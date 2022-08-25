Around the Districts: Banteer, Castlemagner and Kilbrin

BANTEER

Banteer Macra hold successful field evening

Banteer Macra held their field evening last Saturday at Healy’s Bar, Kilcorney. A great day of fun, laughter and catch ups was had. There was plenty entertainment from bouncy castles to face painting, pony rides and Sheaf Throwing all taking place throughout the evening. There was a dog show where there was a large number of competitors, congratulations to all the winners, competition was tough in all categories.

Not alone was there a competition in the dog show but there were other competitions being carried out throughout the day. Congratulations and well done to the following winners:

Joey Murphy–Guess the weight of the cow–Joeys guess 815kgs, correct weight 818kg. U12s fastest milk the cow–Karlee Keane and Niamh Denn both with 1minute and 10 seconds. U12 Hang Tough–Abbie O Shea who hung tough for an amazing 1minute and 52 seconds. Adults Hang Tough–Fiona Bailey who hung on for 2minutes and 10 seconds. Guess the balloons in the cab of the tractor–Brian Buckley who correctly guessed 91 balloons. Guess the number of sweets in the jar–Sophie O Leary who guessed correctly 356 sweets. Guess where the cow will poo–John Sheehan. Tug of War–Local team from Banteer Macra, well done to Matthew Weathers, Tom Doody, John Cashman, Joseph Murphy and Martin O Regan

There was also a great display of Vintage tractors, thank you to all who came with their tractors for this display. Thank you to Irish Sheaf throwing who travelled down for the Field Evening. Thank you to our volunteers who sat under Super Soaker for the day, well done lads great entertainment. Thank you to every other volunteer who helped out and made this evening such a success.

Thank you to Facecook, Insta-coffe, Gemmas cake corner who provided a great range of snacks and food choices for the day and the ice cream van to help everyone cool day throughout the day. Thank you to Glen Aire Stables for providing their ponies for the field evening.

The day didn’t finish there, Dreams of Freedom played late into the night at Healy’s Bar and a great night was had by all. A perfect finish to a great day.

Finally, thank you to everyone who came. It was a very enjoyable for everyone and more importantly thank you for your generosity and donating for such a great cause The Marymount Hospice.

Know Your Neighbour – Banteer Macra welcomed Ennis Macra to Kilcorney last Saturday night as part of ‘Know Your Neighbour’ Club Exchange. This is an event which is organised by Macra na Feirme this year for all Macra within Ireland. A night of fun was had with Ennis Macra and we are looking forward for our day out in Ennis.

If you would like to become a member of Banteer Macra please follow our social media page, competitions and sporting events will be starting over the coming weeks.

Underage soccer camp

An underage soccer camp took place at Banteer Sportsfield on the third week of July. The boys and girls had a great week especially with the fine weather. Many thanks to all the coaches Orla from Cork City Women’s soccer, Aine, Eddie, Donncha from Cork City Soccer, Darragh, David, Adam and Richie. Looking forward to next year’s camp around the same time .Well done to John Sheehan Banteer Underage soccer for organizing camp.

Lyre advance to Duhallow semi final

Three points without reply in the closing stages from wing forward Alan Coughlan saw Lyre deservedly qualify for the Semi Final of the Junior A Football Championship versus Knocknagree on Saturday evening last in Cullen.

It was Knocknagree who opened the scoring with two points in quick succession on 4 minutes before Kevin Tarrant opened the scoring for Lyre followed quickly by a goal from Alan Coughlan on 6 minutes. Conor Crowley added a second point for Lyre to leave the men in black and white ahead 1-2 to 0-2 after the opening quarter.

Knocknagree then began to take over grabbing 1-3 without reply in a seven minute period. Conor O’ Keeffe & James McAuliffe notched two points for Lyre, however Knocknagree added one more point leaving it a two point 1-6 to 1-4 at half time.

The resumption saw Lyre immediately grab a point back through Evan O’ Brien before Knocknagree hit two more points again leading 1-8 to 1-5. The men in black and white received the perfect tonic when Alan Coughlan blasted to the back of the net for his second goal to level matters. Through the positive play of Colm Coughlan, Brendan Weathers, Martin Kearney & Paudie Ryan Lyre never really looked back exchanging points with their opponents, Conor O’ Keeffe scoring a brace of points & Kevin Tarrant & Evan O’ Brien adding their second points to see Lyre level 2-9 to 1-12 heading into the closing ten minutes. That’s when Lyre completely took over & a trio of points from Alan Coughlan saw Lyre emerge victorious on a scoreline of 2-12 to 1-12.

Banteer win U13 Hurling League Shield Final

Banteer emerged victorious in the Rebel Óg North U13 Division 3 Hurling League Shield Final versus Buttevant on Saturday morning August 20th last in Kilbrin.

Playing with a superior fluency & with a better ability at finding the back of the net at vital stages the boys in red & white were that bit sharper than their opponents in front of goal.

Adapting to the playing conditions that bit easier as well where a very strong cross field breeze made hurling that bit more difficult for both sides.

Also showing better teamwork around the field of play during the nip & tuck affair it was the Duhallow boys who would go on to emerge victorious over their Avondhu rivals.

After the match & to great scenes of jubilation Team Captain Patrick O’ Connor accepted the Shield on behalf of the Banteer players.

Congratulations to all the panel of players involved & a special word of thanks to team mentors James Kearney & Niall Looney for the work put in with the playing panel throughout the year. The Full Time Score: Banteer 6-10 Buttevant 3-16.

The panel of players were as follows Conor Kelleher, Jayden Kearney, Emmet O’Shea, Olann Finnegan, Patrick O’Connor, Bryan Buckley, Jack Archdeacon, Evan Vicaire, Darragh Buckley, Tomás Kiely, Morgan McSweeney, Jack O’ Connor, Ben Harte, Conor Óg O’ Keeffe, Callum Thompson, Jerry Murphy, Fionn Bourke, Fionn Corcoran, Luke Ring, Evan O’Sullivan & Billy Looney.

Sportsfield draw

Second draw winners: €1,500 Mark O’Flynn. €500 Connie Sheehan. €100 each to Twomey family Derry; Dan Riordan, Newmarket; John O’Mahony, Lombardstown; Donal Heffernan, Kilbrin and Kelly Bros.

Community acknowledge work of Danny Sheehan RIP

The community of Kilcorney have dedicated a seat at Donoure Falls in memory of Danny Sheehan who died on the 23th July.

Danny was a tireless and enthusiastic worker for the community and was involved in all projects in Kilcorney including the building of the community hall, the establishment of a social housing scheme, which now consists of eight houses, a social centre, an astroturf playing area and a community playground.

Danny was also involved in the development of picnic areas and walkways along by the Curraraigue river and ensured that this community amenity was well maintained since its establishment in 2002.

The unveiling of the seat will take place on Sunday August 28th at 10.30am at Donoure Falls Kilcorney followed by refreshments in the Social Centre Kilcorney.

Sportsfield projects

The project to build a regulation sized astroturf pitch for all sports plus a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum, digital hub and café facility is near completion and will open very soon.

At present all the final construction works are in progress and expected to be finished in the next couple weeks the new walks will open very soon also

Jiving classes

A 4 week beginners jiving class is starting in Banteer Community Centre on Tues 6th Sept 8pm-9.30pm cost is €40 payable at first class-no partner or experience required starts with basics and progresses week by week.-to book contact jivetom@gmail.com or 0873995877

Glen Theatre events

Saturdat 3rd September–The Match Maker by John B Keane starring Jon Kenny and Norma Sheehan; Sunday 11th September–Gerry Gutherie and Band in Concert; Saturday 17th September–Seamus O Rourke- Indigestion-wonderful one man comedy; Friday 7th Octtober–Dirt Birds Female comedy duo; Saturday 8th October–Gina and the Champions in Concert; Saturday 15th October–Liam O Maonlaoi (of Hot House flowers); Saturday 29th October–Shaskeen. For booking contact 029-56239 or 087 7558752

CASTLEMAGNER

Sporting achievements

Over the past fortnight Castlemagner parish has been well represented on both the national and international stages. Congratulations to all our talented sports people on their incredible achievements in various sporting disciplines. The community is immensely proud and celebrates with you.

Shane Sweetnam was part of the Irish show jumping team to win the coveted Aga Khan trophy at the Dublin Horse Show. Ireland emerged victorious in a dramatic contest.

Michelle Finn qualified to represent Ireland in the 3,000m steeplechase finals of the European Athletics Championships in Munich and took 14th place.

Leah O’Keeffe qualified for the all-Ireland National Youth Boxing final in the National Stadium and after a well fought fight was beaten by Shakira O’Donoghue.

Croke Rovers at Croke Park

The young up and coming sports stars on the under-12 Croke Rovers team had a wonderful opportunity to play at Croke Park. Well done to the young superstars who represented their club with style.

Thank you to coaches, and all involved in providing such a prestigious honour for the team. Hopefully many of these fine players will again have the opportunity to line out in Croke Park.

Heritage Week

Castlemagner community celebrated its local history during National Heritage Week on Saturday, August 20, with the unveiling of a historical visitors’ information board at St Bridget’s graveyard.

The board gives information on three of the many historical sites in Castlemagner, including St Bridget’s Holy Well, St Bridget’s church and graveyard and Magner’s Castle. The initiative was organised by the CCDA, and part grant funded by the Heritage Dept of Cork County Council.

The CCDA and Castlemagner Tidy Towns through grants from Cork County Council have also restored and repaired the traditional village water pump with huge support from both businesses and individuals in the community.

The water pump now makes a proud focal point in the village and is a reminder of our vernacular heritage. Many people have fond memories of going to the pump for water, even if it was hard and heavy work.

The celebration was followed by refreshments and traditional music in the hall. It was fantastic for the community to gather once again in celebration of Castlemagner’s rich and diverse history and culture.

KILBRIN

Lotto results

There was no winner of the €14,500 jackpot. Lucky Dip winners: Mike O’Sullivan, Knocknacolan, Sheila O’Reilly, Kilbrin; Wesley Corkery, Corbally; Mary Corkery, Corbally; Niamh Buckley, Kanturk.

Next draw is on August 31st so get your tickets to win this amazing jackpot.

Hurling fixture

Kilbrin play Castlemagner in the JHC in Freemount on this Friday evening at 7.00 pm.

The Tree Of Hope

Fr. Leader PP will recite prayers at The Tree of Hope, in the Cemetery Kilbrin at 8pm on Friday 9th September. Prayers will be offered for all those who have lost their lives to suicide. Everyone welcome.

Bingo

Once again we wish to thank our bingo patrons for their great support every Monday night, even though our jackpot was won recently we still had a very large crowd on Monday night last. We also wish to thank the people that run the bingo. Keep Monday night free from 8.30. Jackpot €1,000.

Tir na nOg

Return date for Tir na nOg meetings is September 12th, at the usual time 11am in the social club. New members welcome.

Sympathy

We extend our deepest sympathy to the O’Leary, family Knockbrack, Banteer, on the recent passing of their father Dan. May he rest in peace.