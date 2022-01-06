Around the Districts: Banteer, Castlemagner and Kilcorney-Dromtariffe

BANTEER

Support the GAA club draw

Banteer Lyre GAA are now promoting rebels’ Bounty Draw initiative. This gives your local clubs a significant opportunity to raise funds at a time when traditionally fundraising has been impacted by restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tickets for the draw cost €100 each, and tickets will be sold directly by your club or online. There will be a draw every month with the two draws taking place on February 2022.In every draw, there are 30 cash prizes, ranging from €100 to €20,000.Bumper prizes have been added in April and August where the top prize will increase to €25,000. In December, a spectacular prize of €100,000 will be given away.

Each club have a quote of tickets to sell and 100% of each ticket price thereafter will remain with the club. Tickets are now on Sale until late February ONLY, you cannot buy tickets outside of this window. An incentive scheme has also been introduced where 2 people can buy a ticket together with both parties names on the ticket, paying €50 each. If you are currently a member paying by direct debit you will automatically be carried over into the Rebels’ Bounty Draw through your club. Please contact any officer of Banteer Lyre GAA to join the draw in January

Community Sportsfield draw

Winners in December Sportsfield draw €400 Timmy Donoghue 200e Nelius Buckley Galway 100e each PJ Murphy, Josh/Joan Kelleher ,Eugene Philpott,Sive Vaughen Ballydesmond ,hamper Liam Murphy auctioneer,Paidi Orla O Shea,50e vouchers Linda Kelleher , Shenil Dennehy ,Dara McHugh, Ger Eileen Lane, Brandy Tony McAuliffe, Joan Enright Millstreet thanks to all who supported the draw.2022 draw will start in April.

The second phase of the €1.7M project including a regulation sized astroturf pitch for all sports plus a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum and café/tea room facility is moving ahead at Banteer Sportsfield.

Glen Theatre Banteer

Note the Sat 22nd Jan Sean Keane Concert is cancelled due to Covid. Ph 029 56239 or 087 7558752 for more info

CASTLEMAGNER

Annual Charity Walk/Run

The annual Castlemagner GAA 5KM Charity Walk/Run took place on St Stephen’s Day. There was huge support with over 120 competitors and many family groups joining in the fun. The top three finishers were one. Tadgh O’Sullivan two. Alan Lynch three. Ian Buckley. A total of €1,385 was raised which will be divided between Kanturk Hospital and St Joseph’s Foundation, Charleville. Thanks to all those who contributed. A sincere thanks to the event organisers and all the volunteers who helped to make the day a great success. Your support as always is really appreciated.

CCDA/Tidy Towns Update

The CCDA and Tidy Towns are both working behind the scenes on grant applications and project submissions for the new year. It is rewarding to see some of the bulbs planted by volunteers in the autumn/early winter of 2019 are beginning to shoot. A few brave snowdrops at Abraham’s Cross are even in bud. Their dainty heads nodding in the sharp breeze. Keep an eye out around the parish in Castlemagner and Cecilstown villages and the old part of the graveyard to see if you can spot more Spring bulbs shooting. Hopefully in the coming months there should be a splash of colour as the bulbs are becoming more established in their second year. Thanks again to the many volunteers who helped with this project and hopefully with each passing year the bulbs will continue to increase and provide a sign of hope.

The Tidy Towns Committee would like to express their appreciation to all those local individuals and family groups who are picking up litter on their local road. It is really impressive to see the pride people take in their locality and care of the environment, with reports of this rubbish being sorted into recycling and landfill. Thank you.

A New Year gives us time to pause and to look back at the year just gone, plus the opportunity to look forward. It is a time to remember those no longer with us and a time to celebrate the arrival of babies born during the year.

While 2021 was a difficult year for many individuals, families, communities and businesses there was a lot to be positive about too. A quick look through Castlemagner Updates written during 2021 has produced a long list of highlights for Castlemagner Parish. The list was so long that it needed to be divided into quarters. The following all took place in the first three months of 2020.

In February 2020 Script Writer Will Collins was nominated for the 78th Golden Globes Awards for his animated film Wolf Walkers which was the start of many awards. His neighbour show jumper Shane Sweetnam (also from the townland of Killavallig) also won the Douglas Elliman Real Estate five Star Grand Prix Festival on his horse Alejandro which put him in the running for a chance to represent Ireland in the Olympics. Throughout the year both Will, Shane and Michelle Finn created much pride and gave a positive lift in the community as they went from achievement to achievement.

Despite Covid restrictions the CCDA and Tidy Towns with safety measures in place and with the help of numerous volunteers managed to get a lot of work completed in the community. A Native Hedge was planted in February to provide a backdrop to the shrubbery and a biodiversity habitat in February. A Spring Clean of the parish was held in March with over a 100 volunteers and families helping out. This was followed a couple of weeks later with a joint venture with Kanturk Tidy Towns and the road from Biddy’s Green to the Grotto in Kanturk was cleaned by an army of volunteers.

In March 2020 the community was delighted to receive funding from Cork County Council. The Tidy Towns received €1,500 towards the biodiversity project at shrubbery, the CCDA received €1,500 towards signage and improvements to local historical sites and the Hall Committee received €1,500 towards painting and repairs to heating system. In March also the Kanturk/Mallow Roads Municipal Restoration Grant announced funding for the L1043 Ballintubber and L1044 Abraham’s Cross/Lisduggan Road which were in poor state of repair. In March the community also celebrated Seachtain na Gaeilge with the community being encouraged to use a ‘cúpla focal.’ The Castlemagner residents’ association held their AGM on Zoom. Overall, despite restrictions the community showed resilience and achieved a lot in the first three months of 2020.

We would like to wish everyone in the community well and good health as restrictions continue. Please do check in on the elderly or those living on their own at this continues to be an isolating and stressful time. A friendly hello or offer of help may just brighten someone’s day.

Go mbeirimid beo ag an am seo arís.

Please text/phone Hazel at 087 6913660 if you have any news or updates you would like to share with the community.

True Legend Laid To Rest

It is with a heavy heart I write these few poignant lines. On the winter solstice, December 21, Jimmy Healy of Ballintubber, after a short illness, was called to his eternal reward.

Jimmy, as we all knew him, was a gentleman, a sportsman, but above all a great family man to his wife Sheila, children and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.

Big in stature, with a big heart and a great sense of humour, in his early days he spent two-and-a-half years in England working on construction. Every week while there, he sent money home to his mother and on his return home he took up employment with O’Keeffe’s of Newmarket. He also drove a lorry for DC Daly’s of Kanturk. The last 39 years of his working life were spent driving an artic lorry for Kanturk Co-op Creamery, where he was held in very high regard by his fellow workers.

Jimmy was an outgoing man. He loved a bit of hunting and shooting and also kept a couple of greyhounds. He trained a good few winners while in the business. Jimmy would also have the odd flutter on the horses. His great friend Anthony Cronin and himself re-ran many a race outside the door of St Mary’s Church Castlemagner, a church that was very near and dear to his heart.

With his wife Sheila, who is Sacristan for 32 years, he was very much involved, helping her out as much as he could. He also helped take up church door and other collections every year. Jimmy and Sheila were a very united couple and went everywhere together.

A sporting man to the backbone, he was a skilled bowl player, winning many tournaments. In 1973 Jimmy beat Jerry Murray of Macroom, in Kilcorney, lifting the North Cork Junior Bowling Championship. One of his many claims to fame was at Ballinadee Sports where he beat rugby player Moss Keane throwing the 56lb weight for distance, annexing the County Championship.

At his funeral Mass, Fr Toby Bluitt paid a fitting tribute to Jimmy and Sheila for their work in the church. As he was being taken to his final resting place in St Bridgit’s Cemetery, his coffin was draped in the flag of Bol Chumann Na hEireann. May the sod of St Bridgit’s rest gently on his gentle soul. To Sheila and extended family, deepest sympathy. Jimmy you will be greatly missed.

Castlemagner Sinsir Club

We wish to extend warmest best wishes to all our members for the New Year of 2022 Our best days are still to come. We look forward to outings, to holidays, to being together as we once were, and enjoying each other’s company in many new and exciting settings. 2022 brings a sense of renewed hope and a new beginning. New adventures are just around the corner. Here’s to a year full of joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories with unforgettable friends. As the club pursues new hopes and dreams, may this year bring much success and may our journey together be one to remember.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Denis Horgan bowling club

Winter Competitions: Ned Kelleher 20 points. Maurice Cashman 24 points. Danny Murphy 20 points. Sam Ahern 16 points. Eugene o Sullivan 9 points. John Breen 17 points. Joanne Murphy 2 points. Kieran Duggan 1 point. Dean Sexton 8 points. Mikie Mcauliffe 1 point. Mikie Murphy 2 points. Scott McNulty 1 point. Keven Flynn 10 points. Denis o Sullivan 2 points

Sympathy - Eamon Bowen of Carrignavar passed away to his eternal reward recently. One of the greats of bowling, he will be long remembered for his great abilty. He had a skill base second to none. Could play with both hands, spin bowles around corners and was one of the great lofters of his time. Hurling, handball, rings, darts, golf and many more sports, he excelled at all. All Ireland u16 champion in 1969, he was promoted to senior, the youngest ever, playing right through the years to vintage. He played Denis Scully, Bill Daly, Seamus Sexton, Donie Coveney, Michael Buckley, Michael O’Driscoll, Christy Mullins, Dan O Halloran, Pat Butler, Andrew O Leary and many more.

On the international scene, he captured a silver medal for the road in 1977, which was held in Cork. Seamus Sexton won Gold with Jerry O Driscoll, taking the Bronze. At the Bandon via duct in 1985, Eamon Bowen, Bill Daly and Dan O Hallornan each lofted the via duct with a 16 oz bowl. Hans Bohlken of Germany, lofted the via duct with the aid of a ramp the 28 oz bowl.

A keen mind, he could relate facts and figures at will. Very popular with everybody he came in contact with, having a word for young and old. He will be sadly missed by his family, neighbours and many friends. May he rest in peace.

