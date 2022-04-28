Around the Districts: Banteer and Meelin

Memnbers of the Thursday Club, Mary Noonan, Ellen Hannigan, Mary Broderick and Judy Ryan on their stand at the Freemount open night.

Ukrainian refugees Oksana, Ivan and little Vlad Arinina are pictured with Margaret O'Mullane, chief organiser of the Freemount Open Night at Freemount Community Centre on Friday last.

BANTEER

Large turnout for 5 Mile Road Race

Mount Hillary Athletic Club hosted a 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday last in Banteer. A nice course which was mostly flat was run by over 150 competitors.

The weather was very kind to the event which made it a very social event as well with everyone enjoying the get together afterwards.

A huge thank you to all our sponsors whose generosity made the event a great success. Race Sponsors, who came onboard were EPS, Kanturk Credit Union, Cedric Knee Heating and Plumbing, Autoroller, and Fitness Solutions Mallow and Tarrants of Banteer. Refreshment Sponsors were Murphy’s Gala Banteer, Lidl Kantuk, Sibly Food Co, Aspel’s Spar Kanturk and Twohigs SuperValu Kanturk. Thanks also to those who donated spot prizes.

The first three ladies home were: first – Michelle Finn – Leevale AC; second – Niamh O’Sullivan – An Roicht; third – Caroline Murphy – Gneeveguilla AC

The first three men home were: first – Pat Hennessy – West Waterford; second-Michael Herlihy – North Cork AC; third – Jonathan Murphy – Leevale AC.

Thank you to any person or any club who helped to promote the event, thanks also for the great help from the community centre in Banteer and the groups that use the hall.

Thanks also to anyone who volunteered to make the event a success in the weeks and days before the event and on the day itself.

Eddie finishes 16th in the Alps

Congratulations to Eddie Dunbar, who finished 16th overall in the recent five-day Tour of the Alps

Commemoration of 1921 Banteer Ambush

On Sunday, April 24, a War of Independence commemoration was held in Banteer and a monument was unveiled marking the site of the Banteer Ambush. Many thanks to Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council and local historian Pádraig O’Rourke, who was instrumental in getting the project to mark this historical event and location off the ground.

On March 8, 1921, an IRA Flying Column fourth Battalion of the IRAs North Cork Brigade assembled at Fr Murphy Bridge near Banteer village to ambush a patrol of RIC Constables and ‘Black and Tans’ who regularly passed that way. The IRA ambushers were led by Denis Murphy from Kanturk and the unit under his command included IRA volunteers from Lacklawn, Nadd, Kanturk, Castlemagner, Dromtarriffe, Kilbrin, Boherbue, Banteer, Bawnmore and Derrygallon.

The patrol of RIC and ‘Black and Tans’, led by RIC Sergeant James George, left Banteer RIC Barracks at about 3 p.m. and passed the old Banteer National School (now the Glen Theathre, Banteer) en-route to Fr Murphy’s Bridge.

One of the IRA ambushers Joe Morgan later recalled; ‘No shot was to be fired till the RIC were on top of the bridge. Half of us were roughly on each side of the road. There were only four or five RIC and one ‘Black and Tan’ – Constable Nicholas Somers an Irishman from Wexford. Some (one of our) fellows had his finger on the trigger and he fired when the police were seven or eight yards away. The Tan, Somers, was shot dead. They ran for cover and we moved in on them.’.

Surrounded by the advancing IRA ambushers the remaining members of the RIC patrol immediately surrendered. Several of the captured RIC Constables pled for mercy and promised to resign from the force. The republicans searched and disarmed the RIC before releasing them unharmed. Two days later the British Crown Forces took their revenge for the Banteer ambush when they shot and killed several IRA Volunteers, who they taken prisoner at Nadd.

The commemoration for the Banteer Ambush started with those attending assembling at the Glen Theatre in Banteer where a parade to the ambush site was lead by the Millstreet Pipe Band. Rory O’Driscoll of the Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council was Master of Ceremonies for the commemoration, Kevin Curtin read the 1916 Proclamation, followed by the unveiling of the monument by Séamus O’Keefe, whose family donated the monument site.

Pádraig Óg Ó Ruairc then gave a detail and comprehensive speech on the background and history to the project. Millstreet Pipe band concluded the ceremony by playing the national anthem. Special thanks to all who made this project possible especially Pádraig Óg Ó Ruairc, Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council, all who supported the project and all local stewards and the Kanturk Gardaí who ensured traffic safety on the day.

Junior Hurling League

Banteer played hosts to neighbours Dromtariffe in this second round league encounter on Friday evening last.

The visitors playing with a strong wind started brightly outscoring the home side 0-7 to 0-2 in the opening quarter, with two Donal Wilson frees being Banteers only scores. Dromtariffe continued in a similar vein during the second quarter grabbing five points to Banteers four with David Barrett, Luke Philpott and two Wilson frees seeing the away side ahead 0-12 to 0-6 at the short whistle.

The turnover saw both sides exchange scores with Wilson again accurate in front of goal Banteer behind 0-14 to 0-8. Three unanswered points from Denis Roche, Wilson and Tadghy Sexton saw the margin down to three. Banteers defence were no coming out on top in every sector and a lone Dromtariffe free was to be the away sides only point in a 15 minute spell.

Banteer received a major boost on forty two minutes when Philpott blasted low and hard to the back of the visitors net with a long range effort, while Wilson and Philpott both pointed also. Banteer now ahead 1-13 to 0-15 just passed the three quarter mark.

Dromtariffe responded swiftly levelling matters, David McAuliffe and Wilson saw the hosts ahead 1-15 to 0-16 before two frees from the visitors tied matters again. Barrett and Wilson hit two more points Banteer now ahead again 1-17 to 0-18.

With time running out the visitors needed a goal and a high ball into the hosts square from a ‘65 found its way into the back of the Banteer net and the visitors were now ahead by one. However, there was to be one last piece of drama late in the game as a side line cut from Philpott went high and between the posts to leave both sides with a share of the spoils. Full time score Banteer 1-18 Dromtariffe 1-18.

Team: K Roche, C Coughlan, J McAuliffe, D Kearney, R O’Connell, B Weathers, A Coughlan, C Shine, T Sexton, D Barrett, K Tarrant, L Philpott, D McAuliffe, D Wilson and D Roche. Subs used Liam O’Brien and Evan O’Brien. Subs not used: N Twomey, C O’Keeffe, C Crowley, J Archdeacon and A Kearney.

Ukraine fundraiser

Many thanks to all local groups and individuals for contributions towards the local Ukraine fundraiser. The cheque presentation took place at Glen Theatre. The Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council presented the funds collected to Pádraig O’Keeffe, who is currently preparing and training his search dog to go to Ukraine for a search/rescue mission on May 3 as a volunteer. A total of €2,600 was donated on the night.

Connie/Eamon Tarrant of Tarrants Skoda dealers Banteer are kindly giving Pádraig a kitted out car and the local community are helping him with fundraising to cover his costs to stay as long as possible. This is to cover travel costs, food, interpreter who will accompany him, accommodation etc.

Banteer Community Centre and the Glen Theatre welcome grants of €1,500 each under the Community Activities fund from Cork County Council.

Sportsfield draw

The annual fundraising draw for 2022 was launched recently with €10,000 in prizes for 2022 and all users are asked to support same. Prizes of €1,500, €500 and five by €100 will be raffled every three months with the cost of tickets at €25 per quarter or €100 per annum.

The group also welcome a recent Sports capital funding of €80,000 towards extension of the existing walks at the facility.

Banteer/Lyre GAA

The Banteer/Lyre Juvenile GAA Club AGM for 2021 will be held on this Thursday, April 28, at 8 p.m. in the Glen Theatre.

Banteer Macra

Reminder: Our weekly sports night continues Wednesday nights, with all members welcome, including new members. 8 p.m. in Banteer Hall. €2 entry.

Want to join Macra? New members are always welcome. For enquiries please contact Kelvin O’Connor – 083 8287670 or message us on Facebook/Instagram.

Kanturk Mart presentation

Many thanks to the management committee of Kanturk Mart, who donated a cheque for €2,500 to Pádraig O’Keeffe, who is currently preparing and training his search dog to go to Ukraine for a search/rescue mission on May 3 as a volunteer.

Glen Theatre

Upcoming events are: Saturday, April 30, Eleanor Shanley; Saturday, May 7, Seán Keane; Saturday, May 28, songs of the American Drifters. Welcome back to all patrons – Booking 029 56239 087 7558752.

MEELIN

Spin and Win

Winners on 22nd April were: Maurice Daly, Rockchapel, €30. Tony Hourigan, Newmarket, €30. Richard Curtin, Meelin, €40. Spinners for Friday 29th April are: Joe & Siobhan O’Doherty, Boherbue. Kathy Lenihan, Online Ticket. Helen Quinn, Limerick. Next week’s jackpot is €7,300. Best of luck to all.

A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

Meelin GAA

Duhallow GAA jerseys for the Ukraine: Duhallow GAA will be selling a jersey designed by Paul Galvin for the Ukrainian people. The jersey will cost 50 euro and will have the Ukrainian colours and the Duhallow crest. More information to follow.

Condolences: All at Meelin GAA wish to express their sincere condolences to the local families that have suffered bereavements over the last few weeks. May the rest in peace.

Best wishes Nora: Meelin GAA would like to wish Nora Brosnan a very happy retirement. She was always a very positive individual for the GAA from selling tickets to supplying goodies for events. Thanks Nora and all the best.

Upcoming fixtures: U17 hurling–Friday 29th April (St.Marks vs Croke Rovers) in Kilbrin @ 7pm. U12 football–Tuesday 3rd May (St.Peters vs BK Plunketts) in Boherbue @ 7pm. U15 football–Wednesday 4th May (St.Peters vs Liscarroll/Churchtown Geals) in Churchtown @ 7.15 pm. Duhallow Cup H SF Kilbrin V Meelin @ Tullylease 7-15pm. Best of luck to all in their upcoming games.

Meelin Cleaner Roads

Meelin Cleaner Roads committee representatives will be calling to your homes in coming weeks to organize the annual spring clean.

Due to the extensive area & many roads, it is hoped that residents from each road will help out to clean their own specific area. The representative will discuss the plan further when they call. Thanks to each & all in advance for your support in ensuring our lovely Meelin roads are clean and litter free. Let’s do our best individually & collectively to keep them so!!

Defibrillator Group

Meelin Defibrillator Group would like to thank everyone who contributed to their recent church gate collection. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Contact

The email address for anything to be included in the notes is meelinnotes@gmail.com