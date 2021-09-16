Around the Districts: Banteer, Castlemagner and Kilbrin

Billy Kiely and Tim Buicke of Charleville Vintage Club presenting a cheque for €1,800 to Seamus Stack of the Dromocllogher Nursing Home after their run at Ballyhea last Sunday.

BANTEER

GAA news

Banteer endured a disappointing one point loss to rivals Millstreet at Kanturk on Sunday afternoon last. The sides were level on 11 different occasions, which does show the closeness of the encounter. Banteer started the game brightly with two points from Donal Wilson inside two minutes before Millstreet responded with two of their own to level matters after six minutes.

Two more points again from Banteer through team captain David McAuliffe and a free from Luke Philpott to go ahead again 0-4 to 0-2, before the men in green and gold had three points without reply to lead 0-5 to 0-4 at the first water break.

The second quarter continued in the same vein as the first with Philpott and Wilson pointing before Millstreet hit back with three pointed frees in a row to go in front 0-8 to 0-6. The boys in red and white notched a trio of points through Tadghy Sexton and Philpott free and a ‘65, leading now 0-9 to 0-8. Millstreet hit another pointed free just on the stroke of half time to leave the sides all square at 0-9 apiece.

On the resumption Philpott put Banteer back in front but Millstreet retook the initiative to lead by one, 0-11 to 0-10. A superb save from keeper Kevin Roche in between two Philpott frees saw Banteer reclaim a one point lead, 0-12 to 0-11. Again Millstreet responded with a brace of points to go out in front 0-13 to 0-12 after the third quarter water break.

The final quarter saw the sides exchange scores again, with the Banteer defence also under serious pressure from the Millstreet forwards. But Philpott and McAuliffe points easing that pressure at the other end. Again Millstreet notched a trio of points to retake the lead 0-16 to 0-14. Wilson reduced the margin to the minimum, but try as they might Banteer couldn’t grab that all important equaliser with a few scoring chances going a begging. Final score Millstreet 0-16 Banteer 0-15.Team: K Roche, K Sexton, M Kearney, J McAuliffe, J Sexton, R O’Connor, C Murphy, A Coughlan, D McAuliffe, D Wilson, E O’Flynn, K Tarrant, T Sexton, L Philpott and D Murphy. Subs used: D Barrett, D Kearney and E O’Brien.

Banteer now play Dromtarriffe this Sunday in Meelin.

Dillon delivers strong performance in Italy

Dillon Corkery and Adam Ward of the Irish team were among the survivors in the under-23 men’s race at the European Road Championships in Italy. Just 67 of the 148 starters finished the 133.6km race.

Aside from Corkery and Ward, both of whom rode the recent Tour de l’Avenir, Ireland was also represented by Aaron Wade, Matthew Devins, Kevin McCambridge and Ireland debutant Devin Shortt. Unfortunately those four Irish riders were among the non-finishers. The races in Trenton were run on a 13.2km course with a 3.6km climb averaging 4.7 per cent gradient to reduce the peloton each lap. Officials were stopping dropped riders from continuing out onto the next lap once they have been distanced.

The finale was dominated by an eight-man breakaway, which held off the remains of the peloton all the way to the line. Belgian rider Thibau Nys, son of cyclocross legend Sven Nys, won the sprint from the breakaway to claim the under-23 road race title. The breakaway group was 19 seconds up on an 18-man chasing group on the line.

Ireland’s Corkery was in the next group on the road six riders, 1: 31 down and placed a very strong 29th. Ward finished in the largest group on the road, exactly six minutes down and placing 53rd, on a day when even finishing was a real challenge. Well done Dillon.

Award for EPS Group

EPS Group was a winner for the seventh year of a Deloitte Best Managed Company by being awarded Platinum Status last week.

Each year, the Deloitte Best Managed Team re-engage to evaluate companies against a number of high level criteria such as growth strategy, the evolution of the business, mitigation and dealing with challenges faced, best practice and most recently, the focus on how companies coped with the unforeseen challenges posed by COVID-19. Congratulations to all at EPS.

Glen Theatre presents ‘The Cause’

The Glen Theatre presents ‘The Cause’ which has been written by Banteer native Seán O Deadaigh and is directed by Tadhg O’Keeffe. The Cause depicts the story of a captured Black ‘n Tan during one of the greatest single atrocities of Ireland’s War for Independence, The Burning of Cork.

Opening nights (8.30 p.m. each night) Friday, September 17, Saturday, September 18, Sunday, September 19, Due to COVID Restrictions – Places are limited and booking this year is Essential-No walk-ins. Please call 029 56239 to book. HSE Guidelines in place/Masks must be worn.

Sportsfield fundraising draw

Winners this month €400 Anne O’Brien €200 Patrick Buckley EPS. €100 each to Dan Murphy Boherbue; Marie Buckley; Donie/Patricia Regan, Kathleen Dorsch Ard Na Si. Tickets are still available for the 2021 annual draw and the next draw is in October.

Banteer Community Sportsfield request that all community members and users continue to support the annual supporters/users fundraising draw costing €100 p.a. This can be paid in €25, €50 or €100 instalments in cash, cheque or by direct debit, whichever suits. All contributors will be entered into a draw for cash prizes with a total prize fund of €4,000 per annum plus additional vouchers etc.

Any local companies who wish to support this community project are asked to contact any member of the committee.

Social alarms

Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council-Social alarms available from IRD Duhallow. If you are interested or require further information please contact Mary O’Keeffe at 086 0667822.

Community Childcare

Banteer Community Childcare are seeking applications for Full Time Early Years Educators Immediate Start.

Come and join our established team and share our passion and enthusiasm for early years care and education. A minimum qualification of QQI level five in childcare is required.

We are looking for dynamic, motivated staff with a fun loving attitude and a love for children. We are committed to providing an excellent standard of care and education to the children and families who use our services every day. Candidates must be available to work rotas between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Job Description available on request. Apply with CV to the chairperson, Banteer Community Childcare, Clonmeen Road, Banteer, Co. Cork of info@banteerchildcare.ie.

CASTLEMAGNER

Community Centre

As per recent government guidelines Castlemagner Community Centre will be reopening from Monday next, September 21st. Irish dancing and yoga classes will be resuming shortly thereafter. Please keep an eye out for further details of these and other events or contact 086 1237421 or on our Castlemagner hall Facebook page.

The community centre consists of a good sized hall that is suitable for all kinds of sporting activities and social events. It also has a fully functioning kitchen and 2 meeting rooms. Both suitable for small gatherings either private parties or hobby/interest groups. As always the hall committee always welcome new ideas and new members, if you would like to make a difference in the community or give your opinion on anything community hall related please get in touch.

Yoga classes

Yoga classes will recommence in Castlemagner Community Centre under the direction of instructor Nóra Keane on Monday, September 20th at 7.00 pm. All are welcome to attend.

KILBRIN

Kilnrin G.A.A.

Kilbrin play Castlemagner [n the Junior A Hurling Championship at Glantane, this Friday evening 17th September at 8pm. Please support the team.

Bingo

Bingo will return in the community centre on Monday 20th September. Bingo will be held in line with government guidelines, and we look forward to welcoming you all back.

Alzheimer’s Memory Walk

Sinead Murphy O’Rahilly is once again organising the Alzheimer’s memory walk on Sunday 19th September in aid of Alzheimer Society of Ireland. The guided walk will start at 12 noon at Marybrook P51R27 and continue to Subulter, Knocknanuss and onto Ballyheen piers. It will be a mix of road and field and will take between an hour and a half and two hours to complete. There will be parking available and everything will be well signposted on the day.

This charity is very close to Sinead and her family. Her husband Michael O’Rahilly has had a diagnosis of Dementia since 2017 at the age of 45. Michael and Sinead have seventeen year old son Luke and a fourteen year old daughter Ava. As a family they have received tremendous support from the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. All funds raised here will go directly to this great cause.

Following the walk everyone is invited to Kilbrin Social Club for light refreshments. There will be a bar food menu available from 3pm to 5.30pm and reservations can be made by contacting Claire Buttimer on 087-7833636. All service will be in line with current Covid regulations of indoor dining but we will also have outdoor sheltered seating. This is followed by a live music session at 5pm - Ceoil agus Craic guaranteed for the evening.

Donations to this great charity can be given on the day but can also be given online using the following link. https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11412459_kilbrin-memory-walk-2021.html

We trust that the walk will be very well supported by the people of Kilbrin and further afield, and thank in advance everyone for their support.

First Holy Communion

The children of Kilbrin National School received their first holy communion last Saturday 11th September. The weather held up and the scene, complete with red carpet, was beautifully prepared for the children’s arrival at the church. Fr Leader celebrated a lovely mass in line with safety guidelines and also with participation from the children who had spent a lot of time preparing for their day. Great credit is due to the teachers for this and Mrs Murphy in particular. Every child knew their role and recited and spoke with confidence and clarity.

Thanks to everyone involved in preparing the church and for participating in ceremony itself. These days make us all appreciate what has been missing for the past 18 months and as everyone set off to their own homes to celebrate we got the feeling that indeed we are getting back to normality.

Speed ramps

Thanks to Cork County Council for erecting speed ramps in the village. While they may take some time getting accustomed to for drivers, the safety of schoolchildren and pedestrians is more important so thanks again to Cork County Council.

Dillon Corkery

Congratulations to Dillon Corkery who finished a very credible 29th in the European Continental Championships U23 Road Race. This event took place on Saturday last in Trento in Italy. Dillon has been racing in France most of this year and last month had three top 15 finishes in the Tour de l’Avenir. Dillon who is a former Irish elite criterium champion has the support of everyone in Kilbrin and we just want to wish him well for the remainder of the season.

Kilbrin Village Renewal

The Village Renewals beautiful Fairy Grove has been completed and is really worth a visit. If you have young kids they will love the grove so please take some time with them to visit. The area surrounding the grove has also been enhanced with beautiful flowers. A very big thank you to the Village Renewal group for all their work here, job really well done. Please note that the grove will be closing for the winter months so take the opportunity while the sun is still shining.

Remote working/studying

A grant has been approved from IRD for a remote working/studying office in the Community Centre with two work-spaces and a commercial printer. Once restrictions are eased we plan to work on it and have it up and running as soon as possible. We hope this will be of great benefit to the community when it is up and running and will keep you informed of the progress. If you are interested in using the facility please contact Ben on 087 2801908 or Paulina on 086 4097267.

Condolences

Kilbrin Community would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of Ann Marie Jones, Freemount. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Contact

The community council can be contacted at kilbrincc@gmail.com for any queries. Also the PRO can be contacted directly at Bennymick1968@gmail.com or on 087 2801908 if you have anything of interest for this column. Whether you are at home or abroad we would be delighted to hear from you if you have anything that you would like to share with the wider community.