. Eamon Hayes and Oisin O’Connor put some more daylight between the sides and a well taken free from substitute Jamie Finn finished the scoring to leave the final score Lismire 3-11 St. John’s 1-6.

Lismire: Cathal Field, Conor Sheahan, Sean McSweeney, Patrick Buckley, Daniel Richard Guinee, Michael McSweeney, Jeremy Lawlor, Oisin O’Connor (0.1), Mark Field (0.1), Stephen Jones, Eamon Hayes (0.2), Jack Sheahan (0.1), Cian O’Sullivan (0.2), Damien Finn (1.4), Darren O’Sullivan (2.0). Subs used; Darragh Kearney, Conan Walsh, Jamie Finn, Alan Jones.

Football Fixture

On Friday August 19th at 7.00 Lismire will play Kilbrin in the next round of the JBFC at Lismire.