Around the Districts: Banteer, Castlemagner and Kilbrin

Niall Rohan, current Chairman of Ballydesmond GAA chatting to Billy Lane at a recent celebratory function at Johnny D’s Bar honouring the 1971 Team and Officials.

Selectors and members of the Ballydesmond Team who won the 1971 Duhallow Championship were honoured at a celebration at Johnny D’s Bar in the Village. Pictured are Brendan Scollard, Billy Lane, Sean Kelly, Bob Howard, Dan O’ Connor, Teido Healy, Connie O’ Connor, Andy O’ Connor, Teddy Dennehy and Noel O’ Connor. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

BANTEER

Sportsfield Draw 2022 results

The annual fundraising first draw for 2022 was held on Sunday last with €10,000 in prizes for 2022. Prizes of €1500, €500 and 5 by €100 are raffled every 3 months with the cost of tickets at €25 per quarter or €100 per annum.

This year’s draw was the highest number of tickets to date with 650 tickets in the drum-many thanks to all for support

Winners as follows: €1,500 to Michael Walsh Plumber; €500 to Karen/Mike O Sullivan Laught; €100 each to Banteer underage soccer, Bryan O’Neill, Joe Kearns, Liam O’Flynn Ros na Lee, Hollie Corkery

New Vodafone communications tower

Banteer’s new Vodafone mobile phone/mobile broadband mast was commissioned this past week and will hopefully give much improved coverage to all areas in the village and outside the village. Many thanks to all who helped with this much needed community project which has been ongoing since 2013 with the local Community Council.

Vodafone and Vantage Towers have been working with the Community Council on this project for the past number of years to improve the very poor mobile phone/mobile broadband service in the area. Also many thanks to Sportsfield Committee for site. This will improve the connectivity of those people and businesses in the area who may not have had the luxury of having land phone lines or Efibre connections close by.

Vodafone users are asked to check their coverage and data download in their own area and give any feedback to Community Council re same

Sunday’s Well mass

Annual Mass returns to Sunday’s Well, Fermoyle Banteer, on Thur June 23rd @8pm. All welcome to attend!

European Paracycling Championships

Dillon Corkery and paracyclist Damien Veeker finish 5th in European Paracycling Championships in Austria

Congrats to Dillon Corkery and his paracyling comrade, Damien Vereker who finished a creditable 5th place in the Paracycling European Championships in Austria recently.

Dillon who cycles with the CC Etupes team only joined up a week earlier with his paracyclist comrade Damien well done Dillon from all in Banteer

Sportsfield Community Café, museum and digital hub to open soon

The project to build a regulation sized astroturf pitch for all sports plus a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum, digital hub and café facility is near completion.

At present all the final construction works are in progress and expected to be finished in the next few weeks

Ukraine fundraiser

Padraig O’Keeffe departed recently for his Ukraine search and recovery mission but on arrival at his base in Hungary he underwent emergency surgery for a perforated appendix. His dog Cooper is being well looked after by a friend of his. Speaking to Padraig he has this week left hospital and is recovering and intends doing some further training with Cooper before commencing his work in mid-June in Ukraine, subject to his Doctors clearance. He sends his best regards and thanks to all those who helped him so far.

Any further contributions to Padraigs fundraiser can be done via Gofundme page or please contact Eamon Tarrant or Denis Withers

Community Sportsfield walks extension started

A contract to extend the existing walks at Banteer Community Sportsfield/Park has started work with Kellys Bros Ballydesmond with local Banteer Contractors Tadgh O Keeffe and Sons as Electrical contractors.

The walks will add approx. 600m extra to the existing walks and will include more variety and additional landscaping and seating also.

Our thanks to all involved in making this project happen including our neighbours.

The approval of a Sports capital grant of €80,000 makes this project possible and will add a new exciting part to the existing walking facilities.

Banteer Underage Soccer

Soccer camp at Banteer Sportsfield on Weds Thurs Fri 20th, 21st, 22nd July for boys and girls aged 6 to 17 Full details later

Banteer Macra

Reminder: Our weekly sports night continues Wednesday nights, with all members welcome, including new members. 8 pm in Banteer Hall. €2 entry.

Want to join Macra? New members are always welcome. For enquiries please contact Kelvin O’Connor–0838287670 or message us on Facebook/Instagram.

CASTLEMAGNER

Bishop presents Benemerenti Medals

On Saturday Evening, June 4th, on the Eve of Pentecost, His Excellency Most Reverend Bishop William Crean celebrated the Eucharist in Saint Mary’s Church Castlemagner.

At this mass, the bishop made a presentation of the Benemerenti Medal to Andy Bourke of Pallas and sacristan Sheila Healy of Ballintubber in recognition of their continuing loyalty and faithful service to Castlemagner Parish down through the years.

The uplifting music at the ceremony, which added so much to the occasion was provided by various musicians of all ages from the parish. The large crowd, which filled the church to capacity, was a testament to the esteem in which Sheila and Andy are held within the parish and wider area. The church and community centre were adorned with flowers, which added to this wonderful moment in the history of the parish.

In the community centre after the mass, a great crowd from the community gathered with both families, along with members of the clergy. A cake depicting symbols of service to the church was cut to mark the occasion. A presentation of a holly was made to both Sheila and Andy from the parish community. Traditionally, the holly tree is sacred in Celtic mythology and symbolizes peace and goodwill.

The Benemerenti Medal is awarded by the Pope to members of the clergy and laity for service to the Catholic Church. This medal was originally established as an award for soldiers in the Papal Army.

The current version of the Benemerenti medal was designed by Pope Paul VI. The medal is a gold Greek Cross depicting Christ with his hand raised in blessing. On the left arm of the cross is the tiara and crossed keys symbol of the papacy. On the right arm is the coat of arms of the current Pope.

The medal is suspended from a yellow and white ribbon, the colors of the Papacy.

Pilgrimage to Knock

There will be a parish pilgrimage to Knock on Grandparents’ day, July 24th. The bus will leave the church car park at 7.30 am. Everybody is welcome to come as long as places are available. For bookings, contact 0868521808. The cost for the bus is €25.

Golf Classic Fundraiser for Castlemagner & Cecilstown Playground

Castlemagner & Cecilstown Playground group held their first fundraiser on Monday 6th June, which was highly successful with over 100 teams sponsored of which 70 teams played on the day. Teams varied from seasoned professionals to total novices which all added to the fun! All enjoyed their day with much banter, good sportsmanship and friendly rivalry.

The committee would like to thank the generosity of those who sponsored teams, tee boxes, spot prizes and to thank all those who contributed in any way to making the event a success.

Great credit is due to Kanturk Golf Club for their welcome and support on the day. The course was in superb condition and was very favourably commented on by visiting players and was reflected in the high scoring.

Thanks also to Bob’s on the Green for their friendly service and welcome refreshment on the 19th hole! This is the first week of trading in Kanturk Golf Club for Bob’s on the Green and the committee would like to wish every success.

Congratulations to all the winners:-

First Prize- Newmarket Physio (Dan McCabe, Michael Twohig, Conor Nolan

Second Prize- Breen Oil (Sean Cremin, Sean Howard, Evan Murphy

Gross- Brendan Martin, Mairead Martin, James Clernon

3rd Prize- Neil Meade. David Meade, Brian Meade

4th Prize- Jimmy Murphy, Mike Murphy, Darach Meade

Longest Women’s Drive- Mairead Martin

Longest Men’s Drive- Shane O’Riordan

Huge credit is due to the Castlemagner & Cecilstown PlaygroundGroup, which was newly formed in the Autumn of ’21, on their highly successful maiden fundraiser venture. The committee recognise that this is a fantastic start of a long journey towards their goal of having a playground in the community. From the outstanding goodwill and support shown for the golf classic fundraiser it is hoped that their aim will be achieved sooner rather than later.

KILBRIN

Progressive 45 Drive Card Game

There is a Progressive 45 Card Game in Kilbrin Social Club every Wednesday night starting at 9pm. Very comfortable setting, come along and if you don’t have a partner we’ll get one for you. Admission €5, there’s also raffle on the night. Everyone welcome

Kilbrin G.A.A.

The club are holding their annual golf classic on this Saturday in Kanturk on Saturday 11th June. Anybody wishing to enter a team or sponsor a tee-box, can do so by contacting Sean McAuliffe, or Sean Fitzgerald, or any member of the G.A.A. club.

Bingo

Don’t forget our bingo every Monday night at 8.30pm, why not come along and enjoy your game in comfortable surroundings. We wish to thank all our patrons who turn up in great numbers without them there would be no bingo and no craic.

Kilbrin Graveyard

As we all know the graveyard in Kilbrin is beautifully kept, a lot of work goes into keeping it that way, we can’t expect the same people to do the work all the time,so we are looking for a little help .from people to give a helping hand, if you are that person please contact John on 087 2550340.

Speedy recovery

We send our get well wishes to people who are in hospital at this time, or at home recuperating from their ilness

Condolences

Condolences to the Buckley families, Ballyclough,& Newmarket, on the death of Michael Buckley,Croke place, Ballyclough, and late of Kilbrin.Condolences also to the McAuliffe, family, Clonmeen, Banteer, & late of Paal, Kanturk. May they rest in peace.

Remote Studying/Working Hub

Work on the village hub is now complete and is up and running. The hub has a remote working/ studying office with WiFi and high speed broadband in the Community centre with two work spaces and a commercial printer, If you are interested in using this facility please contact Paulina on 086 4097267.

Contact

The community council can be contacted at kilbrincc@gmail.com for any queries. Whether you are at home or abroad we would be delighted to hear from you if you have anything that you would like to share with the wider community.