Around the Districts: Banteer, Castlemagner and Kilcorney-Dromtariffe

BANTEER

Ballymaquirke Cross

The long-awaited installation of traffic calming measures at Ballymaquirke junction branded ‘one of the most dangerous in the country’ will have to wait a little bit longer. An Bord Pleanála has delayed its ruling on a planning application for the scheme until the end of January.

In August of this year the appeals board gave the green light to an application by the Council for a Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPO) for approximately 20 acres of land in the vicinity of the crossroads to facilitate the scheme on the Mallow to Killarney road.

An Bord Pleanála was to have made its decision on the planning application by December 9. However, it has now been postponed, with a decision now due on or before January 28.

After a public meeting at the Glen Theatre in March 2018 hosted by Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council, Cork County Council have worked and progressed this important project with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and a roundabout was agreed as the best and most cost-effective way to make it safer.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council expressed disappointment with the delay, particularly as this is an important road safety scheme. An Bord Pleanála apparently have a heavy workload on at the present time, and one of its considerations is if the project will have a detrimental impact on the Blackwater Special Area of Conservation (SAC) for the freshwater pearl mussel. Cork County Council have included the relevant Natura Impact Statement with the planning application.

It is understood that funding to cover the estimated €1.75million total cost of the scheme has yet to be ring-fenced, but Cork County Council’s understanding is this would be forthcoming if and when planning permission is granted.

Once planning is granted there would then be a six-month period to facilitate the final design and tendering process, after which, the planned construction work will finally get underway with the build time will be in the region of nine-months

Cork Penny Dinners collection

Thanks to all from Banteer Parish who contributed to the Cork Penny Dinners on Sun the 12th December last at the Glen Theatre Banteer

Community Sportsfield draw

Winners in December Sportsfield draw: €400 Timmy Donoghue 200e Nelius Buckley Galway 100e each PJ Murphy, Josh/Joan Kelleher ,Eugene Philpott,Sive Vaughen Ballydesmond ,hamper Liam Murphy auctioneer,Paidi Orla O Shea,50e vouchers Linda Kelleher , Shenil Dennehy ,Dara McHugh, Ger Eileen Lane, Brandy Tony McAuliffe, Joan Enright Millstreet thanks to all who supported the draw and Happy Xmas

The second phase of the €1.7M project including a regulation sized astroturf pitch for all sports plus a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum and café/tea room facility is moving ahead at Banteer Sportsfield.

GAA club AGM

Banteer Lyre Club’s AGM planned for Sun 5th Dec 2021 at 6.30pm at Glen Theatre has now been deferred due to Covid

CASTLEMAGNER

GAA club AGM report

meeting was called to order by chairman Johnny Cott, who requested the meeting to observe a minutes silence as a mark of respect on the death of Con Vaughan, Boherbue father of Denis Vaughan. Officers reports were read into the records by secretary, Jim Donovan, treasurer Donal Gayer and chairman Johnny Cott. Johnny Cott announced his intention of stepping down as chairman. His position was assumed by the Vice-chairman Tomas Lenihan. Jim Donovan and Donal Gayer return to their roles as secretary and treasurer. Tomas Lenihan’s thanked outgoing chairman Johnny Cott for his role in guiding the club through difficult times during the past few years and for leaving the club in a healthy position both on and off the field. Other business of the day included discussions regarding grading of teams and nomination of selectors for the football and hurling for next year. A committee to oversee the running of the club for next year was also elected. Meeting was closed by the chairperson thanking all those who had attended.

Kanturk Mart Fundraising Draw for the Irish Heart Foundation.

This worthy fundraiser was organised by Kanturk Mart in memory of the late Lindsey Cott and supported by Castlemagner GAA the draw raised just shy of €14,000. Well done to all involved on this incredible achievement which is a tribute to a beautiful lady.

CCDA and Tidy Towns

The CCDA and Tidy Towns were busy getting lights up in Castlemagner and Cecilstown. Our grateful thanks to the many people who helped with putting up lights. They really add some cheer and sparkle in these strange times.

Stocking Filler – When I was about Knee High – a collection of memories due to popular demand is now in its second reprint. It would make a much-appreciated gift with its wonderful stories, poems and photographs, selling at €10, to send to those who are far from home or unable to travel to celebrate together this Christmas. CCDA would be delighted for your support and all proceeds will help to fund other initiatives in the community.

The book may be purchased at the following local shops – Twohig’s SuperValu, Kanturk Bookshop, Scully’s Stationary Shop and Murphy’s Gala Shop, Presents of Mind, The Shop in Ballyclough and Philip’s Bookshop, Mallow.

The CCDA and Tidy Towns would like to take this opportunity to thank all the wonderful volunteers, helpers, sponsors and other community groups who supported us in numerous ways during the year. We are all privileged to live in such a supportive, generous, and vibrant community and an incredibly beautiful part of rural Ireland.

Special Visitor to Castlemagner and Cecilstown.

Young and old were out in large numbers to give Santa a rousing reception to Castlemagner and Cecilstown villages. Mr Claus looked dashing in his beautiful red suit and his lit-up sleigh. He was clearly delighted to see the smiling and excited children. Santa had plenty of time for everyone and waved to one and all. He had a quiet word with MC Paddy McAuliffe and told Paddy how impressed he has been all year with how good the children are, especially as things are so difficult with Covid. Mr Claus said he will be calling again on Christmas Eve when everyone is asleep. Santa also hopes to do a visit before Christmas next year as he said he loves the ‘craic and banter’.

Thank you to Canon Toby Bluitt, who blessed the Christmas lights and community. He reminded us that Christmas is a time of hope.

Thank you to Kanturk Garda Station, who provided an escort to Santa.

Please check out the video of the visit on the CCDA Facebook.

Food Drive for Penny Dinners/Temple Street.

Míle buíochas to the people of Castlemagner and Cecilstown for their support and generosity to Penny Dinners. Over a hundred boxes of food items were collected plus €645 in cash donations during the weekend of December 11 and was delivered to the depot on Sunday, December 12.

A further €631 was also collected for the Temple Street Children’s Hospital Foundation which was rounded to €700. A bank draft has been sent to this worthy charity on behalf of Castlemagner parish to help continue their vital work.

Thank you for your support in spreading and sharing the spirit of Christmas. Thank you also to the many elves who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this possible. We hope it will help to make others have a happier Christmas.

Ballyhass NS Bake-off

Well done to sixth class students who organised a Bake-off to raise money for St Vincent de Paul on Monday, December 13. There was a beautiful and tasty array of baking.

Castlemagner and Cecilstown Community Playground Group.

The staff and parents of Cairdeas Childcare are holding a Christmas Jumper day on Friday, December 17, to help raise funds for the playground. Your support is much appreciated, and we hope the children enjoy the fun and excitement.

Sinsir annual Christmas Raffle

The Sinsir Club Christmas Draw will take place in Castlemagner Community Centre after 7.30 p.m. Mass Saturday night, December 18, This annual draw supports Castlemagner Sinsir Club. Tickets are on sale in the sacristy after Masses, or from any member of the Sinsir Club, or at Geoff’s Bar. There is a great selection of prizes First prize is a monster Christmas hamper which includes turkey and ham whiskey, brandy, wines, Christmas cake and pudding, mince pies, chocolates and a selection of other Christmas groceries and surprises. Second prize is a large colourful Christmas flower arrangement. Third prize is a beauty hamper for both men and women. Fourth prize is a bottle of whiskey. Fifth prize is a food voucher.

A book of three tickets is €5. Your support would be sincerely appreciated. As the saying goes ‘if you’re not in, you can’t win’.

Many thanks for your continued support. Season’s Greetings from all in Castlemagner Sinsir Club.

St Mary’s Church

Christmas Mass Times at St Mary’s Church Castlemagner: Christmas Eve Mass will take place at 5 p.m. and at 9 p.m. Christmas Day Mass will be at 9 a.m. Wishing Everyone a Happy and Holy Christmas.

Christmas Message 2021 – It’s been a strange year, another strange year. This time last year there were hopes of Covid vaccines being developed and we thought that all our problems with the dangerous virus might be winding down and we could return to normal life.

We were naïve, I suppose, to think that it could be that simple. The vaccines have come and have saved so many but we are not quite out of the woods yet. Indeed, we may be travelling in the woods for some time.

Coming up to Christmas this year we still find ourselves subject to looking out for one another in a way that we thought belonged to last year. We still much watch our social interactions; we must be careful how we meet with others.

At the spiritual level we wonder how our Christmas celebrations will go. What we do know is that the Christmas Eve Mass that was such a valued part of our celebrations won’t be the overflowing event that it always was. This was oftentimes the special spiritual gathering of family members home for Christmas. It had a singular holy significance with which no other night in the year could compare. The crowds and the singing of the favourite carols engendered a nostalgia like nothing else could.

Yes, it was a holy night, that’s for sure. We know we won’t have it back, not this Christmas anyway. However, in time it will be ours again.

Of course, one thing hasn’t changed, not changed at all. The central message of Christmas remains the same as it always had. On that fateful Christmas night God sent his Son into the world to tell the world how much he loved it and to offer eternal life to all who believed in his name.

There have been pandemics before; there have been epidemics and pestilences that have plagued humankind. Yet we have managed to carry on, and, yes, the Christmas message remained the same through all the centuries of time regardless of the dark moments of history.

Christmas has always told us that we are loved. Loved most of by the God, who took the initiative to send his Son among us on that first night when the stars shone in the sky and one star shone brighter than all the others.

We are living in a significant moment of world history. We’d prefer that we were not but it is as it is. It is a difficult moment that reminds us of the enormous debt that we owe to all those who work on the frontline at great cost to themselves. We should be grateful to them for ever for all that they do to look after us. If Christmas is about gratitude, then they should be at the forefront of our appreciation.

So, in spite of all strange circumstances we still find ourselves in, my wish for all of you is for a happy Christmas. Fr John joins with me in wishing you all the blessings of this holy time.

Fr Toby

St Stephen’s Day Walk

The annual Stephen’s Day Charity Walk will take place this year. Meet in Castlemagner village at 10.30. All welcome to join for some fresh air, fun and to walk away a few festive calories.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFE

Denis Horgan bowling club

Winter competitions - Ned Kelleher 18 points. Maurice Cashman 20 points. Danny Murphy 18 points. Sam Ahern 13 points. Eugene O Sullivan 8 points. John Breen 16 points. Joanne Murphy 2 points. Kieran Duggan 1 point. Dean Sexton 8 points. Mikie Mcauliffe 1 point. Mikie Murphy 2 points. Scott McNulty 1 point. Keven Flynn 9 points. Denis o Sullivan 2 points.