Around the Districts: Banteer and Kilcorney-Dromtariffe

Laura Dunlea and Patrick O'Flynn, Ballydesmond, who won the All Ireland Jiving Championship in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway last Sunday.

BANTEER

GAA news

Junior Football, Ducon Cup, Round 2: In a game played in ideal conditions Lyre went down to visitors Cullen on Friday evening last April 1st.

In what was a match of two halves Lyre went toe to toe with the men in blue and gold in that first half, with Cullen leading 0-4 to 0-3 after the opening quarter, points from David Barrett (2) & Liam O’ Brien keeping Lyre in touch. The second quarter saw another point from O’ Brien along with further white flags raised through Alan Kearney & Alan Coughlan. Unfortunately a goal from Cullen in the latter stages of the half saw them go in with a lead of 1-8 to 0-7 at the break.

The second half saw Lyre unlucky not to goal a penalty after a fine save from the Cullen keeper which then saw the resultant ‘45 pointed by Alan Coughlan. Though Lyre battled hard throughout, that was to be as good as it got on the scoreboard.

The hosts battled gamely, never throwing in the towel & also being unlucky not to convert quite a number of chances, however the final score did not do justice to the efforts of the Lyre lads. Full Time Score Lyre 0-9 Cullen 1-20.

Team: T Sheehan, N Twomey, C Coughlan, Colm O’ Keeffe, R O’ Connell, A Coughlan, E O’ Brien, K Tarrant, Conor O’ Keeffe, C Twohig, D Barrett, C Crowley, A Kearney, L O’ Brien & J Fogarty. Subs: C O’ Neill, J Archdeacon, S Long & S Kelleher.

Club Social–Banteer & Lyre Combined Juvenile GAA Social which includes the Juvenile GAA club, the Camogie club and the Ladies Football Club will take place on Saturday 23rd April in Springfort Hall at 7pm sharp. Tickets will be on sale on Thursday 31st March & Thursday 7th April between 8 & 9pm in the Sportsfield. Numbers will be limited so tickets will be sold on a first come first served basis. Prices are as follows. Adults €35, Juveniles €20. Free Raffle on the night and there will be a DJ playing after medal presentations.

Local Volunteers in Gambia school building project

It was around this time last year while out with some friends, a colleague in Gambia, who knew of the charity work we do made contact with Nicholas Corkery to see if a group would be interested in coming to Gambia to help renovate a school in Jiboro .

So the seed was set and Nicholas Corkery from Banteer, Paddy Barry from Douglas, Pat Larkin from London, Christy Coroon from Mullingar headed out to Gambia to survey what works could be carried out and what kind of work force would be needed for the project.

After looking at the school it was decided we could build two new classrooms, renovate the old ones, paint everything creating an outdoor shelter where the children could sit at break time in the shade and also creating a new kitchen area.

It seemed a bit ambitious but with the right team we could do it, so we asked 18 more tradesmen to join us with each putting in €2500 to go towards material, flights, accommodation and buses. This was the easy part and we decided to ship a container with materials, tools for the job and school supplies which were donated from various school renovations here in Ireland.

Building material came from all round the country and even a van came from London with tools, cooker, fridge and even a kitchen sink

Our date to do the job in Gambia was from the 10th to the 20th of March taking in Patrick’s day. The first ever Patrick’s day parade was held in Gambia with our volunteers from London, Scotland, Barcelona and Ireland

We all arrived in Jiboro and were welcomed with open arms by Ministers, Chiefs, locals and the children who would now benefit from our work. We installed electricity which they didn’t have since 2005 and updated their water storage facilities.

The days moved quickly and everything worked according to plan with every volunteer giving 100% effort even in 40 degree heat. On day 9 the clean-up was complete and our new classrooms, overall building refurbishment and fit out was complete and we also set up a children’s playground.

The new facility was handed over to the school headmaster and to the people of Jiboro and it was a great pleasure to see the smiles and joy on their faces. The locals were amazed with what we achieved in 9 days’ work.

Speaking for the group Nicholas Corkery paid tribute to all the volunteers who travelled to complete the project and everyone who supported in any way -a huge thank you to all.

Nicholas said “You have changed the lives of hundreds of children and given them a chance of an education and who knows we might one day see doctors, Ministers, teachers, or even a President from this Jiboro school in Ireland.

Please log on to Facebook on Irish Friends School Charity if you would like more information

Sportsfield launch Draw 2022

The annual fundraising draw for 2022 was launched recently with €10,000 in prizes for 2022 and all users are asked to support same. Prizes of €1500, €500 and 5 by €100 will be raffled every 3 months with the cost of tickets at €25 per quarter or €100 per annum.

This draw is an integral part of the funding to cover the maintenance and development cost each year for the facility. The second phase of the major €1.85M project to build a regulation sized astroturf pitch for all sports plus a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum, digital hub and café facility is near completion at the famous Banteer Sportsfield.

With IRD Duhallow as the lead applicant a major grant of €1.2M was approved in Feb 2019 towards the development project from the Governments Rural Regeneration and Development fund, Project Ireland 2040 under the Department of Community and Rural Development.

A Sports capital grant was also approved along with Leader grants for the inclusion of a renewable energy system, car park and digital hub in the new building.

However, the local community are raising over €400,000 of matching funds to complete the full project. This fundraising work is well under way since 2018 and on target with sponsorship from local companies and individuals and the annual €100 ticket draws. The 2022 first draw takes place in May this year. A bank loan is in place in the meantime.

The new spectator stand is now opened. The first phase of the astroturf pitch project started construction in mid-June 2019 with Kelly Brothers Ballydesmond as the main contractors and McSherry Electrical Mallow as the lighting sub-contractors and the new pitch is finished and operational now.

The new building will also include a museum /exhibition area for Banteer sports memorabilia and will attract people to the area interested in viewing old newspaper articles, photos and videos outlining the historic achievements of 100 years of the famous Banteer Sports and preserving it for future generations.

The inclusion of a digital hub at the facility will also add another much-needed service to the area allowing people to work from home.

The funding from Rural Regeneration Project Ireland 2040, Leader and Sports capital funding and the major local fundraising, has made this project possible, and all monies are being spent in the local region, supporting local jobs, at a time when local businesses need all our support.

The group also welcome a recent Sports capital funding of €80,000 towards extension of the existing walks at the facility.

Road flooding

Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council have made representation to Cork County Council engineer Andreana Sheehan to resolve the frequent flooding of the road which occurs near the railway entrance, it appears the drain gulley at the exit of the train station is blocked. As locals know each time we now get heavy rain, this road floods and presents significant safety concerns to road users.

Also resurfacing of the road from the village square to the railway crossing has been requested as this is badly needed due to the very poor road condition and drainage is also needed on the west side beyond the railway entrance gate as water always lodges in this area of the road.

Banteer Macra

Reminder: Our weekly sports night continues Wednesday nights, with all members welcome, including new members. 8 pm in Banteer Hall. €2 entry.

Want to join Macra? New members are always welcome. For enquiries please contact Kelvin O’Connor–0838287670 or message us on Facebook/Instagram.

Glen Theatre

Upcoming events are: Sat 30th April Eleanor Shanley. Sat 7th May Sean Keane. Sat 28th May Songs of the American Drifters. Welcome back to all patrons. Booking 029 56239 087 7558752

5 Mile Road Race

Mount Hillary AC will host a 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday April 24th at 10am. Online Registration now open on Mount Hillary Facebook, Instagram & Twitter. Everyone welcome to join us on the day! For any enquiries please call / text Catherine on 083 3498778.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Old Kilcorney Graveyard

On behalf of Old Kilcorney Graveyard Committee we would like to thank Cork County Council and Councillor John Paul O Shea for all the help erecting our new handrail. This will provide easy access for everyone to visit our graveyard.

Further improvements are planned going forward and for this we will require funding. Any donations would be greatly appreciated. Any one who wishes to donate please contact Sheila/Sinead Flynn or Dubby/Niamh Twomey.